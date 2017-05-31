Getting Evenitis

PVO in The Australian draws our attention this development:
Just when you thought One Nation couldn’t become any more craven one of its senators has threatened to block the government’s budget measures unless ABC funding is slashed by $600m.
Putting to one side the pathetic tit-for-tat game of blocking one policy script to pressure a government to enact another, what is the ABC’s crime exactly?
Senator Brian Burston doesn’t like the way the ABC has reported on recent One Nation controversies. Of course he doesn’t — the odium of what’s been exposed damages the reputation of the minor party and its senior team, raising serious questions about the need for reform to its operations.
Now there are 1.2 billion good reasons to cut ABC funding – but as PVO points out cutting their funding for doing precisely what they currently funded to do does seem a bit strange. But it’s the hypocrisy that really annoys. PVO also tells:
Thankfully government MPs and Senators have quickly attacked One Nation’s approach.
Hmmmmmmm. Would those be the same government MPs and Senators who are so keen to introduce the bank levy?
We need to call out what has happened in the lead-up to the bank tax because spite and politicking are the real reasons behind this policy, not prudent decision-making. Morrison was outraged that a former Labor premier (Anna Bligh) was selected to head up the Australian Bankers Association. One of Morrison’s staff members had been in the running for the role. Liberals were annoyed that three of the big four chief executives signed a letter calling on the government to support marriage equality. So much for free speech advocacy. And Resources Minister Matt Canavan laid into Westpac over its decision to shun investments in new coalmines.
This archaic, decrepit government — out of touch with diversity and environmental modernity — doesn’t like big organisations spouting what they know about the value of such principles to succeed. So it has bitten back with a backward-looking tax that will harm the economy. It doesn’t even expire when the budget is back in surplus, even though Morrison called on the banks to help get the budget back into surplus as his reason for instituting such a tax.
Our friends in Canberra are abusing their policy making powers if not actually for personal gain* certainly for personal reasons. It is not enough to be personally annoyed with the ABC so let’s cut their funding (but watch this space) or personally annoyed with the banks so let’s whack them with a new tax.
*For that level of brazen behaviour you need to look to New South Wales state politics.
I may have mis-heard, but if the One Nation demand is only for a $600m funding cut over four years, rather than per year, they clearly need to be provoked somewhat further by Aunty.
I don’t care why or how it happens. I just want the ALPBC destroyed.
The Lieborals aren’t ever going to do it.
Words cannot describe my anger when I hear the big banks turning class traitors and standing up for shit leftwing identity politics. They are jsu acting like Turnbull’s mob, appeasing the left for no effing good reason.
Stick to your guns, One Nation. If PVO criticizes you, you know you’re in the right.
Cutting the ABC budget like a perfectly sensible strategy, I would call the Australian “craven” for their gutless inability to front up to the problems facing this country and their support of the status quo. That’s the real cowardly position. SJW’s always project.
First point: I’m willing to get government spending cuts regardless of motive, because at the end of the day what matters is the balance sheet and how deep we get into debt. Cutting the ABC budget would make further cuts easier because they are primarily a mouthpiece for the “Progressive” big government movement.
Second point: I really, really don’t care about who bought some small aircraft that Hanson uses to fly out and visit her constituents. At least she makes an effort to look at real issues and she isn’t slurping from the taxpayer and if there might be a One Nation donor who feels ripped off then let that person come forward to make a complaint, but other than that, this is the most vindictive, shallow, load of garbage non-issue and just demonstrates why nothing gets done in Australian politics.
My opinion of Hanson just went up considerably. I don’t care if she is a protest party, because if the only thing she does is help wake people up to just how bad the current crop of politicians and journalists are pissing in each other’s pockets, that’s still a job well done.
Well they would do wouldn’t they. Let them make a deal with Shorten then.
Where was the ABC’s investigative powers when it came to Craig Thompson or union corruption?
Just doing their job. Bullshit!
This will make the ABC more respectful of One Nation. The ABC has never faced a real funding threat before and they will do whatever they need to do to keep their money, including being nice to One Nation.
Defunding the ABC is excellent policy, and it is worth blackmail and bastardry to the point of stopping the budget to get it through. It also makes up for the dumber stuff in ON’s lockerbag.
That may all be true, but the problem with One Nation is that there’s no guarantee they’d pass any other cuts even if the government acquiesced to their wishes on ABC funding. Pauline Hanson was in favour of penalty rate cuts before she spoke to people who’d lose out through the policy, she was in favour of reforming the GST distribution until she realised that Queensland might take a cut…
That’s why you shouldn’t cave in to populists. They’ll never back you up if you have to do something unpopular.
I am all for ABC cuts. He is a simple one. Cut Paul Barry off Media Watch and let the Four Corners host read the script. Even if the off screen staff remain the same that is about 1 million in savings over 5 years.
Have an audit of what staff do from late November until early Feb and cut out waste of staff who claim to be working when their shows are off air.
How about letting us know what the appearance fees are for shows like Insiders, The Drum, and Q&A etc.
It’s an excellent, simple, universal and seemingly timeless concept.
I don’t know what the obsession is with cutting the ABC’s funding is, unless they’ve got control over what is getting cut.
Anyone with half a brain knows what will happen, none of the horseshit like Annabel Crabb, Insiders, The Drum or Q&A gets cut, it’s all the regional stuff that will get the arse, all the regional radio shows and all the state news programs.
Unless there’s a guarantee of getting rid of every egotistical blowhard and the talking head shows that sustain them, don’t waste my time.
See, here’s what I don’t understand:
Has anyone reminded Peter that that’s exactly how parliamentary government is meant to work? That compromises are made among the different elected representatives to get their agendas through? That different interest groups among the parties are meant to balance each other to a certain extent so that each has a voice and can further the objectives it was elected to pursue?
Now, I believe we should have a parliamentary convention – as they do in the UK and Canada – that a government should have the right to have its budget passed without alteration. But we don’t, we never have, and this kind of horsetrading is exactly how the system is designed to operate.
Oh, and one other thing:
“Thankfully?”
I guess we can at last put to bed any lingering pretence that PVO is an impartial observer of events. When you’re openly barracking for the defeat of a policy, you relinquish the right to claim such a title.
This archaic, decrepit government — out of touch with diversity and environmental modernity
OK, so there are reasons to vote for them.
Anyone with half a brain knows what will happen, none of the horseshit like Annabel Crabb, Insiders, The Drum or Q&A gets cut, it’s all the regional stuff that will get the arse, all the regional radio shows and all the state news programs.
You’re right EB, it’s the old “firemen first” rule.
But eventually when they’re doing nothing remotely useful to anyone except themselves, they’ll have no leverage to stop being shut down entirely.
Perhaps the government should act to sell off the useful regional stuff, even if it takes some sort of ongoing “public funding” (ugh, can’t believe I just said that), leaving only the parasitical stuff, then start the campaign to shut it down. (And “fire the lot”. And raze the site. And plough in the salt. And sell them into slavery, or pyramid of skulls if that’s preferred.)
… and people said Roger F. was being too harsh. I think not.
Laughed out loud Tim.
You have to do them slowly.
First, merge SBS and the Abac as an efficiceny measure, with a net budget of $1 billion.
Then, reduce the number bet of digital channels to two: the national broadcast and an ethnic channel.
Then, hive off ABC rural as a separate entity. You will never get rid of it anyway.
Let the remainder die of neglect.
One Nation folds on the ABC, like they do on almost any issue:
http://www.9news.com.au/national/2017/05/31/07/48/one-nation-issues-threat-over-abc-funding
End of this thread.,
Ok – I don’t agree with Pauline’s plan, but I’m glad she’s going all guns blazing.
Its bringing to the fore their disgusting behaviour around ‘plane-gate’. Hopefully it’ll give her some air time to explain why she’s going for their nads.
That’s all it needs to do. I don’t think she’s really serious about following it through, either.
PVO is one of the few wrieters outside the ABC/Fairfax axis whom i simply cannot bring myself to read. I can even tolerate Troy Bramston who makes no secret of his ALP loyalty but who nevertheless writes intelligently. With PVO, however, my gorge rises on seeing his by-line.