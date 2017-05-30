Caption contest

Posted on 7:16 pm, May 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Tim Watts is my federal member of parliament – people whose opinions I trust assure me that he is a good guy. Perhaps so, but I can’t go past the opportunity to lampoon this photo. So what is Tim Watts thinking here?

8 Responses to Caption contest

  1. Beliaik
    #2395602, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    “Wonder if I’d get into shadow cabinet if I put my tongue in his ear…?”

  2. Beliaik
    #2395603, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    “Now that’s one impressive blackhead…!”

  3. Captain Crunch
    #2395604, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Don’t you like me any more Max?

    Now Hymie..

  4. True Aussie
    #2395606, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    “To think this idiot us my real father.”

  5. Libby Zee
    #2395609, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    “Oompa loompa doompety doo”

  6. Qley
    #2395610, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    “If I start walking now I can probably make it halfway around his head before dinner”

  7. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2395611, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I’m with stupid! ( with pointing arrow)

  8. Stephen Sasse
    #2395613, posted on May 30, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Bill’s earwax is so much more enticing than KRudd’s

