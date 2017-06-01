The Peta Principle

Peta Credelin is the former chief of staff to former Prime Minister, the Hon. Tony Abbott. She was also Prime Minister Abbott’s chief of staff when he was opposition leader.

Since leaving “politics”, she has staked out a strong career in the media as both a contributor on Sky News and opinion writer for various news papers. She even has her own Wikipedia page.

It is abundantly clear that Ms Credlin is very smart, probably brilliant. She clearly knows her stuff and clearly has center right views. Her writings and commentaries show a depth of insight and analysis.

There is however one thing Ms Credlin is not and has never been. She has never been an elected member of a Parliament. And this is where the problem is.

Based on numerous comments she has made on various fora since leaving “politics”, it seems apparent that Ms Credlin does not really understand the difference between a “decider” and an “advisor”. There are many samples of this lack of awareness.

As recently as this week, as the new “Co” in Sky’s Jones & Co, Ms. Credlin spoke some corkers. During the interview with new NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller discussing the Coroners report into the Lindt Cafe siege, Ms Credlin said:

… when the seige happened, we had a National Security Committee meeting in Canberra …

Now as Ms Credlin would well know, the National Security Committee is a sub-committee of Cabinet whose members are Ministers, who are themselves elected to Parliament. Advisors and bureaucrats are not members. Yet Ms Credlin was suggesting that she was a member of the Committee rather than just an observer.

Later in the same interview Ms Credlin also said in the context of returning Syria combatants:

We cancelled the passports of dual citizens.

Actually no Ms Credlin. The Government cancelled the passports. Not the members of the (then) Office of the Prime Minister.

That such behavior of a humble functionary was permitted by the then Prime Minister says as much about him as it does about her.

Peta. Please run for Parliament. You clearly have much to add. But otherwise please remember that you were just and advisor to the Executive and not a member of it.

