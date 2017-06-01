Make the World Great Again

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! That’s 5 am on Friday Eastern Australia time.

Always a reliable advocate for economic harm, The Guardian sets out the “five worst things Trump” has done on climate change (appoint Pruitt to EPA, cut EPA budget, demolish the regulatory “Clean Power” plan, climate change programs, Open up federal land and waters to drilling, approve new pipelines)

And Scoop reports Trumps is set to slash the economy-sapping spending from the energy department with the draft budget allocation for 2018 down 70 per cent

The UN has piled on the pressure “get on board or get left behind” said incoming Secretary General Antonio Guterres and “The effects of climate change are dangerous and they are accelerating,” and US exiting the agreement would threaten its own security. The World Bank is also on the cart with a report headed by grant cheat Lord Stern and Joe Stiglitz estimating the Paris Agreement will need a $100 per tonne global carbon tax; claiming that this would raise $4 trillion, save humanity from global warming and promote growth and eradicate poverty – who could find fault in that? EU steelmakers for one! They are very concerned that the industry could compete with the burden of the proposed level of carbon tax necessary to achieve the EUs’s 40 per cent Paris Agreement reduction. Also within the EU, the eastern Europeans are trying to gut and block the implementation of the Paris Agreement measures.

Featuring Greenpeace agitprop, Euractive claims “Either China and the EU push their American counterparts into doing their fair share, or they resign themselves to picking up the US’s slack, on top of their own commitments.” Hmm, the EU’s 40 per cent reduction is already shaky and China is taking no abatement action – indeed, fearing carbon tariffs, China is urging the EU to stay with the WTO rules . European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker however says Trump does not understand the Agreement and cannot just leave. So there!

Other ‘remainer’ voices include Elon Musk, whose fortune rests on green subsidies, and who has threatens to cease offering Trump advice if he leaves the Treaty!

One of the arguments by Paris ‘remainers’ is the deal allows countries to weaken their pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. But not according Laurence Tubiana, France’s climate diplomat who said the Paris agreement does not allow countries to weaken their pledges. “The sense of the direction is really progress; it’s not going backwards.” Under Article 4.11 of the Paris agreement: “A party may at any time adjust its existing nationally determined contribution with a view to enhancing its level of ambition.” And as Andrew McCarthy shows, the US 1970 signature of the Vienna treaties convention requires treaty signatories “to refrain from acts which would defeat the object and purpose of the treaty.” For such reasons, the Australian Environment Foundation joined 41 US think tanks in urging Trump to withdraw. The American Conservative offered and alternative, arguing that Trump should skewer his opponents submit the Agreement to the Senate for ratification as a treaty

In Canberra, the foreign affairs assessment is that because more senior administration members favour remaining in the pact, there is unlikely to be a catastrophic US withdrawal that could unravel the entire global agreement. Soon we’ll find out whether to defund or promote these bureaucrats and their minister.