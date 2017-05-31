Don’t laugh too hard

Foreign Policy magazine recently recounted a story of Robert Mugabe’s travels to the Mexican resort town of Cancun.

Read for yourself, but here are some highlights:

Zimbabwe’s economy is in shambles amid a crippling cash shortage. So naturally, it’s a perfect time for the country’s geriatric leader to spend a week at a luxurious resort in Cancún, Mexico.

and

Herald (the state’s official newspaper) staff and other government officials received a $1,000 to $1,500 per diem on the trip, though. For reference, the average annual income in Zimbabwe is $860 per year according to World Bank data.

Overseas junkets on conferences for first class flight, 5 start hotel, lanyard loving politicians and bureaucrats. All on the tax payer’s coin and at a time while the economy is sputtering. Maybe they took their families too because the current rules (writen by the same travelling bureaucrats and politicians) allow.

Hmmm.

$100 Trillion notes for anyone?