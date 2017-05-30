Caption contest

Posted on 7:16 pm, May 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Tim Watts is my federal member of parliament – people whose opinions I trust assure me that he is a good guy. Perhaps so, but I can’t go past the opportunity to lampoon this photo. So what is Tim Watts thinking here?

This entry was posted in Libertarians don't live by argument alone. Bookmark the permalink.

83 Responses to Caption contest

  1. Beliaik
    #2395602, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    “Wonder if I’d get into shadow cabinet if I put my tongue in his ear…?”

  2. Beliaik
    #2395603, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    “Now that’s one impressive blackhead…!”

  3. Captain Crunch
    #2395604, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Don’t you like me any more Max?

    Now Hymie..

  4. True Aussie
    #2395606, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    “To think this idiot us my real father.”

  5. Libby Zee
    #2395609, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    “Oompa loompa doompety doo”

  6. Qley
    #2395610, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    “If I start walking now I can probably make it halfway around his head before dinner”

  7. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2395611, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I’m with stupid! ( with pointing arrow)

  8. Stephen Sasse
    #2395613, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Bill’s earwax is so much more enticing than KRudd’s

  9. Dan Dare
    #2395618, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Pathetic little man

  10. Nathan
    #2395621, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I’d squeeze this fart out but I don’t want to make a more intelligent sound than Bill and show him up.

  11. Dan Dare
    #2395622, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    How the fuck is this little shit an alternative Prime Minister ?

  12. Dan Dare
    #2395624, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Could he really be worse than Turnbull?

  13. RobK
    #2395626, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    That curry we had for lunch really isn’t sitting too well.

  14. Dan Dare
    #2395634, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I’d like to freeze his tits off. (NADT)

  15. john constantine
    #2395637, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    “Got into this for the Light on the Hill, but here i am stuck behind the Blight that is Bill.”

  16. RobK
    #2395639, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Did I leave the iron on?

  17. alexnoaholdmate
    #2395640, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    “Worst. Date. Ever.”

  19. stackja
    #2395645, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Watts a Bond lawyer?

  20. Turtle of WA
    #2395647, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    That’s funny. I saw him on Q&A once and he struck me as a complete prat.

  21. John constantine
    #2395655, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    No wonder his profile on grindr is all about unforgettable head.

  22. Kram
    #2395656, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I wonder if he’ll come back to my hotel room and try out my new sex toys.

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #2395658, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    “My God he’s stupid, but oh those spectacular tits”

  24. alexnoaholdmate
    #2395663, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    “We the Purple? What the hell is he on about?”

  25. Bruce
    #2395667, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    “There, but for the grace of God / Gaia, go I”.

    “One should not mock the afflicted, but it is, at times, a great temptation”. (Is that too many polysyllabic words?)

  26. Andrew M.
    #2395669, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    — “One day… I’ll get my Beaconsfield.”

  27. Notafan
    #2395675, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Wow, I can see daylight through the other ear.

  28. 132andBush
    #2395676, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    “Fuck it all, Catallaxy is right after all”

  29. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2395677, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    You are almost unkind to these poor wretches ,they can’t help being retarded .

  30. 132andBush
    #2395689, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    “Holy crap this bloke must’ve had a difficult birth…”

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2395693, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Oh No, he has soiled himself again

  32. ar
    #2395696, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    oompah loompah doopity do… I’ve got another policy for you…

  33. ar
    #2395697, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    #2395609, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Damn, scrolled too fast…

  34. Some History
    #2395698, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    “Will I have KFC or Maccas for lunch? Hmmm. Had Maccas yesterday. KFC it is. LET’S GO KFC. Oops…. not yet. Shorten’s still talking. That was close. I nearly walked off on Bill. HA! Look interested… Look interested. What the hell is he talking about anyway?”

  35. ar
    #2395700, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Watts is yet another Labor MP with a speech impediment. Speech impediments seem so prevalent it’s like a hallmark of the left. Perhaps they believe they aren’t actually lying if they don’t say the word properly?

  36. alexnoaholdmate
    #2395702, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    “No, Bill. The expression is ‘I’m full of pith and vinegar’. Pith! Pith!”

  37. Helen
    #2395703, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Where is the damn fridge when you need it?

  38. Bea Bartok
    #2395704, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    “I can’t believe I just have to stand here, with this idiot prattling on, and soon I’ll be in Fat-City, with my own office, hookers, blow, and travelling first-class to any country I like, when he knocks off that bigger idiot Turnbull.
    …and to think; I was stupid at school, scraped through University by being invisible, got my job in the Union because my dad knew someone, and here I am – F.A.T. C.I.T.Y.
    Dammit I *deserve* these things – I’ve worked hard to get where I am!”

  39. m0nty
    #2395705, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Are you a westie too Sinc? We are legion.

  40. John64
    #2395706, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Perhaps they believe they aren’t actually lying if they don’t say the word properly?

    That’s just hyperbole.

  41. Bea Bartok
    #2395707, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    “I wish I could be like David Watts”

  42. Baldrick
    #2395708, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    He’s thinking this:

    Tim Watts MP ✔ @TimWattsMP
    18 Jun 2015
    Let’s cut to the chase and just establish a Commissioner for the Catallaxy comments section…

    Or maybe this:

    Tim Watts MP ✔ @TimWattsMP
    Can’t wait for Tony Abbott’s first morning tea with Catallaxy commentators #DummyBloggerOutreach

  43. jupes
    #2395711, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    … people whose opinions I trust assure me that he is a good guy.

    If that is the case, what the hell is he doing in the Labor Party?

  44. calli
    #2395714, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Bread
    Milk

    Bugger! What was the third thing?

  45. entropy
    #2395725, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    jupes
    #2395711, posted on May 30, 2017 at 8:47 pm
    … people whose opinions I trust assure me that he is a good guy.

    If that is the case, what the hell is he doing in the Labor Party?

    The Gravy Train. The reason all modern politicians are in it.

    He looks like he barely out of nappies and he already is on $200k plus nappies.

    I hate polititicans.

  46. Crossie
    #2395728, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Mashed, chips or wedges?

  48. alexnoaholdmate
    #2395732, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    “‘Choose the form of the Destructor’, said Gozer the Gozerian, and I had to be looking at a fucking campaign leaflet at the time…”

  49. entropy
    #2395739, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    we really need to kill politics as a career choice.
    Politics should be about service, not getting the loot.

  50. Alexi the Conservative Russian
    #2395743, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I don’t know what he said but I completely agree with him!

  51. Some History
    #2395744, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Politics should be about service…

    It is about service – public self service.

  52. Davey Boy
    #2395745, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Must … save … the … brain

  53. Fleeced
    #2395749, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    “Oh my God! They said it was BIG, but I didn’t…”

    BTW, Cloudfare sucks. Please ditch it. Quadrant uses it as well, and you were both down at the same time.

  54. PK
    #2395750, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    “Come on Dad. Let’s get home before you make a complete goose of yourself.”

  55. Fleeced
    #2395753, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    The Gravy Train. The reason all modern politicians are in it.

    Some politicians want to stop the gravy train, but only so they can hop on board.

  56. Sinclair Davidson
    #2395757, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    If that is the case, what the hell is he doing in the Labor Party?

    Yes. Indeed. That is precisely the problem. This is a man who has voted Hayek in his speeches.

  57. calli
    #2395759, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    “‘Choose the form of the Destructor’,

    😃

  58. Sinclair Davidson
    #2395760, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Are you a westie too Sinc? We are legion.

    keeps me in touch with my working class roots. 🙂

  59. entropy
    #2395764, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    “my God he is such a bobble head!”

  60. Some History
    #2395766, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    The Gravy Train. The reason all modern politicians are in it.

    Pollies, get ready
    There’s a train a-coming
    You don’t need no ticket
    You just get on board

    Gravy Train, that is.
    ALL A-BOARD!!

  61. Leo G
    #2395768, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I’m much happier when with my real friends or when thinking about the books on my blog.

  62. Muddy
    #2395770, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    “Wear a tie,” they said. “The boss will be wearing a tie AND pants.”
    Bastards. I’m so overdressed.

  63. Some History
    #2395774, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    “YAAAAAAWN! So sleepy….. so sleepy….. so slee…….zzzz”

    Tim’s asleep standing up.

  64. Oh come on
    #2395780, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Why so serious? I’ll probably be airbrushed out of this photo after the next factional dust up anyway

  65. Tel
    #2395783, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    keeps me in touch with my working class roots.

    I somehow got the impression you were married.

  66. Some History
    #2395784, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    What’s that song about New Zealanders? Da da ra…da…. That’s it – I’ll never find another ewe.”

  67. m0nty
    #2395785, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    keeps me in touch with my working class roots.

    Haven’t seen you at the Willy Coles. Nick Maxwell appears there regularly though.

    I am planning to attend one of the coffee session Tim has with the locals at nearby cafes. I’ll be sure to ask him about Hayek.

  68. Oh come on
    #2395789, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    This is a man who has voted Hayek in his speeches.

    Well, yes.

    I’m sure he’d vote Pol Pot for the right audience!

  69. Crossie
    #2395792, posted on May 30, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I don’t get it.

    C.L., Shorten is Mr Potatohead.

  70. Oh come on
    #2395795, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Let’s cut to the chase and just establish a Commissioner for the Catallaxy comments section…

    Can’t wait for Tony Abbott’s first morning tea with Catallaxy commentators #DummyBloggerOutreach

    Aww we own our very own Labor MP. Isn’t that special.

  71. Davey Boy
    #2395798, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    “Geez, the boss is really blowin’ it out both ends today”

  72. Norman Church
    #2395807, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    “Must concentrate. Holding up this ventriloquist’s dummy and repeating those Union boys’ talking points without moving my lips is hard work”.

  73. Clam Chowdah
    #2395811, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Chinese or Thai on the way home? Thai. Yeah, Thai.

  74. rickw
    #2395814, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Aaaargh, the CFMEU clearly didn’t hose this thing out after they last used it!

    (“Hi, my name is Bull Shitten” in ventriloquist speech bubble)

  75. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2395816, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    “I hope the old boy’s wearing his incontinence pad.”

  76. Some History
    #2395819, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Borrring. Come on, Bill. Wrap it up. Occupy the mind, Tim. Occupy the mind.
    You can lead a rock to water but a gathering horse grows no stitch in time.
    Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear; Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair; Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn’t Fuzzy. Wuzzy?

  77. duncanm
    #2395825, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    I think I can see the zip.

  78. Some History
    #2395834, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    keeps me in touch with my working class roots.
    I somehow got the impression you were married.

    Brilliant catch, Tel. Sinc shouldn’t be doing that. Not sure if the Strine slant translates well into Sood Efrigen.

  79. Sinclair Davidson
    #2395837, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Haven’t seen you at the Willy Coles.

    Too fancy for the likes of me.

  80. Ubique
    #2395846, posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    “I really can’t face another night at the bar having to listen to this blokes boast about he cut swathes through the ranks of young Labor camp attendees.”

  81. 1234
    #2395869, posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    What’s he thinking? He’s thinking, this photo will end up being used by the “professor” in some low rent caption competition to chase cheers on catallaxy.

  82. m0nty
    #2395882, posted on May 31, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Too fancy for the likes of me.

    Ah, Smeltona Gate is it? Some ordinary conveyances going around there. But if you really want to be depressed with the quality of your fellow shopper, go to Hopper’s.

  83. Motelier
    #2395889, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:09 am

    Labor, it really doesn’t include you.

