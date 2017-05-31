Liberty Quote
The great virtue of a free market system is that it does not care what color people are; it does not care what their religion is; it only cares whether they can produce something you want to buy. It is the most effective system we have discovered to enable people who hate one another to deal with one another and help one another.— Milton Friedman


Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
Wow Laserjet, you are so unoriginal that you are even copying other people’s insults. You don’t have anything to say for yourself. If Richard Fernandez didn’t say it, you’re lost for your own words.
I note the CFMEU official at New Hope mine was composing about Green lawfare might result in lost jobs.
He might want to check how much his Union has donated to the Greens and Getup over the years.
His Union supported Bill Shorten over Albo for the leadership. Bill was involved when Getup was started and more recently has been opposed to the Adani mine.
Insult to wombats.
I quite like marsupials, the LNP not so much. If they ever went back to their conservative roots I might vote for them again.
Speaking of marsupials, I had a trap out on the tin roof of the carport last night for a medium sized rat I’d seen sniffing about. Around 1 pm there were some metallic noises which woke me, so I went outside. Here’s a ring-tail sniffing and prodding the trap trying to get at the bread…but fortunately it was too dumb to find the entrance and get caught in it.
So I whip inside and grab a bit of bread and eureka! She sniffs the bread and delicately accepts it. Midnight munchies! It’s the first ever time I’ve managed to get a ring-tail to take food from my hand in years of trying.
The trap came inside with me, just so there’d be no unfortunate accidents.
rakester the idiot:
Thwack 13!
It’s not an insult, rakester. It’s the punchline from a joke.
You know jokes, don’t you, rakester? You have to, after all you look at one every morning in the mirror.
(That’s an insult. I point it out as you patently have no comprehension of the difference between a joke and an insult is)
… and she is perfectly entitled to hold those views in a Western democracy.
And while we’re at it, maybe we can help Suzie out with a bit of an English comprehension lesson.
Let’s go to “B” in the Fuckin Wagnell’s dictionary …
bigot
ˈbɪɡət/
noun
a person who is intolerant towards those holding different opinions.
That is probably you, Suzie.
Naaah – story goes that a group of the Aboriginal stock men were complaining about the level of work expected by a new station over seer. “Him just go – go, boss. Him just go – go the whole time.
a leftist flinging insults is looking herself in the mirror.
who’s dumb enough to buy shit from someone in Lakemba ? You know its nicked.
Lizzie, just want to say, how much I enjoy your comments.
Pauline Hanson has walked back her comments on defunding the ABC. Astoundingly, this monster is turning into the best test of people’s mettle. Most of its radio and TV shows have terrible ratings and yet everyone’s shit scared of it. Except Margaret Court maybe. Peter Dutton having the odd crack.
Absolutely bloody pathetic.
For that alone, Margaret Court deserves all possible support.
Ah yes, the old “made you look” move, beloved of schoolyard toughs everywhere.
Salvatore at the Pub
#2396596, posted on May 31, 2017 at 8:07 pm
I’m calling Bullshit on that claim.
I worked for Tim Emanuel when they still owned Gogo, Christmas Creek, Cherrabun, and Meda.
And I’m one of the younger folk on the Cat.
The West Oz govt took it over (bought it) and I tried like hell to talk them into allocating/financing me into a piece of it – there will be quite a deal of written correspondence with my name on it between me and the WA dept of Lands on this matter.
I admit, I know very little about these stations but since their history is relatively recent and well documented, I think it’s recklessly stupid to tell tales.
But knowing tp’s history of having difficulty in separating facts from fiction there is no surprise.