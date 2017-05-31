Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2397413, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    I received a very un-lesbian look from her.

    Did she ever play mixed doubles?
    I’m too young to remember…

  2. srr
    #2397414, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 6h6 hours ago

    Leftists now think Trump should be impeached for saying “covfefe.”

    This is one of the reasons why nobody takes them seriously anymore.
    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/870064556298690560

  3. Zyconoclast
    #2397415, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Tim Wilson is right. There is no causal link between being a refugee and being a terrorist.

    However, there is a causal connection between being a muslim and being a terrorist. Lewis, et al. are simply engaging in pissy word games.

    Dare I say it, Tim Wilson is an @rse clown.

    Is he practicing his base jumping without a parachute?

  4. Dr Faustus
    #2397418, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    When someone nicks the songbook:

    Senator Sinodinos says the US leaving the agreement would be bad for international certainty, particularly for investors.

    Australian National University researcher Dr Luke Kemp, who attended the Paris summit, has argued that the US pulling out may actually be good for the remaining countries.

    “A US withdrawal would be the best outcome for international climate action,” he wrote recently. “A US withdrawal would minimise risks and maximise opportunities for the climate community.

    According to Dr Kemp, the biggest impact will not be US withdrawal, but the likely cancellation of climate funding. … “If anything is going to cause countries to drop-out of the agreement, then it will be the loss of this money.

    Funny that.

  5. val majkus
    #2397419, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    If you want a laugh

    Scientists are testing a “vaccine” against climate change denial

    “Inoculating” people against misinformation may give scientific facts a shot at survival.

    Updated by Michelle Nijhuis May 31, 2017, 8:30am EDT

    In the battle between facts and fake news, facts are at a disadvantage. Researchers have found that facts alone rarely dislodge misperceptions, and in some cases even strengthen mistaken beliefs.

    But two recent, preliminary studies suggest there’s hope for the facts about climate change. Borrowing from the medical lexicon, these studies show that it may be possible to metaphorically “inoculate” people against misinformation about climate change, and by doing so give the facts a boost. What’s more, these researchers suggest, strategic inoculation could create a level of “herd immunity” and undercut the overall effects of fake news.

    John Cook, a cognitive scientist at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University in Virginia, recently tested the strength of inoculation messages against the notorious Oregon Petition, which uses fake experts to cast doubt on the scientific consensus on climate change.

    In the journal PLOS One, Cook and his colleagues reported that when about 100 study participants were presented with the misinformation alone, their views did further polarize along political lines. But when another group of participants were first warned about a general strategy used in misinformation campaigns — in this case, they were told that fake experts had often been used by the tobacco industry to question the scientific consensus about the effects of tobacco on health, and were shown an ad with the text “20,679 physicians say ‘Luckies are less irritating’” — the polarizing effect of the misinformation was completely neutralized.

    “Nobody likes to be misled, no matter their politics,” says Cook. He suggests that inoculation messages may serve to put listeners on alert for trickery, making them more likely to scrutinize the information they receive.

  6. Oh come on
    #2397420, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Court was nothing if not dignified on The Project – particularly when she was speaking with that purple-haired freak. The freak made a number of snide comments, one was of the essence that they don’t agree on much. Court acknowledged this humbly, and seemed to have genuine pity for the freak.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2397422, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Dare I say it, Tim Wilson is an @rse clown.

    He’s exactly like an Australian Milo except minus all of his charisma, humour, wit, intelligence, and hair.
    The political capital of his gayness is wasted on him.

  8. Roger
    #2397423, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    “A US withdrawal would minimise risks and maximise opportunities for the climate community.”

    He makes it sound like it’s about money.

  9. srr
    #2397425, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦‏Verified account @ezralevant 4h4 hours ago
    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted Anne Marie Waters

    Is that the tort of false imprisonment?
    _______

    Anne Marie Waters‏Verified account @AMDWaters

    I wasn’t arrested, for ‘hate’ or anything else, but I was not allowed to leave a station despite this. I believe police misuse authority.

  10. Snoopy
    #2397426, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Barnaby Joyce is a cockhead.

  11. calli
    #2397427, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Ahah! Srr’s link contains this very important information:

    COVFEFE: Continuous Overt Vilification For Every Fabricated Event

    Now we know!

  12. Mother Lode
    #2397428, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    The people who like to claim they speak for ‘science’ are now claiming to be able to inoculate people from ideas.

    Easier than shooting fish in a barrel.

    It is like the fish are are holding guns to their own heads.

  13. Atoms for Peace
    #2397429, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Climate change denials by the Americans will affect sovereign risk in Australia ?
    Oh, FFS. I’m surprised anybody wants to invest in this over regulated shite hole anymore.
    We’ve reverting to a cargo cult country..

  14. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2397430, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    John64 @3:18 re Tits

    “He’s about as funny as a blanket full of cholera or a poisoned waterhole.”

    I dips me lid!

  15. Indolent
    #2397431, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    He makes it sound like it’s about money.

    Which it indubitably is – money and power.

  16. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2397432, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Barnaby Joyce is a cockhead.

    Well, he is an accountant by trade.

  17. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2397433, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Well spotted, Calli!

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2397434, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Now we know!

    I’m sure I have talked about acronyms before Calli….

  19. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2397435, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Barnaby Joyce is a cockhead

    Complete and utter.

  20. OneWorldGovernment
    #2397436, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Dr Faustus
    #2397418, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    When someone nicks the songbook:

    Senator Sinodinos says the US leaving the agreement would be bad for international certainty, particularly for investors.

    Particularly if you run a union/academic led Superannuation Fund that pissed the money into the Wind.

  21. Libby Zee
    #2397437, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Snowboarding down the mountain, I had a hairy moment when I came across two enormous caterpillar groomers that should have been finished hours earlier. I came hurtling around a corner and there they were; one coming up and one going down. I just had time to slot straight between them and it was then that I discovered that the piste gradient was not even. I managed to keep it under control but it was only when I was safely down and walking away with the board under one arm that I realized that I could have easily gone underneath the groomer.

    Hmm, yes. We once knew a bloke who said he was sailing his Bluebird up near Jumpinpin during a cyclone, reckoned he got smacked down and rolled over, twice … while all the time sitting in a yoga position. He wrote about it later, too (in a bragging sort of way).

  22. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2397438, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    I’ve worked it out:

    Confidently
    Articulating
    Latent
    Luminescent
    Information

  23. notafan
    #2397439, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    The people who like to claim they speak for ‘science’ are now claiming to be able to inoculate people from ideas.

    Then why haven’t they cured ‘radicalisation’ yet

    Science pffft

  24. thefrollickingmole
    #2397440, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    That townhall mob are pretty good in the comments.

    Jaque LeCaque alneuman • 14 hours ago
    It’s illegal to lick toads. Toads.
    1 • Reply•Share ›
    Avatar
    jojo Jaque LeCaque • 12 hours ago
    That’s why Bill Clinton stopped living with Hillary.

  25. Tom
    #2397441, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Needless to say, this judicial scum were appointed by the Liars:

    SCORES of Administrative Appeals Tribunal members are facing the axe after they were criticised for saving murderers, rapists and paedophiles from deportation.

    The positions of up to 100 AAT members are due to expire on June 30 and the Herald Sun understands the Turnbull Government is considering removing a large number of them, including from the migration and refugee division.

    Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton flagged the overhaul last month, when he hit out at the AAT for overturning decisions made by his office to kick foreign criminals out of Australia.

    “The AAT obviously has a number of appointments under the last government that are coming to the end of their term now and we’ll make a number of appointments shortly,” Mr Dutton said.

    The tribunal has 322 members, 94 of whom are full time, and the terms of 122 expired last year.

    No new appointments have been made this year as the government searches for an eminent judge to replace Justice Duncan Kerr as AAT president after his term expired last month.

    It is understood the government is yet to make final decisions on the fate of AAT members whose terms expire this year.

    But there is speculation that Miriam Holmes — who saved sex creep taxi driver Jagdeep Singh from deportation and had another decision removed from a public website — is one of the members who will not be reappointed.

    A spokesman for Senator Brandis said the terms of a “large number of current members” expired at the end of this month.

    “Appointments to the AAT are for a fixed term, usually five or seven years,” the spokesman said.

  26. Snoopy
    #2397442, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    nfidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2397435, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:48 pm
    Barnaby Joyce is a cockhead

    Complete and utter.

    Amazingly, Tony Windsor is immeasurable worse.

  27. Tom
    #2397443, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Needless to say, this judicial scum were appointed by the Liars:

    SCORES of Administrative Appeals Tribunal members are facing the axe after they were criticised for saving murderers, rapists and p****philes from deportation.

    The positions of up to 100 AAT members are due to expire on June 30 and the Herald Sun understands the Turnbull Government is considering removing a large number of them, including from the migration and refugee division.

    Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton flagged the overhaul last month, when he hit out at the AAT for overturning decisions made by his office to kick foreign criminals out of Australia.

    “The AAT obviously has a number of appointments under the last government that are coming to the end of their term now and we’ll make a number of appointments shortly,” Mr Dutton said.

    The tribunal has 322 members, 94 of whom are full time, and the terms of 122 expired last year.

    No new appointments have been made this year as the government searches for an eminent judge to replace Justice Duncan Kerr as AAT president after his term expired last month.

    It is understood the government is yet to make final decisions on the fate of AAT members whose terms expire this year.

    But there is speculation that Miriam Holmes — who saved sex creep taxi driver Jagdeep Singh from deportation and had another decision removed from a public website — is one of the members who will not be reappointed.

    A spokesman for Senator Brandis said the terms of a “large number of current members” expired at the end of this month.

    “Appointments to the AAT are for a fixed term, usually five or seven years,” the spokesman said.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2397444, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    John Cook, a cognitive scientist at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University in Virginia, recently tested the strength of inoculation messages against the notorious Oregon Petition, which uses fake experts to cast doubt on the scientific consensus on climate change.

    Still no global warming evident.

    Btw we can all now call cartoonist John Cook ‘Dr John Cook’ for a doctor he is since last year…in “cognitive psychology”. Which is not quite to the standard of the 9,000 odd hard science and engineering PhDs who signed the Oregon petition.

  29. Snoopy
    #2397445, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    The Parrot Agreement is a dead duck.

  30. H B Bear
    #2397447, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Amazingly, Tony Windsor is immeasurable worse.

    Cockheadedness is a contiuum.

  31. notafan
    #2397448, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Grigory is being covfefe again.

  32. thefrollickingmole
    #2397449, posted on June 1, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Good to see the “wonderful with colors” brigade wouldnt do anything tacky like use a dead gay police officer to simultaneously push for homo hoedowns and deny Islam as a problem…oh wait scratch that.

    Posthumous wedding for police officer killed in ​Champs-Élysées attack
    Etienne Cardiles’ marriage to the late Xavier Jugelé is attended by Paris mayor Hidalgo and former president Hollande

    The partner of a police officer killed by a gunman on Champs-Élysées in Paris in April has married him posthumously, Le Parisien has reported.

    The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, and the former French president François Hollande attended the wedding on Tuesday of Etienne Cardiles to the late Xavier Jugelé.

    Jugelé, 37, was shot dead on 20 April while on duty three days before the first round of France’s presidential election.

    He had campaigned for LGBT rights within the police service.

    At a moving remembrance ceremony led by Hollande on 25 April, Cardiles said the killer would “not have my hatred”, echoing the words of the husband of a victim of the November 2015 attacks in Paris.
    “I have no hatred, Xavier, because it is not like you and does not fit with what made your heart beat nor what made you a guardian of the peace,” Cardiles said.

    Jugelé was the fifth police officer killed in terrorist attacks that have claimed more than 230 lives across France since January 2015.

    Hollande posthumously made him a knight of the Legion of Honour, one of France’s highest honours.

    Shortly after Jugelé’s death it emerged that he had been among the first responders to the attack on the Bataclan theatre in Paris in November 2015 , where gunmen killed 90 concertgoers.

    He returned to the venue a year later when it reopened for a concert by the British singer Sting, telling a BBC interviewer at the time that he wanted “to celebrate life and say ‘no’ to terrorism”.

  33. calli
    #2397450, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Nelson proves he read my lemon danish post. Here, I’ll flick youse a virtual piece, hot out of the oven. 🍥

  34. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2397451, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Mmmmmmmmmm….

  35. calli
    #2397453, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Appointments to the AAT are for a fixed term, usually five or seven years,” the spokesman said.

    One year only. Two max. Plus a probabtion period of six months.

    Like most other wokkas.

  36. notafan
    #2397454, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    The right to marry dead people is yet another important victory in the war on marriage.

    Does the dead person need to consent?

  37. Winston Smith
    #2397460, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Where’s mine, Calli?
    (Our lemon tree is going great guns atm. Want some?)

  38. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2397461, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Is there an annulment if the marriage is not consummated?

  39. thefrollickingmole
    #2397462, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    notafan

    Whatever advances the narrative comrade, no enemies to….the rear…

  40. Senile Old Guy
    #2397463, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    The right to marry dead people is yet another important victory in the war on marriage.

    Does the dead person need to consent?

    I am not going to speculate about what happens in the hotel on the wedding night.

  41. Winston Smith
    #2397465, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    So, in France, a bloke can marry a dead bloke?
    The French deserve all the Islamic Luvvin they get.

  42. test pattern
    #2397466, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    ‘But it’s the sex angle with young Aboriginal women in police cells that wipes the smile off the faces of officers from that period.

    Djigadu Bal Bal was brought out of the Great Sandy Desert in 1964, on the back of a flat bed truck. Aboriginal electrician Sammy Jacks had convinced her parents to make the dusty trip. He took them to La Grange Mission, two-hundred kilometres south of Broome. When they reached La Grange the adults were told to live in the nearby bush, while their children were put in sex segregated dormitories. They were brought up by nuns, who encouraged them to shun their bush skills and stop “being primitive”. When the girls “played up” the nuns whipped them with thorny lemon branches. Today, there are still older women sitting in Broome parks who can show you the “nun scars” on their backs..’

    Ouch. I said OUCH.

    http://deathinthesand.weebly.com/chapters-71—75.html

  43. Winston Smith
    #2397467, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Nelson;

    Is there an annulment if the marriage is not consummated?

    It depends on who the Tontine Gripper is, and how long they’ve been dead.
    It looks like the TG is well beyond the expiry date.

  44. Baldrick
    #2397468, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    GetUp! activist appointed a Press Council member

    The Australian Press Council has appointed the deputy chair of the activist group GetUp! as a public member – a move that could be viewed as at odds with its stated commitment to “independent scrutiny”.
    The appointment of Torres Strait Islander Carla McGrath is part of the Press Council’s devotion to diversity, as it attempts to develop a body that it believes better reflects the community it serves.
    A key point of contention with the appointment is Ms McGrath’s role as deputy chair on the board of the left-wing activist group. GetUp! recently ran an aggressive campaign against the $16.5 billion Adani coal mine in the Galilee Basin and has crowdsourced funds to attempt to topple Immigration Minister from his marginal federal seat of Dickson.
    Ms McGrath said her roles on the Press Council and GetUp! would complement each other, rather than create conflict.

  45. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2397469, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    AAT president Duncan Colquhon-Kerr.

    Wanker dropped the hyphen bit ‘cos it didn’t fit in with his image as a representative of the wukkers

  46. Winston Smith
    #2397470, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Testes,

    Today, there are still older women sitting in Broome parks who can show you the “nun scars” on their backs..’

    And I can show you the scars I got on my left hand from chucking grenades at the Indians besieging the Lost Legion at Forte Pierre.
    How bloody naive are you?

  47. Andrew
    #2397471, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    -4C is cold but bearable with appropriate clothing. Anything under -10C, especially if the wind is up, takes it out of you. You will never complain about a -4 C morning if you’ve experience a -20 C afternoon with the wind up. That is death approaching.

    In China I spent a few days in the cold parts. -13C was jeans and T shirt weather in the sun. At -19 it’s more like unzipped jacket. With the wind, add a hat. At -25C the jacket stays done up. At no point did I feel like putting on thermals or a jumper under my jacket. In fact, for photos I went back to the T shirt which tended to freak out the locals.

  48. Andrew
    #2397472, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    In fact when in Tassie I ran into a bloke smoking in his shorts at -4. Just shorts. No shirt.

  49. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2397473, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Ouch. I said OUCH.

    ‘Spare the rod, spoil the child’ was prevalent TP in all communities at that time.
    I don’t think it harmed kids greatly, and some may have benefited from the discipline.
    At the moment I don’t know how kids learn anything with the disruption which goes on in classrooms.

  50. Andrew
    #2397474, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Ms McGrath said her roles on the Press Council and GetUp! would complement each other, rather than create conflict.

    This is actually true.

  51. H B Bear
    #2397475, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Ms McGrath said her roles on the Press Council and GetUp! would complement each other, rather than create conflict.

    Bwahahahaa. That’s a great start. The Pat O’Shane of the Thought Police.

  52. Snoopy
    #2397476, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Ms McGrath said her roles on the Press Council and GetUp! would complement each other, rather than create conflict.

    She can be honest. So at least there’s that.

  53. Des Deskperson
    #2397477, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    ‘SCORES of Administrative Appeals Tribunal members are facing the axe after they were criticised for saving murderers, rapists and p****philes from deportation.’

    Here’s the current membership of the AAT:

    http://www.aat.gov.au/AAT/files/98/9867fda3-1b33-49f7-8f1f-781028fcba13.pdf

    FMD, there are hundreds of them! Are there any stand-out wets among the 2017 retirees?

    Like most other Commonwealth statutory appointments, they are for all practical purposes impossible to sack for for any performance or integrity failures. From the AAT Act:

    (1) The Governor-General may terminate the appointment of a member if an address praying for the termination, on one of the following grounds, is presented to the Governor-General by each House of the Parliament in the same session:

    (a) proved misbehaviour;

    (b) the member is unable to perform the duties of his or her office because of physical or mental incapacity.

  54. Winston Smith
    #2397480, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Andrew, I was going to post a piccy of a fat bloke and a quip “Was this him? No wonder he didn’t feel the cold.”
    So I googled “really fat men.”
    No link, do it yourself.
    Have vomit bowl ready.

  55. Tintarella di Luna
    #2397484, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Amazingly, Tony Windsor is immeasurable worse.

    Well there are some things (yes things) that can’t be measured.

  56. Nick
    #2397486, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Today, there are still older women sitting in Broome parks who can show you the “nun scars” on theither backs

    The Left are weird. Feminism (tick), doing something for Indigenous people (tick), yet they bag nuns who have given their lives to start schools on their own and to serve indigenous communities.

  57. Oh come on
    #2397487, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I’m glad to see that conservatives are starting to hit liberals with the same sorts of guilt trips that have been the stock-in-trade of the left for years.

    Take Barron Trump and the recent faux-decapitation scandal. I don’t believe that Barron Trump would have been especially shocked by the image on TV – if he even saw it at all. He’s the son of a Manhattan billionaire which means he’s most likely to be 11 going on 21 with regard to the sophistication of his perspective. Kids like that grow up fast.

    But he is still an 11 year old, and that’s the take-home for most. Using him to guilt the left into submission – that’s clever. And there are all these incidental casualties – now Rosie O’Donell is doubling down, publicly training her fire on an 11 year old kid. Great work, Rosie! Way to lose the entire country. I wonder if any more losers won’t be able to resist the urge to come out swinging against this kid.

  58. Marcus Classis
    #2397488, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    They were brought up by nuns, who encouraged them to shun their bush skills and stop “being primitive”. When the girls “played up” the nuns whipped them with thorny lemon branches. Today, there are still older women sitting in Broome parks who can show you the “nun scars” on their backs..’

    Hey, my bullsh*t meter just exploded and melted down into a puddle of molten metal!

    How stupid and gullible do you have to be to swallow that load of bollocks.

  59. test pattern
    #2397490, posted on June 1, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    ‘Ouch. I said OUCH.’

    I was thinking of the white anthropol who was so dedicated he became fully initiated, whistlcocked, for the cause. Best anthropol the Kimberleys have ever had. I thought I went far. Not that far.

