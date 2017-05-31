Captive minds

Peter Smith discusses the posturing of the left, giving us a brief list of leftist idiocies, of which, he notes, there are far more to add:
Ever more generous provisions of welfare, health and education are ‘rights’, the denial of which on the basis of affordability is unconscionable.
Taxing the rich is a bottomless wallet for making affordable the unaffordable.
Palestinians are willing to live in peace with Israel, even though their children are taught from infancy to hate, despise and kill Jews.
Islam is a peaceful religion no matter how much godless violence is preached and practised in its name; no matter how clear are the violent riding instructions in the Koran and Sunna.
Our Western past is shameful and we must be penitent in the ways of Obama.
All refugees must be welcomed across our open borders and everything will be fine.
Free speech is a right provided no-one outside of white men is offended; in which case it is hate speech.
Traditional marriage, and male and female demarcations, are dispensable affectations of less enlightened times when gender fluidity was not so de rigueur.
The problem is we are just talking among ourselves. The crucial need is to find some way to get past the sentinels guarding the captive and empty minds of the left from ever having to hear a dissenting word. The question then is whether such minds can be changed which is discussed here. But I do have to say that if watching the news from Manchester doesn’t make someone on the left think again about their political views, I don’t know what will. The closest I can come to a strategy is merely to point out that almost all of the political evils in the world, from the KKK who were uniformly Democrats, to the National SOCIALISTS, to the Italian fascists, to the Stalinists, to the Maoists, to the followers of Castro and Kim, and so on, were people of the left. Wanting a better world is not even the first baby step in knowing how to achieve it, and it is truly the case that no leftist I have ever known has had much of an idea how to go about making this a better world. The aim is always to grab power in the name of the people and the practice is thereafter to keep it for themselves.
Sums up the current detritus of the Liberal Party perfectly. Their statement today:
“Don’t bother trying to earn just over two times average full time weekly earnings. Because once you do, half of every additional bit of effort; half of every extra hour you work; half of every new idea you generate – indeed, half of your extra perseverance, determination and enterprise – belongs to the government.”
That’s from the current government which will continue to tax at at least 46.5%, but which has taxed at higher than that, and has prepared the ground for Labor to keep the new Lib taxes and increase some of their own.
Well, 50% is better than 99.2%: https://t.co/NiSGIzDu2j .
Or 120%: https://twitter.com/DPlunky/status/860285233609924608 .
But I do have to say that if watching the news from Manchester doesn’t make someone on the left think again about their political views, I don’t know what will.
Having just watched (on The Drum on the ABC) a mindless female from the Left assure viewers that the Manchester bomber was just deranged & used Islam as a pretext, it is clear that NOTHING will alter the worldview of such a person. This is cognitive dissonance on steroids.
Having also recently read Mark Steyn’s most recent post following Manchester expressing a deeply pessimistic view of the ability of the West to maintain our culture, social & political heritage, I have to say I am profoundly depressed.
The head of ISIS has a Ph.D in Islamic studies, and is renowned around the world as an Islamic scholar.
He claims that Islam commands him to slaughter infidels and bomb innocents in their own lands – to kill teenage girls at a concert, to drive trucks into Christmas festivals, to behead people in the streets of Western cities.
He claims – as do hundreds of thousands of jihadis around the world – that there is a firm religious basis for his actions.
Ayatollah Khomeini – one of the most celebrated minds in the history of Islamic jurisprudence – concurred with such teachings (I respect Khomeini for his mind and his learning, even if I despise the ends he used them for).
So, to sum up: The terrorists claim they are acting in the name of Islam; they die with the name of the Islamic God on their lips; they justify their actions with quotations from the Koran; and the greatest minds in the Islamic world condone their actions as perfectly in accord with Islam – and to be commended.
Who should I believe – them, or those great Islamic scholars Barack Obama and Malcolm Turnbull, who tell me there is nothing in Islam that warrants such behaviour, and that such actions are a perversion of the religion?