I’m very uncomfortable about the term ‘radicalisation’ as it is being applied to young Muslims (including converts to Islam) joining organisations such as ISIS. It seems to take away their agency, their self-will, their internal moral standards. It almost excuses their behaviour, their thinking etc. They effectively become victims to those who convert them / brain wash them. Or are they victims of their religion which urges them to go out and kill?
These people are becoming criminals – wanting to kill and maim other human beings. They are murderers: cruel, wanton and evil. They are like serial killers, except killing multiple people at once rather than over a long period.
We don’t usually allow such excuses for murders, rapists, paedophiles, sadists and serial killers elsewhere in society.
What of a person who later in life converts to Islam and then becomes a murderer? Were they a murderer in waiting or is the fact of conversion to Islam also converted them from a peaceful person to a murderer?
Let’s be more confronting of this evil – there is no excuse for the murderers acting in the name of Islam. They are personally responsible for their actions, just as those recruiting Islamic fighters are also responsible for these evils. The recruiters are not looking for vulnerable young people – they are looking for people who have the capacity to kill and maim and then train them to inflict harm.
And let’s not excuse this religion either. It does have plenty of text urging harm on ‘infidels’ and ‘apostates’. It does treat women as chattel and second class. Don’t insult our intelligence by saying that Islam is the most feminised religion. I call bullshit on that claim. Don’t claim that Islam is a religion of peace – that is absolutely false.
Reform of Islam has to be led by those who adhere to its faith – it cannot be imposed. If proponents of Islam want to continue to be part of civilised humanity they need to act, and act soon, to drive out that part – mainly radical Sunni ideology – from their midst. Do not offer succour to those preaching violence or those practicing violence. Because that is the same as being an accessory before the fact.
All points made by Trump.
And he labels them losers, rather than their preferred self-description, soldiers.
They’re losers who think its all Allah’s will. Neat huh?
Let’s shut down the whole “deradicalisation” industry while we’re at it. It’s a bigger scam than halal licensing.
Radicalisation grates with me, too. I think you’ve hit the nail on the head about loss of agency, free will, etc.
This may help some people understand the muslim mindset, though I’m not so sure about someone who hasn’t grown up in the brainwashing of islam.
http://www.newenglishreview.org/Nicolai_Sennels/Muslims_and_Westerners%3A__The_Psychological_Differences/
Terrorists are quite sane, which is frightening.
Converts who become terrorists – well, I’m not sure about them, although I do think that they should be shown no mercy, especially if they have grown up in the west and know right from wrong.
Their Australian prison system functions as a taxfunded recruitment, radicalisation and training bunker.
Whole of life immersion in radicalisation, completely at the mercy of the musselman musclemen.
Lucius
Good item.
I only wish that you could bring yourself to condemn the US D’crats for their refusal to accept the actual election outcome in terms at least as strong as those you used to condemn Trump for refusing to accept the outcome in advance.
The parallel in nature is the conversion of hoppers to locusts. Bring a normally isolationist hopper in contact with other hoppers, something happens to the individual after its antenna are rubbed a certain way…zombie ravenous destructo beast ensues! Victims? They have the mental state nascent in their being. Maybe, just like some of us can be hypnotised and some of us cannot. The bad news is, recruiters have a playbook.
Good post.
A timely well written sentiment, clear of thought.
However I do not discriminate too much between Sunni and Shia etc.
We need none of them in the west.
Not a single Muslim human is required for our success as history proves.
Differing between strands of Islam is like talking about different types of cancer, some being more lethal than others, all types being a sickness.
Women are oppressed in all forms of Islam.
It is a religion of peasants and produces peasants.
