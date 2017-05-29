You do the math

Posted on 11:21 pm, May 29, 2017 by Steve Kates

Number of conservative political magazines in Australia with Quadrant: one.

Number of conservative political magazines in Australia without Quadrant: zero.

13 Responses to You do the math

  1. Oh come on
    #2394960, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Influence of political magazines on the national discourse: miniscule and shrinking.

  2. Dr Faustus
    #2394961, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Unarguable.

    The ABC comprehensively trumped Roger Franklin’s angry-piece (as far as anybody really noticed). Quadrant management and stakeholders probably need to learn from the experience, rather than facilitate a left-wing cultural victory by eviscerating the publication.

  3. Michael Muscat
    #2394963, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I paid $300 for a Quadrant subscription. Their website doesn’t even work properly. The articles are not that interesting to read. Now it’s clear their editorial policy will be dictated to them by the loudest screamer on the ABC et. al. They have already surrendered.

    To which I state: There are already zero conservative political magazines in Australia. Conservatism has lost all meaning and purpose, it has failed to conserve anything of value for 50 years. A stronger idea is needed. One that doesn’t apologise.

  4. Nerblnob
    #2394965, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Is there a credible threat of legal action against Quadrant?

    If, not, the ABC tantrum is inconsequential.

  5. Jannie
    #2394966, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Miniscule and shrinking as outraged ‘conservatives’ cancel their subscriptions in protest at Quadrant’s timidity.

  6. Fisky
    #2394967, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Steve Kates – who cares? No one reads Quadrant. It will make no difference if it disappears. All the action is on Twitter and social media.

  7. Fisky
    #2394972, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    I don’t want to be (too much) disrespectful to Quadrant. I used to subscribe years ago, under the McGuinness reign. It’s a good mag that has played an important role in keeping Australia non-commie. But the era of little boutique print-journals is over. Social media is the main game now.

  8. Driftforge
    #2394974, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Suspected Number of conservative political magazines in Australia before Quadrant folded: one.

    Confirmed Number of conservative political magazines in Australia after Quadrant folded: zero.

    They already made the choice to fold. Time to find a live horse.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2394976, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Yep. The war is fought on social media now.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2394977, posted on May 29, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    One good right wing meme or viral Facebook post will change more minds than a thousand years of Quadrant back issues.

  11. C.L.
    #2394983, posted on May 30, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Social media is the main game now.

    Um, no. The main game is the big traditional TV media; they’re the ones whose pathological warfare against anything libertarian or conservative or Christian or “right-wing” makes it close to impossible to realise either electoral majorities or efficacious reforms in their train.

    Thus, the germane conclusions are not …

    Number of conservative political magazines in Australia with Quadrant: one.

    Number of conservative political magazines in Australia without Quadrant: zero.

    … but rather:

    Number of conservative networks in Australia: none.

    Number of leftist networks in Australia: all of them

    .

  12. Fisky
    #2394985, posted on May 30, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Um, no. The main game is the big traditional TV media;

    Hardly anyone watches TV nowadays.

  13. Sinclair Davidson
    #2394987, posted on May 30, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Number of conservative political magazines in Australia with Quadrant: one.

    We’ll find out – so far I’m not convinced.

    I urge everyone to keep Quadrant conservative by subscribing and keep sending in messages of support for Roger.

