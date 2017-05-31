Points to Gladys

This morning, as Spartacus was riding his two wheel chariot to work, he noticed the Hon. Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Premier, herself going in to work.

Standing on Macquarie Street, waiting to cross the road with a cup of take away coffee in hand. No government car. No security detail (or at least obvious detail). No phalanx of advisers.

Much can be said for her government’s policies, good and bad, but to Sparty’s mind, this shows good values for an elected politician.