Tim Watts is my federal member of parliament – people whose opinions I trust assure me that he is a good guy. Perhaps so, but I can’t go past the opportunity to lampoon this photo. So what is Tim Watts thinking here?
Liberty Quote
The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all, it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.— H. L. Mencken
-
Recent Comments
- Motelier on Caption contest
- Salvatore, Publican of Steel on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- m0nty on Caption contest
- struth on June 6th is D(-for Donald) Day when Andrew Bolt will launch The Art of the Impossible in Melbourne
- C.L. on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- dover_beach on You do the math
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- NewChum on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- 1234 on Caption contest
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- NewChum on Quadrant Online publishing again
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- June 6th is D(-for Donald) Day when Andrew Bolt will launch The Art of the Impossible in Melbourne
- Caption contest
- Quadrant Online publishing again
- Media Watch fudges
- You do the math
- Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer
- Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
- Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- CIS event on Industrial Relations Wed 31
- Gratuitous Advertising: HR Nicholls Society Seeks New ED!
- More quality journalism
- Why won’t people pay money to read guff?
- We need to better understand how to defend our own
- Before there was Donald Trump …
- Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Guest Post: Allan Hird Reply to Greg Hunt
- A Land Called Delusionalia
- Whither the Paris Climate Change Agreement?
- Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost* The refrigerator of peace
- Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Aboriginal Recognition
- Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing
- Get angry? Why? Angry at whom?
- Dredd on the nanny state
- Surely this is a form of insanity
- Open Forum: May 27, 2018
- I need some urgent advice
- Friday Forum: May 26, 2017
- Guest Post: Bruce of Newcastle An Oh Shit Moment
- Trump does well media go silent
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
“Wonder if I’d get into shadow cabinet if I put my tongue in his ear…?”
“Now that’s one impressive blackhead…!”
Don’t you like me any more Max?
Now Hymie..
“To think this idiot us my real father.”
“Oompa loompa doompety doo”
“If I start walking now I can probably make it halfway around his head before dinner”
I’m with stupid! ( with pointing arrow)
Bill’s earwax is so much more enticing than KRudd’s
Pathetic little man
I’d squeeze this fart out but I don’t want to make a more intelligent sound than Bill and show him up.
How the fuck is this little shit an alternative Prime Minister ?
Could he really be worse than Turnbull?
That curry we had for lunch really isn’t sitting too well.
I’d like to freeze his tits off. (NADT)
“Got into this for the Light on the Hill, but here i am stuck behind the Blight that is Bill.”
Did I leave the iron on?
“Worst. Date. Ever.”
If only we had a plan.
Watts a Bond lawyer?
That’s funny. I saw him on Q&A once and he struck me as a complete prat.
No wonder his profile on grindr is all about unforgettable head.
I wonder if he’ll come back to my hotel room and try out my new sex toys.
“My God he’s stupid, but oh those spectacular tits”
“We the Purple? What the hell is he on about?”
“There, but for the grace of God / Gaia, go I”.
“One should not mock the afflicted, but it is, at times, a great temptation”. (Is that too many polysyllabic words?)
— “One day… I’ll get my Beaconsfield.”
Wow, I can see daylight through the other ear.
“Fuck it all, Catallaxy is right after all”
You are almost unkind to these poor wretches ,they can’t help being retarded .
“Holy crap this bloke must’ve had a difficult birth…”
Oh No, he has soiled himself again
oompah loompah doopity do… I’ve got another policy for you…
#2395609, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm
Damn, scrolled too fast…
“Will I have KFC or Maccas for lunch? Hmmm. Had Maccas yesterday. KFC it is. LET’S GO KFC. Oops…. not yet. Shorten’s still talking. That was close. I nearly walked off on Bill. HA! Look interested… Look interested. What the hell is he talking about anyway?”
Watts is yet another Labor MP with a speech impediment. Speech impediments seem so prevalent it’s like a hallmark of the left. Perhaps they believe they aren’t actually lying if they don’t say the word properly?
“No, Bill. The expression is ‘I’m full of pith and vinegar’. Pith! Pith!”
Where is the damn fridge when you need it?
“I can’t believe I just have to stand here, with this idiot prattling on, and soon I’ll be in Fat-City, with my own office, hookers, blow, and travelling first-class to any country I like, when he knocks off that bigger idiot Turnbull.
…and to think; I was stupid at school, scraped through University by being invisible, got my job in the Union because my dad knew someone, and here I am – F.A.T. C.I.T.Y.
Dammit I *deserve* these things – I’ve worked hard to get where I am!”
Are you a westie too Sinc? We are legion.
That’s just hyperbole.
“I wish I could be like David Watts”
He’s thinking this:
Or maybe this:
If that is the case, what the hell is he doing in the Labor Party?
Bread
Milk
Bugger! What was the third thing?
The Gravy Train. The reason all modern politicians are in it.
He looks like he barely out of nappies and he already is on $200k plus nappies.
I hate polititicans.
Mashed, chips or wedges?
I don’t get it.
“‘Choose the form of the Destructor’, said Gozer the Gozerian, and I had to be looking at a fucking campaign leaflet at the time…”
we really need to kill politics as a career choice.
Politics should be about service, not getting the loot.
I don’t know what he said but I completely agree with him!
Politics should be about service…
It is about service –
publicself service.
Must … save … the … brain
“Oh my God! They said it was BIG, but I didn’t…”
BTW, Cloudfare sucks. Please ditch it. Quadrant uses it as well, and you were both down at the same time.
“Come on Dad. Let’s get home before you make a complete goose of yourself.”
Some politicians want to stop the gravy train, but only so they can hop on board.
Yes. Indeed. That is precisely the problem. This is a man who has voted Hayek in his speeches.
😃
keeps me in touch with my working class roots. 🙂
“my God he is such a bobble head!”
The Gravy Train. The reason all modern politicians are in it.
Pollies, get ready
There’s a train a-coming
You don’t need no ticket
You just get on board
Gravy Train, that is.
ALL A-BOARD!!
I’m much happier when with my real friends or when thinking about the books on my blog.
“Wear a tie,” they said. “The boss will be wearing a tie AND pants.”
Bastards. I’m so overdressed.
“YAAAAAAWN! So sleepy….. so sleepy….. so slee…….zzzz”
Tim’s asleep standing up.
Why so serious? I’ll probably be airbrushed out of this photo after the next factional dust up anyway
I somehow got the impression you were married.
What’s that song about New Zealanders? Da da ra…da…. That’s it – I’ll never find another ewe.”
Haven’t seen you at the Willy Coles. Nick Maxwell appears there regularly though.
I am planning to attend one of the coffee session Tim has with the locals at nearby cafes. I’ll be sure to ask him about Hayek.
Well, yes.
I’m sure he’d vote Pol Pot for the right audience!
C.L., Shorten is Mr Potatohead.
Aww we own our very own Labor MP. Isn’t that special.
“Geez, the boss is really blowin’ it out both ends today”
“Must concentrate. Holding up this ventriloquist’s dummy and repeating those Union boys’ talking points without moving my lips is hard work”.
Chinese or Thai on the way home? Thai. Yeah, Thai.
Aaaargh, the CFMEU clearly didn’t hose this thing out after they last used it!
(“Hi, my name is Bull Shitten” in ventriloquist speech bubble)
“I hope the old boy’s wearing his incontinence pad.”
Borrring. Come on, Bill. Wrap it up. Occupy the mind, Tim. Occupy the mind.
You can lead a rock to water but a gathering horse grows no stitch in time.
Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear; Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair; Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn’t Fuzzy. Wuzzy?
I think I can see the zip.
keeps me in touch with my working class roots.
I somehow got the impression you were married.
Brilliant catch, Tel. Sinc shouldn’t be doing that. Not sure if the Strine slant translates well into Sood Efrigen.
Too fancy for the likes of me.
“I really can’t face another night at the bar having to listen to this blokes boast about he cut swathes through the ranks of young Labor camp attendees.”
What’s he thinking? He’s thinking, this photo will end up being used by the “professor” in some low rent caption competition to chase cheers on catallaxy.
Ah, Smeltona Gate is it? Some ordinary conveyances going around there. But if you really want to be depressed with the quality of your fellow shopper, go to Hopper’s.
Labor, it really doesn’t include you.