Make the World Great Again

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! That’s 5 am on Friday Eastern Australia time.
Always a reliable advocate for economic harm, The Guardian sets out the “five worst things Trump” has done on climate change (appoint Pruitt to EPA, cut EPA budget, demolish the regulatory “Clean Power” plan, climate change programs, Open up federal land and waters to drilling, approve new pipelines)
And Scoop reports Trumps is set to slash the economy-sapping spending from the energy department with the draft budget allocation for 2018 down 70 per cent
The UN has piled on the pressure “get on board or get left behind” said incoming Secretary General Antonio Guterres and “The effects of climate change are dangerous and they are accelerating,” and US exiting the agreement would threaten its own security. The World Bank is also on the cart with a report headed by grant cheat Lord Stern and Joe Stiglitz estimating the Paris Agreement will need a $100 per tonne global carbon tax; claiming that this would raise $4 trillion, save humanity from global warming and promote growth and eradicate poverty – who could find fault in that? EU steelmakers for one! They are very concerned that the industry could compete with the burden of the proposed level of carbon tax necessary to achieve the EUs’s 40 per cent Paris Agreement reduction. Also within the EU, the eastern Europeans are trying to gut and block the implementation of the Paris Agreement measures.
Featuring Greenpeace agitprop, Euractive claims “Either China and the EU push their American counterparts into doing their fair share, or they resign themselves to picking up the US’s slack, on top of their own commitments.” Hmm, the EU’s 40 per cent reduction is already shaky and China is taking no abatement action – indeed, fearing carbon tariffs, China is urging the EU to stay with the WTO rules . European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker however says Trump does not understand the Agreement and cannot just leave. So there!
Other ‘remainer’ voices include Elon Musk, whose fortune rests on green subsidies, and who has threatens to cease offering Trump advice if he leaves the Treaty!
One of the arguments by Paris ‘remainers’ is the deal allows countries to weaken their pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. But not according Laurence Tubiana, France’s climate diplomat who said the Paris agreement does not allow countries to weaken their pledges. “The sense of the direction is really progress; it’s not going backwards.” Under Article 4.11 of the Paris agreement: “A party may at any time adjust its existing nationally determined contribution with a view to enhancing its level of ambition.” And as Andrew McCarthy shows, the US 1970 signature of the Vienna treaties convention requires treaty signatories “to refrain from acts which would defeat the object and purpose of the treaty.” For such reasons, the Australian Environment Foundation joined 41 US think tanks in urging Trump to withdraw. The American Conservative offered and alternative, arguing that Trump should skewer his opponents submit the Agreement to the Senate for ratification as a treaty
In Canberra, the foreign affairs assessment is that because more senior administration members favour remaining in the pact, there is unlikely to be a catastrophic US withdrawal that could unravel the entire global agreement. Soon we’ll find out whether to defund or promote these bureaucrats and their minister.
go for it Donald!
Fabulous news for the world’s poor, the US and (when the knock-on effects work through the system) the EU and Australian economies being throttled by disastrously expensive policies to destroy affordable energy, promote costly and unreliable renewables, and de-insutrialise their economies in favour of China and India.
Alan’s last para is spot on.
Let us pray.
The Orb has re-energised our exalted Covfefe.
We dodged a bullet with magic underpants man.
There has got to be a Pepe as Mo meme somewhere by now.
“RARE DESERT PEPE”
Romney isn’t fit to be tied to the roof of The Donald’s plane when he goes on vacation.
The Donald is the greatest President since Lincoln.
DRILL BABY, DRILL!
Elon Musk press conference here.
Hopefully The Don lays out an agenda of nuclear power and breakthrough propulsion.
Leave the Europeans with their solar powered cars. We’ll take unlimited nuclear power.
For the sake of the US and hopefully ( eventually ) Australia let us President Trump sticks 110% with his campaign promises on this issue.
This leftist con must be resisted with every ounce of courage and determination we can muster.
Poor Mitt. I don’t see how anyone could have watched that Netflix docco – released after the election – that gave a fly-on-the-wall insight into his campaign, and not come away with the impression that he’s a thoroughly decent human being. Totally unsuited to high office, though. Not nearly enough mongrel in him. What was he thinking.
Affirmation of the #ParisAgreement is not only about the climate: It is also about America remaining the global leader.
Because nothing epitomises “leader” more than doing what everyone else is telling you to do.
J-C Juncker apparently lectured Trump during his European tour, saying he doesn’t understand that “the exit process will take four years.”
I hope Trump accepts that as a challenge.
oco – anyone considering a career in politics needs to look at Peanut Head in the 2016 election. Unless you can stare down the lens of a camera and tell barefaced lies (Mediscare) you have no business being there.
Nuclear power is still way more expensive than coal and generates no wondrous CO2 bounty that just the little extra we have in our atmosphere is already doing so much to grow and expand the biosphere, lift crop yields and improve the quality of life around the world.
For our energy, let’s stick with liberating the super-concentrated, fossilised solar energy that is coal.
I truly hope that Trump doesn’t falter and flushes that stinking turd where it belongs. Soon enough toilets around Europe will be doing the same. It’s a pity you can’t flush the likes of Musk and the Euroturds in the same way.
Covfefe rocks!!
Energy cost is really just a function of scale. At a large enough scale, tar sands and oil shale become comparable to actual liquid oil. It isn’t the fuel source but the surrounding capital and machinery which determine the cost. The fuel source is largely factored out by scale economies and all energy sources are substitutes to an extent.
If you want super concentrated energy, nothing beats the energy density of nuclear.
U235 is about as 3000 times as energy dense as coal.
The practicality of new and emerging technologies dictates that coal fired power is a handicap.
Export capacity is a reason why nuclear is probably better than coal in the long run.
If one tonne of U235 has roughly the same energy output as 3,000 tonnes of coal, consider the rail and port capacity required to export such items.
Then we have the possible benefit of switching to nuclear in that more nuclear trained scientists are more like to make fusion power viable.
Not many in the media will allow this sort of discussion: http://www.foxnews.com/on-air/the-five/videos. But listen to the Democrat supporter, they have all totally lost their minds.
That’s a handicap we could all live with, for at least the next 20 years.