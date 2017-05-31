Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, May 31, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

317 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017

1 2
  1. JC
    #2396312, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Well said. It must be a fucking nightmare working in this White House.

    White House aides are leaking that President Trump is considering a staff shakeup to stop them from leaking, and the casualty on Monday was communications director Mike Dubke. Mr. Trump certainly needs to fix his White House mess, but staff changes won’t matter unless the President accepts that he is the root of the dysfunction.

    Mr. Dubke’s departure was rumored for weeks, though he’d been on the job for only three months. He wasn’t the problem, and his replacement won’t be the solution. It’s impossible to run a communications operation, or a policy shop, if the top man prefers chaotic, make-it-up-as-you-go management.

    Take two recent examples. In late April Mr. Trump decided after consulting with a couple of advisers that he wanted to unilaterally withdraw from Nafta. No staff preparation. No warning to Mexico or Canada.

    As word spread that the announcement was imminent, other aides and business leaders swung into action to prevent it, including pleas to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call the President. Mr. Trump stood down, but the result was wasted political energy and economic uncertainty.

    Then there was the fire drill over Mr. Trump’s tax plan. The White House National Economic Council had been working to develop a plan to send to Congress, but suddenly the President announced publicly that he wanted it rolled out in days. The result was a one-pager that moved in the right policy direction but was easily attacked for its lack of details. Mr. Trump may have wanted to galvanize his team, but the drill wasted time and did little to build a Republican consensus in Congress.

    This is apparently how Mr. Trump likes to govern, and he has built a White House tower of Babel in that image. Reince Priebus, his chief of staff, has too little power and must read constantly that his job is in jeopardy. Steve Bannon is supposed to be the keeper of the populist flame, but his coterie of allies leak relentlessly against economics aide Gary Cohn and national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

    Son-in-law Jared Kushner is a loyal, calming influence, but the family tie means he is hard to fire and complicates relations with others in the Administration. Sean Spicer is supposed to explain what’s going on to a hostile press corps when he hasn’t been told the facts, which might be contradicted by Mr. Trump in any case.

    General Counsel Don McGahn has been an able judge picker but on all evidence has little influence on the President’s behavior. At a minimum Mr. McGahn should have been in the room when Mr. Trump spoke privately to FBI Director James Comey in February about Michael Flynn. Mr. McGahn should be advising Mr. Trump to avoid such legal traps, and if the President is ignoring that advice Mr. McGahn should resign and tell Mr. Trump to get somebody he will heed.

    On that score, it isn’t reassuring that Mr. Trump is said to have retained his longtime New York lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, to handle the Russia investigation. Mr. Kasowitz is a babe in the Beltway who has a major Russian client in OJSC Sberbank . Mr. Trump needs to hire a lawyer experienced in Washington political and legal cases and then deputize him to handle everything regarding special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russian question.

    The rest of Mr. Trump’s White House reshuffle should be aimed at delivering on his campaign promise to pass reform legislation and spur faster growth. Either give Mr. Priebus the power to run the White House, or hire someone Mr. Trump will trust to impose order on competing factions.

    Tell Mr. Bannon to stop the guerrilla warfare or get out. There are plenty of conservatives who can counter the liberal instincts of Mr. Kushner and Ivanka in White House councils, starting with Mike Pence. Why not give the Vice President more policy authority?

    Mr. Trump also needs a formal policy process for debating legislative initiatives like health care and tax reform. Members of Congress tell us they have no clear idea whom to talk to with a question about specific policies. This compounds the internal confusion because Congress and other outsiders will bombard everyone on the senior staff. Lt. Gen. McMaster seems to have built this process on foreign policy, but it isn’t clear Mr. Cohn has the same authority on the domestic agenda.

    The larger reality is that Mr. Trump is wasting the precious asset of time. He has a shortening window for legislative achievements before the 2018 election. Presidents typically get a staff who reflect their governing style, and if Mr. Trump can’t show more personal discipline, the fair conclusion will be that he likes the chaos.

    WSJ – op-ed.

  2. notafan
    #2396313, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Karrada (Arabic: كرّادة‎‎ Karrāda) is an upper middle class district of the city of Baghdad, Iraq. It has a mixed population with a Shia majority and a significant Christian minority. It is one of the most religiously diverse areas of the city, and is one of the two major districts of the Christian community in Baghdad, along with Dora. All of the Christians of the district congregate in Inner Karrada, where most of the Churches are located, with congregations of Chaldeans, Assyrians, Melkite Greeks, and Armenian Catholics. It has two sub-districts, being Nazaith and Masbah. Karrada is on the northern part of the peninsula, which was created by a turn in the Tigris river. From that, the district ended up boasting lots of waterfront property, which helped turn the area into the expensive district it is today.

    The district of Karrada has had multiple terrorist attacks over the years,[1][2] which occur in part to the presence of its large Christian population and wealth. The area is relatively free from sectarianism otherwise, with the actual people of the district coexisting quite well. The airline Al-Naser Airlines has its head office in Karrada, in an area next to Al Jadirya Private Hospital.[3] A terrorist bombing on 3 July 2016 killed at least 340 people on one of the last evenings marking the end of Ramadan.[4]


    Karrada district where the bombing took place

  3. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2396314, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Islamic State has issued a chilling call to its followers to use online eBay and Gumtree Australia to trick unsuspecting people into meeting them and kill them upon arrival.

    Well that’s one way to curb online commerce.

    Thanks Muslims!

  4. Oh come on
    #2396315, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Solution: Shut the gate.Escort them off the premises

    Easier said than done. The only way to do this after ‘shutting the gate’, it seems to me, is via the Geert Wilders model of paying them (a lot – as in an offer too good to refuse) to leave. Once they are Australian citizens, they cannot be forced to leave – no country would take them, for starters.

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #2396317, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    My dream this week is for Adani to announce the mine go-ahead on the same day that Trump tears up the Paris Accord.
    Lefties will break their necks swivelling from one to the other.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2396319, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    This is one of the more stupid arguments in support of Muslim immigration. He makes this point as if it’s our – Australian’s – fault that these pricks become terrorists. They were just happy little peace loving Muslims until they came to Australia and became ‘radicalised’.

    My point exactly.
    Who radicalised them?
    The Catholic Church?
    The Scouts?
    Bananas in Pajamas?
    Who?
    Is a mystery …

  7. JC
    #2396320, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    John Sununu utterly destroys fakenews peddling CNN bint. Other than making her look like a complete idiot, my observation is she needs a hair coloring or let it go natural.

    https://twitter.com/ZeroPointNow/status/869746606454616065

  8. OldOzzie
    #2396321, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Something Malcolm Turdbull and the Turdbull Coalition don’t understand

    THE ‘BUSINESS CASE’ FOR PARIS IS BUNK

    Date: 30/05/17 Cliff Forrest, The Wall Street Journal
    The climate accord is a boon—yet pulling out would be unfair    ?

    As President Trump weighs whether to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, some have tried to present a “business case” for why the U.S. should stay in. An economic windfall would come with the early and aggressive investment in alternative energy that the accord mandates, or so the argument goes. The Paris Agreement’s backers have told a very incomplete story and reached the wrong conclusion.

    The economic merits of the Paris Agreement take on a different air when more fully considered. Climate-change advocates’ bizarre premise is that economic gains will come from restricting access to the most abundant, reliable and affordable fuel sources. Never mind that this defies the experience of many European nations that have invested heavily in renewable energy. After “Germany’s aggressive and reckless expansion of wind and solar,” for example, the magazine Der Spiegel declared in 2013 that electricity had become “a luxury good.” Apparently this time will be different.

    There are a few interesting hypocrisies to consider as well. The commercial interests that strongly support the Paris Agreement typically have created programs to exploit, game or merely pass through the costs of the climate-change agenda. Many also maintain a green pose for marketing purposes. The classic example of this rent-seeking behavior was Enron, which in 1996 purchased Zond Energy Systems (now GE Wind) to complement its gas pipeline. Enron then set about lobbying its way to green-energy riches. It seems that Paris backers hope for a sudden public amnesia about the many businesses that use government to push out smaller competitors.

    Green companies also argue that, beyond economic benefits, their ability to slow climate change helps contribute to the public good. To my knowledge, none declare a measurable impact on climate from their businesses or their desired policies.

    Mr. Trump should keep in mind that the people calling for him to stick with the Paris Agreement largely did not support him during the campaign. Few would like to see him succeed now. As for his strongest supporters, they’re the ones who will take the hit if he breaks his promise to withdraw.

    Some countries have threatened to punish the U.S. if it pulls out of the accord. Rodolfo Lacy Tamayo, Mexico’s undersecretary for environmental policy and planning, said in an interview with the New York Times: “A carbon tariff against the United States is an option for us.” Countries imposing costs on their own industries through the Paris Agreement complain that they are at a disadvantage if the U.S. doesn’t do the same. Apparently they didn’t receive the talking points describing green energy as an economic boon for everyone involved.

  9. johanna
    #2396322, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    srr has gone completely off the planet again, now accusing un-named contributors here of being Joo-haters like Bird.

    Care in the community is being stretched, methinks.

  10. srr
    #2396323, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Atoms for Peace
    #2396297, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Speaking of Greenpeace. How do they manage to scale buildings that are on ” watch ” lists and then unfurl banners. If memory serves they did that recently on the Eiffel Tower..

    Closer to home (home for crazy Canberrans), these Pro-Mussie Scum didn’t get charged … from 4:42 –

  11. Senile Old Guy
    #2396324, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Senator John Williams [Nationals], who questioned Mr Jordan about the ATO’s settlement with Hogan, has responded by calling for Hogan to table the settlement amount before Parliament so “we’ll know exactly what happened”, he told Fairfax Media. Senator Williams said he would call for Hogan’s deed of settlement to be tabled before the Senate so that “the whole truth will come out”. Mr Robinson said that, with so much “misinformation” about the settlement, he would be happy to table the settlement deed as long as all parties agreed.

    Exactly why are these people getting stuck into Paul Hogan’s tax affairs? How is this any of their business? I take it all other urgent issues have been dealt with.

  12. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2396325, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Speaking of Greenpeace. How do they manage to scale buildings that are on ” watch ” lists and then unfurl banners. If memory serves they did that recently on the Eiffel Tower..

    Huh? You mean all those French troops on the streets, looking Butch in battledress, and not even one sniper among them?

  13. Fisky
    #2396326, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Chuck Woolery‏Verified account @chuckwoolery 14h14 hours ago
    More
    Not to stir the pot but, #BernieSanders is a #J3w and a #Communist. Am I incorrect or does this make me an antisemite as well? Another Fact.

    Oh dear!

  14. Dr Faustus
    #2396327, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Islamic State has issued a chilling call to its followers to use online eBay and Gumtree Australia to trick unsuspecting people into meeting them and kill them upon arrival.

    What a ball-tearer of a strategy. It’s probably the only way Australian ISIS supporters would have any hope of coming across unsuspecting Australians to murder.

    We have no hope against such devilish cunning.

  15. Mark A
    #2396328, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    JC
    #2396320, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    John Sununu utterly destroys fakenews peddling CNN bint. Other than making her look like a complete idiot, my observation is she needs a hair coloring or let it go natural.

    https://twitter.com/ZeroPointNow/status/869746606454616065

    Ouch!

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #2396329, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Exactly why are these people getting stuck into Paul Hogan’s tax affairs? How is this any of their business? I take it all other urgent issues have been dealt with.

    I think Williams is on Hoges side.
    The useless prick Jordan threw up a “look over there” smokescreen by implying that Hogan had paid tens of millions to avoid prosecution and possibly jail.
    Hogan has already intimated he is prepared to go to town on the ATO over Jordan’s bullshitting, so it is not a stretch to invite him to table the agreement.
    Jordan was hoping he could leave the “join the dots” implication hanging and rely upon confidentiality clause if pressed for details. If Hogan agrees to table the deed, it could fuck Jordan over.
    Although, if Hogan has paid, say $10 million in a normal assessment which might have been disputed but fully disclosed, and paid another $400k in a disputed assessment which went against him, it will be reported in Fewfacts and the ABC as “ATO Recoups $10.4m in Tax from Hogan”.

  17. val majkus
    #2396330, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    THE ‘BUSINESS CASE’ FOR PARIS IS BUNK

    Oldozzie, thanks for that link

  18. Tom
    #2396331, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    It must be a fucking nightmare working in this White House.

    JC, I need a link for that piece. I can’t find it on the WSJ website.

  19. Oh come on
    #2396333, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Hoges is dead right to go ballistic over this. The ATO is clearly out of control. We aren’t far off RC territory – it is particularly important that there is public faith in the tax office. At this point, we see the children of senior ATO officials scamming the tax system for hundreds of millions, and other officials openly breaching the agreements they’ve entered into with individual Australians. Where does the rot stop?

  20. Dr Faustus
    #2396334, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Gatton police shooting raises serious questions about criminals’ access to firearms

    The shooting death of Senior Constable Brett Forte in the Lockyer Valley has raised serious questions about how someone with a violent criminal past managed to obtain a powerful weapon and kill a police officer.

    I’m not sure if the penny will drop – or whether plod will be round to collect my 12 gauge.

  21. JC
    #2396335, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Tom

    Why not read it here, as I posted the entire piece. 🙂

    Review and Outlook..
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-white-house-mess-1496186985

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #2396336, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Tweet from Jeremy Corbyn (via Brendan O’Neil) …. no linky.

    “Only Labour can be trusted to unlock the talent of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people”.

    He just fucked himself right there.

  23. Mother Lode
    #2396337, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    The 12 yo girl killed in Bagdad was she there to be betrothed ?

    There is a constant need to replenish the reserves of virgins for the brain-damaged martyrs.

    O, if only the contract wasn’t for 72 of them. Or, at least, only award them to martyrs who don’t blow themselves up by accident because the koran does not stipulate which colour wires go where.

  24. JC
    #2396338, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Where does the rot stop?

    It can’t unless you get rid of 70% of the tax moochers (2 million Australians work for the government now) and you get rid 70% of the welfare. Until that happens the ATO will be and has to be used as a Mafia like stand over operation.

  25. .
    #2396339, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Last chance to enter the Telstra Business Women’s Awards.

    We should nominate Anne Aly. This award can never again be given out to a deserving businesswomen.

    Maybe Jane Halton?

  26. .
    #2396340, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Oh come on
    #2396333, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:37 pm
    Hoges is dead right to go ballistic over this. The ATO is clearly out of control. We aren’t far off RC territory – it is particularly important that there is public faith in the tax office. At this point, we see the children of senior ATO officials scamming the tax system for hundreds of millions, and other officials openly breaching the agreements they’ve entered into with individual Australians. Where does the rot stop?

    Yep. It really is that bad.

  27. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2396341, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    THE ‘BUSINESS CASE’ FOR PARIS IS BUNK

    Delingpole today is pretty good too.

    Delingpole: Climate Mob Threatens Trump – ‘Quit Paris and You’re Toast!’

  28. .
    #2396343, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    2 million APS
    2 million aged pensioners
    4 million (apparently) (soon) on disability payments

    …this at the same time as we close up foreign investor rules and bring back high personal corporate and financial sector taxes?

    It is amazing we produce any wealth at all.

  29. vr
    #2396344, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    JC — That John Sununu video is great.

  30. JC
    #2396345, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Yep. It really is that bad.

    It’s the new serfdom wrote Hayek about in what the NYTimes called “an angry little book”. It’s the new version of serfdom and for that you need the rakers and stand over men.

  31. Tom
    #2396347, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Tom

    Why not read it here, as I posted the entire piece.

    Thanks for posting the link, JC.

    It’s a Get Trump hit piece. It’s a dead giveaway when the prick who wrote it won’t put his byline on it. It’s full of allegations from unattributed sources like this:

    Steve Bannon is supposed to be the keeper of the populist flame, but his coterie of allies leak relentlessly against economics aide Gary Cohn and national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

    WSJ is becoming as bad as Wapo and CNN in pushing the chaos meme. It’s not journalism; it’s propaganda.

  32. Libby Zee
    #2396348, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Some Greek geezer in the Gallery. So Members are getting up on their hind trotters and talking to him in Greek. Poor old Hansard stenographers. And where is this precedent going?

    Hard to say where the precedent might go. Speaking in Greek, or any other foreign language, should not be a problem for Hansard. What they type they also tape … for accuracy.

  33. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2396349, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Last chance to enter the Telstra Business Women’s Awards.

    We should nominate Anne Aly. This award can never again be given out to a deserving businesswomen.

    Given the “business” credentials of several previous winners, surely our Yassmin Addled-Magpie should throw her hat into the ring?

  34. JC
    #2396350, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    vr
    #2396344, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    JC — That John Sununu video is great.

    He made that woman look really stupid… dumbfounded.

    Sununu is seriously freaking smart. He’s an MIT grad.

    Interesting bio.

    Sununu was born in Havana, Cuba, the son of Victoria (née Dada) and John Saleh Sununu, an international film distributor. His father’s family came to the United States from the Middle East at the turn of the century. His paternal ancestry is Lebanese from the Orthodox Church community in Jerusalem. His father, John, was born in Boston. Most of the last two generations of Sununus were also born in the United States. Sununu’s mother, Victoria Dada, was born in El Salvador. Her family was Greek Orthodox Christian and settled in Central America at the turn of the century. Most of his closest relatives in Beirut have died, including an uncle who returned to the Lebanese capital from the United States several years ago.[when?] The Governor paid his last visit to Beirut as a child in the late 1940s.

    He earned a bachelor of science degree in 1961, a master of science degree in 1963, and a Ph.D. in 1966 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, all in mechanical engineering. He is a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity.

  35. val majkus
    #2396352, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    thanks Bruce, got it!

  36. JC
    #2396353, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Tom

    It’s not a get Trump piece. The WSJ editorial Dept wants to see the Trumpster succeed in every respect, although granted, it may not have been on board at the beginning (with good reason too, until he changed his policies).

    They’re just saying, get fucking organized, you fat orange oaf, as you have a great deal to accomplish. You don’t have to be a never trumpeter to acknowledge the current White House is like a freaking zoo.

    He needs to organize himself better and perhaps clean out the cupboard a little.

  37. vr
    #2396355, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    JC — His kid is now the governor of NH, if I recall correctly.

    I laughed out loud at the ending.

  38. C.L.
    #2396356, posted on May 31, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Seriously … on this of all days you’d think the AFP chief would be a-ha!-ing himself to a standstill by citing the most lethal vehicular explosive device ever seen in this country as an example of non-Islamic terrorism. But strangely, he didn’t mention the failed attack on the ACL, nor did he describe the perpetrator – who has disappeared into what looks like a carefully orchestrated anonymity.

  39. JC
    #2396357, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I never understood why Sununu didn’t run for prez in any serious way, as he would have made a really good candidate, I thought.

    There was talk of him running in the 90s but it just fell over.

  40. vr
    #2396358, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    JC — I think the opinion pages are still good. McGurn is pro-Trump, the others write fair peices. the consistently anti-Trump was Bret Stephens. In fairness, I can see where he is coming from.

    The one column that not to be missed is Strassel.

  41. Snoopy
    #2396359, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Last chance to enter the Telstra Business Women’s Awards.

    Is it too late to nominate Madison Ashton?

  42. Baldrick
    #2396361, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Brandis and Lewis today
    “Listen Duncan, don’t mention the refugees. I mentioned it once, but I think I got away with it all right.”

  43. JC
    #2396363, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    JC — I think the opinion pages are still good. McGurn is pro-Trump, the others write fair peices. the consistently anti-Trump was Bret Stephens. In fairness, I can see where he is coming from.

    The one column that not to be missed is Strassel.

    They’re all pretty decent and I read the section everyday. It used to be even better when Bob Bartley was alive. Nothing came close when Bob was there. It was a magnificent newspaper. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good now, but it was really, really great then.

    I don’t care much for Peggy Noonan’s stuff, as I find her too hyperbolic. Our kids used to go to the same school and were close friends… my older one. 🙂

    I feel no animus toward Brett Stephens. He’s one of the best opinion writers around. His writing is incomparable. The fact that he doesn’t like Trump doesn’t worry me one bit as I agree with almost everything he says otherwise..

  44. Tom
    #2396364, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    It’s not a get Trump piece.

    Bullshit. If it’s rigi-didge reporting and not made up, put your fucking byline on it.

  45. PoliticoNT
    #2396365, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    2 million APS

    Dot – wanna have a bet that when I go to my first LDP meeting tomorrow night and (inevitably) raise the issue of announcing a few more hard policies (including a reduction in APS numbers, oh look, here’s a paper I wrote on same in 2009 and has been getting good traction ever since) – the response will be as underwhelming as if I’d gone to a Liberal/Labor/Greens/Nationals meeting.

    Sometimes I feel like we’re too stupid to help ourselves.

  46. A Lurker
    #2396367, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Let’s lend our weight to this ABC poll.

    ASIO boss Duncan Lewis says there’s “no evidence” linking refugees to terrorism & the problem is a violent and extremist reading of Islam, not someone fleeing warzones; are you confident in his assessment?

  47. PoliticoNT
    #2396368, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Let’s lend our weight to this ABC poll.

    Lurker – page opened with a ‘thank you for your vote’ line.

    I didn’t vote. So who knows.

  48. Senile Old Guy
    #2396369, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Let’s lend our weight to this ABC poll.

    Lurker – page opened with a ‘thank you for your vote’ line.

    Worked for me. Currently running 80% against Lewis.

  49. JC
    #2396370, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Tom

    Come on.They’re telling the dude to get himself organized and stop fucking around.

    Examples..

    Trump appoints his own counsel to supervise the Mueller investigation. That’s good, but the appointment is a DC novice. FFS!

    Priebius is supposed to be his chief of Staff but he’s been deballed. Either let the fucker do his job, or fire him and get a new C of S. Otherwise save the money and not have one at all.

  50. Combine Dave
    #2396371, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Last chance to enter the Telstra Business Women’s Awards.

    Rebel Wilson.

  51. .
    #2396372, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    PoliticoNT
    #2396365, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:11 pm
    2 million APS

    Dot – wanna have a bet

    The worst I reckon will be that people will agree with you and say they’ve been banging on about the same for x years.

    The challenge is to get it written as or part of policy. I’m sure they agree with you.

    Good luck, Mr State President.

  52. jupes
    #2396373, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    ASIO boss Duncan Lewis says there’s “no evidence” linking refugees to terrorism & the problem is a violent and extremist reading of Islam, not someone fleeing warzones; are you confident in his assessment?

    Good one. I voted. 238 votes counted 80% no 20% yes.

    LOL even the luvvies aren’t convinced by the dickhead.

  53. ian3029
    #2396374, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    With only 249 votes counted, it’s showing 81% NO.

  54. jupes
    #2396375, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    ASIO boss Duncan Lewis says there’s “no evidence” linking refugees to terrorism & the problem is a violent and extremist reading of Islam, not someone fleeing warzones; are you confident in his assessment?

    Well it’s actually a literal reading of Islam actually. Just the way Allah intended it to be read. Nevertheless as Bolta pointed out, this is different to what Lewis was telling us two years ago.

    I don’t buy the notion the issue of Islamic ­extremism is in some way fostered or sponsored or supported by the Muslim religion. I don’t buy that at all. I think it’s blasphemous to the extent that I can comment on someone else’s religion.’

    What a fucking snake. To think that this arsehole is in charge of our national security.

  55. Libby Zee
    #2396376, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Let’s lend our weight to this ABC poll.

    Lurker – page opened with a ‘thank you for your vote’ line.

    I didn’t vote. So who knows.

    I just voted, no problem. You need to clear cookies before trying to vote a second time.

  56. Tailgunner
    #2396377, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    they invented one new use for sticks once every 13,000 years, donchaknow.

    Lol!! It’s an impressive record of achievement.
    The tide has turned now though,they appear to be winning!
    Will our new Abrams Panzers be able to defeat their returning sticks in the field?

  57. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2396378, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    There is no need whatsoever to address visitors from the floor of the Parliament in a foreign tongue. English it is, or resume your seat.

    Hard to say where the precedent might go.

  58. Des Deskperson
    #2396379, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    “Every day they stay increases their leave entitlements and superannuation. No sentient public servant ever resign”

    The two junior ones who, so far as I am aware, are facing misconduct rather than criminal charges, may also be hoping that the worst that might happen is being retired with a benefit – equivalent to a year’s salary – ‘in the interests of the service’.

    If this seems fanciful in light of what appears to be a straightforward case, bear in mind the c 2008 Callinan Report into the Australian Quarantine Inspection Service’s (AQIS) handling of the equine flu epidemic. Callinan excoriated AQIS, including senior staff, for incompetence, fecklessness, laxity, stupidity and laziness and there was , prima facie, enough evidence to charge several important people with misconduct under several sections of the APS Code of Conduct.

    Nothing happened. The debacle was so embarrassing that no-one wanted to air any more, as they say, dirty linen and it also seems that some people actually felt sorry for the silly old fools. They were retired with a nice package.

    Much the same could happen to these ATO bozos, and for similar reasons.

  59. Boambee John
    #2396380, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Now 310 votes.

    17% for Lewis.

    This poll will be “closed” and disappeared soon!

  60. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2396381, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I never understood why Sununu didn’t run for prez in any serious way, as he would have made a really good candidate, I thought.

    Dirty laundry.
    That has nothing on Obama’s profligacy, but lefties get a free pass.

  61. Tailgunner
    #2396382, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Hey Libby, was P here a couple days ago or was it my imagination?

  62. m0nty
    #2396383, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Jesus. Is Trump having a stroke??

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 32m32 minutes ago
    More
    Despite the constant negative press covfefe

    This is what Trump is like without having had a stroke.

  63. jupes
    #2396384, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    A neat summing up by Bernard Gaynor:

    ASIO does not investigate religions, especially Islam, because to do so would be blasphemous. But ASIO does investigate warped views of Sunni Islam, which is not blasphemous because it has nothing to do with Islam even though the ASIO Director General describes it with the adjective ‘Islamic’. And that is not blasphemous either.
    As ASIO does not assess religion, especially Islam, because to do so would be blasphemous, ASIO has no idea what Islam is. But it does know that Islam is not a warped view of Sunni extremism, which it has simultaneously decided to be a warped view of Islam (a religion that it has not assessed) which means it does have everything to do with Islam even though it has nothing to with Islam at all.
    Finally, as the ASIO Director General believes that it is blasphemy to comment on someone else’s religion but has commented on the religious beliefs of Islamic State terrorists, the only logical conclusion is that the ASIO Director General and Islamic State terrorists follow the same religious beliefs.
    Or Duncan Lewis is making it all up as he goes along.
    Either way, he should still be sacked.
    I’m glad I cleared all of that up for you.

    RTWT

  64. vr
    #2396385, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    JC — did you know Noonan won the Pulitzer this year. Beautiful writing, but wishy-washy. In a just world, Strassel should win the prize, but never will as she belts the left every week.

    I agree with your assesment of Stephens’ writing. Overall, the quality of the WSJ opinion pages is superior to NYT and WaPO — the difference is night and day.

    Bob Bartley must have been a long time ago — I only started reading it diligently about 5-6 years ago.

  65. Baldrick
    #2396386, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Last chance to enter the Telstra Business Women’s Awards.

    Christopher Pyne

  66. Libby Zee
    #2396387, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Hey Libby, was P here a couple days ago or was it my imagination?

    It was your imagination, tailgunner. P was here last night

  67. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2396388, posted on May 31, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    This is what Trump is like without having had a stroke.

    That is what lefties are like when they’re having a Trump-initiated head explosion.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *