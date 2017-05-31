Don’t laugh too hard

Foreign Policy magazine recently recounted a story of Robert Mugabe’s travels to the Mexican resort town of Cancun.
Read for yourself, but here are some highlights:
Zimbabwe’s economy is in shambles amid a crippling cash shortage. So naturally, it’s a perfect time for the country’s geriatric leader to spend a week at a luxurious resort in Cancún, Mexico.
and
Herald (the state’s official newspaper) staff and other government officials received a $1,000 to $1,500 per diem on the trip, though. For reference, the average annual income in Zimbabwe is $860 per year according to World Bank data.
$100 Trillion notes for anyone?
Zimbabwe must descend into bloody chaos. Mugabe fears the fate of Gaddafi but is incapable of averting it. Elections are blatantly rigged and the African Union looks on benignly. Mugabe’s government has brought a once productive country to starvation sustained only by remittances from those who fled the regime and send wages to their families. When Mugabe can no longer pay the army – retribution day will dawn.
one of few currencies where USD exchange rate was expressed in powers of ten.
1USD = 10^27 ZWD at one point (2009)
If a single ZWD note was 0.1mm thick, a stack of them worth $1 USD would be 5 thousand million times taller than the distance the Voyager one spacecraft is from earth (138 times the distance from Earth to the Sun, 2×10^10 km).
But now that ZWD 100 trillion note fetches for around $90-100 a pop. It must be due to inflation…
It took me a moment to realize that the picture on that trillion dollar note is rocks and not a turd.
I was there during 1991 for beginning of August and I was seriously impressed with Harare Airport – modern, etc. Obviously the nomenclatura of the UN and its satrapies require such munificence when they arrive to inspect all are being 21 PC.
I already own one of these 100 trillion Zimbabwe dollar notes.
Whats more intersting to me is that the inflation is mostly via veolcity, not printing. They have no actually printed 100 trillion dollars for each original dollar. Its just that every time they print, everyone knows its going to be worthless, and gets rid of it as fast as they can. This is why they have run away inflation but also a shortage of cash. No one wants to hold cash, if you end up with it, you are the dumbo and you just throw it away.