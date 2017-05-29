You do the math

Number of conservative political magazines in Australia with Quadrant: one.
Number of conservative political magazines in Australia without Quadrant: zero.
Number of conservative political magazines in Australia with Quadrant: one.
Number of conservative political magazines in Australia without Quadrant: zero.
All property and all forms of wealth are produced by man’s mind and labor. As you cannot have effects without causes, so you cannot have wealth without its source: without intelligence. You cannot force intelligence to work: those who’re able to think, will not work under compulsion; those who will, won’t produce much more than the price of the whip needed to keep them enslaved.
Influence of political magazines on the national discourse: miniscule and shrinking.
Unarguable.
The ABC comprehensively trumped Roger Franklin’s angry-piece (as far as anybody really noticed). Quadrant management and stakeholders probably need to learn from the experience, rather than facilitate a left-wing cultural victory by eviscerating the publication.
I paid $300 for a Quadrant subscription. Their website doesn’t even work properly. The articles are not that interesting to read. Now it’s clear their editorial policy will be dictated to them by the loudest screamer on the ABC et. al. They have already surrendered.
To which I state: There are already zero conservative political magazines in Australia. Conservatism has lost all meaning and purpose, it has failed to conserve anything of value for 50 years. A stronger idea is needed. One that doesn’t apologise.
Is there a credible threat of legal action against Quadrant?
If, not, the ABC tantrum is inconsequential.
Miniscule and shrinking as outraged ‘conservatives’ cancel their subscriptions in protest at Quadrant’s timidity.
Steve Kates – who cares? No one reads Quadrant. It will make no difference if it disappears. All the action is on Twitter and social media.
I don’t want to be (too much) disrespectful to Quadrant. I used to subscribe years ago, under the McGuinness reign. It’s a good mag that has played an important role in keeping Australia non-commie. But the era of little boutique print-journals is over. Social media is the main game now.
Suspected Number of conservative political magazines in Australia before Quadrant folded: one.
Confirmed Number of conservative political magazines in Australia after Quadrant folded: zero.
They already made the choice to fold. Time to find a live horse.
Yep. The war is fought on social media now.
One good right wing meme or viral Facebook post will change more minds than a thousand years of Quadrant back issues.
Um, no. The main game is the big traditional TV media; they’re the ones whose pathological warfare against anything libertarian or conservative or Christian or “right-wing” makes it close to impossible to realise either electoral majorities or efficacious reforms in their train.
Thus, the germane conclusions are not …
… but rather:
.
Hardly anyone watches TV nowadays.
We’ll find out – so far I’m not convinced.
I urge everyone to keep Quadrant conservative by subscribing and keep sending in messages of support for Roger.