Media Watch fudges

In most countries the government agency that is responsible for monitoring and intimidating journalists is attached to the secret police. Here in Australia that government agency is the ABC’s Media Watch. Last night for the first time I can remember I set out to deliberately watch it (as opposed to seeing by accident while waiting for some other show, or looking up information after the fact).
As expected it covered the reaction to the ABC’s soft on terrorism story.
Franklin’s extraordinary allegation that the ABC chums up with terrorists was based on the previous night’s Q&A, where two guests had claimed hours before the attack, that the risk of falling victim to terrorism is extremely small.
Mona Chalabi, the Guardian’s data editor, had told viewers:
MONA CHALABI: … actually, the threat of Islamic fundamentalism, if you want to view it in terms of number of dead bodies, which, as awful as it sounds, is the way to kind of make sense of some threat, actually, really, isn’t that present …
And the distinguished American physicist Lawrence Krauss had added his own graphic illustration:
LAWRENCE KRAUSS: You’re more likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you.
Statistically that may or may not be true.
I think he meant to say “astonishing” not “extraordinary”. It is hardly extraordinary at all to be concerned about the ABC’s stance on these issues. After all the former prime minister of Australia John Howard was subject to a violent attack on the Q&A set some years ago. Do we need to bring up the Zaky Mallah incident? At the time former prime minister Tony Abbott asked the question:
I think many, many millions of Australians would feel betrayed by our national broadcaster right now, and I think that the ABC does have to have a long, hard look at itself, and to answer a question which I have posed before – whose side are you on? Whose side are you on here?
Tony Abbott had previously made a similar statement:
Prime Minister Tony Abbott has berated ABC News, arguing that it is taking ”everyone’s side but Australia’s” …
Before I leave this topic, let’s just quickly deal with the wishing your enemies dead meme that some had peddled. Here is the ABC’s reaction to Margaret Thatcher’s death:
BROOKE MAGNANTI: And me with no champagne.
I’m not aware the ABC apologised for that, or even condemned that statement.
In other words, the ABC has form. This is hardly a new low as Senator Mitch Fifield, the minister “responsible” for the ABC, suggested in the Parliament.
What most intrigued me about Media Watch’s opening statement was this:
Statistically that may or may not be true.
He doesn’t know if it is true or not? That is the entire point here – the ABC televised claims that are in doubt. The whole point of Roger’s article was questioning that very claim and the logic that flows from that claim. In a whole week the nine people who work in the Media Watch unit – not to mentions the thousands of others who work at the ABC – could not ascertain whether or not
You’re more likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you.
I think we can safely assume that it is false. Fake news. It explains why this request for information has gone unanswered.
Media Watch then went through the motions of selective quoting to smear Roger – I don’t want to comment on that. I’m sure Roger can and defend himself in the fullness of time. More or less, however, they did the smear on a trenchant critic.
Media Watch then decided to put the boot into other ABC critics too.
Quadrant is not just a two-bit rag. It has a proud and storied history.
Tony Abbott has said the magazine has “done more than any other … to nurture the high culture of Western civilisation”.
John Howard has called it the best Australian publication for ideas in 50 years.
The old guilt by association stunt. Mind you neither Howard nor Abbott did much about the ABC but clearly enough to be loathed. Lazy on both their parts – you can’t just inherent hatred from lefties, you have to earn it.
Then there were a few omissions that troubled me:
- Media Watch did not disclose that Roger and Quadrant have been long-time staunch critics of the ABC.
- Media Watch did not disclose that Keith Windschuttle is a former ABC director.
- Media Watch did not disclose that Nick Cater is a regular panellist on the Drum (There have been some suggestions in the threads that Nick is contracted to the ABC. I don’t know if those allegations are true. The more I think about it the less likely it is it. If true, however, that is a major disclosure omission.)
- In their round-up of right-wing warriors they neglected to show Paul Murray – he linked Roger’s comments to those of an ABC employee and condemned them both. So they probably couldn’t get a clean quote.
- Should I mention the ABC’s gender bias? They had two men being right-wing warriors, but could have shown Miranda Devine too.
The big story of the night, however, is that one week later the ABC still cannot say whether the personal risk of being a victim of terrorism is less than having a refrigerator fall on you is accurate or not. Mind you, some years after being asked the question by Tony Abbott the ABC still can’t say whose side they are on.
Update: First impressions are good impressions.
And eventually it was taken down, with Windschuttle, who had initially informed the Sydney Morning Herald that the fuss was bullshit …
The personal risk to being taxed to death to pay for the absurdity of state funded media is quite high.
I am shocked about the ABC!
Why not make ABC subscription funded?
I see that the latest post on Quadrant Online is 27 May. Such a gap is most unusual. Confirms my suspicion that Roger has been fired, or at least suspended.
Of course nothing will change at the ALPBC staff co-op. Googles G just steps straight into the shoes of the Nice Mr Scott and it’s business as usual.
Unless the Lieborals are going to get medieval on the co-op’s arse and deploy the nuclear option of selling this workers collective, you better get used to this stuff. Meanwhile it continues on its ways as “Australia’s most trusted news source” with a daily diet of gay marriage, climate change, barbequed refugees and so on and so on. You just have to pay for it.
Not strictly on topic, but a good debunking of claims regarding the relative risks of terrorism (illustrating the biased methods typically used to skew results).
it may be of some interest to some Cats:
https://areomagazine.com/2017/05/28/no-youre-not-more-likely-to-be-killed-by-a-right-wing-extremist-than-an-islamic-terrorist/
Apologies, but could not find data on the many ‘fridge incidents that must underpin the physicist’s claim on Q&A. / sarc off.
The really irritating thing is the ABC spends $1.3 billion per year aggressively attacking the right and spouting the worst sort of green-left propaganda, while the right are very probably the ones paying for the wretched animal through our taxes.
The left is heavily populated by people who pay no net taxes, yet they’re audience the ABC loves to love.
Taxation without representation has caused ructions in the past, but you probably won’t hear about that sort of thing on the ABC. Their view of history seems to be restricted to black and rainbow armband versions only.
You didn’t expect a reply within a week did you? It will take at least three months if they can be bothered to answer.
There is no way the comrades at alpbc and fauxfacs ,and the political excuse makers are in any danger from islamofascist terror,the mussos might be mad illiterate peasants but they know an ally when they see one , Tge reckoning will come to them as soon as the caliphate takes over ,tremble for your treason comrades ,the bogey Mohamed is coming for you .
If Windschuttle thought the fuss about the article was bullshit, why did he end up pulling the article?
Fwiw. I see nothing wrong with a bit of hyperbole or should it be ‘bowl’ to get a point across to the zombies at the ABC. They weren’t scared, just offended.
This is the only recorded death from a falling refrigerator that I’ve been able to track down.
Crushed by a Falling Fridge Freezer
However, 32,763 people died from terrorist attacks in 2014 alone, whilst only one death has been recorded from a free falling refrigerator.
Bruce of Newcastle posted on May 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm
“The really irritating thing is the ABC spends $1.3 billion per year aggressively attacking the right and spouting the worst sort of green-left propaganda, while the right are very probably the ones paying for the wretched animal through our taxes.”
Australians, every family of you spends about $200 a year to hear this communist traitorous broadcaster.
Sell the ABC. Sell it to the staff for $1.00. No more Govt funding. Let the know all staff run it themselves & raise revenue. Let them sell it latter if they like if they can find a buyer. We save 1.2 bill a year so come way out in front anyway.
Professor, I missed Paul Murray that night but I’m assuming he had a go at Snowcone’s comments re getting shot by policemen?
So far all has been quiet from Keith Windschuttle and Roger Franklin. But I expect the silence will be broken soon enough and we will be told why the column was pulled even after it had been modified to a less inflammatory version.
If it was deleted by Quadrant under the threat of crushing legal action from the $1.3 billion/annum behemoth I, for one, would be a lot more understanding and forgiving. And keep my subscription.
Not before I switched off.
I would hate to see Franklin fired. But just as he would edit others who post articles he should have someone cast an eye over what he writes, just to make sure no intemperate comments get in. Just to reassure the ABC, I’m sure Franklin isn’t hanging around Ultimo with a bomb. I’m sure he doesn’t want you literally blown up. He wants to wake you up. Have you taken security precautions against alarm clocks?
Unless the Lieborals are going to get medieval on the co-op’s arse…
The Lieborals wont do a goddam thing.
Marcellus Wallace will. (from 0:25)
I found a second one, 6 years later – San Jose, 2016. A bloke was trying to lift a fridge onto a ute. It fell back, tragically killing his young son.
That’s 2 in 6 years in the US. (The quote was specific to the US, so it’s not appropriate to compare it to global terrorist stats.) I estimate 4000 deaths to jihadi in the US this century, and have found 2 fridge deaths. I’m told they used to be common pre 1956’s Refrigerator Act banning locking doors. But again, the quote was specific to falling fridges.
You see what happens when you apologise and kowtow to the scum of the Earth? A week later and we’re still talking about about a few throw-away lines in a fine yet miniscule publication. We’re now on our umpteenth article and the ABC will milk this for every drop of blood they can.
Had the response been “FOAD you Socialist swill” then the uptick to the economy would have been immense as;
– millions of dollars of champagne is sold
– Quadrant receives thousands of new subscribers and employs more staff
– the likes of Paul Barry are incandescent with rage and are forced to go on anti-depressants and beta blockers
And by now the news cycle would have moved onto something else.
Instead, here we are, yet again, prostrate on the ground before the vanguard of the Cultural Revolution as they mock and taunt us whilst we “confess” to our “crimes”.
Lies, damn lies and statistics.
Per hour, it is orders of magnitude riskier to be near a terrorist than hanging around a fridge.
The workers at the Lindt cafe spent literally man-years near industrial fridges with no deaths. 6 hours (say 60 man-hours) with Man Monis killed two of them.
The near 3000 people killed on Sept 11 would have visited a fridge that morning. probably more than once; none were killed. 2 hours of air-time by terrorists.
Thing is — I have the option to avoid fridges, and driving, and smoking, and doing risky things, and being around bees.
Avoiding random terrorists – not so much choice involved.
Strange(*) that MW coudln’t check on their own research by the ‘fact check’ unit: http://www.abc.net.au/news/factcheck/2015-02-25/fact-file3b-five-facts-about-terrorism-in-australia/6226086
(* – I’m being facetious, of course they avoided putting any effort into it).
Well done Lurker and Andrew. These fridgey things really are lethal. The good news is that they were worse in the past than they are now, and they never really were much of a problem.
Can’t say the same for Muzzies.
They were more under control when Winston Churchill made his observation about their backwardness.
Before that though, back to the 7th century from which they have never strayed, they were awful.
They’ve been ramping right up to old Jihadi form again in the twenty-first century.
The other part that really shits me about people like Mona, is that citizens in the ME and other terror hotspots don’t even waft into her field of view.
According to this, there were over 28 thousand deaths from terrorism in the middle east in 18 months from Jan 15.
Statistica says the death rate from terrorism in Baghdad was 43 per 100k inhabitants in 2014. In case you think that’s all the US’s fault, then Maiduguri in Nigeria was 39 / 100k.
If you don’t think that’s bad, the death rate for motor vehicle accidents in Australia is something like 3.5 / 100k for women and 9.5 /100k for men.
Strangely, MW didn’t bother jogging down the corridor and asking Melissa Clarke. She seems to be on a well earned break (tm. MWD), though keeping up with the scandal.
The Conversation should do a fact check on a comparison of falling fridge deaths and terrorist deaths.
Does the Gillard Fact Check Memorial Unit still exist?
I rely on you blokes to supply me with alpbc nonsense ,it saves me doing my new 50 inch telly a serious mischief ,regulates my blood pressure and saves me mental damage I mean continued listening to left bullshit Leads to mental health problems as you can see from the crap they talk . Besides which liars give me themust think we are all as stupid as they are.
This is why you should never apologise to a cabal of Socialist swampfilth or speaking your mind.
“Better to die on your feet than live on your knees.” – Somebody who has more guts than Windschuttle.
NewsRadio (sic) now called Radio News ( clever, eh?) had an unidentified male spruiking the Station with a promo that concluded with the oh so obvious lie….”without bias, or agenda” The first point is that I know of no other Radio Station that NEEDS to state the obvious, but the very fact that the ABC believes this statement is necessary, displays a high degree of self doubt and guilt. And now, if you don’t mind, they have Fran Kelly reading the same script, and SHE doesn’t believe this either….or why else would she try to modify/ disguise her voice, perhaps with the connivance of the ABC sound engineers
Media Watch and Q&A – a juxtaposition that was just meant to be, like Time Warp and Sweet Transvestite.
I think there was one person in the US in the past year who died from a fridge death. You don’t need The Conversation to figure it out.
Lies, damned lies and QandA
How many times have we seen Leftists claim the following –
“Since 1995, and excluding the year 2001, more people have died from right-wing extremist terror attacks than Muslims.”
Now the Left have given up on that stupidity, and are warning us about fridges.
But, but, don’t forget QandA is entertainment, not news.
That should be obvious to anyone watching it.
What they don’t tell you is that probably something around $US 250 billion a per year is spent on thwarting terror attacks in the Western world. (My guess) I reckon I wouldn’t be too far wrong either.
However, 32,763 people died from terrorist attacks in 2014 alone, whilst only one death has been recorded from a free falling refrigerator.
You can see how the Left is going to spin that.
LAWRENCE KRAUSS has been hounded and harassed for a week about his “fridge” comment on Q&A. “Nobody’s been killed by a falling fridge”, the naysayers sneered. Well, it turns out that someone has been killed by a falling fridge. There are a lot of people with egg on their face today. I hope there’s a long line of embarrassed fools ready to apologize to Lawrence for their hurtful snickering.
Whose side are they on?
Easy, the left side with militant islam.
Who defends islam?
Who wants open borders to let them in ?
Who blames the rape victims for being raped?
Who is granted more rights, the rape victim, or the muslim rapist?
See the pattern?
No difference between the left and Islam.
I like the ABC. Some great shows and no ads. ABC Classics FM is the best radio station. When I listen (by accident) to commercial radio it hurts my ears.
If you like the ABC then you will be happy to pay to subscribe to the ABC
If I don’t like The Age (and I don’t), I just don’t read it. I stay off the website, and I certainly don’t pay for it.
If I don’t like Channel 7, I don’t watch it.
If I find the latest tell-all book from celebrities appalling – such as Yasmin Abdul-Magied’s autobiography “Stop Calling Me Carmen Miranda” – I won’t buy it.
What can we do with the ABC? How can we hurt them? Boycott them? Cool. I already do.
But they still get my money.
It makes absolutely no difference whether I watch them or not. None at all. Big Daddy still gets paid either way, son.
I read Roger’s article the day it was published and loved it. It’s a brilliant take down of the ABC’s chronic bias towards ANY ideology that seeks to demean or destroy the West, no matter how alien. In this case Islamic terrorism. I got tingles up my leg imagining what cosmic justice it would be to for an Islamic bomb to go off at the Ultimo studio so that the ABC might understand the consequences of their banally evil oikophobia.
But it didn’t last more than a rather stunted orgasm. I knew Roger had lost the plot. He adopted the same appeal to ecstatic irrationality that leads people like Madonna to offer blow jobs to anyone who would vote against Trump. And that’s a tame example from the Left.
It was a stupid rhetorical leap that betrayed the rationalist, objective appeal to reason that conservative ideology and The Quadrant represent. It’s just not on.
Where to start? Justice? Please. All the assholes here defending Roger’s “free speech right” ought to think about the hypocrisy of fantasizing it is justice to have your political opponents die in a bomb attack because they talk bullshit about terrorism.
So much failed with Roger’s wet dream. Firstly, the article didn’t need that ending, it’s power was lost by descending into violent fantasy. I know how online publishing works today. You write something, research it, proof and publish it yourself. Maybe the wife helps proof read it for you, if you are lucky. Then late at night after a few single malts you say, “you beaut!” and hit the publish icon. Shit hits the fan the next morning.
Roger should have wondered, say, what if a bomb did go off in the Ultimo studios in a few days or weeks time? Hmmm. In fact, Roger knows that the chances of a bomb going off at the ABC is greater now than ever in their history, just like every other high profile place in Sydney. It’s not a speculative fantasy thing in today’s world. It’s wrong to wish/imagine it upon anyone in 2017.
Ironically, Sinclair, points out the obvious – but non sequitur – fact that the chances of you dying anywhere in the world by a refrigerator falling on you is NOT greater than dying in a terrorist attack. So what? Saying that it would be just for fellow citizens who believe such nonsense to die in a terrorist attack is also NOT true. It would NOT be just for a bomb to go off in the ABC Ultimo studios because they are purveyors of fake news! End of story.
All you assholic Cats defending Roger’s lapse — because that what it was, a one line zinger that amounts to the money shot in a porn flick — as a free speech issue are missing the point. It’s not who we are. That’s what the Left does – wish death upon their neighbours whom they merely disagree with, because they are incapable of mounting a properly rational argument.
I love Roger’s work and hope he gets back on the bloody keyboard tomorrow morning. That’s what you do when you fall off the bicycle. Get back on the damn thing and ride. The Cats should give this one up for what it is and move on.