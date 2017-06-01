The Peta Principle

Peta Credelin is the former chief of staff to former Prime Minister, the Hon. Tony Abbott. She was also Prime Minister Abbott’s chief of staff when he was opposition leader.
Since leaving “politics”, she has staked out a strong career in the media as both a contributor on Sky News and opinion writer for various news papers. She even has her own Wikipedia page.
It is abundantly clear that Ms Credlin is very smart, probably brilliant. She clearly knows her stuff and clearly has center right views. Her writings and commentaries show a depth of insight and analysis.
There is however one thing Ms Credlin is not and has never been. She has never been an elected member of a Parliament. And this is where the problem is.
Based on numerous comments she has made on various fora since leaving “politics”, it seems apparent that Ms Credlin does not really understand the difference between a “decider” and an “advisor”. There are many samples of this lack of awareness.
As recently as this week, as the new “Co” in Sky’s Jones & Co, Ms. Credlin spoke some corkers. During the interview with new NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller discussing the Coroners report into the Lindt Cafe siege, Ms Credlin said:
… when the seige happened, we had a National Security Committee meeting in Canberra …
Now as Ms Credlin would well know, the National Security Committee is a sub-committee of Cabinet whose members are Ministers, who are themselves elected to Parliament. Advisors and bureaucrats are not members. Yet Ms Credlin was suggesting that she was a member of the Committee rather than just an observer.
Later in the same interview Ms Credlin also said in the context of returning Syria combatants:
We cancelled the passports of dual citizens.
Actually no Ms Credlin. The Government cancelled the passports. Not the members of the (then) Office of the Prime Minister.
That such behavior of a humble functionary was permitted by the then Prime Minister says as much about him as it does about her.
Peta. Please run for Parliament. You clearly have much to add. But otherwise please remember that you were just and advisor to the Executive and not a member of it.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
The “we” quite obviously refers to the government. As Hillary said, this is a nothingburger.
This article does not deserve to be read, let alone to be published.
Nikki? Is that you?
Oh dear! Spartacus had one good post and it has gone to his head. We do not need to read this.
Peta Credlin’s use of ‘we’ is perfectly conventional.
+ 1 to Indolent wrote.
Whatever the rule book might say, when Tony Abbott was PM, Peta was definitely a decider and not just an advisor!
Come on; this is just a very common expression, talking generally, not meant in the way you suggest.
Making a great deal out of nothing – it’s what I expect when I read columns about wine.
Let’s hope she finds a Liberal seat, though you can bet she’ll be opposed strongly. A great winnowing is needed.
Tosh
I’m surprised the Doomlord’s literature review process let this through.
Splitting hairs a bit here isn’t it?
Credlin (and Loughnane) were part of the problem. Institutionalised Lieborals.
To mix a metaphor, it is easy to look like a giant when you are surrounded by bedwetters.
Nitpicking.
She has more brains than every politician in this country.
And “we” is a figure of speech.
Although it works.
Tell those buggers in Sydney “they” didn’t win, the team did.
I think the ‘we’ means the Government. PC lingo is getting out of hand.
H.B Bear, the problems were and still are, Turnbull, Bishop, The 54, Labor, the Senate and most importantly the grossly biased Media and ABC.
Useless! She kept him bound and gagged.
The “driving force” behind him drove him over the cliff.
If the formal ‘decider’ informally delegates their executive power to another, what’s the difference? This is the way the country’s been run since Federation – from GG to PM&C. If the PM goes one step further and delegates a great deal of their executive authority to another individual, which is perfectly permissible, why would anyone consider that that individual didn’t actually hold any executive authority after all?
Credlin (and Loughnane) were part of the problem. Institutionalised Lieborals. To mix a metaphor, it is easy to look like a giant when you are surrounded by bedwetters.
HB – talking sense as usual. If I could expand. What evidence is there that Ms Credlin is ‘very smart, probably brilliant‘? So she corralled the then Opposition into some order and discipline, which in turn helped them win government. Sometimes people have the good sense (and appropriate circumstances) to allow the alpha headkicker in the room to get on and kick heads. It was a good fit – but ‘brilliant‘?
So Credlin staffed for Patterson, Alston, Hill, Coonan, Nelson and Turnbull – so what? None of them were stand outs. She’s spent her professional working life in a world (law/politics/corporate) she’s a good fit with, and for which she also has by circumstance some advantages (education/spouse). ‘Knowing your stuff‘ is one thing but the assumption this means you can operate effectively is another.
Excuse me for stating the fucking obvious once again – but Tony Abbott with very few exceptions mangled whatever came out of his mouth. His public speaking – whether in a formal setting, or simply at the afternoon presser – was a mess. It did not endear him to the public. It was his undoing. And his so-called ‘brilliant’ COS was fucking clueless, and completely unable to correct the problem.
Sorry, but if Credlin was a decent COS then Abbott would still be PM. She is as much a failure as he was.
A few semantic errors is the best you can do? Sod off Spartacus. It’s not worth reading your posts you prissy little bitch.
Good points.
Credlin’s language is arrogant. She was the help. That’s all.
So Peta Credlin shouldn’t be inclusive until you say so?
Peta’s biggest problems was the entrenched misogyny at all levels of the Liberal party.
Tony was the only one immune to it’s disgusting embrace.
A true gentleman.
Exactly.
She did carry on like an elected member. Worse, despite her revisionism she was a siren for leftism.
Some options:
‘I was present at a meeting of the National Security Committee’ and ‘the Government cancelled the passports of dual citizens’.
Another example of a waste of code. Seriously, what a Mong you are Spartacus.
Can’t say I get the support of Credlin here. She rooned Abbott (perhaps).
She did carry on like an elected member. Worse, despite her revisionism she was a siren for leftism.
Look, I think you are all being a bit hard on her.
Sometimes when women get a little bit of power they can get carried away.
They simply do not have the necessary faculties to cope with it the way men do.
We see it time and again.