Quadrant Online publishing again

QoL is back up leading off with this: Patriotism, Nationhood and Globalisation. The intro:
Nationalism belongs to the times when humans lived in an associative way and in a familiar and cherished environment, and it has brought mankind to where we are today, god and bad. The future our descendants will have to live in -or survive in- will demand much more from us … and from them.
Even that is more than 140 characters. And somehow related, for those who think they can depend on social media they might want to check out this: Facebook Bans Anti-Migrant Videos After German Woman Shows Beating By Refugees. And you might then like to have a look at Mark Zuckerberg’s desire to become Big Brother.
The Guardian recently published details from a leaked copy of the manual that Facebook gives its thousands of “content moderators,” the people who effectively monitor, police, and determine what we see in our Facebook feeds. What the document revealed is a deeply arbitrary set of guidelines that confuse the moderators who are helping to shape the civil society that millions of people rely on to, as Zuckerberg has put it, find meaning in their lives.
There’s a lot in the specific rules that is problematic, but the biggest problem is that these guidelines were secret at all. In fact, it appears to go against one of the very suggestions Zuckerberg outlined in his manifesto: “The Community Standards should reflect the cultural norms of our community,” he wrote. “The approach is to combine creating a large-scale democratic process to determine standards with AI to help enforce them.”
You will see what he thinks you should see and not see what he doesn’t think you should see. We really should do what we can to protect our own while we still can.
Mark Zuckerberg is a traitor to humanity (and this is not the first time I have said so).
What to do?
Quadrant On Line back, good. Now time to kick Kowtow Cater into touch.
Their zuckerfilth, of course, lives a life protected by Bollards and armed security with guns.
The Bollard Curtain protects its own.
Quadrant has defecated in their own nest. I have no respect for whatever values they ‘profess’ to respect.
The “what” is easy, Housewife. The “how” almost as simple.
Getting the right people to do it, and people like the Cats to use it, is the Bridge Too Far.
“We really should do what we can to protect our own while we still can.” Yes we should. And must.
It is, however, disheartening to see the purported leaders and guardians of that little we have act in such a subservient manner at the first sign of any counter action by the opposition. Anyone with the lightest exposure to the history of the world, in its widest sense, cannot but have taken note of the final results of the act of appeasement.
I await, with an expression of utter boredom, the promulgation of the excuse of the tactic of “strategic retreat”. For the restoration of my faith a visible act of either tactical or strategic advance is necessary and indeed required.
Otherwise, Quadrant exists only to serve the needs of elites of a moderately conservative stance who would not be seen (or heard or read) to do anything to upset the horses..
memoryvault
In theory there is nothing to stop anyone to set up something like FB or twitter.
We had our BBB and chatroom long before FB.
All it takes is get-up&go + money.
In practice it’s already been done many times over. FB is an internet chat room, the easiest thing in the world to build and about the earliest thing that anyone started building when primitive pre-Internet computer networks first started coming together.
If you want something kind of modern, try https://gab.ai/
The only thing FB has going for it, is they managed to capture a lot of users who were just getting started on the Internet, had no idea what they were doing, and too lazy to try anything different.