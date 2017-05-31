Breaking News: Trump to withdraw from Paris Agreement

Posted on 10:14 pm, May 31, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Twitter is reporting (so it must be true) that the US will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

At the time of posing this had not been confirmed by reputable media sources (i.e. the WSJ) but the tears are flowing on social media.

Update: This glorious news calls for celebratory music.

  2. struth
    #2396692, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Lovely.

    This , if true is a win for the west on a grand scale.
    Oh, I don’t include Australia in that anymore.
    The tears of lefties will end droughts.
    Merkel and the parasites have just had a wall pulled down on their elitist defence.

    The loudest scream comes when elites get even the slightest hint that they may be pulled from the teat.

  4. Norman Church
    #2396701, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    One can only hope. But I shall save my jubilation for the definitive announcement. I have been schooled in disappointment.

