You do the math

Number of conservative political magazines in Australia with Quadrant: one.
Number of conservative political magazines in Australia without Quadrant: zero.
Number of conservative political magazines in Australia with Quadrant: one.
Number of conservative political magazines in Australia without Quadrant: zero.
To my mind, Bill Leak doesn’t have to explain himself to the government. No cartoonist, no film maker, no song writer, no poet, no historian, no artist should ever have to explain themselves to the government.
Influence of political magazines on the national discourse: miniscule and shrinking.
Unarguable.
The ABC comprehensively trumped Roger Franklin’s angry-piece (as far as anybody really noticed). Quadrant management and stakeholders probably need to learn from the experience, rather than facilitate a left-wing cultural victory by eviscerating the publication.
I paid $300 for a Quadrant subscription. Their website doesn’t even work properly. The articles are not that interesting to read. Now it’s clear their editorial policy will be dictated to them by the loudest screamer on the ABC et. al. They have already surrendered.
To which I state: There are already zero conservative political magazines in Australia. Conservatism has lost all meaning and purpose, it has failed to conserve anything of value for 50 years. A stronger idea is needed. One that doesn’t apologise.
Is there a credible threat of legal action against Quadrant?
If, not, the ABC tantrum is inconsequential.
Miniscule and shrinking as outraged ‘conservatives’ cancel their subscriptions in protest at Quadrant’s timidity.
Steve Kates – who cares? No one reads Quadrant. It will make no difference if it disappears. All the action is on Twitter and social media.
I don’t want to be (too much) disrespectful to Quadrant. I used to subscribe years ago, under the McGuinness reign. It’s a good mag that has played an important role in keeping Australia non-commie. But the era of little boutique print-journals is over. Social media is the main game now.
Suspected Number of conservative political magazines in Australia before Quadrant folded: one.
Confirmed Number of conservative political magazines in Australia after Quadrant folded: zero.
They already made the choice to fold. Time to find a live horse.
Yep. The war is fought on social media now.
One good right wing meme or viral Facebook post will change more minds than a thousand years of Quadrant back issues.