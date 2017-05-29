Why won’t people pay money to read guff?

I found this gem in the Australian this morning:

Of all the many silly things that were done during the past quarter century to imperil the newspaper industry, none has proved more damaging than the insistence of newspaper executives initially to offer a free, equivalent product online. Sure, it allowed newspapers to experiment with this exciting new technology and it produced minor, nascent digital advertising revenues. But ultimately it resulted in a generation of readers accepting, even expecting, quality news for free. That’s an untenable situation because it is now clear that without paid, stable subscription revenue it is not going to be possible for news brands to survive.

To be fair – it was one of a number of similar stories.

This is part of the whole quality-journalism-is-dying-because-[insert some excuse here] theme that many journalists and media organisations have been pushing.

This argument is a bit hard to take. People are prepared to pay school fees to non-government schools even though the government provides zero-price education. People are prepared to pay subscription fees to watch quality television even though both the private and the public sector provides zero-price television. It seems to me that there is one of two possibilities (or both) that explains the problem the media currently face:

The market for quality journalism is smaller than the current providers think. What current providers are providing is not quality journalism.

Criticising the paying customers for being unwilling to pay seems to be a tad self-indulgent.