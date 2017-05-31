Points to Gladys

Posted on 7:58 am, May 31, 2017 by I am Spartacus

This morning, as Spartacus was riding his two wheel chariot to work, he noticed the Hon. Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Premier, herself going in to work.

Standing on Macquarie Street, waiting to cross the road with a cup of take away coffee in hand.  No government car.  No security detail (or at least obvious detail).  No phalanx of advisers.

Much can be said for her government’s policies, good and bad, but to Sparty’s mind, this shows good values for an elected politician.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Points to Gladys

  1. Entropy
    #2395947, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:04 am

    You think there was no security detail, but we had our eyes on you! Bwahahahaha!

    Actually I has similar just last week. There was former Qld Premier Peter Beattie walking up George St, completely on his own. I saw Newman when he was Premier wandering the streets like he had somewhere to go, just the same. Both short as in real life btw.

    I guess either Premiers or ex Premiers just aren’t that inexpendable, or we are still mostly the lucky country after all

  2. stackja
    #2395954, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Good! How about this:

    Andrew Clennell: Electoral heat — How many fights does a government need?
    Andrew Clennell, The Daily Telegraph
    May 31, 2017 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    HOW many fights does a government need? No doubt this question was behind Gladys Berejiklian’s decision to sensationally “defer” — read dump — the Fire and Emergency Services Levy.

    Even if people were charged less overall, they were bound not to even realise this when the big new charge came on their rates bills.

    It was an unnecessary fight and 2GB callers have been bombarding the switches on it, particularly on Ben Fordham’s program, for weeks.

    Drummoyne MP John Sidoti told the Coalition party room yesterday the Coalition lost it federally when they stuffed over their base, and the levy was doing that to small businesses. He also said he had yet to meet anyone in his electorate who supported the levy.

    I understand there are a few people in government who would not even mind too much if Woollahra Council’s appeal to the High Court against council amalgamation succeeded so a whole lot of mergers could be dumped and that issue pushed out of the way.

  4. Eddystone
    #2395967, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Yeah, great!

    I saw Jay Weatherill walking down the street last year.

    He’s still an arsehole.

    The good values belong to the long-suffering and maligned citizens who still cling to the idea of a civil society and the rule of law despite the depredations of our idiot politicians.

  5. Mundi
    #2395973, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Beattie and Newman are mostly well liked.

    Anna Bligh is so loathed by the public that she refuses to even set foot in the state.

  6. stackja
    #2395974, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Soldier stuck at DFW Airport gets ticket home from kind stranger
    POSTED 2:33 PM, MAY 30, 2017, BY TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE, UPDATED AT 02:42PM, MAY 30, 2017
    GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A soldier from Illinois was stuck in DFW this weekend but was able to make it home on leave to see his family, thanks to a stranger.

    Keaton Tilson is a U.S. Army mechanic from Granite City, Illinois. He’s stationed at Fort Hood in Texas and received last minute leave to come home. He was stuck at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for two days; trying to fly standby and his chances of getting home were dwindling by the hour.

    That’s when the stranger stepped in. Glendale, Missouri resident Josh Rainey, offered to give up his ticket. When the ticket agent explained that wasn’t allowed, Rainey became discouraged and he called his wife for advice. They decided to buy Tilson a plane ticket to St. Louis so he could see his family on Memorial Day Weekend.

    “We agreed both that it was the right thing to do to go back and buy the ticket,” said Josh Rainey.

    “I’m very appreciative because if it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” said Tilson, from a family lake house in Illinois. “Honestly I feel like I would still be at the airport because it’s Memorial Day Weekend.”

    Rainey said the decision to buy that ticket has given him a reward worth more than the $341 he spent.

    “He walked away and came back and asked if he could hug me, and I think we both had to fight back the tears after that,” Rainey said. “It was pennies, pennies on the dollar compared to what I got back from that hug.”

    Tilson said the experience gave him a sense that military service is still appreciated. Rainey said the experience touched him personally because his father was a former police officer and armed services member.

  7. stackja
    #2395975, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Probably wrong Fred!

  8. BrettW
    #2395981, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Kyle and Jackie O did a segment couple of months ago where they sent a limo to pick Gladys up at the bus stop where she starts her journey. It was done live. Whilst she said she was tempted she did not take the luxury ride. She did have a bodyguard.

  9. Beliaik
    #2395984, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I sometimes go to the pub with Bob Katter. He circles through the front bar and says g’day to every busted ringer and blue collar sweat-slave he finds there. Love him or loathe him, I’ve never seen anyone in public life capable of bonding instantly with complete strangers the way he does. Could be why we keep electing him up here…

  10. stackja
    #2395993, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:58 am

    John Cain (junior)
    From Wikipedia

    John Cain (born 26 April 1931), Australian Labor Party politician, was the 41st Premier of Victoria, holding office from 1982 to 1990. During his time as Premier, changes were enforced to the practices of various institutions in Melbourne which discriminated against women, while other reforms were introduced such as liberalized shop trading hours and liquor laws, equal opportunity initiatives, and occupational health and safety legislation.

    Not to be confused with John McCain.

  11. Rococo Liberal
    #2395994, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I see Gladys quite a lot walking through the arcade near Martin Place Station.
    She always gives me a smile because I was one of the foot soldiers who handed out how-to-vote cards for her when she scraped home against the popular independent, Pat Reilly, in her first election in Willoughby.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *