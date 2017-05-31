Points to Gladys

This morning, as Spartacus was riding his two wheel chariot to work, he noticed the Hon. Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Premier, herself going in to work.
Standing on Macquarie Street, waiting to cross the road with a cup of take away coffee in hand. No government car. No security detail (or at least obvious detail). No phalanx of advisers.
Much can be said for her government’s policies, good and bad, but to Sparty’s mind, this shows good values for an elected politician.
You think there was no security detail, but we had our eyes on you! Bwahahahaha!
Actually I has similar just last week. There was former Qld Premier Peter Beattie walking up George St, completely on his own. I saw Newman when he was Premier wandering the streets like he had somewhere to go, just the same. Both short as in real life btw.
I guess either Premiers or ex Premiers just aren’t that inexpendable, or we are still mostly the lucky country after all
Good! How about this:
Get a car.
Yeah, great!
I saw Jay Weatherill walking down the street last year.
He’s still an arsehole.
The good values belong to the long-suffering and maligned citizens who still cling to the idea of a civil society and the rule of law despite the depredations of our idiot politicians.
Beattie and Newman are mostly well liked.
Anna Bligh is so loathed by the public that she refuses to even set foot in the state.
Probably wrong Fred!
Kyle and Jackie O did a segment couple of months ago where they sent a limo to pick Gladys up at the bus stop where she starts her journey. It was done live. Whilst she said she was tempted she did not take the luxury ride. She did have a bodyguard.
I sometimes go to the pub with Bob Katter. He circles through the front bar and says g’day to every busted ringer and blue collar sweat-slave he finds there. Love him or loathe him, I’ve never seen anyone in public life capable of bonding instantly with complete strangers the way he does. Could be why we keep electing him up here…
John Cain (junior)
I see Gladys quite a lot walking through the arcade near Martin Place Station.
She always gives me a smile because I was one of the foot soldiers who handed out how-to-vote cards for her when she scraped home against the popular independent, Pat Reilly, in her first election in Willoughby.