Breaking News: Trump to withdraw from Paris Agreement

Posted on 10:14 pm, May 31, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Twitter is reporting (so it must be true) that the US will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

At the time of posing this had not been confirmed by reputable media sources (i.e. the WSJ) but the tears are flowing on social media.

Update: This glorious news calls for celebratory music.

64 Responses to Breaking News: Trump to withdraw from Paris Agreement

  2. struth
    #2396692, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Lovely.

    This , if true is a win for the west on a grand scale.
    Oh, I don’t include Australia in that anymore.
    The tears of lefties will end droughts.
    Merkel and the parasites have just had a wall pulled down on their elitist defence.

    The loudest scream comes when elites get even the slightest hint that they may be pulled from the teat.

  4. Norman Church
    #2396701, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    One can only hope. But I shall save my jubilation for the definitive announcement. I have been schooled in disappointment.

  5. Jannie
    #2396712, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    The ABC is going to blow a gasket or two, bring it on!

  7. calli
    #2396714, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    I dedicate this Thread of Hope to the magnificent Covfefe.

  8. Zippy Cov me FeFe
    #2396715, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    It’s the end of the world as we know it! We are all doooomed!

  9. Mark A
    #2396718, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Norman Church
    #2396701, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    One can only hope. But I shall save my jubilation for the definitive announcement. I have been schooled in disappointment

    Me too.
    Too many let downs lately Abbott666 then the sure to fix things replacement.
    Wait and see.

  10. DrBeauGan
    #2396719, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    For pure perfection all Trump has to now is pull out of the UN.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2396721, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I dedicate this thread to the social justice warriors, with their pink pussy hats, who will need to cuddle puppies, and sob in corners at this news..

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2396722, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Gorsuch and now this.

    Greatest President since Coolidge.

  13. Mark A
    #2396723, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #2396719, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    For pure perfection all Trump has to now is pull out of the UN.

    Oh, the joy of seeing exploding heads on a global scale would be too much to bear, but please let it be so.

  14. Bruce in WA
    #2396727, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Please make it so.

  15. C.L.
    #2396728, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    IT’s turn-around is the biggest since Fisk posted a special plea to install Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister immediately.

  16. struth
    #2396729, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    who will need to cuddle puppies, and sob in corners at this news..

    It’s not always a dog’s life.

  17. Snoopy
    #2396730, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    I’m with Norman, too. My unbridled joy can wait.

  18. Notafan
    #2396731, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    #UNoutofMattahan would be also perfecto.

  19. Fisky
    #2396733, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    There have been some magnificent Trumpian victories in between the weird behaviour and seizure-tweeting:
    -appointing Gorusch
    -nixing the TPP
    -unravelling NATO/getting Germany to cough up more
    -pulling the Paris treaty

    Hopefully the Travel Ban will be reinstated by SCOTUS soon.

  20. hzhousewife
    #2396734, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    For pure perfection all Trump has to now is pull out of the UN.

    Now that would make a great campaign for his second term.

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2396736, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    I asked for two miracles and I have received them.

    The great Orbmaster has released the power of Covfefe.

    We are truly blessed.

  22. Baldrick
    #2396737, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Now I know what ‘covfefe’ means. It’s the sound of Leftard swampfilth heads exploding.

  23. Fisky
    #2396738, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    It looks like the real deal. The totalitarian UN are reduced to chanting deranged slogans –

    United Nations‏Verified account
    @UN
    Follow
    More
    United Nations Retweeted António Guterres
    Climate change is undeniable

    Climate action is unstoppable

    Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable.
    [email protected]

  24. Leo G
    #2396740, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    It’s the end of the world as we know it!

    Never fear, the world Bank is near- with a plan for a USD$4 trillion global carbon tax on the energy sector (energy nominal product is about 10% of gross world product or about USD$ 8 trillion)

  25. Baldrick
    #2396742, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Now he’s just toying with them …

    Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
    Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!

  26. C.L.
    #2396744, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Climate action is unstoppable

    Mmkay.
    LOL.

  27. twostix
    #2396745, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    The Trump administration is planning to disband the Labor Department division that has policed discrimination among federal contractors for four decades, according to the White House’s newly proposed budget, part of wider efforts to rein in government programs that promote civil rights.

    The Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example, has revoked the guidance to implement a rule ensuring that transgender people can stay at sex-segregated shelters of their choice

    His Justice Department, meantime, stopped challenging a controversial Texas voter identification law and joined with the Education Department in withdrawing federal guidance allowing transgender students to use school bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity.

    12 months ago letting men in wigs sleep in womens shelters and enter the girls toilets at the local school was used as a sign of the code-pink left’s glorious 1000 year victory over the populace.

    Didn’t last.

  28. entropy
    #2396746, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Climate action is unstoppable

    so we better learn to live with it, and marshall our treasure for when the problems really hit, rather than squander it on stupid bureaucratic programs that just enrich the elite and can’t stop it anyway.

  29. Baldrick
    #2396747, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I can’t wait to hear from the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals tomorrow about how wrong it was the Trump to dump the Paris Agreement.

  30. Fisky
    #2396748, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    From the NYT –

    Faced with advisers who pressed hard on both sides of the Paris question, Mr. Trump appears to have decided that a continued United States presence in the accord would harm the economy; hinder job creation in regions like Appalachia and the West, where his most ardent supporters live; and undermine his “America First” message. But advisers pressing him to remain in the accord were still pressing up to the final announcement.

    Why the hell does Trump have ANY advisers who favour the Paris Treaty??? Other than Jared/Ivanka (I hope that’s the only ones) there should be ZERO.

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2396752, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Now can we please have a proper and open debate on the climate change issue?
    On the ABC? Every week for a year. Equal time for both sides of it.
    Perhaps a Royal Commission into the Science, so that the completely looney stuff (goodbye Al) is dissed and a very strong element of doubt and lack of urgency is instilled into the Australian voters and schools. Send a message out to stop scaring the children.
    Australian coal is the best in the world. Let’s up production, use it ourselves, and sell it high.
    Buyers will come out of the woodwork now.

  32. Zippy Cov me FeFe
    #2396753, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    covféfé worthy not are we!

  33. Ubique
    #2396756, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Winning!!!

    Brexit, Clinton put to the sword, now climate sanity. A triple treat.

    Now, quit the UN and turf its bloated carcass out of New York.

  34. Leigh Lowe
    #2396757, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Move to higher ground.
    The flood of lefty tears will be of biblical proportions.

  35. Fisky
    #2396758, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 3m3 minutes ago
    More
    I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

    I can see Trump is leaving the door slightly ajar for a counter offer from Germany/France. He doesn’t seem to understand that they are not the kinds of countries that “cut deals” the way third world dictatorships and CEOs of large companies do.

    He is wasting his time. Just pull the pin now.

  36. Rob MW
    #2396759, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    The home of the muscle car has just seen and heard from a muscle. The really, really good news is that McCain’s lips will start to quiver with collaborative anxiety.

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2396761, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    ove to higher ground.
    The flood of lefty tears will be of biblical proportions.

    All the snowflakes, bawling in the corner”

    “It’s just so unfair…”

  38. Infidel Tiger
    #2396762, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Trump is going to fuck us. Ivanka has showed him her titties and he has folded.

  39. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2396764, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Climate change is undeniable

    You reckon?

    Climate action is unstoppable

    Just watch us.

    Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable.

    hahahahahahahahaha. Oh my sides.

  40. Viva
    #2396765, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    USexit!

    Has a ring to it n’est pas?

  41. Leigh Lowe
    #2396767, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Climate action is unstoppable

    OK.
    Unstoppable you say?
    Well, let’s burn coal, drink champagne and party until we fry then.

  42. Old School Conservative
    #2396769, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Australian coal is the best in the world. Let’s up production, use it ourselves, and sell it high.

    The just-announced ACCC investigation into electricity prices will probably ignore the source of cheap electricity and just look at the practices associated with retailing electricity.

  43. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2396770, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Trump is going to fuck us. Ivanka has showed him her titties and he has folded.

    Spoiler, IT. Let us bask in the glow, even if only for tonight.
    Let tomorrow go hang. I’m in the mood for romance, champagne, Tahiti.
    Tahiti looks nice. Warm too.

    Hairy, my dear – Tahiti!

  44. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2396771, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Hairy, my dear – Tahiti!

    I saw what you did there, Lizzie B – I remember those commercials. Somebody who is more sober then I, can post the links..

  45. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2396772, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    The just-announced ACCC investigation into electricity prices will probably ignore the source of cheap electricity and just look at the practices associated with retailing electricity.

    And I’ve just announced we can dream. There is magic in the air tonight.
    As well as carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, water. What a cocktail it is, to be sure.
    Don’t break the spell..

  46. Dr Faustus
    #2396774, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    What makes this particularly satisfying is that the reason Trump can do this by Executive Order is because Obama insisted that the Paris deal be an ‘agreement’, rather than a Treaty, so that he could by-pass the constitutional requirement for Senate to approve a treaty, and sign-off by EA.

    The EUrocrats who agreed under sufferance will be weeping tears of blood over this.

  47. Viva
    #2396775, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    IT you were doomsaying like this on the US election day when I told you to go for a walk. It’s time for another trot round the block.

  48. C.L.
    #2396777, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    What makes this particularly satisfying is that the reason Trump can do this by Executive Order is because Obama insisted that the Paris deal be an ‘agreement’, rather than a Treaty, so that he could by-pass the constitutional requirement for Senate to approve a treaty, and sign-off by EA.

    Glenn Reynolds on that:

    CHANGE: Trump is pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal.

    Live by the pen and phone, die by the pen and phone.

    Barack Obama: not only the worst but also the stupidest US president in history.

  49. Infidel Tiger
    #2396779, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    I’m naturally pessimistic about politicians. Never been wrong yet.

  50. DrBeauGan
    #2396781, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Never been wrong yet.

    That’s definitely a fib, IT.

  51. Pete of Perth
    #2396784, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Its enough to make one bar up

  52. Rayvic
    #2396785, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Trump should be commended for his rational move.

    And the East Europeans are threatening to follow suit:
    1) East European States Mount Revolt Against Paris Agreement
    Climate Home, 29 May 2017
    http://www.climatechangenews.com/2017/05/29/eu-climate-targets-undermined-polish-czech-revolt-documents-reveal/

  53. JC
    #2396786, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Obama insisted that the Paris deal be an ‘agreement’, rather than a Treaty, so that he could by-pass the constitutional requirement for Senate to approve a treaty, and sign-off by EA.

    The Kenyan really had no option than to do an agreement rather than a treaty. Treaties have to be ratified by the senate and he had absolutely no chance of getting it through.

  54. Fisky
    #2396788, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:06 am

    You know, if Trump ever does get round to building the Wall, deranged Leftist zombies will try to murder the construction workers. They are going to get crazier than ever.

  55. Mr Rusty
    #2396792, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:36 am

    BREAKING: Latest reaction to Trump announcement caught on camera.

    What a glorious day. June 1 2017 will become as epic a defeat for the Socialists as June 6 1944.

  56. Siltstone
    #2396794, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:40 am

    “..in July 1997, the [US] Senate resolved by a 95 to 0 vote that the United States should not sign any agreement [ie Kyoto] that omitted binding targets for developing countries or that would seriously harm the U.S. economy.

    Although the United States signed the protocol more than a year later, in November 1998, neither President Bill Clinton [nor Al Gore] nor his successors ever submitted it to the Senate, which has thus had no chance either to ratify it or to refuse to do so.”

    Al Gore, for all his pontificating self righteousness, was just another hypocrite!

  57. Steve trickler
    #2396795, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Two words.

    Fucking awesome!

  58. Steve trickler
    #2396796, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Keep an eye on solar, wind and lithium stocks.

    No sympathy for those with $ invested.

  59. Some History
    #2396797, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:49 am

    The loudest scream comes when elites get even the slightest hint that they may be pulled from the teat.

    Hell hath no fury as leftists being forcibly separated from ill-gotten, comfortable taxpayer funding.

  60. Nerblnob
    #2396799, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Most countries who signed these pointless “agreements” did fuckall in reality. Sure a few de-industrialised EU countries played renewables, after already offshoring their heavy industry, but the big guns, Russia, USA, China, India – did fuckall.

    Australia is a complete idiot for falling for it.

  61. Nerblnob
    #2396800, posted on June 1, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2396752, posted on May 31, 2017 at 11:08 pm
    Now can we please have a proper and open debate on the climate change issue?
    On the ABC? Every week for a year. Equal time for both sides of it.

    Fuck that. Stop talking about the bloody climate. That’s their game.

    Talk about energy, agriculture, industry. Things that matter.

  62. Some History
    #2396801, posted on June 1, 2017 at 1:05 am

    And the day just gets better and better

    Griffin “apologizes”

  63. Robber Baron
    #2396802, posted on June 1, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Trump is the left’s worst nightmare.

    The only thing that will stop Trump will be an economic depression, so I guess he’s got another 12 months to crash through his agenda before the left implodes the economy.

  64. DM OF WA
    #2396803, posted on June 1, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Covfefe!

    It means Freedom!

    If this comes to pass Trump can declare himself president for life.

