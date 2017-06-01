Gratuitous Advertising: A message from the Victorian LDP

Posted on 7:04 pm, June 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

If you are a member and have not received a letter from the VEC confirming your membership, please go to the link below and follow the instructions. We only need 15 more members before June 17th to get over the line!

 

3 Responses to Gratuitous Advertising: A message from the Victorian LDP

  2. .
    #2397648, posted on June 1, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    DL will also be on Q&A next week. Expect a record interruption lotto number!

  3. Hydra
    #2397833, posted on June 1, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Great speech by Aaron.

