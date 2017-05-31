Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, May 31, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

63 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017

  2. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2395999, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:04 am

    podium

  4. stackja
    #2396006, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:08 am

    The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2396001, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:05 am
    new fred – get over there

    Did!

  6. C.L.
    #2396010, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Glenn Reynolds has an important piece in USA Today:

    The Obama administration’s illegal spying worse than Watergate.
    There is no question Barack Obama should be in the dock and facing multiple felony charges.

  7. stackja
    #2396011, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Roger
    #2396007, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:08 am
    Good morning.

    Yes! Explains much!

  8. stackja
    #2396012, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:13 am

    C.L.
    #2396010, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:11 am
    Glenn Reynolds has an important piece in USA Today:

    The Obama administration’s illegal spying worse than Watergate.
    There is no question Barack Obama should be in the dock and facing multiple felony charges.

    BO smells yes! Never will face charges.

  9. Roger
    #2396013, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Oh, the ironing:

    Merkel raises doubts about the reliability of the US as an ally.

    Meanwhile, her Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, opines that the West has become weaker as Washington increasingly puts US interests first; Trump’s administration, for example, is unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.

  10. old bloke
    #2396015, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:16 am

    When is Trump going to announce his decision regarding the Paris Agreement?

  11. C.L.
    #2396019, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:17 am

    ASIO bone head Duncan Lewis says …

    around 40 foreign fighters have returned so far, but most did so before the Islamic State caliphate was declared. He says the estimated number of people returning has been adjusted down.

    Here’s what he told the ABC:

    We still have about 100 Australian fighters over in the Middle East.

    ​I now believe and we assess there will be a much fewer number come back to Australia but I can assure you those who come back from fighting in the Middle East will face the full force of the law.

    On his watch 140 men traveled abroad to murder and rape for this country’s terrorist enemy.
    ASIO didn’t stop them leaving. Didn’t have a clue.
    It’s OK, though. He promises to get them when they come “home.”

    —————————
    At ABC Online.

  12. Tailgunner
    #2396021, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Carrying the drinks again!
    Anyone thirsty?

  13. Bruce in WA
    #2396022, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Good evening from Quebec City. Just spent half an hour screaming at CNN. Is there no lie they won’t speak, no fake news they won’t spread, no unsupported or even fabricated allegation the media won’t breathlessly report in an attempt to “get Trump”? It is blatant, it is relentless, it is sickening.

  14. Tim Neilson
    #2396023, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:19 am

    old bloke
    #2396015, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:16 am
    When is Trump going to announce his decision regarding the Paris Agreement?

    I don’t mind if he just leaves them all hanging for his entire term. As long as the USA keeps drilling, why give the MSM more excuse for cant-ridden hysteria?

  15. Roger
    #2396024, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Yes! Explains much!

    I think so stacks.

    The Long March is certainly a big factor, as is the feminisation of the workplace and society facilitated by artificial birth control and the need for two incomes for average earners to raise a family (?), but the significance of the disappearance of manual labour relative to previous eras is, I suspect, more significant than we have hitherto realised.

  16. John64
    #2396025, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:20 am

    New fred – sneaky!

    Baldrick
    #2395946, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:04 am
    Next stop for Lewis was on TheirABC Radio National for a hard-hitting, bullish interview with FranK elly.

    I had the misfortune of hearing that interview and it was performed in the soft style that Frank reserves for his/her fellow travellers of the Left.

    Even worse – Frank’s next interview was with Mitch Fifield, who indicated that he was completely satisfied with Duncan Lewis’s answers which in his view had cleared up any potential misunderstanding.

  17. Tailgunner
    #2396026, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:20 am

    How’s the quality of girls on the streets, Bruce in Quebec?

  18. C.L.
    #2396027, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Paul Hogan takes to the ATO with a total baseball bat.

  19. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2396030, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:23 am

    It all makes sense now. The country shoppers are galloping out of the blistering Middle Eastern deserts and the steamy jungles of Africa, to savour northern Europe’s miserable and bracing winters.

    Trump’s administration, for example, is unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.

  20. Bruce in WA
    #2396032, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:24 am

    The best of a cross between North American wholesomeness and Parisian style. The young woman who services our hotel room is stunning.

  21. Bruce in WA
    #2396033, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Sorry, last comment for Gunner

  22. Senile Old Guy
    #2396034, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:28 am

    In a rare interview, Mr Lewis has told the ABC that he does not resile from the fact some members of the refugee community have been implicated in terrorist activity. But he says the problem is a violent and extremist interpretation of Islam.

    How nice of him to ‘not resile’ from something that is blatantly obvious. But there’s that familiar get out of jail card, it is only ‘violent and extremist’ Islam that is a problem. That would be the ‘violent and extremist interpretation’ that many non-violent Muslims are perfectly content with.

  23. Shy Ted
    #2396035, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Let’s hope Graham Richardson is right.

  24. old bloke
    #2396037, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Tim Neilson
    #2396023, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I don’t mind if he just leaves them all hanging for his entire term. As long as the USA keeps drilling, why give the MSM more excuse for cant-ridden hysteria?

    I’d prefer to hear a formal revocation to serve as a starting point for the West’s return to sanity.

  25. Roger
    #2396039, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Exponents of the “ancient Egyptians were black” hypothesis may have to revise their (politically motivated) theory:

    Genetic analysis of 93 mummies shows no sub-Saharan DNA but strong connections with the populations of the Near East & Levant.

    That’s precisely what I would have expected, but the German scientists were “surprised” by the results.

  26. duncanm
    #2396040, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Trump’s administration, for example, is unlikely to do much to tackle the causes of the migrant crisis – climate change, wars and persecution.

    maybe those countries should take responsibility for themselves.. why do they continually expect the US to clean up the place?

  27. Roger
    #2396041, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:35 am

    But he says the problem is a violent and extremist interpretation of Islam.

    Hello Duncan,

    Scratch a moderate and you’ll find an extremist.

    The decisive question, which naturally is a matter of some debate in mosques, is when to flick the switch.

    Hint: It’s in the book.

  28. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2396042, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:36 am

    “I’d prefer to hear a formal revocation to serve as a starting point for the West’s return to sanity.”

    Me too – make it clear to dickhead politicians everywhere that the scam is over.

    It will be worth it to see the wailing and gnashing and outrage on their ABC and at Fauxfacts – not to mention the greenfilth.

  29. Des Deskperson
    #2396043, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Meanwhile, over at the ATO, Chris Jordan is back in the chair after an ‘unavoidable absence’ and is reassuring us that ‘Cranston-gate’ is just a beat up:

    http://www.canberratimes.com.au/business/the-economy/tax-commissioner-chris-jordan-launches-ato-review-following-fraud-case-20170529-gwfytm.html

    All Cranston allegedly did, it seems, was to injudiciously tip-off his son.

    “Mr Jordan said at no point did Mr Cranston access or try to access audit files in relation to his son. “There is no evidence of actual intervention or influence on the audit cases, or of money being refunded, or of tax liability being changed,” Mr Jordan said. “And no deals were done.” ”

    There was no mention by Jordan of the other two SES band one employees who have been suspended without pay. According to original reports, this was because they allegedly helped Cranston to access audit files. But if Cranston did not “access or try to access audio files in relation to his son”, then what charges are these two actually facing and why have they been suspended without pay – in my experience, a step that is only taken in response to very serious allegations of misconduct?

    Memory Vault and other Cats suggested that it would all be papered over; it’s beginning to look like they were right.

  30. Roger
    #2396045, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Hint: It’s in the book.

    Under “jihad”.

  31. srr
    #2396046, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Ian Miles Cheong‏Verified account @stillgray 2h2 hours ago

    The double standard.
    https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/869659926703898624
    ..
    Stefan Molyneux‏Verified account @StefanMolyneux 1h1 hour ago

    The Human Rights Campaign (@HRC)
    honored Kathy Griffin as an “Ally for Equality.”

    Do they support Griffin’s threats against the President?
    https://twitter.com/StefanMolyneux/status/869680273499336705
    _____________________

    Of course they do, The “Human Rights” Mobs are Gillian Triggs people, after all … 😡

    btw, was the fact that President Donald Trump has many very young grandchildren, who are very close to him and love him dearly, factored into the full impact they intended to make?

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2396049, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Peter Smith at Quadrant on-line draws a connection between changes in the nature of work and the progressive shift left in the average Australian’s worldview.

    Hehe…

    Graduates’ Bright Future (Summed Up In 1 Cartoon)

    Maybe a few less social justice and feminist knitting graduates and a few more engineers would improve the chattering classes’ outlooks. The latter can build the robots to replace the former.

  34. Anthony
    #2396051, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Lewis says that 11 of the past 12 terrorist attacks in Australia have been islamic inspired. What attack was not, and who carried it out?

  35. Roger
    #2396052, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:40 am

    According to original reports, this was because they allegedly helped Cranston to access audit files.

    A routine practice, if other reports are to be believed.

    What, pray tell, are Morrison & O’Dwyer doing?

  36. Tom
    #2396053, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:42 am

    The Obama administration’s illegal spying worse than Watergate.

    Bruce of Newcastle’s scientific clear thinking revealed that fact to me about three weeks ago. Extremely well done, Bruce. Obama’s spying on Trump and the RNC (blindly excused by the DNC lapdog media) was outrageous, illegal and far bigger than Watergate.

  37. srr
    #2396054, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Also, the Left Filth claim that the photo of the creature holding up a model of President Trump’s bloodied head, was ‘inspired‘ by “Game of Thrones”, not Muslim’s love of beheading people.

    Does that mean they are also threatening the bloody murder of all of President Trump’s Family and supporters, a la ‘The Red Wedding’ from “Game of Thrones”?

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2396055, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Lewis says that 11 of the past 12 terrorist attacks in Australia have been islamic inspired. What attack was not, and who carried it out?

    ACL bomber.

  39. Roger
    #2396056, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Lewis says that 11 of the past 12 terrorist attacks in Australia have been islamic inspired. What attack was not, and who carried it out?

    He could be thinking of Peter James Knight, who shot a security guard at a Melbourne abortion clinic back in 2001. Knight appeared prepared to set the clinic alight. However, he was not charged with terrorism offences but with murder. Any other candidates? I think you’d have to go back to politically motivated attacks on various foreign consulates in the 80s/90s.

  40. jupes
    #2396057, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Bolta has a good take down of obfuscating Duncan Lewis this morning.

    What Lewis told Pauline Hanson:

    I have absolutely no evidence to suggest there’s a connection between refugees and terrorism.

    What Lewis told Frank Elly this morning:

    “I don’t think statistically they would be more susceptible. There are without question — and I don’t resile from that — there are members of the former refugee or the sons and daughters of refugees who are in the group that have resorted to radicalisation but I think it is very wrong to say that it is because of their refugee status … that they are where they are, they are radicalised for different reasons,” he told the ABC this morning…

    “The facts are the refugee program is not the source of terrorism in Australia. The source is radical Sunni Islam,” he added.

    Bolta’s excellent retort:

    Perhaps, but so what? Bringing in refugees from the Middle East brings in more people prone to support that jihadist strain of Islam and put more Australians in danger. That is exactly the fear that Lewis was asked by Lewis to address and which Lewis in his unvarnished answer denied.

    There is indeed a link between Middle Eastern refugees and terrorism because we are importing more people susceptible to recruitment by terrorist groups. That is not just a scare: that is our hard experience.

    But I should add three more things about Lewis’s latest explanation.

    First, in blaming that “warped” interpretation of Sunni Islam Lewis seems to have abandoned his false claim two years ago: “I don’t buy the notion the issue of Islamic ­extremism is in some way fostered or sponsored or supported by the Muslim religion.”

    Second, in saying only terrorism is only from the Sunni branch of the faith ignores the Shiite terrorist groups, not least that of Hezbollah, which has had very prominent supporters in Australia, including two former Grand Muftis.

    Third, our refugees have also tended to come from tribal war zones and great trauma, which courts accept makes some more likely to break our laws. That may not only predispose some to terrorism. It has certainly been said to help explain the extraordinary crime wave by children of Sudanese refugees.

    I didn’t hear a sorry from Lewis today, and I still didn’t hear acknowledgement of a plain fact: that bringing in Muslim refugees from jihadist wars does indeed expose us to more danger.

    Lewis is a self-serving fool and should at the very least be sacked.

  41. Roger
    #2396058, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Lewis is a self-serving fool and should at the very least be sacked.

    This being an Australia governed by idiots, however, his term will be extended.

  42. Fisky
    #2396059, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Right. So the head of ASIO admits that “radical Sunni Islam” is the source of terrorism. That’s progress. Now, onto the next point, which is why the refugee program has brought in radical Sunni Muslims more than any other migration pathway. Keep going, you’ll get there eventually!

  43. Snoopy
    #2396060, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Hilton Hotel bombing?

  44. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2396061, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:54 am

    But he says the problem is a violent and extremist interpretation of Islam.

    If you’re islamic and you don’t go along with the most islamiccy of islamic intrepretations, those more islamiccy than you will regard you as an infidel. The more islamiccy they are, the more likely they also want to use the most islamiccy solution for infidels. Agree or stay quiet (and they may not be happy with you staying quiet).

  45. Tom
    #2396062, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Lewis is a self-serving fool and should at the very least be sacked.

    Like Gillian Triggs and half of our judiciary, Lewis is a wannabe green-left politician too gutless to stand for office. Much easier to subvert democracy from the bureaucracy.

  46. val majkus
    #2396063, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:57 am

    About Cranston

    Tax Commissioner Chris Jordan knew for months that police were closing in on the family of Michael Cranston, who he said made a “huge error of judgment” when he tried to access records on behalf of his son.

    …Mr Cranston, a 30-year veteran of the ATO, is due to appear in court on June 13, when he will be charged with alleged abuse of his position as a public official.

    Three other senior ATO officials are being investigated for breaching the Australian Public Service Code of conduct.

    ….

    Mr Jordan insisted it was an isolated an incident. He said Mr Cranston was a “father misguidedly, with a huge error of judgment, trying to find out some information for his son”.

  47. Libby Zee
    #2396064, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Is this the Origin I forum?

  48. jupes
    #2396065, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Lewis says that 11 of the past 12 terrorist attacks in Australia have been islamic inspired. What attack was not, and who carried it out?

    It wasn’t the ACL Bomber and it wasn’t Peter Knight. He was talking about terrorist ‘disruptions’.

    Sometime late last year, the AFP made a big deal about raiding the house of some bloke in Victoria IIRC. They were in full combat rig and there were plenty of press on hand to record it all. They called it terrorism from the get-go without the usual “dunno the motivation” bullshit that they reserve for Mussos.

    They arrested some Aussie bloke who they dubbed a “right winger” however I haven’t heard anything about it since. I suspect it was a trumped up charge done to appease Muslims so they could point to arrests of “Islamophobes” as well as jihadis.

  49. Snoopy
    #2396067, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Haven’t there been 12 interdicted Islamist terrorist attacks? So the score is more like 23/24.

  50. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2396068, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:01 am

    There was a time when heads of security rarely, if ever, gave interviews. With Tractor Kelly in the chair, and the issue being the ABC’s bosom immigrants, making the exception in this instance would have had certain attraction.

  51. Motelier
    #2396071, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Missed the top 50 by that much.

    Now sitting in departure at Bris International.

    Qld to win tonight, will check on-line in LA.

    Play safe and play hard, will check you all later.

    #roadtripUSA

  52. Roger
    #2396072, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:07 am

    It wasn’t the ACL Bomber and it wasn’t Peter Knight. He was talking about terrorist ‘disruptions’.

    That’s the word he used?

  53. Baldrick
    #2396074, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:10 am

    54th Battalion A.I.F

    Buckley, Alexander Henry (1891–1918)
    On 1 September 1918 Buckley’s battalion was involved in an operation aimed at clearing the area between Mont St Quentin and Péronne, a medieval walled town surrounded by a moat. The 54th’s task was to take the ground between Péronne and the River Somme, then move in on Péronne ‘if not too strongly opposed’. Advancing in drizzling rain and under heavy fire, it took the first line of enemy trenches but was held up by a nest of machine-gunners. Accompanied by Corporal A. C. Hall, Buckley stalked these gunners and rushed the post, shooting four men and taking twenty-two prisoners. The Germans retreated to Péronne, entering the city by a large bridge which they destroyed. The only remaining bridge on the battalion’s front was a foot-bridge defended by machine-guns. With three other members of his company, Buckley tried to force his way across under heavy fire but was killed in the attempt. He was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross, the citation for which praised his ‘initiative, resource and courage’. He was buried in the Péronne communal cemetery extension.

  54. srr
    #2396075, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Oh God!

    It’s even worse than the still shot 😡

    Stefan Molyneux‏Verified account @StefanMolyneux 1h1 hour ago

    Why hasn’t @CNN issued a statement to disavow
    their New Year’s Eve special host Kathy Griffin
    for her threats against the U.S. President?

    https://twitter.com/StefanMolyneux/status/869686709482639361
    ___________________________

    They ARE aware of how many soldiers and actual refugees from Muslim Terrorists, have seen this In Real Life.

    It can only be their intent to re-terrorise people who thought they’d find some refuge in the West.

  55. Motelier
    #2396076, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:13 am

    And I expect Trumble to be out of a jerb on the 21st of June 2017.

    I Wonder if I can claim asylum.

  56. Mother Lode
    #2396078, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Bruce in WA
    #2396032, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:24 am
    The best of a cross between North American wholesomeness and Parisian style. The young woman who services our hotel room is stunning.

    As the old joke goes:

    Canada could have enjoyed:
    – English government,
    – French culture, and
    – American know-how.

    Instead it ended up with:
    – English know-how,
    – French government, and
    – American culture.

  57. old bloke
    #2396079, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Roger
    #2396039, posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Exponents of the “ancient Egyptians were black” hypothesis may have to revise their (politically motivated) theory:

    That’s not surprising really, King Tutankhamun had R1b Y-DNA, in common with the majority of western Europeans.

  58. Tailgunner
    #2396080, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Thanks Bruce in Quebec 🙂
    Enjoy!

  59. John64
    #2396082, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2396068, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:01 am
    There was a time when heads of security rarely, if ever, gave interviews.

    GM – the only reason that Lewis is out and about on TheirABC this morning is that he knows he stuffed up completely at Senate Estimates on Monday and he’s trying to clean up the mess.

  60. Old School Conservative
    #2396083, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:24 am

    “Mr Jordan said at no point did Mr Cranston access or try to access audit files in relation to his son.

    Obviously an extensive, independent inquiry has been announced, held, and findings published. That’s where Jordan gets his “Cranston was innocent” spiel from.
    Sarc off.

    PS – that statement above is correct. Cranston himself did not access or try to access audit files.
    He just got two underlings to do it for him.

  61. hzhousewife
    #2396084, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:27 am

    GM – the only reason that Lewis is out and about on TheirABC this morning is that he knows he stuffed up completely at Senate Estimates on Monday and he’s trying to clean up the mess.

    Yes, exactly. I don’t see much “common” media news, so I don’t know how heavily the comment was covered amongst the sensationalism, but it’s telling that the one sentence has got him attempting to explain himself.

  62. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2396085, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:29 am

    MV, seems you were right – the rifle used in the murder of the police officer in Queensland was a Chinese Type 63, firing a 7.62 medium round.

  63. Mother Lode
    #2396087, posted on May 31, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Exponents of the “ancient Egyptians were black” hypothesis may have to revise their (politically motivated) theory

    I have noticed there has been need to re-write history to make it seem that blacks have been a key part of the evolution of Western Culture.

    I remember years ago Tony Blair making some speech (talk is cheap, after all) about the contributions of Africa to Western civilisation – and he used the example of…St Augustine.

    Now, St Augustine may have been any combination of black and white – whatever – but he was definitely steeped in Roman culture.

    So, at best, Blair was arguing that whatever Black DNA Augustine might have possessed was what made the difference.

    I sincerely doubt Blair really had any great zeal to recognise the achievements of Africans or even given any great thought to such (as his speech demonstrated) – just a political desire to re-write history to foist more immigration on the UK.

    We are led by so many midgets – but for the most part, only midgets seem to be running for office, and only midgets are promoted my parties of midgets.

    Every 2 years we should line them up and lop off every tenth head. Roman Style.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *