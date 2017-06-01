I’m very uncomfortable about the term ‘radicalisation’ as it is being applied to young Muslims (including converts to Islam) joining organisations such as ISIS. It seems to take away their agency, their self-will, their internal moral standards. It almost excuses their behaviour, their thinking etc. They effectively become victims to those who convert them / brain wash them. Or are they victims of their religion which urges them to go out and kill?
These people are becoming criminals – wanting to kill and maim other human beings. They are murderers: cruel, wanton and evil. They are like serial killers, except killing multiple people at once rather than over a long period.
We don’t usually allow such excuses for murders, rapists, paedophiles, sadists and serial killers elsewhere in society.
What of a person who later in life converts to Islam and then becomes a murderer? Were they a murderer in waiting or is the fact of conversion to Islam also converted them from a peaceful person to a murderer?
Let’s be more confronting of this evil – there is no excuse for the murderers acting in the name of Islam. They are personally responsible for their actions, just as those recruiting Islamic fighters are also responsible for these evils. The recruiters are not looking for vulnerable young people – they are looking for people who have the capacity to kill and maim and then train them to inflict harm.
And let’s not excuse this religion either. It does have plenty of text urging harm on ‘infidels’ and ‘apostates’. It does treat women as chattel and second class. Don’t insult our intelligence by saying that Islam is the most feminised religion. I call bullshit on that claim. Don’t claim that Islam is a religion of peace – that is absolutely false.
Reform of Islam has to be led by those who adhere to its faith – it cannot be imposed. If proponents of Islam want to continue to be part of civilised humanity they need to act, and act soon, to drive out that part – mainly radical Sunni ideology – from their midst. Do not offer succour to those preaching violence or those practicing violence. Because that is the same as being an accessory before the fact.
All points made by Trump.
And he labels them losers, rather than their preferred self-description, soldiers.
They’re losers who think its all Allah’s will. Neat huh?
Let’s shut down the whole “deradicalisation” industry while we’re at it. It’s a bigger scam than halal licensing.
Radicalisation grates with me, too. I think you’ve hit the nail on the head about loss of agency, free will, etc.
This may help some people understand the muslim mindset, though I’m not so sure about someone who hasn’t grown up in the brainwashing of islam.
http://www.newenglishreview.org/Nicolai_Sennels/Muslims_and_Westerners%3A__The_Psychological_Differences/
Terrorists are quite sane, which is frightening.
Converts who become terrorists – well, I’m not sure about them, although I do think that they should be shown no mercy, especially if they have grown up in the west and know right from wrong.
Their Australian prison system functions as a taxfunded recruitment, radicalisation and training bunker.
Whole of life immersion in radicalisation, completely at the mercy of the musselman musclemen.
Good item.
I only wish that you could bring yourself to condemn the US D’crats for their refusal to accept the actual election outcome in terms at least as strong as those you used to condemn Trump for refusing to accept the outcome in advance.
The parallel in nature is the conversion of hoppers to locusts. Bring a normally isolationist hopper in contact with other hoppers, something happens to the individual after its antenna are rubbed a certain way…zombie ravenous destructo beast ensues! Victims? They have the mental state nascent in their being. Maybe, just like some of us can be hypnotised and some of us cannot. The bad news is, recruiters have a playbook.
Good post.
A timely well written sentiment, clear of thought.
However I do not discriminate too much between Sunni and Shia etc.
We need none of them in the west.
Not a single Muslim human is required for our success as history proves.
Differing between strands of Islam is like talking about different types of cancer, some being more lethal than others, all types being a sickness.
Women are oppressed in all forms of Islam.
It is a religion of peasants and produces peasants.
Agree. These killers are life’s losers, looking for a pathway to glory and a sort of redemption.
Other Muslims should work to show them that is a false hope, which will send them straight to hell.
Muslims do believe in hell and the devil, don’t they?
What they do does nothing to advance the cause of Islam.
Their own people should tell them it is shameful, criminal, evil and wrong-headed.
Aye, like the psychology of the Nazi.
Stimpy (pbuh) has said mental illness is the condition but don’t accept it as the excuse. Islam may be the condition, but that is no excuse.
By definition that refers to the radicals- those thoroughgoing believers who practise the essential Islam and who have deep regard for its origins.
Islam needs root and branch reform. The “difficulty” is that implies replacing the Quran as the central religious text of Islam, repudiating the belief that it is the word of God as dictated to Muhammad by the archangel Gabriel, completely changing the Muslim perspective on human existence and replacing it social organisation, doctrines and law.
No chance in Islam or Hell, I suggest.
Of course reform can be imposed. All that will be required is to take a generation of our finest, give them weapons and training, point them in the direction of the gunfire with orders to kill anyone who doesn’t look like us. We have done it before against the more odious political systems once they become too big to appease. German expansionism and Japanese imperialism were now extinct examples.
I don’t think anyone wants another war to end all wars. However, Islam in general should consider that if their people create enough terrorist turmoil, the non-muslims can and will strike back on a large scale.
Keep in mind that the number and scale of the terrorist attacks is not the only issue here. There have been enough attacks in the last 20 years to warrant serious retaliation. The left has run interference for islam. They have downplayed the significance of terrorism wherever they could. However, the left is currently engaged in self immolation, ever since Hillary was exposed as too immoral to be a satisfactory president. If islamic atrocities are not downplayed, normal people will become angrier and demand a significant offensive military reaction.
In the meantime, we are stuck with nonsensical platitudes, hashtags and the like. So another 90 or so were killed in a bomb blast in Kabul yesterday. Perhaps we should say that Afghanistan must do a better job of embracing its muslim community. Thats what the progressives want here, so it must also work there. Mustn’t it?
Leo G You state it as clear as could ever be stated. LQC take note of these words. Said another way – Islam’s ongoing premise is entirely based on it’s past. It cannot be reformed for reform actually means giving up Islam. I don’t think the media understand that the word radical comes from ‘roots’. A radical is simply one who acts out the roots of a belief system.
What those who say reform Islam are asking is the equivalent that Christians give up any belief in Christ and his teachings.
These ‘radicals’are acting out what any indoctrinated person would do. They are not special persions with terrible capabilities that is not present in all other human beings.
For a Christian they simply reflect fallen humankind.
Thanks Leo G
Islam: submission to the will of God.
There’s a clue in there…
Radicalisation is a nonsense term. Is an Australian soldier a radicalised Australian? No, he is a man of Military age who has volunteered to fight on behalf of his society and it’s values.
If a person expresses their loyalty to Islam then they have stated that they accept the requirement to obey the Koran and follow the example of Mohammed. It follows by inference that they have stated they do not accept Australian law or the Australian Government and they have declared that they believe people who don’t follow Mohammed should be enslaved or killed.
Whether they are actually fighting for those goals or giving tacit support while others do the fighting doesn’t matter. They are still a self declared enemy of Australia and it’s government.
Wait are you sure? Omg no one noticed before now! Lucky you mentioned this because everyone assumed Aggrieved had a killer point before you called this out.
Luckily Lucy is on the ball and not transfixed and obsessed by the doings of a single individual or anything like that.
One who reads the Quran and Hadith.
Islam is undergoing their version of reformation, which in the Christian case was a return to the Bible and its contents. The Islamic Reformation is speeding up with the development of the internet to teach the young the doctrines of the Quran and to act as a secure, quick and cheap communications conduit.
The ultimate issue though is the text of the Quran and Hadith orders muslims to carry out such attacks and to financially support the jihadis doing so. No muslim can disavow the Quran without risking the penalty for apostasy.
That is why the only feasible answer is separation. Israel has shown that if you wall them off and have nothing to do with them you can minimise the carnage they cause. There is no other way that works with an acceptable ethical basis.
Terrorists are quite sane, which is frightening.
Good grief. In reality they are as mad as fucking cut snakes, little arseholes unable to control their anger at ‘feeling’ like an arsehole victim so they decide to carry on like insane arseholes seeking an imaginary 72 virgins to fulfill their wet dreams of being complete victim arseholes talking to 72 fairy virgins.
No, they aren’t. They have decided to volunteer to fight in a war, as soldiers of Islam. Their enemy is us. That we abhor their cause and their tactics matters less than nothing to them.
Unless we see it as a war and see them as our enemies, we can’t even begin to cope, let alone respond adequately.
Some yes, some not so much. They just hate you for not being the same as them. Is that so hard to understand? They’ve said it repeatedly, why won’t you believe them?
Reform Islam?
Covfefeingly easy
Get right of the koran and replace it with the Bible
It’s the only way.
Exactly.
Unless you can convince them that Mo was a false prophet, reforming Islam is impossible.
People who oppose forcible separation rarely consider that the alternative could be worse.
What a lot of drivel.
Good luck slaughtering people based on their religion.
Countries are a different target completely.
So, the troops kill the women and kids too?
I don’t agree. They can believe whatever they choose and act however they choose, just not here. Here, they must play by our rules. If they insist on playing by their rules, then they have to go home.
True deradicalisation should follow the old KGB Lubyanka solution ,two .22 hollow point slugs in the skull , initially in 1919 they used .45 pistols , but one went through a head and ricoched into a Chekists leg Work Cover went spare so they used short loaded ,22 no more accidents . This deradicalisation is very effective there has never been a recividist
As a society, we haply impose all kinds if crap. Soon we are going to impose on churches (and mosques and synagogues) – that priests must marry gay people, for example.
In my view, a mosque (or church or synagogue) that has taken part in ‘radicalization’ should (by law) be immediately closed.
It should be easy to sell the message, as it would apply to everyone.
blowback:
the unintended adverse results of a political action or situation.
History takes no prisoners. It shows, with absolute lucidity, that the Islamic extremism ravaging the world today was borne out of the Western foreign policy of yesteryear.
How Uncle Sam Seeded Global Jihad & Cultivates It to This Day
http://www.dansanchez.me/feed/they-sow-the-cyclone-we-reap-the-blowback
“In Islamic history, jihad as an international violent phenomenon had disappeared in the last 400 years, for all practical purposes. It was revived suddenly with American help in the 1980s. When the Soviet Union intervened in Afghanistan, Zia ul-Haq, the [U.S.-backed] military dictator of Pakistan, which borders on Afghanistan, saw an opportunity and launched a jihad there against godless communism. The U.S. saw a God-sent opportunity to mobilize one billion Muslims against what Reagan called the ‘Evil Empire.’
Want to stop terrorism? Ron Paul had it right: get out of Muslim countries. Stop bombing. Stop installing dictators. Stop stealing. Stop intervening. Stop killing.
The last thing many people are going to want to hear is that the terrorist attack is a direct retaliatory consequence of the death-and-destruction spree in which the U.S. government has been engaged in the Middle East for the past 25 years, beginning with the Persian Gulf War and continuing now through the Trump administration.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islam_in_Australia
Soon we are going to impose on churches (and mosques and synagogues) – that priests must marry gay people, for example.
Bet you that somehow mosques get an exemption, or at any rate that there’s zero enforcement against them.
There is nothing radical about radical Sunni islam, it is merely following the perfect example set by the prophet for all muslims to follow. What is radical is those who do not follow the path of the prophet and in islam these people are called hypocrites and are condemned to burn in hell for all eternity.
Changing islam is not possible as it would imply that either the prophet was lying or that allah is wrong. Either way it is the end of islam.
There is only a single viable solution to islam.
complete utter nonsense.
True deradicalisation should follow the old KGB Lubyanka solution ,two .22 hollow point slugs in the skull , initially in 1919 they used .45 pistols , but one went through a head and ricoched into a Chekists leg Work Cover went spare so they used short loaded ,22 no more accidents . This deradicalisation is very effective there has never been a recividist
Harsh but agree completely, no recidivists there😁
Factcheck: false
Reform of the nazi belief system and communist belief system (and Aztecs if you want to go back a ways) were all achieved. Reform of Islam can be imposed.
Do nations currently suffering persecution by Islam currently lack the spine to implement reform by force?
Yes.
Will it stay this way forever?
No.
Reform of Islam can and will be imposed or contained as it has been done several times in recorded history. Islamic nations lack the capacity for conflict by regular means. They lack the knowledge, weaponry, moral cause and internal strength to last. Witness the 6 day and you kippur wars. Witness the Iraq walk overs. The only reason victory in Afghanistan has not been achieved is that total war has not been implemented as it was on Germany, Japan and the Ottoman Empire.
If western nations decide to actually start the fight it will be a very short one indeed. But first, the hand wringing and societal self defeat has to be shaken off like water from a dogs back.
The delusion that world peace can exist all the while you have expansionist ideologies still around has to die. World peace can exist when a moral and strong people decide to make it exist. That is true at a family level, at a community level and at a national level.
I have utter and deep sympathy for the ordinary Muslim caught in the crossfire. They are a pawn in a game they have much difficulty escaping. Even becoming an apostate will fail to gain total trust amongst others.
Things will change when the bollards no longer form protection from their own people or the Muslims. If I were a pollie I’d be more wary of the fed up people. There are a lot more of them in the end, and they still wield both democratic power plus mob power.
I don’t want conflict, but what I want hardly matters in this fight.