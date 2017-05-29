Why won’t people pay money to read guff?

I found this gem in the Australian this morning:
Of all the many silly things that were done during the past quarter century to imperil the newspaper industry, none has proved more damaging than the insistence of newspaper executives initially to offer a free, equivalent product online. Sure, it allowed newspapers to experiment with this exciting new technology and it produced minor, nascent digital advertising revenues. But ultimately it resulted in a generation of readers accepting, even expecting, quality news for free.
That’s an untenable situation because it is now clear that without paid, stable subscription revenue it is not going to be possible for news brands to survive.
To be fair – it was one of a number of similar stories.
This is part of the whole quality-journalism-is-dying-because-[insert some excuse here] theme that many journalists and media organisations have been pushing.
This argument is a bit hard to take. People are prepared to pay school fees to non-government schools even though the government provides zero-price education. People are prepared to pay subscription fees to watch quality television even though both the private and the public sector provides zero-price television. It seems to me that there is one of two possibilities (or both) that explains the problem the media currently face:
- The market for quality journalism is smaller than the current providers think.
- What current providers are providing is not quality journalism.
Criticising the paying customers for being unwilling to pay seems to be a tad self-indulgent.
I used to subscribe to The Australian when they offered a mixture of viewpoints, left, right and middle of the road. Then they veered left. Yes, they still printed some more conservative opinions, and still do, but, increasingly, I was paying for the publication of views I disagreed with, often strongly.
The Australian is entitled to publish what it likes, provided it is legal, but I don’t have to pay for it. And this silly article Sinc quotes is, of course, published in The Australian.
Of bigger concern is the loss of ‘platforms’ on which quality ‘long form’ journalism can be delivered.
10 years ago a wide range of platforms were available that could provide news, information and opinion ‘at length’ including …
-Newspapers
-Magazines
-Books
-Desk top computers with large screens.
-TV news bulletins and documentaries.
Today these platforms have just about all been replaced by….
– 5″ iphone screens.
This is a serious issue. Everything must be condensed to a few smart arse words. (130 characters is it?) We are raising the dumbest generation in about 1000 years. They know nothing other than what fits on an iphone screen. Twitter or Facebook are are now major news sources. What a joke.
1.The market for quality journalism is smaller than the current providers think.
2.What current providers are providing is not quality journalism.
I don’t know Sinc, paying for barking Betty’s words of wisdom, and logic, should be a money winner and it’s completely incomprehensible why it isn’t. Perhaps if the enviro friendly long drop were to gather support then the whole newspaper industry might turn the corner.
One of these days I’ll publish my “English/Middle Class Pinkospeak” dictionary. Two entries from the draft are below:
“Quality journalist” – a journalist who transcribes Labor and Greens press releases with a high standard of accuracy.
“Investigative journalist” – a journalist who doesn’t just wait to get Labor/Greens press releases. An “investigative journalist” contacts Labor and the Greens and asks for them.
With the ABC, money is paid to not even view it.
That’s quality right there.
It seems to me that what readers expected from newspapers was timely, competent, concise news reporting- the five “W”s (In order of importance: Who, What, When, Where, Why).
The problem that the media currently face, is that the media are “in your face” with advocacy.
None of the mainstream media has told the whole truth. The ABC actually misrepresents information about Climate Change. We have never heard any of the details about Agenda 21/2030 (One World Government), yet it has been infiltrating our governance for 25 years. And where did we hear four or five years ago that the US along with Saudi Arabia and Israel was supporting (arming and training) rebels in Syria to bring down the legitimate Syrian government? All this real news has come to us from the alternative media, not the mainstream media. Worse, the news we get is rubbish news with emphasis on celebrities (Schapelle Corby!), maudlin stories of people’s suffering (often self inflicted), and various items of domestic trivia. Truly we are being dumbed down.
Sinc, without you to publish my Gonzo experiences, I’d have nothing. 😀
That said, I enjoy reading serious long-format pieces on all manner of topics and I think they have a future in journalism once the platform for them is established as a separate entity. Locking serious long-format pieces into the old newspaper format as ‘magazine’ sections doesn’t work because it reduces the magazine content to the paying quick-hit news readers who only want to relax with trivia.
If we can read books on a small format (I have Pride and Prejudice and Anna Karenina on my smart phone) then we can read long articles on it too, so that argument doesn’t wash.
SMH lost me last year. Daily Telegraph has not yet.
Back in the 90s, the great concern among media managers was not to be left behind as other media organisations set up websites. It was the digital equivalent of the colonial Scramble for Africa. The possibility that they were cutting their own throats by giving the product away was obvious to anyone with eyes to see, but it was a problem for someone else further down the track. We have now reached and passed that point, with regular reports of journalists being laid off and the very existence of large media organisations in doubt. Back in the 90s, only The Wall Street Journal thought to demand an online subscription, and even there Rupert Murdoch thought he could make more money through advertising after he took the paper over in 2007. He soon found otherwise, and paywalls have since been the order of the day. But they have to be permeable, for fear of an overnight collapse in readership. One of the great secrets is how many readers The Times lost when it essentially closed itself off to all but subscribers. Was it 50%? 90% 99%? It must have been a lot, because they’ve gone since back to the permeable model. The whole sorry tale has been an exercise in myopia.
Gough again.
No, this is the usual bash the current generation that has been going on, well, forever.
We are living in the era of the greatest diversity of information sources in human history. Back ‘when I were a lad’, there were a few newspapers, a few radio stations and the local public library (yes, before we had a TV).
And intelligence has relatively little to do with ‘traditional media consumed’. I never paid any attention to the media ‘back then’ but I read voraciously.
The Australian is entitled to publish what it likes, provided it is legal, but I don’t have to pay for it.
If I want to be lectured by the middle of the road to Left leaning establishment types that now dominate every profession I can go to a dinner party.
At least there’ll be good food and wine.
When is the last time the Fauxfacts bird-cage liners, lavatory papers and fish-and-chip wrappers ever indulged in “Journalism”, (let alone “Quality Journalism”)?
There’s a very good reason why no sentient human being will invest their hard-earned cash (the equivalent of 28 Slater & Gordon shares worth of cash) in a single Monday-to-Friday edition of the scrawny, penurious Fauxfacts bull-sheet.
Quite apart from the fact that no sentient human being would admit to owning 28 S. & G. shares to begin with, the price is grossly extortionate for the product.
“The Age” – the only lavatory paper where all the crap comes pre-loaded!
There has never been a viable market for quality journalism per se. It has always had to be cross-subsidised by some other revenue stream. It will only survive in places where a legitimate reason can be found for it to be propped up by tangentially connected backers. To wit:
– billionaires who want prestige (see Bezos)
– billionaires who want power (see Murdoch)
– crowdfunded efforts (unlikely, though IIRC ProPublica is an example)
– publications with cashed up foundations behind them (see Guardian, though long term they aren’t sustainable)
– tiny subscription-based publications with no growth potential (see Crikey)
– clickbait factories run on the smell of an oily rag and/or an army of unpaid amateurs with diminishing returns from ads (see HuffPo)
– public funding
The rivers of gold have dried up. There is no easy answer. Find one of the above models or die.
It is too simplistic to view the response to the tech revolution as one of paywall or free. The tech rev also allowed the separation of immediate consumable news such as who, what, where, when and why reporting and in depth analysis. The former is read once and discarded. The latter needs time. In the old world model, demand for each was indistinguishable. It is now distinguishable.
Few people want to pay for the immediate consumable news as it is available elsewhere for free. There are people who want to pay for in depth analysis, but fewer than realised by the proprietors in the old model. The in depth has gone to monthly magazines – every one of them subscription. Good journalism is paid for, just in different format. As for subscribing to a daily, there are few worthwhile. I subscribe to the Oz because it generates a pretty good overall balance of the two types. But I also subscribe to other magazines – Quadrant, Standpoint, Spectator. I’m hedged.
Tim,
Here are a couple more:
Centre: Political ground midway between Labor and Greens.
Right: See Far Right.
Far Right: See Lunar Right.
Lunar Right: Anyone who holds an opinion that even we held 5 years ago.
Controversial: Someone pointing out that the Greens might be wrong
Shock Jock: Media Personality echoing Right/Far Right/Lunar Right opinions.
Commentator: Media Personality with the correct opinions.
Publishers are entitled to print what they want ,however people are not obligated to pay for green left lying crap.fakenews and total bias . The only way they pay for this crap is on the taxpayer funded alpbc and socialist broadcasting “service”
, as professor Julius used to say “why is it so”?
The media won’t wake up till the guy is screwing the lid on their socialist coffin
Senile Old Guy
#2394352, posted on May 29, 2017 at 1:59 pm
We are raising the dumbest generation in about 1000 years. …..
No, this is the usual bash……
We are living in the era of the greatest diversity of information sources in human history.
The greatest diversity of sources yes, but the least diversity of delivery platforms.
Kids look at nothing but their little iPhones these days. They don’t read newspapers, they don’t read serious magazines, they don’t read printed novels or non-fiction. They don’t watch TV news or doco’s. None of our adult kids even own a desktop computer these days.
No I don’t think this is the same old ‘bash’.
Mother Lode
#2394378, posted on May 29, 2017 at 2:23 pm
Thanks ML. As they say, a different language isn’t just different words, it’s a whole different way of thinking. (Or would be, if middle class pinkos did any thinking.)
Bollocks. The Young Adult book market is going well. And few really need a desktop given the power of phones and tablets. Earlier there was only desktop computers, that’s why a lot of people had them. They read sites, like gaming sites and other special interest sites. And if they Facebook instead of telephone, so what?
I could get well at home without a desktop using a large phone or a tablet. Would cover nearly everything I need to do.
Noticed the popularity of cooking shows? A big part of their audience is in the young adult market.
You are just doing the ‘better back then’ whine. Sad.
In the beginning there was only gossip, then the advent of the town crier, then the printing press. With the advent of the industrial revolution and greater literacy newspapers held some sway with expensive journos proped up by classifieds and the like. This model, which is now broken due to cheap efficient communications of the internet, seems to me to be the aberration in human communications. There’s not the value in collating telex exchanges of fifty or more years ago. Along with greater literacy and the power of the smart phone communications are at an other level (spelling and grammar aside). Much like times of old but access is unprecedented. So who does the editing? Perhaps that’s the new dangerous freedom. There’s a printing press in almost every pocket.
Bollocks. The Young Adult book market is going well. …..
I’m actually talking more about the 18 – 30 year olds rather than the Harry Potter crowd.
I could get well at home without a desktop using a large phone or a tablet. Would cover nearly everything I need to do.
And the reduction in the size of articles on many websites to an almost useless simplicity proves my point. (PJ media as an example). If you really think you can get all you need from a screen the size of an iphone then you can’t want much.
See the bit about LARGE phone. I can comfortably read novels on MY LARGE phone. And this includes non-fiction books with photos and diagrams.
And other websites don’t do simplistic articles. So?
People 18 – 30 are not ‘kids’. They are adults. And there is no ‘Harry Potter’ crowd as they were read by all ages 7 to 70 when they first came out. One notable feature when they first came out was how many adults were reading them.
I must agree that tiny screens and devices have severe limitations. After all, large to ginormous home TV screens are universally preferred. Preferably with a decent sound system.
What’s more, tiny digital text on a tiny screen may be OK when you are 18 or 25 and have perfect vision, but loses its charm as eyesight inevitably deteriorates with age. Anyone who once had perfect vision knows that glasses, no matter how good, are not the same.
As for the deterioration of the MSM, can anyone recall when they last had a genuine scoop? Not a gotcha, not a hit job, not a “celebrity” story, a genuine scoop?
The only scoops to be found these days are on non MSM sites on the internet.
Adelagado,
” If you really think you can get all you need from a screen the size of an iphone then you can’t want much.”
I disagree. With imbedded links and search functions etc there’s an almost unimaginable wealth of detail within easy reach as never before.
Granted there’s a lot of rubbish too but filtering is effective. I’m not suggesting the small screen is ideal for everything but it is a convenient form and very capable.