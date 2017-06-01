Plain Packaging – even the AIHW stats confirm it has failed

Yesterday was World No-Tobacco Day and it seems that the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare missed an opportunity to release their latest National Drug Strategy Household Survey data showing the glorious success of their policies to rid Australia of tobacco and other harmful drugs. Instead the data was pre-released today.
It’s not like the Nanny State to miss an opportunity like that. Wonder what they didn’t want the world to know yesterday?
12.2% of people aged 14 or over were daily smokers in 2016. While smoking rates have been on a long-term downward trend, for the first time in over two decades, the daily smoking rate did not significantly decline over the most recent 3 year period (2013 to 2016).
Yes – the prevalence of smoking in Australia “fell” from 12.8% in 2013 – the first full year of plain packaging – to 12.2% in 2016. How is that long-term trend looking?
Tobacco control policies over the last (almost) three decades have had no impact on the long-term downward trend in tobacco consumption. Given the population increase since 2013, I suspect more people were smoking in 2016 than in 2013. I wonder if they were smoking legal cigarettes? Probably not.
In the meantime use of illicit drugs has increased from 15% to 15.6%.
The link refers to “Manchester” as a leading illegal brand. I can vouch for that. There are plenty of “Manchester” packets on the ground round Victoria Street Richmond.
Illegal tobacco – the greatest anti-poverty initiative in Australia today.
Pity they don’t do illegal good quality pipe tobacco.
I’m told 888 is a good brand too. Cheap at $13 for 20 and comes in the legally prescribed pack.
Looks like another carefully planned leftist control plan has come unstuck , surprising with all the clever leftists who formulated it ,is this indicative that the keft are useless at practical thinking? Their u,n. Is full of these clever dicks I mean kevvie in line for the emperors job .tell s a lot dunnit?
As far as I’m aware, they also come with the “fire safe” paper. If anyone has problems with FS cigarettes, they’ll have a problem with “888”. Best bet is cigarettes legally manufactured in other countries that don’t have the FS requirement [such countries usually also don’t have the requirement of “medical porn” packs].