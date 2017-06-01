Liberty Quote
Once politics become a tug-of-war for shares in the income pie, decent government is impossible.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
First?
2?
Yesss!!! Podium!!!
Everybody wants to be first with nothing to say.
In just nine hours every polar bear in the world will be dead. Think about that.
John Constantine.
This is precisely what will bring the system down in ruins. There is one thing and one thing only that the state must do in order to retain credibility.
It must enforce its part of the social contract whereby I relinquish my right of private vengeance against those who harm me or mine in exchange for that dispassionate public vengeance we call ‘justice’ and ‘policing’.
The left has already made ‘justice and policing’ partisan, and non-dispassionate. Now, as you say, it is being made ineffectual. They are tapdancing in a minefield and are too stupid to see it.
When that settles into people’s minds, all bets are off. Now, the private individual has two enemies, the wrongdoer, and the ineffectual organs of the state which will actively punish him (as the victim of crime) for not being fully compliant to the criminal.
So the private individual will start to ramp up local and extended trust groups, displace or ignore the organs of ‘justice’, and return to private vengeance and private defence.
Societies die this way.
still in the squad
Snoopy:
Crap. Last chance for a cool rug.
Where’s me skinning knife??
Poduim?
A forum a day, amazing.
I’m not from Victoria. Does Fatty Ashton look like Chief Wiggum?
“It’s so hard these days to get in the office by 10:30 …” – reminds me of the cops who were 90 minutes late to a hijacking.
What prediction is this from?
Good to have a warmie busted list!
I think it is important that everyone on this thread watches some weasels fuck and understands that they are better and more useful creatures than the entire liberal government:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_fCp4LF2quI
Ramadan Bombathon update (via TROP) day 5
Mass murdering mohammedans: 24 attacks, 227 people murdered
All Christian denominations: Nope, not a one
Buddhists: Too busy spinning prayer wheels
Zoroastrians: Zip
Tengriists: Avalanch! Run!!. Another avalanch! Run that way!. Another…
Hindus: Nada, working out which God to pray to today out of the 2,400,000 on offer.
Animists: Sorry, nothing
Shintoists: You’re kidding, right?
Bees: Naah.
Confucians: Nuh-ah
Taoists: They’d never be so uncouth
Nordic Pagans: Busy. Axes to polish, mead to drink. (It’s what they do)
Sikhs: Nope.
Dumuzi-Amaushumgalana worshippers: too tired (you try being vegetarian for 4000 years!)
Fridges: Sneaky buggers. They. Say. NOTHING. But no.
Tepoztecatl worshippers: Too pissed. Again.
Our Hebraic Brothers: Too busy helping humanity and earning Nobel prizes for science, medicine….
Islamophobes: A made-up myth by retards, so no.
Normal white males: Still at work.
Caodaiists: Elvis is in their Pantheon, so what do you think?
Mardukii: a bit too thin on the ground to be arsed with it, frankly.
Cheondoists: Too nervous right now.
Hoahaoists: really do not like the idea of mixing high explosives and people. Been there, done that, got the T-shirt. Maybe next millennia. Maybe not, too. Unless you are Chinese. Yeah, well kill those buggers. But only if they come over the border again. Bastards.
Jain …. Oh, wait…. silly idea even to list them, really.
So, everyone else – zero
Beware Glenmorangie.
The Parrot Agreement becomes a dead duck at 0500 AEDT. Apparently.
That whole Manchester thing blew over pretty quickly. No one even cares any more.
Perhaps we are getting used to Muslims?
In just nine hours every polar bear in the world will be dead. Think about that.
And some of them could have been bipolar bears.
We will never know.
That’s FakeNews and everyone agrees Modis reforms have been MIGA.
Eighteenth and oh so covfefe on the dead fred.
blew over
Too soon.
And I can’t let this stay there. 😃
Just getting resigned to the repeated atrocities.
Bugger.
Took me 10 minutes to type this on my phone so I am not leaving it stranded on the old fred.
Could be some homework for Des Deskperson who seems to be able to source information about gummint appointments…..
…
…
WRT to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
Firstly, I assume that cockhead Brandis makes the appointments.
I may be wrong, but I thought soneone said here earlier that the typical tenure is seven years.
OK, so Cockhead… sorry, Senator Cockhead … has been AG since 2013. Logically that would mean that about 4/7 of the AAT members would have turned over in that time. I wonder how many lefties he has changed out for hard-arse black-letter members. My guess is that the number would approach zero.
I wonder how many half-arsed immigration decisions have actually been made by appointments made by Senator Cockhead.
Don’t fall for their so-called purge of the AAT on 30 June. Senator Cockhead probably knows he has a few scheduled resignations, and might offer a few more wink-nudge quango appointments to a few more, and simply replace them with more soft-left bleeding hearts.
“we can’t protect everybody”
… but strangely we can disarm everybody. Well, everybody except the criminals.
Think about that a moment.
The mental gymnastics of these turds is amazing, law abiding gun owners are a threat to society but muslim terrorism isn’t.
I wonder how far we are from a test case that smashes gun control for the ordinary folk on the basis of police statements and police incompetence.
“If you say you can’t protect us and demonstratably can’t protect us how the fuck can you insist on regulating weapons for self defence?”
Quarter time at the Thursday night didgey round and the poos and wees are scoreless.
Magnificent!
Dinner time at Villa Chaos.
So I won’t spill my wine all over this freshly starched and ironed new thread.
We’ve got the plastic cover on tonight. 🙂
Here’s the link to the petition to remove the Defence Force imam.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4560832/NSW-Greens-MP-admits-shooting-brother.html
Their greens mp, jeremy nova buckingham recounts how, the first time he held a gun in his hand, he walked straight up to his brother, put the gun to his brother’s head and pulled the trigger.
He was fifteen years old.
He also claims that the gun didn’t go off the first time, just clicked, so he pointed it at the wall and blew a hole in it.
It was a .22 handgun.
We have a greens politician, admitting he is a sociopath with no discipline.
We have a greens politician claiming a .22 pistol can blow a hole in a wall.
This, of course, will succeed in progressing the disarming of Australia. It will be so much easier to enforce compliance after the disarming.
Oh yay! (Somebody, old Forum) …
The ACL terrorist has been charged and it only took five months.
The ACL spokesman:
The van-bomb was the most lethal vehicular explosive device in Australian history.
The mental gymnastics of these turds is amazing, law abiding gun owners are a threat to society but muslim terrorism isn’t.
I used to aver that we were governed by idiots.
Now I’m convinced we’re governed by Quislings.
Old enough to be a child bride (should he identify as female)
Old enough to be indoctrinated with the wonders of QWERTY in Safe Schools
Old enough to bear the mark of Cain.
I’m finding this puzzling, to say the least. There are, what, about a hundred Muslims in the A.D.F. – and they have to have their own imam? On $700 per day?
Thanks for posting the petition, Top Ender. Just incredible how despicable this government is! I’m appalled.
We have a greens politician, admitting he is a sociopath with no discipline.
That’s why they hate guns, they’re ill discipline sociopaths, hence guns scare the shit out of them, lest they accidentally grab one and kill someone.
The Man Who Knew Too Much – FULL Audio Book – by G. K. Chesterton (1874-1936)
Gilbert Keith Chesterton (1874-1936) was an influential and prolific English writer of the early 20th century. He was a journalist, a poet and a novelist. He wrote 80 books and 200 short stories in addition to his other work. He is perhaps best remembered for his ‘Father Brown’ stories; two collections of which are available at Librivox.org.
‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ has some similarities to the Father Brown stories: Horne Fisher the eponymous hero is connected and indeed related to many of the high-ranking politicians of his age and thus ‘knows too much’ about the background of the mysteries in which he becomes embroiled and which he unravels.
Tasmanian Greens should all be nuked from orbit.
It’s the only way to be sure.
On $700 per day?
If true, why is he paid at a vastly different rate from chaplains?
I doubt he’s completed the same training requirements.
Dunno what it is Zulu, except for various ADF people enhancing their careers by promoting “diversity”.
In all of my time in the ADF – which only ended less than five years back – we had chaplains, who were non-denominational.
They were, and presumably still are, a good bunch of people, who provided a sympathetic ear when necessary. They also ran a service on Sundays, and other times, such as funerals, which were very well thought out to appear to all who wanted to attend.
Marcus Classis at 2011
Indeed. To borrow from and embellish the Instapundit, governments and the police (particularly in Victoria and NSW) need to remember that it is their responsibility to act in a way that protects criminals from the righteous vengeance of their victims.
That means that justice must be seen to be done.
As if we didn’t already know..
GetUp deputy appointed to Press Council
And in a small win from the People’s Islamic Democratic Republic of Yarra, in the Greater Victoriastan Co-Prosperity Sphere…
I mentioned a week or so back an egregious decision to rezone some netball courts for property development by some ALP maaaates.
An hour or two ago, said rezoning was reversed. Just before a Disallowance Motion was due to be decided next week.
Bugger! Not a single malt to be seen in the bar.
Old enough to be a mohammedan’s Bachi baza catamite.
oh, wait.
“appeal” not “appear”.
Damn auto-spell!
It would appear that Cabinet has been told to back Duncan Lewis. Turnbull, Brandis, Joyce and even Dutton have made pathetic and embarrassing attempts to defend the moron.
Why would they do that? Maybe two reasons.
Firstly Lewis’ idiotic remarks are obviously an attempt to obscure the failure of the bi-partisan non-discriminatory immigration policy. Blind Freddy can see that this policy is an abject failure. However if they admit Lewis is wrong, then the Coalition would have to change that policy.
Secondly Lewis has pretty much stated (I paraphrase) that he needs to suck up to Muslims otherwise they will stop helping ASIO dob in the terrorists and/or will become terrorists themselves. Disregarding the Pythonesque stupidity of importing more Muslims because they will hopefully dob in the terrorists among them, it is quite obvious that whatever benefits appeasing Muslims has in the short term, it does nothing to reduce the Muslim terror threat which is continually increasing.
It is clearly in the national interest to change both policies. Therefore it will surprise no one here that the Coalition will continue to obfuscate and bring in more Muslims. And Lewis will continue to ask for more agents to monitor them …
C.L.
#2397727, posted on June 1, 2017 at 8:31 pm
Oh yay! (Somebody, old Forum) …
Why are they covering up for him? I don’t get it.
rickw at 2026
The government/police line seems to be we can and will protect you, therefore you need only call 000.
They quietly ignore response time (though even they might have difficulty explaining the delay at Tullamarine).
However, if they wish to push the line that they offer an absolute level of service, such that no citizen need do more than dial 000, then they are open to strict liability if the service is less than perfect.
A few big compensation cases, plus some allegations of dereliction of duty and incompetence would focus their minds.
Oh no. Hawthorn have scored their lowest half-time score in club history. Must be bad for football.
🙂
Just when I think this country couldn’t be maladministered (PTP) by a more loathsome, staggeringly stupid, treasonous bunch of inexcusable dunderheaded parasites, I read above that our beloved defence force has a moozley terrorist imam.
Beyond frigging parody.
Hawks have had a yuuuuuge second quarter.
Half time …
Port 9:8:62
Hawks 0:3:3.