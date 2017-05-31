Points to Gladys

This morning, as Spartacus was riding his two wheel chariot to work, he noticed the Hon. Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Premier, herself going in to work.
Standing on Macquarie Street, waiting to cross the road with a cup of take away coffee in hand. No government car. No security detail (or at least obvious detail). No phalanx of advisers.
Much can be said for her government’s policies, good and bad, but to Sparty’s mind, this shows good values for an elected politician.
You think there was no security detail, but we had our eyes on you! Bwahahahaha!
Actually I has similar just last week. There was former Qld Premier Peter Beattie walking up George St, completely on his own. I saw Newman when he was Premier wandering the streets like he had somewhere to go, just the same. Both short as in real life btw.
I guess either Premiers or ex Premiers just aren’t that inexpendable, or we are still mostly the lucky country after all
Good! How about this:
I saw Jay Weatherill walking down the street last year.
He’s still an arsehole.
The good values belong to the long-suffering and maligned citizens who still cling to the idea of a civil society and the rule of law despite the depredations of our idiot politicians.
Beattie and Newman are mostly well liked.
Anna Bligh is so loathed by the public that she refuses to even set foot in the state.
Probably wrong Fred!
Kyle and Jackie O did a segment couple of months ago where they sent a limo to pick Gladys up at the bus stop where she starts her journey. It was done live. Whilst she said she was tempted she did not take the luxury ride. She did have a bodyguard.
I sometimes go to the pub with Bob Katter. He circles through the front bar and says g’day to every busted ringer and blue collar sweat-slave he finds there. Love him or loathe him, I’ve never seen anyone in public life capable of bonding instantly with complete strangers the way he does. Could be why we keep electing him up here…
John Cain (junior)
From Wikipedia
I see Gladys quite a lot walking through the arcade near Martin Place Station.
She always gives me a smile because I was one of the foot soldiers who handed out how-to-vote cards for her when she scraped home against the popular independent, Pat Reilly, in her first election in Willoughby.
As per Eddystone, I once walked into the Manuka news agency in the 90s when Rent Boy was PM. Body convulsions were the only thing that stopped me.
Rococo – check your email. Or email me please.
Saw Jabba the Hut on Monday, walking across the street in Manuka here in the ACT. Walking his little pet dog.
Not really tempted to give the old pensioner a good shove; I probably would have bounced off anyway.
stackja
#2395954, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:14 am
Andrew Clennell: Electoral heat — How many fights does a government need?
Andrew Clennell, The Daily Telegraph
May 31, 2017 12:00am
HOW many fights does a government need? No doubt this question was behind Gladys Berejiklian’s decision to sensationally “defer” — read dump — the Fire and Emergency Services Levy.
Drummoyne MP John Sidoti told the Coalition party room yesterday the Coalition lost it federally when they stuffed over their base, and the levy was doing that to small businesses. He also said he had yet to meet anyone in his electorate who supported the levy.
It was not only small business, it was all Liberal Electorates – especially North Shore and Northern Beaches
My Fire Services levy was going to be $614 on 1st July 2017 vs $343 on my last House and Contents Insurance
Gladys – where is the Saving There?
what the hell went wrong with the FESL calculations?
The idea is correct – levy everyone, not just people who are sensible enough to have insurance — but the numbers are way out.
Either the actuaries are incompetent, or the NSW government was trying to pull a swifty.
Given that it was indexed to land values — I suspect the latter.
Foolish person.
She wont last long in the scum pond of Sydney former liberal party.
Lucy and that mad mayor of sydeney will get rid of her.
I regularly see that preening, prancing, smirking and putrid hypocrite, aka Bob Carr, walking around Bligh Street and Elizabeth Streets here in Sydney. The arrogance that emanates from him is palpable. He is utterly disgusting.
Used to see ex-PM Howard walking through Martin Place by himself quite often.
Although he created middle class welfare and grabbed everyone’s guns, he seems like a genuinely good bloke.
Although advanced in years, saw him say g’day to a random guy in a wheelchair and then push him up Martin Place. Followed his lead a few times and the chair folk were very appreciative.
So yeah he was a xunt, but actually a good role model for every day behaviour.
I suspect Katter has come across a few busted ringers in his time.
When Ben Chifley was P.M., his phone number at the Hotel Kurrajong (where he lived instead of the Lodge) differed by one digit from that of the Manuka butchery, and a lady kept unwittingly ringing him to place her order of meat. Chifley would answer the phone, and, instead of correcting her, would take down her order and phone it through to the butcher.