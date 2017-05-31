Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, May 31, 2017
794 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017

  1. Zyconoclast
    #2397023, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Proof, if you needed it, that Vegans are not sexy, &/or PETA has no taste.

    SA’s sexiest Vegan (as voted by PETA)

    http://cdn.newsapi.com.au/image/v1/fd242470a0ed60d225d938b4018d84fa?width=650

    Is it transitioning to or from a carrot?

  2. Adam
    #2397024, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:48 am

    SA’s sexiest Vegan (as voted by PETA)

    http://cdn.newsapi.com.au/image/v1/fd242470a0ed60d225d938b4018d84fa?width=650

    The expression on her face is what I imagine someone looks like when they’re taking a dump.

  4. Tailgunner
    #2397027, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Adam- have you seen any of the Generation Identitaire actions?
    We need to talk.
    I’ll pop into your blog,mate.

  5. Senile Old Guy
    #2397028, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:51 am

    The ABC is in self-congratulatory mood:

    How the newspapers tried to kill an independent ABC news before it even began

    Think how many billions better off we would be if they had succeeded!

    But we would be missing this brilliant satire:

    From razor-sharp analysis to the hottest debates, subscribe to Late Night Live with Phillip Adams.

    Wait! I think they are serious.

  7. Senile Old Guy
    #2397032, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Mr Leoncelli said he confronted the man, who was holding a large object with what appeared to be antennas coming off it. “[He was] saying, ‘I’m going to blow the plane up, I’m going to f***ing blow the plane up’,” Mr Leoncelli said. “He was a man on a mission and he was pacing from one foot to the other, like a cat on a hot tin roof.”

    But…

    Victoria Police later said the incident was not being treated as terrorism and that the man’s object was not a bomb.

    I would really like to know what the Victorian Police definition of terrorism is.

    Wikipedia has this:

    Terrorism is a term used in its broadest sense to describe the use of intentionally indiscriminate violence as a means to create terror or fear, in order to achieve a political, religious or ideological aim.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2397033, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Lots of Sri Lankans are Muslim.

    Hey, see that pic in the plane. One of those brave guys looking so cool in his suit. All in a morning’s work. But an hour’s tarmac wait in a plane with a not-yet-unproven ‘bomb’? Hell’s bells. Very poor form from the heroic boys in blue.

    In other morning comments on maleness I mentally file to discuss with Hairy:

    the penis vis-à-vis maleness is an incoherent construct … a type of masculine performance

    followed soon after by Tailgunner’s poetic imagery of Macron’s “pillow-soft thrusts”.

    That variety on the Cat for you.

  9. Adam
    #2397034, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Adam- have you seen any of the Generation Identitaire actions?
    We need to talk.
    I’ll pop into your blog,mate.

    TG,

    Email is on my about page. Drop me a line.

  10. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2397038, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Cat members may care to ruminate on the reason why:

    Police and security officials are under pressure to fully explain a lengthy delay in apprehending a man accused of staging an attempted airline hijacking at Melbourne.

    Easy.

    Better 200 innocent people are blown up or severely inconvenienced than one possible muzzie is offended.

  11. Mother Lode
    #2397039, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Oh look pizza!

    Nah, it’s just Jupiter.

    That is bigger than Comet Pizza!

    I heard that they found four new moons around Jupiter. They are naming them Bill, Hillary, Chelsea and Dark-One-Who-Slakes-His-Thirst-On-The-Blood-Of-Infants.

    There is some doubt whether they should use one of those names, since Hillary Clinton has said that the estate of Edmund Hillary wanted the name respected because, according to Hills, Edmund was named after her.

  12. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2397041, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:05 am

    First bakers, now fruiterers:

    A farmers market and Facebook posts have opened a new front in courtroom battles over religious freedom.

    It started when Steve Tennes, who owns a 120-acre farm in Charlotte, Michigan, expressed his traditional view about marriage on the farm’s Facebook page.

    This drew a warning from an official more than 20 miles away in East Lansing, Michigan, that if Tennes tried to sell his fruit at the city’s farmers market, it could incite protests.

    No one showed up to protest that August day last summer, though, and Tennes continued selling organic apples, peaches, cherries, and pumpkins at the seasonal market until October, as he had done the six previous years.

    Nevertheless, East Lansing moved earlier this year to ban Tennes’ farm, the Country Mill, from participating in the farmers market when it resumes June 4. The city cited its human relations ordinance, an anti-discrimination law that includes sexual orientation.

    But we were assured this couldn’t happen?

    http://dailysignal.com/2017/05/31/this-farmer-wont-host-same-sex-weddings-on-his-orchard-now-a-city-has-banned-him-from-the-farmers-market/

  13. Lysander
    #2397045, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Police and security officials are under pressure to fully explain a lengthy delay in apprehending a man accused of staging an attempted airline hijacking at Melbourne.

    IT, can I slightly change that quote for you…

    Police and security officials are under pressure to fully explain a lengthy delay in apprehending Pell; accused of being a pederast.

    Sorry for my Pellcentrism but after “imminent” charges were announced years ago… I’m still waiting.

  14. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2397049, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:08 am

    This man is a best selling children’s author:

    Ken Jennings‏Verified account @KenJennings 7h7 hours ago

    Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking

    https://twitter.com/KenJennings/status/869982330743513089

  15. stackja
    #2397053, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Adam
    #2397016, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Leadership needed!

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2397057, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:14 am

    This man is a best selling children’s author:

    Could be worse.
    Thankfully it’s not Paul Jennings.

  17. calli
    #2397059, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Simon and Schuster may want to re-think his contract.

  18. Gab
    #2397061, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Nah,Calli he’s trashing Trump so apparently there are no bounds. Now had he said he didn’t support gay ‘marriage’ well then that incurs penalties.

  19. Chris
    #2397064, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:20 am

    ‘The history of the Kimberley’

    Of which you absolutely nothing. We do, because we have families from there.

    Testpattern, these are bloody interesting topics and I am keen to learn more about them. Unfortunately you are pinging the wank detector, and thus I assign you to the scroll-past list.

  20. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2397065, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Leadership needed!

    What we need is children.
    Indoctrinated children.
    Leading a political movement spread virally via memes on YouTube and other internet platforms.
    Just say it.
    It’s not that hard.
    If you are not having kids and indoctrinating them you are on the wrong track.
    Even a crazy person knows this.

  21. calli
    #2397066, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Covfefe him then.

    #jesuisbarron

  22. .
    #2397067, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:21 am

    You beautiful people watch Q&A so I don’t have to.

    So in return, a summary of the Daily Union Owned “Student” News (the New Daily):

    *Margaret Court is wrong that professional female sport has a disporportionately high number of lesbian women.
    *Australian men are predators in small towns.
    *Colleges on university campuses ought to police free speech to save the feelings of fatties the morning after
    *Trump 666 pulled a swifty on “climate” and is pulling out of the Paris agreement.

    Nothing about our unsustainable public sector debt or Kathy Griffin posing with a head of a decapitated Trump. You can imagine if Milo posed with a decapitated head of Hillary.

  23. Mother Lode
    #2397068, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:21 am

    expressed his traditional view about marriage on the farm’s Facebook page.

    Firstly, it is an opinion. The city ought to insist that it is incumbent on adults to be able to hear of an opinion different to theirs without resorting to anti-social mayhem.

    Secondly, what is the law regarding SSM in Michigan? Is the opinion expressed the law of the land? In which case how can you be sanctioned for supporting the current law. If not, it is legal in other states in the Union, so how provocative can the opinion be?

    But this is how the left has been rolling – rule of law is problematic. So, first, their threat of violence and destruction is treated as a legal right – which trumps all rights held by anyone else.

    Secondly, government bodies and other apparatus have legal authority to enforce laws. But now they enforce instead what their gang thinks ought to be the law, not what the law is.

    So we the imposition of conduct that one group wants without any legal basis, and enforced by the threat of violence and destruction of property.

    Mob rule.

  24. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2397070, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Could be worse.
    Thankfully it’s not Paul Jennings.

    Shit i thought it was.

    Turns out he’s a game show host!

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2397071, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:25 am

    The expression on her face is what I imagine someone looks like when they’re taking a dump.

    Just stop that line of imagining right now.
    This is not Germany.

  26. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2397073, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Turns out he’s a game show host!

    I’ve used to get mistaken for a hot chick from behind when I was younger and had long hair.
    It happens.
    No means no.

  27. .
    #2397074, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Senile Old Guy
    #2396825, posted on June 1, 2017 at 6:20 am
    Brandis should be sacked. He is clearly not protecting Australians.

    He did justify spying on your electronic metadata without a warrant, however.

  28. .
    #2397075, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Hmm. Good banter last night chaps and ladettes. Alan Partridge would be proud.

  29. cohenite
    #2397076, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare

    #2397033, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Lots of Sri Lankans are Muslim.

    10%. Was he a muslim?

  30. Rafe
    #2397077, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Vietnam powering up with coal while we are well advanced with the program of de-industrialization.

  31. OneWorldGovernment
    #2397079, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:30 am

    There are some refugees who are engaged in terrorism, that’s fine,’ he said. ‘That’s not the same thing as saying that there is a connection between being a refugee and being a terrorist.’

    quote from the wally.

  32. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2397080, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:30 am

    LATEST: A MAN who claimed to have a bomb on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne had been released from a psychiatric facility yesterday, police

    Well that’s just fantastic.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2397081, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:31 am

    No means no.

    Stimpy – never wear an orange jumpsuit and a MAGA hat in visual range of lefties and you’ll probably be safe.

  34. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2397083, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:32 am

    LATEST: A MAN who claimed to have a bomb on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne had been released from a psychiatric facility yesterday, police

    I know him
    His name is Jeff.

  35. OneWorldGovernment
    #2397097, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Rafe
    #2397077, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Vietnam powering up with coal while we are well advanced with the program of de-industrialization.

    Australia is going to be great when we ALL get sit down money.

  36. .
    #2397099, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:48 am

    That’s right,

    2 million OAP
    2 million APS
    4 million on the NDIS

    Now, as for the unemployed and children…

    Amazing to see what ratio of employed persons to total population we can reach before we see an exodus of productive workers and entrepreneurs or a clear fall in living standards.

  37. Zyconoclast
    #2397102, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Is this a first? Got the weekly Aldi junk mail to find it features a toilet suite for $299 installed. You buy the suite in the normal way and call the number to arrange an installation time.

    Innovative!

    Flushed with success.

  38. thefrollickingmole
    #2397103, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:50 am

    When seconds count the police are only minutes away…. Unless you are Australian, then its hours away.

  39. .
    #2397104, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Is this a first?

    I’ll say it is a turd!

  40. Zyconoclast
    #2397108, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Spare a thought for Dubbo. The central western city fell to -4C overnight, its coldest May night since records began.

    That’s a good thing.
    It might keep the natives indoors and out of trouble during the night.

  41. .
    #2397115, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Dubbo’s record low temperature is a sure sign of global warming.

  42. dopey
    #2397118, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    There are no flights to Covfefe that I can find on Expedia and no hotels listed. There must be a bus or a train or some way to get there.

  43. Zyconoclast
    #2397119, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Tailgunner
    #2396987, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Good Lord – Macrons pederast “wife” is trying to out-Stick Insect the Stick Insect!
    Lucky she has a hot daughter that Macron has access to!

    Macron probably prefers one of her sons.
    For inclusivity purposes only.

  44. stackja
    #2397120, posted on June 1, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Zyconoclast
    #2397108, posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:53 am
    Spare a thought for Dubbo. The central western city fell to -4C overnight, its coldest May night since records began.

    That’s a good thing.
    It might keep the natives indoors and out of trouble during the night.

    wind chill temp -5.6

