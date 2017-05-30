Media Watch fudges

In most countries the government agency that is responsible for monitoring and intimidating journalists is attached to the secret police. Here in Australia that government agency is the ABC’s Media Watch. Last night for the first time I can remember I set out to deliberately watch it (as opposed to seeing by accident while waiting for some other show, or looking up information after the fact).
As expected it covered the reaction to the ABC’s soft on terrorism story.
Franklin’s extraordinary allegation that the ABC chums up with terrorists was based on the previous night’s Q&A, where two guests had claimed hours before the attack, that the risk of falling victim to terrorism is extremely small.
Mona Chalabi, the Guardian’s data editor, had told viewers:
MONA CHALABI: … actually, the threat of Islamic fundamentalism, if you want to view it in terms of number of dead bodies, which, as awful as it sounds, is the way to kind of make sense of some threat, actually, really, isn’t that present …
— ABC Q&A, 22 May, 2017
And the distinguished American physicist Lawrence Krauss had added his own graphic illustration:
LAWRENCE KRAUSS: You’re more likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you.
— ABC Q&A, 22 May, 2017
Statistically that may or may not be true.
I think he meant to say “astonishing” not “extraordinary”. It is hardly extraordinary at all to be concerned about the ABC’s stance on these issues. After all the former prime minister of Australia John Howard was subject to a violent attack on the Q&A set some years ago. Do we need to bring up the Zaky Mallah incident? At the time former prime minister Tony Abbott asked the question:
I think many, many millions of Australians would feel betrayed by our national broadcaster right now, and I think that the ABC does have to have a long, hard look at itself, and to answer a question which I have posed before – whose side are you on? Whose side are you on here?
Tony Abbott had previously made a similar statement:
Prime Minister Tony Abbott has berated ABC News, arguing that it is taking ”everyone’s side but Australia’s” …
Before I leave this topic, let’s just quickly deal with the wishing your enemies dead meme that some had peddled. Here is the ABC’s reaction to Margaret Thatcher’s death:
BROOKE MAGNANTI: And me with no champagne.
I’m not aware the ABC apologised for that, or even condemned that statement.
In other words, the ABC has form. This is hardly a new low as Senator Mitch Fifield, the minister “responsible” for the ABC, suggested in the Parliament.
What most intrigued me about Media Watch’s opening statement was this:
Statistically that may or may not be true.
He doesn’t know if it is true or not? That is the entire point here – the ABC televised claims that are in doubt. The whole point of Roger’s article was questioning that very claim and the logic that flows from that claim. In a whole week the nine people who work in the Media Watch unit – not to mentions the thousands of others who work at the ABC – could not ascertain whether or not
You’re more likely to be killed by a refrigerator, in the United States, falling on you.
I think we can safely assume that it is false. Fake news. It explains why this request for information has gone unanswered.
Media Watch then went through the motions of selective quoting to smear Roger – I don’t want to comment on that. I’m sure Roger can and defend himself in the fullness of time. More or less, however, they did the smear on a trenchant critic.
Media Watch then decided to put the boot into other ABC critics too.
Quadrant is not just a two-bit rag. It has a proud and storied history.
Tony Abbott has said the magazine has “done more than any other … to nurture the high culture of Western civilisation”.
John Howard has called it the best Australian publication for ideas in 50 years.
The old guilt by association stunt. Mind you neither Howard nor Abbott did much about the ABC but clearly enough to be loathed. Lazy on both their parts – you can’t just inherent hatred from lefties, you have to earn it.
Then there were a few omissions that troubled me:
- Media Watch did not disclose that Roger and Quadrant have been long-time staunch critics of the ABC.
- Media Watch did not disclose that Keith Windschuttle is a former ABC director.
- Media Watch did not disclose that Nick Cater is a regular panellist on the Drum (There have been some suggestions in the threads that Nick is contracted to the ABC. I don’t know if those allegations are true. The more I think about it the less likely it is it. If true, however, that is a major disclosure omission.)
- In their round-up of right-wing warriors they neglected to show Paul Murray – he linked Roger’s comments to those of an ABC employee and condemned them both. So they probably couldn’t get a clean quote.
- Should I mention the ABC’s gender bias? They had two men being right-wing warriors, but could have shown Miranda Devine too.
The big story of the night, however, is that one week later the ABC still cannot say whether the personal risk of being a victim of terrorism is less than having a refrigerator fall on you is accurate or not. Mind you, some years after being asked the question by Tony Abbott the ABC still can’t say whose side they are on.
Update: First impressions are good impressions.
And eventually it was taken down, with Windschuttle, who had initially informed the Sydney Morning Herald that the fuss was bullshit …
The personal risk to being taxed to death to pay for the absurdity of state funded media is quite high.
I am shocked about the ABC!
Why not make ABC subscription funded?
I see that the latest post on Quadrant Online is 27 May. Such a gap is most unusual. Confirms my suspicion that Roger has been fired, or at least suspended.
Of course nothing will change at the ALPBC staff co-op. Googles G just steps straight into the shoes of the Nice Mr Scott and it’s business as usual.
Unless the Lieborals are going to get medieval on the co-op’s arse and deploy the nuclear option of selling this workers collective, you better get used to this stuff. Meanwhile it continues on its ways as “Australia’s most trusted news source” with a daily diet of gay marriage, climate change, barbequed refugees and so on and so on. You just have to pay for it.
Not strictly on topic, but a good debunking of claims regarding the relative risks of terrorism (illustrating the biased methods typically used to skew results).
it may be of some interest to some Cats:
https://areomagazine.com/2017/05/28/no-youre-not-more-likely-to-be-killed-by-a-right-wing-extremist-than-an-islamic-terrorist/
Apologies, but could not find data on the many ‘fridge incidents that must underpin the physicist’s claim on Q&A. / sarc off.
The really irritating thing is the ABC spends $1.3 billion per year aggressively attacking the right and spouting the worst sort of green-left propaganda, while the right are very probably the ones paying for the wretched animal through our taxes.
The left is heavily populated by people who pay no net taxes, yet they’re audience the ABC loves to love.
Taxation without representation has caused ructions in the past, but you probably won’t hear about that sort of thing on the ABC. Their view of history seems to be restricted to black and rainbow armband versions only.
LOL Sinc!
You didn’t expect a reply within a week did you? It will take at least three months if they can be bothered to answer.
There is no way the comrades at alpbc and fauxfacs ,and the political excuse makers are in any danger from islamofascist terror,the mussos might be mad illiterate peasants but they know an ally when they see one , Tge reckoning will come to them as soon as the caliphate takes over ,tremble for your treason comrades ,the bogey Mohamed is coming for you .
If Windschuttle thought the fuss about the article was bullshit, why did he end up pulling the article?
Fwiw. I see nothing wrong with a bit of hyperbole or should it be ‘bowl’ to get a point across to the zombies at the ABC. They weren’t scared, just offended.
This is the only recorded death from a falling refrigerator that I’ve been able to track down.
Crushed by a Falling Fridge Freezer
However, 32,763 people died from terrorist attacks in 2014 alone, whilst only one death has been recorded from a free falling refrigerator.
Bruce of Newcastle posted on May 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm
“The really irritating thing is the ABC spends $1.3 billion per year aggressively attacking the right and spouting the worst sort of green-left propaganda, while the right are very probably the ones paying for the wretched animal through our taxes.”
Australians, every family of you spends about $200 a year to hear this communist traitorous broadcaster.
Sell the ABC. Sell it to the staff for $1.00. No more Govt funding. Let the know all staff run it themselves & raise revenue. Let them sell it latter if they like if they can find a buyer. We save 1.2 bill a year so come way out in front anyway.
Professor, I missed Paul Murray that night but I’m assuming he had a go at Snowcone’s comments re getting shot by policemen?
So far all has been quiet from Keith Windschuttle and Roger Franklin. But I expect the silence will be broken soon enough and we will be told why the column was pulled even after it had been modified to a less inflammatory version.
If it was deleted by Quadrant under the threat of crushing legal action from the $1.3 billion/annum behemoth I, for one, would be a lot more understanding and forgiving. And keep my subscription.
Enough is enough! Shut the fucking ABC down!!!!!!!!!
And… So what?
What can we do about it?
Complain? Pfft. They don’t care.
Contact your MP? Yeah, right. What politician is going to risk a standalone quixotic fight with the ABC? Why would they bother – they’d be remembered forever as the nasty man who killed Peppa Pig.
Agitate for reform? Okay. Where? In forums only read by conservatives, like this one? We’re already convinced. Out there in the real world, it isn’t a priority. No one is going to hold rallies in support of defunding the ABC, or march on Parliament House. If they think about the issue at all, your average Australian is probably on our side – but wouldn’t care enough to do anything about it.
Honestly, I’ve come to believe we’re just pissing in the wind with the ABC. We hold no cards; we have no leverage.
Far from being Rabzed, it will be around long after we’re dead.
Not before I switched off.