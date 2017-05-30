Caption contest

Tim Watts is my federal member of parliament – people whose opinions I trust assure me that he is a good guy. Perhaps so, but I can’t go past the opportunity to lampoon this photo. So what is Tim Watts thinking here?
“Wonder if I’d get into shadow cabinet if I put my tongue in his ear…?”
“Now that’s one impressive blackhead…!”
Don’t you like me any more Max?
Now Hymie..
“To think this idiot us my real father.”
“Oompa loompa doompety doo”
“If I start walking now I can probably make it halfway around his head before dinner”
I’m with stupid! ( with pointing arrow)
Bill’s earwax is so much more enticing than KRudd’s