June 6th is D(-for Donald) Day when Andrew Bolt will launch The Art of the Impossible in Melbourne

A reminder: Andrew Bolt has very kindly agreed to launch my book, The Art of the Impossible, in Melbourne on June 6. The details of when and where are found both here and below.

Andrew and I are both bloggers and this book is the first blog history ever published. The book is entirely made up of the posts I wrote along the way to Donald Trump’s election, beginning in July 2016, when I heard him speak in public, right through to the day of the election on November 9, 2016, at least that was the day in Australia.

I will discuss what I think are the merits of the book and why you should read it. What Andrew will discuss we will know only on the day. So come along to hear his views and mine on Donald Trump, his election and his prospects. As it says at the link:

Join Tim Wilms from The Unshackled who will act as chair and moderator followed by two important speakers, Andrew Bolt from the Herald Sun and Steven Kates, author of The Art of the Impossible: A Blog History of the Election of Donald J. Trump as President. Both will discuss the topic of Dr Kates’ book, the lead up to the election of Donald Trump and what has happened since. Patrons can order themselves lunch at an affordable price while listening to the speakers discuss this very important topic. There will be also an opportunity to purchase The Art of the Impossible and have it signed after the event.

The launch is at 12:00 noon on Tuesday June 6. The venue:

Il Gambero

166 Lygon Street

Carlton, VIC 3053

You will also need to pre-purchase a ticket for the nominal price of $6.22 which you can use towards the purchase of the book.

And for good measure, you will also be able to buy copies of Economics for Infants on the day as well and even meet the artist.