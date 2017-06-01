Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, June 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
53 Responses to Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017

  4. Tel
    Tel

    Everybody wants to be first with nothing to say.

  5. Snoopy
    Snoopy

    In just nine hours every polar bear in the world will be dead. Think about that.

  6. Marcus Classis
    Marcus Classis

    John Constantine.

    This is precisely what will bring the system down in ruins. There is one thing and one thing only that the state must do in order to retain credibility.

    It must enforce its part of the social contract whereby I relinquish my right of private vengeance against those who harm me or mine in exchange for that dispassionate public vengeance we call ‘justice’ and ‘policing’.

    The left has already made ‘justice and policing’ partisan, and non-dispassionate. Now, as you say, it is being made ineffectual. They are tapdancing in a minefield and are too stupid to see it.

    When that settles into people’s minds, all bets are off. Now, the private individual has two enemies, the wrongdoer, and the ineffectual organs of the state which will actively punish him (as the victim of crime) for not being fully compliant to the criminal.

    So the private individual will start to ramp up local and extended trust groups, displace or ignore the organs of ‘justice’, and return to private vengeance and private defence.

    Societies die this way.

  8. Marcus Classis
    Marcus Classis

    Snoopy:

    In just nine hours every polar bear in the world will be dead. Think about that.

    Crap. Last chance for a cool rug.

    Where’s me skinning knife??

  10. Marcus Classis
    Marcus Classis

    A forum a day, amazing.

  11. .
    .

    I’m not from Victoria. Does Fatty Ashton look like Chief Wiggum?

    “It’s so hard these days to get in the office by 10:30 …” – reminds me of the cops who were 90 minutes late to a hijacking.

  12. .
    .

    Snoopy
    #2397687, posted on June 1, 2017 at 8:10 pm
    In just nine hours every polar bear in the world will be dead. Think about that.

    What prediction is this from?

    Good to have a warmie busted list!

  13. Rev. Archibald
    Rev. Archibald

    I think it is important that everyone on this thread watches some weasels fuck and understands that they are better and more useful creatures than the entire liberal government:
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_fCp4LF2quI

  14. Marcus Classis
    Marcus Classis

    Ramadan Bombathon update (via TROP) day 5

    Mass murdering mohammedans: 24 attacks, 227 people murdered

    All Christian denominations: Nope, not a one
    Buddhists: Too busy spinning prayer wheels
    Zoroastrians: Zip
    Tengriists: Avalanch! Run!!. Another avalanch! Run that way!. Another…
    Hindus: Nada, working out which God to pray to today out of the 2,400,000 on offer.
    Animists: Sorry, nothing
    Shintoists: You’re kidding, right?
    Bees: Naah.
    Confucians: Nuh-ah
    Taoists: They’d never be so uncouth
    Nordic Pagans: Busy. Axes to polish, mead to drink. (It’s what they do)
    Sikhs: Nope.
    Dumuzi-Amaushumgalana worshippers: too tired (you try being vegetarian for 4000 years!)
    Fridges: Sneaky buggers. They. Say. NOTHING. But no.
    Tepoztecatl worshippers: Too pissed. Again.
    Our Hebraic Brothers: Too busy helping humanity and earning Nobel prizes for science, medicine….
    Islamophobes: A made-up myth by retards, so no.
    Normal white males: Still at work.
    Caodaiists: Elvis is in their Pantheon, so what do you think?
    Mardukii: a bit too thin on the ground to be arsed with it, frankly.
    Cheondoists: Too nervous right now.
    Hoahaoists: really do not like the idea of mixing high explosives and people. Been there, done that, got the T-shirt. Maybe next millennia. Maybe not, too. Unless you are Chinese. Yeah, well kill those buggers. But only if they come over the border again. Bastards.
    Jain …. Oh, wait…. silly idea even to list them, really.

    So, everyone else – zero

  16. Snoopy
    Snoopy

    What prediction is this from?

    The Parrot Agreement becomes a dead duck at 0500 AEDT. Apparently.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    Infidel Tiger

    That whole Manchester thing blew over pretty quickly. No one even cares any more.

    Perhaps we are getting used to Muslims?

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    Stimpson J. Cat

    In just nine hours every polar bear in the world will be dead. Think about that.

    And some of them could have been bipolar bears.
    We will never know.

  19. Andrew
    Andrew

    Well their Hindu nationalist leader made war against cash and successfully detonated his own economy. I’m not sure if that counts, but it’s a pretty freaking stupid thing to do at any rate.

    That’s FakeNews and everyone agrees Modis reforms have been MIGA.

  20. calli
    calli

    Eighteenth and oh so covfefe on the dead fred.

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    Stimpson J. Cat

    blew over

    Too soon.

  22. calli
    calli

    And I can’t let this stay there. 😃

  23. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha

    That whole Manchester thing blew over pretty quickly. No one even cares any more.

    Perhaps we are getting used to Muslims?

    Just getting resigned to the repeated atrocities.

  24. Leigh Lowe
    Leigh Lowe

    Bugger.
    Took me 10 minutes to type this on my phone so I am not leaving it stranded on the old fred.
    Could be some homework for Des Deskperson who seems to be able to source information about gummint appointments…..

    WRT to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
    Firstly, I assume that cockhead Brandis makes the appointments.
    I may be wrong, but I thought soneone said here earlier that the typical tenure is seven years.
    OK, so Cockhead… sorry, Senator Cockhead … has been AG since 2013. Logically that would mean that about 4/7 of the AAT members would have turned over in that time. I wonder how many lefties he has changed out for hard-arse black-letter members. My guess is that the number would approach zero.
    I wonder how many half-arsed immigration decisions have actually been made by appointments made by Senator Cockhead.
    Don’t fall for their so-called purge of the AAT on 30 June. Senator Cockhead probably knows he has a few scheduled resignations, and might offer a few more wink-nudge quango appointments to a few more, and simply replace them with more soft-left bleeding hearts.

  25. rickw
    rickw

    “we can’t protect everybody”

    … but strangely we can disarm everybody. Well, everybody except the criminals.

    Think about that a moment.

    The mental gymnastics of these turds is amazing, law abiding gun owners are a threat to society but muslim terrorism isn’t.

    I wonder how far we are from a test case that smashes gun control for the ordinary folk on the basis of police statements and police incompetence.

    “If you say you can’t protect us and demonstratably can’t protect us how the fuck can you insist on regulating weapons for self defence?”

  26. Dan Dare
    Dan Dare

    Quarter time at the Thursday night didgey round and the poos and wees are scoreless.
    Magnificent!

  27. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare

    Dinner time at Villa Chaos.
    So I won’t spill my wine all over this freshly starched and ironed new thread.
    We’ve got the plastic cover on tonight. 🙂

  29. john constantine
    john constantine

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4560832/NSW-Greens-MP-admits-shooting-brother.html

    Their greens mp, jeremy nova buckingham recounts how, the first time he held a gun in his hand, he walked straight up to his brother, put the gun to his brother’s head and pulled the trigger.

    He was fifteen years old.

    He also claims that the gun didn’t go off the first time, just clicked, so he pointed it at the wall and blew a hole in it.

    It was a .22 handgun.

    We have a greens politician, admitting he is a sociopath with no discipline.

    We have a greens politician claiming a .22 pistol can blow a hole in a wall.

    This, of course, will succeed in progressing the disarming of Australia. It will be so much easier to enforce compliance after the disarming.

  30. C.L.
    C.L.

    Oh yay! (Somebody, old Forum) …
    The ACL terrorist has been charged and it only took five months.
    The ACL spokesman:

    I am also concerned that the police continue to refer to the incident which blew out thick glass windows on the ground floor and first floor of our office as a “car fire”.

    The van-bomb was the most lethal vehicular explosive device in Australian history.

  31. Roger
    Roger

    The mental gymnastics of these turds is amazing, law abiding gun owners are a threat to society but muslim terrorism isn’t.

    I used to aver that we were governed by idiots.

    Now I’m convinced we’re governed by Quislings.

  32. calli
    calli

    He was fifteen years old.

    Old enough to be a child bride (should he identify as female)

    Old enough to be indoctrinated with the wonders of QWERTY in Safe Schools

    Old enough to bear the mark of Cain.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha

    Here’s the link to the petition to remove the Defence Force imam.

    I’m finding this puzzling, to say the least. There are, what, about a hundred Muslims in the A.D.F. – and they have to have their own imam? On $700 per day?

  34. Gab
    Gab

    Thanks for posting the petition, Top Ender. Just incredible how despicable this government is! I’m appalled.

    The Defence Force imam, Sheikh Mohamadu Nawas Saleem, has backed Hizb ut Tahrir and called for Sharia law. He was a key member of the Australian National Imam’s Council when it opposed Defence operations against the Islamic State and criticised laws that prohibit the advocation of terrorism.

    Yet he has been appointed to increase Islamic recruitment into our Army, Navy and Air Force, even though more Muslims from Australia have signed up to fight for the Islamic State than the Australian Defence Force.

    He gets paid over $700 per day to do this.

  35. rickw
    rickw

    We have a greens politician, admitting he is a sociopath with no discipline.

    That’s why they hate guns, they’re ill discipline sociopaths, hence guns scare the shit out of them, lest they accidentally grab one and kill someone.

  36. srr
    srr

    The Man Who Knew Too Much – FULL Audio Book – by G. K. Chesterton (1874-1936)

    Gilbert Keith Chesterton (1874-1936) was an influential and prolific English writer of the early 20th century. He was a journalist, a poet and a novelist. He wrote 80 books and 200 short stories in addition to his other work. He is perhaps best remembered for his ‘Father Brown’ stories; two collections of which are available at Librivox.org.

    ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ has some similarities to the Father Brown stories: Horne Fisher the eponymous hero is connected and indeed related to many of the high-ranking politicians of his age and thus ‘knows too much’ about the background of the mysteries in which he becomes embroiled and which he unravels.

  37. Stimpson J. Cat
    Stimpson J. Cat

    Tasmanian Greens should all be nuked from orbit.
    It’s the only way to be sure.

  38. Roger
    Roger

    On $700 per day?

    If true, why is he paid at a vastly different rate from chaplains?

    I doubt he’s completed the same training requirements.

  39. Top Ender
    Top Ender

    Dunno what it is Zulu, except for various ADF people enhancing their careers by promoting “diversity”.

    In all of my time in the ADF – which only ended less than five years back – we had chaplains, who were non-denominational.

    They were, and presumably still are, a good bunch of people, who provided a sympathetic ear when necessary. They also ran a service on Sundays, and other times, such as funerals, which were very well thought out to appear to all who wanted to attend.

  40. Boambee John
    Boambee John

    Marcus Classis at 2011

    Indeed. To borrow from and embellish the Instapundit, governments and the police (particularly in Victoria and NSW) need to remember that it is their responsibility to act in a way that protects criminals from the righteous vengeance of their victims.

    That means that justice must be seen to be done.

  42. Mark from Melbourne
    Mark from Melbourne

    And in a small win from the People’s Islamic Democratic Republic of Yarra, in the Greater Victoriastan Co-Prosperity Sphere…

    I mentioned a week or so back an egregious decision to rezone some netball courts for property development by some ALP maaaates.

    An hour or two ago, said rezoning was reversed. Just before a Disallowance Motion was due to be decided next week.

    Bugger! Not a single malt to be seen in the bar.

  43. Marcus Classis
    Marcus Classis

    calli
    #2397729, posted on June 1, 2017 at 8:34 pm
    He was fifteen years old.

    Old enough to be a child bride (should he identify as female)

    Old enough to be indoctrinated with the wonders of QWERTY in Safe Schools

    Old enough to bear the mark of Cain.

    Old enough to be a mohammedan’s Bachi baza catamite.

    oh, wait.

  44. Top Ender
    Top Ender

    “appeal” not “appear”.

    Damn auto-spell!

  45. jupes
    jupes

    It would appear that Cabinet has been told to back Duncan Lewis. Turnbull, Brandis, Joyce and even Dutton have made pathetic and embarrassing attempts to defend the moron.

    Why would they do that? Maybe two reasons.

    Firstly Lewis’ idiotic remarks are obviously an attempt to obscure the failure of the bi-partisan non-discriminatory immigration policy. Blind Freddy can see that this policy is an abject failure. However if they admit Lewis is wrong, then the Coalition would have to change that policy.

    Secondly Lewis has pretty much stated (I paraphrase) that he needs to suck up to Muslims otherwise they will stop helping ASIO dob in the terrorists and/or will become terrorists themselves. Disregarding the Pythonesque stupidity of importing more Muslims because they will hopefully dob in the terrorists among them, it is quite obvious that whatever benefits appeasing Muslims has in the short term, it does nothing to reduce the Muslim terror threat which is continually increasing.

    It is clearly in the national interest to change both policies. Therefore it will surprise no one here that the Coalition will continue to obfuscate and bring in more Muslims. And Lewis will continue to ask for more agents to monitor them …

  46. JC
    JC

    C.L.
    #2397727, posted on June 1, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Oh yay! (Somebody, old Forum) …

    The ACL terrorist has been charged and it only took five months.
    The ACL spokesman:

    I am also concerned that the police continue to refer to the incident which blew out thick glass windows on the ground floor and first floor of our office as a “car fire”.

    The van-bomb was the most lethal vehicular explosive device in Australian history.

    Why are they covering up for him? I don’t get it.

  47. Boambee John
    Boambee John

    rickw at 2026

    The government/police line seems to be we can and will protect you, therefore you need only call 000.

    They quietly ignore response time (though even they might have difficulty explaining the delay at Tullamarine).

    However, if they wish to push the line that they offer an absolute level of service, such that no citizen need do more than dial 000, then they are open to strict liability if the service is less than perfect.

    A few big compensation cases, plus some allegations of dereliction of duty and incompetence would focus their minds.

  48. Sinclair Davidson
    Sinclair Davidson

    Oh no. Hawthorn have scored their lowest half-time score in club history. Must be bad for football.

    🙂

  49. Rabz
    Rabz

    Just when I think this country couldn’t be maladministered (PTP) by a more loathsome, staggeringly stupid, treasonous bunch of inexcusable dunderheaded parasites, I read above that our beloved defence force has a moozley terrorist imam.

    Beyond frigging parody.

  50. Leigh Lowe
    Leigh Lowe

    Dan Dare
    #2397723, posted on June 1, 2017 at 8:27 pm
    Quarter time at the Thursday night didgey round and the poos and wees are scoreless.
    Magnificent.

    Hawks have had a yuuuuuge second quarter.
    Half time …
    Port 9:8:62
    Hawks 0:3:3.

  51. dopey
    dopey

    Boarding the plane quickly would demonstrate competence and a willingness to act. This must be avoided at all costs. Waiting 90 minutes suggests cops are using their brains.

  52. jupes
    jupes

    Must be bad for football.

    It would have been a lot better for football if they had done that a few weeks ago against West Coast.

  53. Boambee John
    Boambee John

    jupes at 2052

    If ASIO and the AFP are having diffuculties getting cooperation from the Muslim “community” then next time there is an “incident”, charge all close associates of the miscreant who did not tip off the authorities as accessories before the fact.

    Most of the charges won’t stick, but after a while the message will get through.

    Withdraw their “social licence” to ignore their responsibilities to the wider community.

