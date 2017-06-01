Breaking: Tom Switzer to head up the CIS

The AFR are reporting:
Former journalist with The Australian Financial Review Tom Switzer will be announced as the successor to Greg Lindsay as head of the Sydney-based Centre for Independent Studies.
Mr Lindsay founded the influential libertarian think tank in 1976.
Mr Switzer, 45, who will take the helm from early next year, was an adviser to former Liberal Party leader Brendan Nelson and is a former editor of The Spectator Australia.
A magnificent appointment. Tom was the op-ed editor at the AFR in the late 1990s and first published me there. He then went on to save The Australian from communism in the early 2000s.
Excellent news. The CIS is a key guardian of liberty in Australia. Tom will provide excellent leadership.
There’s a certain winds of change feeling about that appointment.
Pointman