Liberty Quote
Government cannot make man richer, but it can make him poorer.— Ludwig von Mises
Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
1,060 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
I received a very un-lesbian look from her.
Did she ever play mixed doubles?
I’m too young to remember…
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 6h6 hours ago
Leftists now think Trump should be impeached for saying “covfefe.”
This is one of the reasons why nobody takes them seriously anymore.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/870064556298690560
Tim Wilson is right. There is no causal link between being a refugee and being a terrorist.
However, there is a causal connection between being a muslim and being a terrorist. Lewis, et al. are simply engaging in pissy word games.
Dare I say it, Tim Wilson is an @rse clown.
Is he practicing his base jumping without a parachute?
When someone nicks the songbook:
Australian National University researcher Dr Luke Kemp, who attended the Paris summit, has argued that the US pulling out may actually be good for the remaining countries.
According to Dr Kemp, the biggest impact will not be US withdrawal, but the likely cancellation of climate funding. … “If anything is going to cause countries to drop-out of the agreement, then it will be the loss of this money.”
Funny that.
If you want a laugh
…
Court was nothing if not dignified on The Project – particularly when she was speaking with that purple-haired freak. The freak made a number of snide comments, one was of the essence that they don’t agree on much. Court acknowledged this humbly, and seemed to have genuine pity for the freak.
Dare I say it, Tim Wilson is an @rse clown.
He’s exactly like an Australian Milo except minus all of his charisma, humour, wit, intelligence, and hair.
The political capital of his gayness is wasted on him.
“A US withdrawal would minimise risks and maximise opportunities for the climate community.”
He makes it sound like it’s about money.
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦Verified account @ezralevant 4h4 hours ago
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted Anne Marie Waters
Is that the tort of false imprisonment?
_______
Anne Marie WatersVerified account @AMDWaters
I wasn’t arrested, for ‘hate’ or anything else, but I was not allowed to leave a station despite this. I believe police misuse authority.
Barnaby Joyce is a cockhead.
Ahah! Srr’s link contains this very important information:
Now we know!
The people who like to claim they speak for ‘science’ are now claiming to be able to inoculate people from ideas.
Easier than shooting fish in a barrel.
It is like the fish are are holding guns to their own heads.
Climate change denials by the Americans will affect sovereign risk in Australia ?
Oh, FFS. I’m surprised anybody wants to invest in this over regulated shite hole anymore.
We’ve reverting to a cargo cult country..
John64 @3:18 re Tits
“He’s about as funny as a blanket full of cholera or a poisoned waterhole.”
I dips me lid!
Which it indubitably is – money and power.
Well, he is an accountant by trade.
Well spotted, Calli!
Now we know!
I’m sure I have talked about acronyms before Calli….
Complete and utter.
Particularly if you run a union/academic led Superannuation Fund that pissed the money into the Wind.
Hmm, yes. We once knew a bloke who said he was sailing his Bluebird up near Jumpinpin during a cyclone, reckoned he got smacked down and rolled over, twice … while all the time sitting in a yoga position. He wrote about it later, too (in a bragging sort of way).
I’ve worked it out:
Then why haven’t they cured ‘radicalisation’ yet
Science pffft
That townhall mob are pretty good in the comments.
Jaque LeCaque alneuman • 14 hours ago
It’s illegal to lick toads. Toads.
1 • Reply•Share ›
Avatar
jojo Jaque LeCaque • 12 hours ago
That’s why Bill Clinton stopped living with Hillary.
Needless to say, this judicial scum were appointed by the Liars:
Amazingly, Tony Windsor is immeasurable worse.
Needless to say, this judicial scum were appointed by the Liars:
Still no global warming evident.
Btw we can all now call cartoonist John Cook ‘Dr John Cook’ for a doctor he is since last year…in “cognitive psychology”. Which is not quite to the standard of the 9,000 odd hard science and engineering PhDs who signed the Oregon petition.
The Parrot Agreement is a dead duck.
Cockheadedness is a contiuum.
Grigory is being covfefe again.
Good to see the “wonderful with colors” brigade wouldnt do anything tacky like use a dead gay police officer to simultaneously push for homo hoedowns and deny Islam as a problem…oh wait scratch that.
Posthumous wedding for police officer killed in Champs-Élysées attack
Etienne Cardiles’ marriage to the late Xavier Jugelé is attended by Paris mayor Hidalgo and former president Hollande
The partner of a police officer killed by a gunman on Champs-Élysées in Paris in April has married him posthumously, Le Parisien has reported.
The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, and the former French president François Hollande attended the wedding on Tuesday of Etienne Cardiles to the late Xavier Jugelé.
Jugelé, 37, was shot dead on 20 April while on duty three days before the first round of France’s presidential election.
He had campaigned for LGBT rights within the police service.
At a moving remembrance ceremony led by Hollande on 25 April, Cardiles said the killer would “not have my hatred”, echoing the words of the husband of a victim of the November 2015 attacks in Paris.
“I have no hatred, Xavier, because it is not like you and does not fit with what made your heart beat nor what made you a guardian of the peace,” Cardiles said.
Jugelé was the fifth police officer killed in terrorist attacks that have claimed more than 230 lives across France since January 2015.
Hollande posthumously made him a knight of the Legion of Honour, one of France’s highest honours.
Shortly after Jugelé’s death it emerged that he had been among the first responders to the attack on the Bataclan theatre in Paris in November 2015 , where gunmen killed 90 concertgoers.
He returned to the venue a year later when it reopened for a concert by the British singer Sting, telling a BBC interviewer at the time that he wanted “to celebrate life and say ‘no’ to terrorism”.
Nelson proves he read my lemon danish post. Here, I’ll flick youse a virtual piece, hot out of the oven. 🍥
Mmmmmmmmmm….
One year only. Two max. Plus a probabtion period of six months.
Like most other wokkas.
The right to marry dead people is yet another important victory in the war on marriage.
Does the dead person need to consent?
Where’s mine, Calli?
(Our lemon tree is going great guns atm. Want some?)
Is there an annulment if the marriage is not consummated?
notafan
Whatever advances the narrative comrade, no enemies to….the rear…
I am not going to speculate about what happens in the hotel on the wedding night.
So, in France, a bloke can marry a dead bloke?
The French deserve all the Islamic Luvvin they get.
‘But it’s the sex angle with young Aboriginal women in police cells that wipes the smile off the faces of officers from that period.
Djigadu Bal Bal was brought out of the Great Sandy Desert in 1964, on the back of a flat bed truck. Aboriginal electrician Sammy Jacks had convinced her parents to make the dusty trip. He took them to La Grange Mission, two-hundred kilometres south of Broome. When they reached La Grange the adults were told to live in the nearby bush, while their children were put in sex segregated dormitories. They were brought up by nuns, who encouraged them to shun their bush skills and stop “being primitive”. When the girls “played up” the nuns whipped them with thorny lemon branches. Today, there are still older women sitting in Broome parks who can show you the “nun scars” on their backs..’
Ouch. I said OUCH.
http://deathinthesand.weebly.com/chapters-71—75.html
Nelson;
It depends on who the Tontine Gripper is, and how long they’ve been dead.
It looks like the TG is well beyond the expiry date.
GetUp! activist appointed a Press Council member
AAT president Duncan Colquhon-Kerr.
Wanker dropped the hyphen bit ‘cos it didn’t fit in with his image as a representative of the wukkers
Testes,
And I can show you the scars I got on my left hand from chucking grenades at the Indians besieging the Lost Legion at Forte Pierre.
How bloody naive are you?
In China I spent a few days in the cold parts. -13C was jeans and T shirt weather in the sun. At -19 it’s more like unzipped jacket. With the wind, add a hat. At -25C the jacket stays done up. At no point did I feel like putting on thermals or a jumper under my jacket. In fact, for photos I went back to the T shirt which tended to freak out the locals.
In fact when in Tassie I ran into a bloke smoking in his shorts at -4. Just shorts. No shirt.
‘Spare the rod, spoil the child’ was prevalent TP in all communities at that time.
I don’t think it harmed kids greatly, and some may have benefited from the discipline.
At the moment I don’t know how kids learn anything with the disruption which goes on in classrooms.
This is actually true.
Bwahahahaa. That’s a great start. The Pat O’Shane of the Thought Police.
She can be honest. So at least there’s that.
‘SCORES of Administrative Appeals Tribunal members are facing the axe after they were criticised for saving murderers, rapists and p****philes from deportation.’
Here’s the current membership of the AAT:
http://www.aat.gov.au/AAT/files/98/9867fda3-1b33-49f7-8f1f-781028fcba13.pdf
FMD, there are hundreds of them! Are there any stand-out wets among the 2017 retirees?
Like most other Commonwealth statutory appointments, they are for all practical purposes impossible to sack for for any performance or integrity failures. From the AAT Act:
(1) The Governor-General may terminate the appointment of a member if an address praying for the termination, on one of the following grounds, is presented to the Governor-General by each House of the Parliament in the same session:
(a) proved misbehaviour;
(b) the member is unable to perform the duties of his or her office because of physical or mental incapacity.
Andrew, I was going to post a piccy of a fat bloke and a quip “Was this him? No wonder he didn’t feel the cold.”
So I googled “really fat men.”
No link, do it yourself.
Have vomit bowl ready.
Well there are some things (yes things) that can’t be measured.
The Left are weird. Feminism (tick), doing something for Indigenous people (tick), yet they bag nuns who have given their lives to start schools on their own and to serve indigenous communities.
I’m glad to see that conservatives are starting to hit liberals with the same sorts of guilt trips that have been the stock-in-trade of the left for years.
Take Barron Trump and the recent faux-decapitation scandal. I don’t believe that Barron Trump would have been especially shocked by the image on TV – if he even saw it at all. He’s the son of a Manhattan billionaire which means he’s most likely to be 11 going on 21 with regard to the sophistication of his perspective. Kids like that grow up fast.
But he is still an 11 year old, and that’s the take-home for most. Using him to guilt the left into submission – that’s clever. And there are all these incidental casualties – now Rosie O’Donell is doubling down, publicly training her fire on an 11 year old kid. Great work, Rosie! Way to lose the entire country. I wonder if any more losers won’t be able to resist the urge to come out swinging against this kid.
Hey, my bullsh*t meter just exploded and melted down into a puddle of molten metal!
How stupid and gullible do you have to be to swallow that load of bollocks.
‘Ouch. I said OUCH.’
I was thinking of the white anthropol who was so dedicated he became fully initiated, whistlcocked, for the cause. Best anthropol the Kimberleys have ever had. I thought I went far. Not that far.
Not that it hasn’t been done before
The strange case of Carl Tanzler