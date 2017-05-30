Media Watch fudges

In most countries the government agency that is responsible for monitoring and intimidating journalists is attached to the secret police. Here in Australia that government agency is the ABC’s Media Watch. Last night for the first time I can remember I set out to deliberately watch it (as opposed to seeing by accident while waiting for some other show, or looking up information after the fact).

As expected it covered the reaction to the ABC’s soft on terrorism story.

Franklin’s extraordinary allegation that the ABC chums up with terrorists was based on the previous night’s Q&A, where two guests had claimed hours before the attack, that the risk of falling victim to terrorism is extremely small. Mona Chalabi, the Guardian’s data editor, had told viewers: MONA CHALABI: … actually, the threat of Islamic fundamentalism, if you want to view it in terms of number of dead bodies, which, as awful as it sounds, is the way to kind of make sense of some threat, actually, really, isn’t that present … — ABC Q&A, 22 May, 2017 And the distinguished American physicist Lawrence Krauss had added his own graphic illustration: LAWRENCE KRAUSS: You’re more likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you. — ABC Q&A, 22 May, 2017 Statistically that may or may not be true.

I think he meant to say “astonishing” not “extraordinary”. It is hardly extraordinary at all to be concerned about the ABC’s stance on these issues. After all the former prime minister of Australia John Howard was subject to a violent attack on the Q&A set some years ago. Do we need to bring up the Zaky Mallah incident? At the time former prime minister Tony Abbott asked the question:

I think many, many millions of Australians would feel betrayed by our national broadcaster right now, and I think that the ABC does have to have a long, hard look at itself, and to answer a question which I have posed before – whose side are you on? Whose side are you on here?

Tony Abbott had previously made a similar statement:

Prime Minister Tony Abbott has berated ABC News, arguing that it is taking ”everyone’s side but Australia’s” …

Before I leave this topic, let’s just quickly deal with the wishing your enemies dead meme that some had peddled. Here is the ABC’s reaction to Margaret Thatcher’s death:

BROOKE MAGNANTI: And me with no champagne.

I’m not aware the ABC apologised for that, or even condemned that statement.

In other words, the ABC has form. This is hardly a new low as Senator Mitch Fifield, the minister “responsible” for the ABC, suggested in the Parliament.

What most intrigued me about Media Watch’s opening statement was this:

Statistically that may or may not be true.

He doesn’t know if it is true or not? That is the entire point here – the ABC televised claims that are in doubt. The whole point of Roger’s article was questioning that very claim and the logic that flows from that claim. In a whole week the nine people who work in the Media Watch unit – not to mentions the thousands of others who work at the ABC – could not ascertain whether or not

You’re more likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you.

I think we can safely assume that it is false. Fake news. It explains why this request for information has gone unanswered.

Media Watch then went through the motions of selective quoting to smear Roger – I don’t want to comment on that. I’m sure Roger can and defend himself in the fullness of time. More or less, however, they did the smear on a trenchant critic.

Media Watch then decided to put the boot into other ABC critics too.

Quadrant is not just a two-bit rag. It has a proud and storied history. Tony Abbott has said the magazine has “done more than any other … to nurture the high culture of Western civilisation”. John Howard has called it the best Australian publication for ideas in 50 years.

The old guilt by association stunt. Mind you neither Howard nor Abbott did much about the ABC but clearly enough to be loathed. Lazy on both their parts – you can’t just inherent hatred from lefties, you have to earn it.

Then there were a few omissions that troubled me:

Media Watch did not disclose that Roger and Quadrant have been long-time staunch critics of the ABC.

Media Watch did not disclose that Keith Windschuttle is a former ABC director.

Media Watch did not disclose that Nick Cater is a regular panellist on the Drum (There have been some suggestions in the threads that Nick is contracted to the ABC. I don’t know if those allegations are true. The more I think about it the less likely it is it. If true, however, that is a major disclosure omission.)

In their round-up of right-wing warriors they neglected to show Paul Murray – he linked Roger’s comments to those of an ABC employee and condemned them both. So they probably couldn’t get a clean quote.

Should I mention the ABC’s gender bias? They had two men being right-wing warriors, but could have shown Miranda Devine too.

The big story of the night, however, is that one week later the ABC still cannot say whether the personal risk of being a victim of terrorism is less than having a refrigerator fall on you is accurate or not. Mind you, some years after being asked the question by Tony Abbott the ABC still can’t say whose side they are on.

