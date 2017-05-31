Liberty Quote
Liberty is always dangerous, but it is the safest thing we have.— Harry Emerson Fosdick
-
-
Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
Well said. It must be a fucking nightmare working in this White House.
WSJ – op-ed.
Karrada district where the bombing took place
Well that’s one way to curb online commerce.
Thanks Muslims!
Easier said than done. The only way to do this after ‘shutting the gate’, it seems to me, is via the Geert Wilders model of paying them (a lot – as in an offer too good to refuse) to leave. Once they are Australian citizens, they cannot be forced to leave – no country would take them, for starters.
My dream this week is for Adani to announce the mine go-ahead on the same day that Trump tears up the Paris Accord.
Lefties will break their necks swivelling from one to the other.
My point exactly.
Who radicalised them?
The Catholic Church?
The Scouts?
Bananas in Pajamas?
Who?
Is a mystery …
John Sununu utterly destroys fakenews peddling CNN bint. Other than making her look like a complete idiot, my observation is she needs a hair coloring or let it go natural.
https://twitter.com/ZeroPointNow/status/869746606454616065
Something Malcolm Turdbull and the Turdbull Coalition don’t understand
THE ‘BUSINESS CASE’ FOR PARIS IS BUNK
Date: 30/05/17 Cliff Forrest, The Wall Street Journal
The climate accord is a boon—yet pulling out would be unfair?
As President Trump weighs whether to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, some have tried to present a “business case” for why the U.S. should stay in. An economic windfall would come with the early and aggressive investment in alternative energy that the accord mandates, or so the argument goes. The Paris Agreement’s backers have told a very incomplete story and reached the wrong conclusion.
The economic merits of the Paris Agreement take on a different air when more fully considered. Climate-change advocates’ bizarre premise is that economic gains will come from restricting access to the most abundant, reliable and affordable fuel sources. Never mind that this defies the experience of many European nations that have invested heavily in renewable energy. After “Germany’s aggressive and reckless expansion of wind and solar,” for example, the magazine Der Spiegel declared in 2013 that electricity had become “a luxury good.” Apparently this time will be different.
There are a few interesting hypocrisies to consider as well. The commercial interests that strongly support the Paris Agreement typically have created programs to exploit, game or merely pass through the costs of the climate-change agenda. Many also maintain a green pose for marketing purposes. The classic example of this rent-seeking behavior was Enron, which in 1996 purchased Zond Energy Systems (now GE Wind) to complement its gas pipeline. Enron then set about lobbying its way to green-energy riches. It seems that Paris backers hope for a sudden public amnesia about the many businesses that use government to push out smaller competitors.
Green companies also argue that, beyond economic benefits, their ability to slow climate change helps contribute to the public good. To my knowledge, none declare a measurable impact on climate from their businesses or their desired policies.
Mr. Trump should keep in mind that the people calling for him to stick with the Paris Agreement largely did not support him during the campaign. Few would like to see him succeed now. As for his strongest supporters, they’re the ones who will take the hit if he breaks his promise to withdraw.
Some countries have threatened to punish the U.S. if it pulls out of the accord. Rodolfo Lacy Tamayo, Mexico’s undersecretary for environmental policy and planning, said in an interview with the New York Times: “A carbon tariff against the United States is an option for us.” Countries imposing costs on their own industries through the Paris Agreement complain that they are at a disadvantage if the U.S. doesn’t do the same. Apparently they didn’t receive the talking points describing green energy as an economic boon for everyone involved.
srr has gone completely off the planet again, now accusing un-named contributors here of being Joo-haters like Bird.
Care in the community is being stretched, methinks.
Closer to home (home for crazy Canberrans), these Pro-Mussie Scum didn’t get charged … from 4:42 –
Exactly why are these people getting stuck into Paul Hogan’s tax affairs? How is this any of their business? I take it all other urgent issues have been dealt with.
Huh? You mean all those French troops on the streets, looking Butch in battledress, and not even one sniper among them?
Oh dear!
What a ball-tearer of a strategy. It’s probably the only way Australian ISIS supporters would have any hope of coming across unsuspecting Australians to murder.
We have no hope against such devilish cunning.
JC
#2396320, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm
John Sununu utterly destroys fakenews peddling CNN bint. Other than making her look like a complete idiot, my observation is she needs a hair coloring or let it go natural.
https://twitter.com/ZeroPointNow/status/869746606454616065
Ouch!
I think Williams is on Hoges side.
The useless prick Jordan threw up a “look over there” smokescreen by implying that Hogan had paid tens of millions to avoid prosecution and possibly jail.
Hogan has already intimated he is prepared to go to town on the ATO over Jordan’s bullshitting, so it is not a stretch to invite him to table the agreement.
Jordan was hoping he could leave the “join the dots” implication hanging and rely upon confidentiality clause if pressed for details. If Hogan agrees to table the deed, it could fuck Jordan over.
Although, if Hogan has paid, say $10 million in a normal assessment which might have been disputed but fully disclosed, and paid another $400k in a disputed assessment which went against him, it will be reported in Fewfacts and the ABC as “ATO Recoups $10.4m in Tax from Hogan”.
Oldozzie, thanks for that link
JC, I need a link for that piece. I can’t find it on the WSJ website.
Hoges is dead right to go ballistic over this. The ATO is clearly out of control. We aren’t far off RC territory – it is particularly important that there is public faith in the tax office. At this point, we see the children of senior ATO officials scamming the tax system for hundreds of millions, and other officials openly breaching the agreements they’ve entered into with individual Australians. Where does the rot stop?
Gatton police shooting raises serious questions about criminals’ access to firearms
I’m not sure if the penny will drop – or whether plod will be round to collect my 12 gauge.
Tom
Why not read it here, as I posted the entire piece. 🙂
Review and Outlook..
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-white-house-mess-1496186985
Tweet from Jeremy Corbyn (via Brendan O’Neil) …. no linky.
He just fucked himself right there.
There is a constant need to replenish the reserves of virgins for the brain-damaged martyrs.
O, if only the contract wasn’t for 72 of them. Or, at least, only award them to martyrs who don’t blow themselves up by accident because the koran does not stipulate which colour wires go where.
It can’t unless you get rid of 70% of the tax moochers (2 million Australians work for the government now) and you get rid 70% of the welfare. Until that happens the ATO will be and has to be used as a Mafia like stand over operation.
We should nominate Anne Aly. This award can never again be given out to a deserving businesswomen.
Maybe Jane Halton?
Yep. It really is that bad.
Delingpole today is pretty good too.
Delingpole: Climate Mob Threatens Trump – ‘Quit Paris and You’re Toast!’
2 million APS
2 million aged pensioners
4 million (apparently) (soon) on disability payments
…this at the same time as we close up foreign investor rules and bring back high personal corporate and financial sector taxes?
It is amazing we produce any wealth at all.
JC — That John Sununu video is great.
It’s the new serfdom wrote Hayek about in what the NYTimes called “an angry little book”. It’s the new version of serfdom and for that you need the rakers and stand over men.
Thanks for posting the link, JC.
It’s a Get Trump hit piece. It’s a dead giveaway when the prick who wrote it won’t put his byline on it. It’s full of allegations from unattributed sources like this:
WSJ is becoming as bad as Wapo and CNN in pushing the chaos meme. It’s not journalism; it’s propaganda.
Hard to say where the precedent might go. Speaking in Greek, or any other foreign language, should not be a problem for Hansard. What they type they also tape … for accuracy.
Given the “business” credentials of several previous winners, surely our Yassmin Addled-Magpie should throw her hat into the ring?
He made that woman look really stupid… dumbfounded.
Sununu is seriously freaking smart. He’s an MIT grad.
Interesting bio.
thanks Bruce, got it!
Tom
It’s not a get Trump piece. The WSJ editorial Dept wants to see the Trumpster succeed in every respect, although granted, it may not have been on board at the beginning (with good reason too, until he changed his policies).
They’re just saying, get fucking organized, you fat orange oaf, as you have a great deal to accomplish. You don’t have to be a never trumpeter to acknowledge the current White House is like a freaking zoo.
He needs to organize himself better and perhaps clean out the cupboard a little.
JC — His kid is now the governor of NH, if I recall correctly.
I laughed out loud at the ending.
Seriously … on this of all days you’d think the AFP chief would be a-ha!-ing himself to a standstill by citing the most lethal vehicular explosive device ever seen in this country as an example of non-Islamic terrorism. But strangely, he didn’t mention the failed attack on the ACL, nor did he describe the perpetrator – who has disappeared into what looks like a carefully orchestrated anonymity.
I never understood why Sununu didn’t run for prez in any serious way, as he would have made a really good candidate, I thought.
There was talk of him running in the 90s but it just fell over.
JC — I think the opinion pages are still good. McGurn is pro-Trump, the others write fair peices. the consistently anti-Trump was Bret Stephens. In fairness, I can see where he is coming from.
The one column that not to be missed is Strassel.
Is it too late to nominate Madison Ashton?
Brandis and Lewis today –
“Listen Duncan, don’t mention the refugees. I mentioned it once, but I think I got away with it all right.”
They’re all pretty decent and I read the section everyday. It used to be even better when Bob Bartley was alive. Nothing came close when Bob was there. It was a magnificent newspaper. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good now, but it was really, really great then.
I don’t care much for Peggy Noonan’s stuff, as I find her too hyperbolic. Our kids used to go to the same school and were close friends… my older one. 🙂
I feel no animus toward Brett Stephens. He’s one of the best opinion writers around. His writing is incomparable. The fact that he doesn’t like Trump doesn’t worry me one bit as I agree with almost everything he says otherwise..
Bullshit. If it’s rigi-didge reporting and not made up, put your fucking byline on it.
2 million APS
Dot – wanna have a bet that when I go to my first LDP meeting tomorrow night and (inevitably) raise the issue of announcing a few more hard policies (including a reduction in APS numbers, oh look, here’s a paper I wrote on same in 2009 and has been getting good traction ever since) – the response will be as underwhelming as if I’d gone to a Liberal/Labor/Greens/Nationals meeting.
Sometimes I feel like we’re too stupid to help ourselves.
Let’s lend our weight to this ABC poll.
Let’s lend our weight to this ABC poll.
Lurker – page opened with a ‘thank you for your vote’ line.
I didn’t vote. So who knows.
Worked for me. Currently running 80% against Lewis.
Tom
Come on.They’re telling the dude to get himself organized and stop fucking around.
Examples..
Trump appoints his own counsel to supervise the Mueller investigation. That’s good, but the appointment is a DC novice. FFS!
Priebius is supposed to be his chief of Staff but he’s been deballed. Either let the fucker do his job, or fire him and get a new C of S. Otherwise save the money and not have one at all.
Rebel Wilson.
The worst I reckon will be that people will agree with you and say they’ve been banging on about the same for x years.
The challenge is to get it written as or part of policy. I’m sure they agree with you.
Good luck, Mr State President.
Good one. I voted. 238 votes counted 80% no 20% yes.
LOL even the luvvies aren’t convinced by the dickhead.
With only 249 votes counted, it’s showing 81% NO.
Well it’s actually a literal reading of Islam actually. Just the way Allah intended it to be read. Nevertheless as Bolta pointed out, this is different to what Lewis was telling us two years ago.
What a fucking snake. To think that this arsehole is in charge of our national security.
I just voted, no problem. You need to clear cookies before trying to vote a second time.
they invented one new use for sticks once every 13,000 years, donchaknow.
Lol!! It’s an impressive record of achievement.
The tide has turned now though,they appear to be winning!
Will our new Abrams Panzers be able to defeat their returning sticks in the field?
There is no need whatsoever to address visitors from the floor of the Parliament in a foreign tongue. English it is, or resume your seat.
Hard to say where the precedent might go.
“Every day they stay increases their leave entitlements and superannuation. No sentient public servant ever resign”
The two junior ones who, so far as I am aware, are facing misconduct rather than criminal charges, may also be hoping that the worst that might happen is being retired with a benefit – equivalent to a year’s salary – ‘in the interests of the service’.
If this seems fanciful in light of what appears to be a straightforward case, bear in mind the c 2008 Callinan Report into the Australian Quarantine Inspection Service’s (AQIS) handling of the equine flu epidemic. Callinan excoriated AQIS, including senior staff, for incompetence, fecklessness, laxity, stupidity and laziness and there was , prima facie, enough evidence to charge several important people with misconduct under several sections of the APS Code of Conduct.
Nothing happened. The debacle was so embarrassing that no-one wanted to air any more, as they say, dirty linen and it also seems that some people actually felt sorry for the silly old fools. They were retired with a nice package.
Much the same could happen to these ATO bozos, and for similar reasons.
Now 310 votes.
17% for Lewis.
This poll will be “closed” and disappeared soon!
Dirty laundry.
That has nothing on Obama’s profligacy, but lefties get a free pass.
Hey Libby, was P here a couple days ago or was it my imagination?
This is what Trump is like without having had a stroke.
A neat summing up by Bernard Gaynor:
RTWT
JC — did you know Noonan won the Pulitzer this year. Beautiful writing, but wishy-washy. In a just world, Strassel should win the prize, but never will as she belts the left every week.
I agree with your assesment of Stephens’ writing. Overall, the quality of the WSJ opinion pages is superior to NYT and WaPO — the difference is night and day.
Bob Bartley must have been a long time ago — I only started reading it diligently about 5-6 years ago.
Christopher Pyne
It was your imagination, tailgunner. P was here last night
That is what lefties are like when they’re having a Trump-initiated head explosion.