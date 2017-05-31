Breaking News: Trump to withdraw from Paris Agreement

Twitter is reporting (so it must be true) that the US will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.
At the time of posing this had not been confirmed by reputable media sources (i.e. the WSJ) but the tears are flowing on social media.
Update: This glorious news calls for celebratory music.
YES!
Lovely.
This , if true is a win for the west on a grand scale.
Oh, I don’t include Australia in that anymore.
The tears of lefties will end droughts.
Merkel and the parasites have just had a wall pulled down on their elitist defence.
The loudest scream comes when elites get even the slightest hint that they may be pulled from the teat.
Brilliant.
One can only hope. But I shall save my jubilation for the definitive announcement. I have been schooled in disappointment.
The ABC is going to blow a gasket or two, bring it on!
Perfecto.
I dedicate this Thread of Hope to the magnificent Covfefe.
It’s the end of the world as we know it! We are all doooomed!
Norman Church
#2396701, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:28 pm
Me too.
Too many let downs lately Abbott666 then the sure to fix things replacement.
Wait and see.
For pure perfection all Trump has to now is pull out of the UN.
I dedicate this thread to the social justice warriors, with their pink pussy hats, who will need to cuddle puppies, and sob in corners at this news..
Gorsuch and now this.
Greatest President since Coolidge.
DrBeauGan
#2396719, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm
Oh, the joy of seeing exploding heads on a global scale would be too much to bear, but please let it be so.
Please make it so.
IT’s turn-around is the biggest since Fisk posted a special plea to install Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister immediately.
It’s not always a dog’s life.
I’m with Norman, too. My unbridled joy can wait.
#UNoutofMattahan would be also perfecto.
There have been some magnificent Trumpian victories in between the weird behaviour and seizure-tweeting:
-appointing Gorusch
-nixing the TPP
-unravelling NATO/getting Germany to cough up more
-pulling the Paris treaty
Hopefully the Travel Ban will be reinstated by SCOTUS soon.
Now that would make a great campaign for his second term.
I asked for two miracles and I have received them.
The great Orbmaster has released the power of Covfefe.
We are truly blessed.
Now I know what ‘covfefe’ means. It’s the sound of Leftard swampfilth heads exploding.
It looks like the real deal. The totalitarian UN are reduced to chanting deranged slogans –
Never fear, the world Bank is near- with a plan for a USD$4 trillion global carbon tax on the energy sector (energy nominal product is about 10% of gross world product or about USD$ 8 trillion)
Now he’s just toying with them …
Mmkay.
LOL.
…
…
12 months ago letting men in wigs sleep in womens shelters and enter the girls toilets at the local school was used as a sign of the code-pink left’s glorious 1000 year victory over the populace.
Didn’t last.
so we better learn to live with it, and marshall our treasure for when the problems really hit, rather than squander it on stupid bureaucratic programs that just enrich the elite and can’t stop it anyway.
I can’t wait to hear from the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals tomorrow about how wrong it was the Trump to dump the Paris Agreement.
From the NYT –
Why the hell does Trump have ANY advisers who favour the Paris Treaty??? Other than Jared/Ivanka (I hope that’s the only ones) there should be ZERO.
Now can we please have a proper and open debate on the climate change issue?
On the ABC? Every week for a year. Equal time for both sides of it.
Perhaps a Royal Commission into the Science, so that the completely looney stuff (goodbye Al) is dissed and a very strong element of doubt and lack of urgency is instilled into the Australian voters and schools. Send a message out to stop scaring the children.
Australian coal is the best in the world. Let’s up production, use it ourselves, and sell it high.
Buyers will come out of the woodwork now.
covféfé worthy not are we!
Winning!!!
Brexit, Clinton put to the sword, now climate sanity. A triple treat.
Now, quit the UN and turf its bloated carcass out of New York.
Move to higher ground.
The flood of lefty tears will be of biblical proportions.
I can see Trump is leaving the door slightly ajar for a counter offer from Germany/France. He doesn’t seem to understand that they are not the kinds of countries that “cut deals” the way third world dictatorships and CEOs of large companies do.
He is wasting his time. Just pull the pin now.
The home of the muscle car has just seen and heard from a muscle. The really, really good news is that McCain’s lips will start to quiver with collaborative anxiety.
All the snowflakes, bawling in the corner”
“It’s just so unfair…”
Trump is going to fuck us. Ivanka has showed him her titties and he has folded.
You reckon?
Just watch us.
hahahahahahahahaha. Oh my sides.
USexit!
Has a ring to it n’est pas?
OK.
Unstoppable you say?
Well, let’s burn coal, drink champagne and party until we fry then.
The just-announced ACCC investigation into electricity prices will probably ignore the source of cheap electricity and just look at the practices associated with retailing electricity.
Spoiler, IT. Let us bask in the glow, even if only for tonight.
Let tomorrow go hang. I’m in the mood for romance, champagne, Tahiti.
Tahiti looks nice. Warm too.
Hairy, my dear – Tahiti!
I saw what you did there, Lizzie B – I remember those commercials. Somebody who is more sober then I, can post the links..
And I’ve just announced we can dream. There is magic in the air tonight.
As well as carbon dioxide, oxygen, hydrogen, water. What a cocktail it is, to be sure.
Don’t break the spell..
What makes this particularly satisfying is that the reason Trump can do this by Executive Order is because Obama insisted that the Paris deal be an ‘agreement’, rather than a Treaty, so that he could by-pass the constitutional requirement for Senate to approve a treaty, and sign-off by EA.
The EUrocrats who agreed under sufferance will be weeping tears of blood over this.
IT you were doomsaying like this on the US election day when I told you to go for a walk. It’s time for another trot round the block.
Glenn Reynolds on that:
Barack Obama: not only the worst but also the stupidest US president in history.
I’m naturally pessimistic about politicians. Never been wrong yet.
That’s definitely a fib, IT.
Its enough to make one bar up
Trump should be commended for his rational move.
And the East Europeans are threatening to follow suit:
1) East European States Mount Revolt Against Paris Agreement
Climate Home, 29 May 2017
http://www.climatechangenews.com/2017/05/29/eu-climate-targets-undermined-polish-czech-revolt-documents-reveal/
The Kenyan really had no option than to do an agreement rather than a treaty. Treaties have to be ratified by the senate and he had absolutely no chance of getting it through.
You know, if Trump ever does get round to building the Wall, deranged Leftist zombies will try to murder the construction workers. They are going to get crazier than ever.
BREAKING: Latest reaction to Trump announcement caught on camera.
What a glorious day. June 1 2017 will become as epic a defeat for the Socialists as June 6 1944.
“..in July 1997, the [US] Senate resolved by a 95 to 0 vote that the United States should not sign any agreement [ie Kyoto] that omitted binding targets for developing countries or that would seriously harm the U.S. economy.
Although the United States signed the protocol more than a year later, in November 1998, neither President Bill Clinton [nor Al Gore] nor his successors ever submitted it to the Senate, which has thus had no chance either to ratify it or to refuse to do so.”
Al Gore, for all his pontificating self righteousness, was just another hypocrite!
Two words.
Fucking awesome!
Keep an eye on solar, wind and lithium stocks.
No sympathy for those with $ invested.
The loudest scream comes when elites get even the slightest hint that they may be pulled from the teat.
Hell hath no fury as leftists being forcibly separated from ill-gotten, comfortable taxpayer funding.
Most countries who signed these pointless “agreements” did fuckall in reality. Sure a few de-industrialised EU countries played renewables, after already offshoring their heavy industry, but the big guns, Russia, USA, China, India – did fuckall.
Australia is a complete idiot for falling for it.
Fuck that. Stop talking about the bloody climate. That’s their game.
Talk about energy, agriculture, industry. Things that matter.
And the day just gets better and better
Griffin “apologizes”
Trump is the left’s worst nightmare.
The only thing that will stop Trump will be an economic depression, so I guess he’s got another 12 months to crash through his agenda before the left implodes the economy.
Covfefe!
It means Freedom!
If this comes to pass Trump can declare himself president for life.