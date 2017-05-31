Liberty Quote
The accord between the policy-makers, who decide their electors’ payment by taxes, and the taxpayers, who cannot assess the services of monopoly government, can be judged only by the readiness to pay taxes without question.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- dopey on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- fhb on The Peta Principle
- KaaBee on The Peta Principle
- . on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- Oh come on on Radicalisation
- Gavin R Putland on Left Side Thinking
- . on Radicalisation
- ned on Left Side Thinking
- Bob of Brisbane on Left Side Thinking
- PoliticoNT on The Peta Principle
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on The Peta Principle
- Alexi the Conservative Russian on Left Side Thinking
- NewChum on Radicalisation
- . on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- . on The Peta Principle
- Nick on The Peta Principle
- . on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- Deplorable on Radicalisation
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- I am Spartacus on The Peta Principle
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on The Peta Principle
- Stimpson J. Cat on The Peta Principle
- Cannibal on The Peta Principle
- C.L. on The Peta Principle
- Zippy Cov me FeFe on Radicalisation
-
Recent Posts
- Left Side Thinking
- The Peta Principle
- Radicalisation
- Breaking News: Trump to withdraw from Paris Agreement
- Captive minds
- Getting Evenitis
- Don’t laugh too hard
- Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- Points to Gladys
- June 6th is D(-for Donald) Day when Andrew Bolt will launch The Art of the Impossible in Melbourne
- Caption contest
- Quadrant Online publishing again
- Media Watch fudges
- You do the math
- Kristina Keneally joins Jane Halton and Clive Palmer
- Quadrant Couldn’t Have Timed Things Any Worse
- Q&A Forum: May 29, 2017
- CIS event on Industrial Relations Wed 31
- Gratuitous Advertising: HR Nicholls Society Seeks New ED!
- More quality journalism
- Why won’t people pay money to read guff?
- We need to better understand how to defend our own
- Before there was Donald Trump …
- Monday Forum: May 29, 2017
- Guest Post: Allan Hird Reply to Greg Hunt
- A Land Called Delusionalia
- Whither the Paris Climate Change Agreement?
- Guest Post: Vengeful Ghost* The refrigerator of peace
- Guest Post: Helen A letter to Keith Windschuttle
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien on Aboriginal Recognition
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
794 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Proof, if you needed it, that Vegans are not sexy, &/or PETA has no taste.
SA’s sexiest Vegan (as voted by PETA)
http://cdn.newsapi.com.au/image/v1/fd242470a0ed60d225d938b4018d84fa?width=650
Is it transitioning to or from a carrot?
SA’s sexiest Vegan (as voted by PETA)
http://cdn.newsapi.com.au/image/v1/fd242470a0ed60d225d938b4018d84fa?width=650
The expression on her face is what I imagine someone looks like when they’re taking a dump.
My man, Martin Sellner calling out PJW.
Generation Identitaire – check out their aktions.
Gives an Oz Deplorable some great ideas…
Adam- have you seen any of the Generation Identitaire actions?
We need to talk.
I’ll pop into your blog,mate.
The ABC is in self-congratulatory mood:
Think how many billions better off we would be if they had succeeded!
But we would be missing this brilliant satire:
Wait! I think they are serious.
Oh look pizza!
Nah, it’s just Jupiter. 😀
Juno mission unveils Jupiter’s complex interior, weather and magnetism
But…
I would really like to know what the Victorian Police definition of terrorism is.
Wikipedia has this:
Lots of Sri Lankans are Muslim.
Hey, see that pic in the plane. One of those brave guys looking so cool in his suit. All in a morning’s work. But an hour’s tarmac wait in a plane with a not-yet-unproven ‘bomb’? Hell’s bells. Very poor form from the heroic boys in blue.
In other morning comments on maleness I mentally file to discuss with Hairy:
followed soon after by Tailgunner’s poetic imagery of Macron’s “pillow-soft thrusts”.
That variety on the Cat for you.
Adam- have you seen any of the Generation Identitaire actions?
We need to talk.
I’ll pop into your blog,mate.
TG,
Email is on my about page. Drop me a line.
Easy.
Better 200 innocent people are blown up or severely inconvenienced than one possible muzzie is offended.
That is bigger than Comet Pizza!
I heard that they found four new moons around Jupiter. They are naming them Bill, Hillary, Chelsea and Dark-One-Who-Slakes-His-Thirst-On-The-Blood-Of-Infants.
There is some doubt whether they should use one of those names, since Hillary Clinton has said that the estate of Edmund Hillary wanted the name respected because, according to Hills, Edmund was named after her.
First bakers, now fruiterers:
But we were assured this couldn’t happen?
http://dailysignal.com/2017/05/31/this-farmer-wont-host-same-sex-weddings-on-his-orchard-now-a-city-has-banned-him-from-the-farmers-market/
IT, can I slightly change that quote for you…
Sorry for my Pellcentrism but after “imminent” charges were announced years ago… I’m still waiting.
This man is a best selling children’s author:
https://twitter.com/KenJennings/status/869982330743513089
Leadership needed!
This man is a best selling children’s author:
Could be worse.
Thankfully it’s not Paul Jennings.
Simon and Schuster may want to re-think his contract.
Nah,Calli he’s trashing Trump so apparently there are no bounds. Now had he said he didn’t support gay ‘marriage’ well then that incurs penalties.
Testpattern, these are bloody interesting topics and I am keen to learn more about them. Unfortunately you are pinging the wank detector, and thus I assign you to the scroll-past list.
Leadership needed!
What we need is children.
Indoctrinated children.
Leading a political movement spread virally via memes on YouTube and other internet platforms.
Just say it.
It’s not that hard.
If you are not having kids and indoctrinating them you are on the wrong track.
Even a crazy person knows this.
Covfefe him then.
#jesuisbarron
You beautiful people watch Q&A so I don’t have to.
So in return, a summary of the Daily Union Owned “Student” News (the New Daily):
*Margaret Court is wrong that professional female sport has a disporportionately high number of lesbian women.
*Australian men are predators in small towns.
*Colleges on university campuses ought to police free speech to save the feelings of fatties the morning after
*Trump 666 pulled a swifty on “climate” and is pulling out of the Paris agreement.
Nothing about our unsustainable public sector debt or Kathy Griffin posing with a head of a decapitated Trump. You can imagine if Milo posed with a decapitated head of Hillary.
Firstly, it is an opinion. The city ought to insist that it is incumbent on adults to be able to hear of an opinion different to theirs without resorting to anti-social mayhem.
Secondly, what is the law regarding SSM in Michigan? Is the opinion expressed the law of the land? In which case how can you be sanctioned for supporting the current law. If not, it is legal in other states in the Union, so how provocative can the opinion be?
But this is how the left has been rolling – rule of law is problematic. So, first, their threat of violence and destruction is treated as a legal right – which trumps all rights held by anyone else.
Secondly, government bodies and other apparatus have legal authority to enforce laws. But now they enforce instead what their gang thinks ought to be the law, not what the law is.
So we the imposition of conduct that one group wants without any legal basis, and enforced by the threat of violence and destruction of property.
Mob rule.
Shit i thought it was.
Turns out he’s a game show host!
The expression on her face is what I imagine someone looks like when they’re taking a dump.
Just stop that line of imagining right now.
This is not Germany.
Turns out he’s a game show host!
I’ve used to get mistaken for a hot chick from behind when I was younger and had long hair.
It happens.
No means no.
He did justify spying on your electronic metadata without a warrant, however.
Hmm. Good banter last night chaps and ladettes. Alan Partridge would be proud.
10%. Was he a muslim?
Vietnam powering up with coal while we are well advanced with the program of de-industrialization.
quote from the wally.
Well that’s just fantastic.
Stimpy – never wear an orange jumpsuit and a MAGA hat in visual range of lefties and you’ll probably be safe.
LATEST: A MAN who claimed to have a bomb on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne had been released from a psychiatric facility yesterday, police
I know him
His name is Jeff.
Australia is going to be great when we ALL get sit down money.
That’s right,
2 million OAP
2 million APS
4 million on the NDIS
Now, as for the unemployed and children…
Amazing to see what ratio of employed persons to total population we can reach before we see an exodus of productive workers and entrepreneurs or a clear fall in living standards.
Is this a first? Got the weekly Aldi junk mail to find it features a toilet suite for $299 installed. You buy the suite in the normal way and call the number to arrange an installation time.
Innovative!
Flushed with success.
When seconds count the police are only minutes away…. Unless you are Australian, then its hours away.
I’ll say it is a turd!
Spare a thought for Dubbo. The central western city fell to -4C overnight, its coldest May night since records began.
That’s a good thing.
It might keep the natives indoors and out of trouble during the night.
Dubbo’s record low temperature is a sure sign of global warming.
There are no flights to Covfefe that I can find on Expedia and no hotels listed. There must be a bus or a train or some way to get there.
Tailgunner
#2396987, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:18 am
Good Lord – Macrons pederast “wife” is trying to out-Stick Insect the Stick Insect!
Lucky she has a hot daughter that Macron has access to!
Macron probably prefers one of her sons.
For inclusivity purposes only.
wind chill temp -5.6