I’m very uncomfortable about the term ‘radicalisation’ as it is being applied to young Muslims (including converts to Islam) joining organisations such as ISIS. It seems to take away their agency, their self-will, their internal moral standards. It almost excuses their behaviour, their thinking etc. They effectively become victims to those who convert them / brain wash them. Or are they victims of their religion which urges them to go out and kill?

These people are becoming criminals – wanting to kill and maim other human beings. They are murderers: cruel, wanton and evil. They are like serial killers, except killing multiple people at once rather than over a long period.

We don’t usually allow such excuses for murders, rapists, paedophiles, sadists and serial killers elsewhere in society.

What of a person who later in life converts to Islam and then becomes a murderer? Were they a murderer in waiting or is the fact of conversion to Islam also converted them from a peaceful person to a murderer?

Let’s be more confronting of this evil – there is no excuse for the murderers acting in the name of Islam. They are personally responsible for their actions, just as those recruiting Islamic fighters are also responsible for these evils. The recruiters are not looking for vulnerable young people – they are looking for people who have the capacity to kill and maim and then train them to inflict harm.

And let’s not excuse this religion either. It does have plenty of text urging harm on ‘infidels’ and ‘apostates’. It does treat women as chattel and second class. Don’t insult our intelligence by saying that Islam is the most feminised religion. I call bullshit on that claim. Don’t claim that Islam is a religion of peace – that is absolutely false.

Reform of Islam has to be led by those who adhere to its faith – it cannot be imposed. If proponents of Islam want to continue to be part of civilised humanity they need to act, and act soon, to drive out that part – mainly radical Sunni ideology – from their midst. Do not offer succour to those preaching violence or those practicing violence. Because that is the same as being an accessory before the fact.