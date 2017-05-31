Liberty Quote
Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
Morning all
podium
Don’t tell SRR.
Did!
Good morning.
Peter Smith at Quadrant on-line draws a connection between changes in the nature of work and the progressive shift left in the average Australian’s worldview.
Glenn Reynolds has an important piece in USA Today:
The Obama administration’s illegal spying worse than Watergate.
There is no question Barack Obama should be in the dock and facing multiple felony charges.
Yes! Explains much!
BO smells yes! Never will face charges.
Oh, the ironing:
Merkel raises doubts about the reliability of the US as an ally.
Meanwhile, her Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, opines that the West has become weaker as Washington increasingly puts US interests first; Trump’s administration, for example, is unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.
When is Trump going to announce his decision regarding the Paris Agreement?
ASIO bone head Duncan Lewis says …
On his watch 140 men traveled abroad to murder and rape for this country’s terrorist enemy.
ASIO didn’t stop them leaving. Didn’t have a clue.
It’s OK, though. He promises to get them when they come “home.”
—————————
At ABC Online.
Carrying the drinks again!
Anyone thirsty?
Good evening from Quebec City. Just spent half an hour screaming at CNN. Is there no lie they won’t speak, no fake news they won’t spread, no unsupported or even fabricated allegation the media won’t breathlessly report in an attempt to “get Trump”? It is blatant, it is relentless, it is sickening.
old bloke
#2396015, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:16 am
When is Trump going to announce his decision regarding the Paris Agreement?
I don’t mind if he just leaves them all hanging for his entire term. As long as the USA keeps drilling, why give the MSM more excuse for cant-ridden hysteria?
Yes! Explains much!
I think so stacks.
The Long March is certainly a big factor, as is the feminisation of the workplace and society facilitated by artificial birth control and the need for two incomes for average earners to raise a family (?), but the significance of the disappearance of manual labour relative to previous eras is, I suspect, more significant than we have hitherto realised.
New fred – sneaky!
I had the misfortune of hearing that interview and it was performed in the soft style that Frank reserves for his/her fellow travellers of the Left.
Even worse – Frank’s next interview was with Mitch Fifield, who indicated that he was completely satisfied with Duncan Lewis’s answers which in his view had cleared up any potential misunderstanding.
How’s the quality of girls on the streets, Bruce in Quebec?
Paul Hogan takes to the ATO with a total baseball bat.
It all makes sense now. The country shoppers are galloping out of the blistering Middle Eastern deserts and the steamy jungles of Africa, to savour northern Europe’s miserable and bracing winters.
Trump’s administration, for example, is unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.
The best of a cross between North American wholesomeness and Parisian style. The young woman who services our hotel room is stunning.
Sorry, last comment for Gunner
How nice of him to ‘not resile’ from something that is blatantly obvious. But there’s that familiar get out of jail card, it is only ‘violent and extremist’ Islam that is a problem. That would be the ‘violent and extremist interpretation’ that many non-violent Muslims are perfectly content with.
Let’s hope Graham Richardson is right.
Tim Neilson
#2396023, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:19 am
I don’t mind if he just leaves them all hanging for his entire term. As long as the USA keeps drilling, why give the MSM more excuse for cant-ridden hysteria?
I’d prefer to hear a formal revocation to serve as a starting point for the West’s return to sanity.
Exponents of the “ancient Egyptians were black” hypothesis may have to revise their (politically motivated) theory:
Genetic analysis of 93 mummies shows no sub-Saharan DNA but strong connections with the populations of the Near East & Levant.
That’s precisely what I would have expected, but the German scientists were “surprised” by the results.
maybe those countries should take responsibility for themselves.. why do they continually expect the US to clean up the place?
But he says the problem is a violent and extremist interpretation of Islam.
Hello Duncan,
Scratch a moderate and you’ll find an extremist.
The decisive question, which naturally is a matter of some debate in mosques, is when to flick the switch.
Hint: It’s in the book.
“I’d prefer to hear a formal revocation to serve as a starting point for the West’s return to sanity.”
Me too – make it clear to dickhead politicians everywhere that the scam is over.
It will be worth it to see the wailing and gnashing and outrage on their ABC and at Fauxfacts – not to mention the greenfilth.
Meanwhile, over at the ATO, Chris Jordan is back in the chair after an ‘unavoidable absence’ and is reassuring us that ‘Cranston-gate’ is just a beat up:
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/business/the-economy/tax-commissioner-chris-jordan-launches-ato-review-following-fraud-case-20170529-gwfytm.html
All Cranston allegedly did, it seems, was to injudiciously tip-off his son.
“Mr Jordan said at no point did Mr Cranston access or try to access audit files in relation to his son. “There is no evidence of actual intervention or influence on the audit cases, or of money being refunded, or of tax liability being changed,” Mr Jordan said. “And no deals were done.” ”
There was no mention by Jordan of the other two SES band one employees who have been suspended without pay. According to original reports, this was because they allegedly helped Cranston to access audit files. But if Cranston did not “access or try to access audio files in relation to his son”, then what charges are these two actually facing and why have they been suspended without pay – in my experience, a step that is only taken in response to very serious allegations of misconduct?
Memory Vault and other Cats suggested that it would all be papered over; it’s beginning to look like they were right.
Hint: It’s in the book.
Under “jihad”.
Ian Miles CheongVerified account @stillgray 2h2 hours ago
The double standard.
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/869659926703898624
..
Stefan MolyneuxVerified account @StefanMolyneux 1h1 hour ago
The Human Rights Campaign (@HRC)
honored Kathy Griffin as an “Ally for Equality.”
Do they support Griffin’s threats against the President?
https://twitter.com/StefanMolyneux/status/869680273499336705
_____________________
Of course they do, The “Human Rights” Mobs are Gillian Triggs people, after all … 😡
btw, was the fact that President Donald Trump has many very young grandchildren, who are very close to him and love him dearly, factored into the full impact they intended to make?
ASIO and the Stockholm Syndrome
Hehe…
Graduates’ Bright Future (Summed Up In 1 Cartoon)
Maybe a few less social justice and feminist knitting graduates and a few more engineers would improve the chattering classes’ outlooks. The latter can build the robots to replace the former.
Lewis says that 11 of the past 12 terrorist attacks in Australia have been islamic inspired. What attack was not, and who carried it out?
According to original reports, this was because they allegedly helped Cranston to access audit files.
A routine practice, if other reports are to be believed.
What, pray tell, are Morrison & O’Dwyer doing?
Bruce of Newcastle’s scientific clear thinking revealed that fact to me about three weeks ago. Extremely well done, Bruce. Obama’s spying on Trump and the RNC (blindly excused by the DNC lapdog media) was outrageous, illegal and far bigger than Watergate.
Also, the Left Filth claim that the photo of the creature holding up a model of President Trump’s bloodied head, was ‘inspired‘ by “Game of Thrones”, not Muslim’s love of beheading people.
Does that mean they are also threatening the bloody murder of all of President Trump’s Family and supporters, a la ‘The Red Wedding’ from “Game of Thrones”?
ACL bomber.
Lewis says that 11 of the past 12 terrorist attacks in Australia have been islamic inspired. What attack was not, and who carried it out?
He could be thinking of Peter James Knight, who shot a security guard at a Melbourne abortion clinic back in 2001. Knight appeared prepared to set the clinic alight. However, he was not charged with terrorism offences but with murder. Any other candidates? I think you’d have to go back to politically motivated attacks on various foreign consulates in the 80s/90s.
Bolta has a good take down of obfuscating Duncan Lewis this morning.
What Lewis told Pauline Hanson:
What Lewis told Frank Elly this morning:
Bolta’s excellent retort:
Lewis is a self-serving fool and should at the very least be sacked.
Lewis is a self-serving fool and should at the very least be sacked.
This being an Australia governed by idiots, however, his term will be extended.
Right. So the head of ASIO admits that “radical Sunni Islam” is the source of terrorism. That’s progress. Now, onto the next point, which is why the refugee program has brought in radical Sunni Muslims more than any other migration pathway. Keep going, you’ll get there eventually!
Hilton Hotel bombing?
If you’re islamic and you don’t go along with the most islamiccy of islamic intrepretations, those more islamiccy than you will regard you as an infidel. The more islamiccy they are, the more likely they also want to use the most islamiccy solution for infidels. Agree or stay quiet (and they may not be happy with you staying quiet).
Like Gillian Triggs and half of our judiciary, Lewis is a wannabe green-left politician too gutless to stand for office. Much easier to subvert democracy from the bureaucracy.
About Cranston
….
Is this the Origin I forum?
It wasn’t the ACL Bomber and it wasn’t Peter Knight. He was talking about terrorist ‘disruptions’.
Sometime late last year, the AFP made a big deal about raiding the house of some bloke in Victoria IIRC. They were in full combat rig and there were plenty of press on hand to record it all. They called it terrorism from the get-go without the usual “dunno the motivation” bullshit that they reserve for Mussos.
They arrested some Aussie bloke who they dubbed a “right winger” however I haven’t heard anything about it since. I suspect it was a trumped up charge done to appease Muslims so they could point to arrests of “Islamophobes” as well as jihadis.
Haven’t there been 12 interdicted Islamist terrorist attacks? So the score is more like 23/24.
There was a time when heads of security rarely, if ever, gave interviews. With Tractor Kelly in the chair, and the issue being the ABC’s bosom immigrants, making the exception in this instance would have had certain attraction.
Missed the top 50 by that much.
Now sitting in departure at Bris International.
Qld to win tonight, will check on-line in LA.
Play safe and play hard, will check you all later.
#roadtripUSA
It wasn’t the ACL Bomber and it wasn’t Peter Knight. He was talking about terrorist ‘disruptions’.
That’s the word he used?
54th Battalion A.I.F
Oh God!
It’s even worse than the still shot 😡
Stefan MolyneuxVerified account @StefanMolyneux 1h1 hour ago
Why hasn’t @CNN issued a statement to disavow
their New Year’s Eve special host Kathy Griffin
for her threats against the U.S. President?
https://twitter.com/StefanMolyneux/status/869686709482639361
___________________________
They ARE aware of how many soldiers and actual refugees from Muslim Terrorists, have seen this In Real Life.
It can only be their intent to re-terrorise people who thought they’d find some refuge in the West.
And I expect Trumble to be out of a jerb on the 21st of June 2017.
I Wonder if I can claim asylum.
As the old joke goes:
Roger
#2396039, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:32 am
Exponents of the “ancient Egyptians were black” hypothesis may have to revise their (politically motivated) theory:
That’s not surprising really, King Tutankhamun had R1b Y-DNA, in common with the majority of western Europeans.
Thanks Bruce in Quebec 🙂
Enjoy!
GM – the only reason that Lewis is out and about on TheirABC this morning is that he knows he stuffed up completely at Senate Estimates on Monday and he’s trying to clean up the mess.
Obviously an extensive, independent inquiry has been announced, held, and findings published. That’s where Jordan gets his “Cranston was innocent” spiel from.
Sarc off.
PS – that statement above is correct. Cranston himself did not access or try to access audit files.
He just got two underlings to do it for him.
Yes, exactly. I don’t see much “common” media news, so I don’t know how heavily the comment was covered amongst the sensationalism, but it’s telling that the one sentence has got him attempting to explain himself.
MV, seems you were right – the rifle used in the murder of the police officer in Queensland was a Chinese Type 63, firing a 7.62 medium round.
I have noticed there has been need to re-write history to make it seem that blacks have been a key part of the evolution of Western Culture.
I remember years ago Tony Blair making some speech (talk is cheap, after all) about the contributions of Africa to Western civilisation – and he used the example of…St Augustine.
Now, St Augustine may have been any combination of black and white – whatever – but he was definitely steeped in Roman culture.
So, at best, Blair was arguing that whatever Black DNA Augustine might have possessed was what made the difference.
I sincerely doubt Blair really had any great zeal to recognise the achievements of Africans or even given any great thought to such (as his speech demonstrated) – just a political desire to re-write history to foist more immigration on the UK.
We are led by so many midgets – but for the most part, only midgets seem to be running for office, and only midgets are promoted my parties of midgets.
Every 2 years we should line them up and lop off every tenth head. Roman Style.