Liberty Quote
Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.— H. L. Mencken
-
-
Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
Just another thought on sri lankan psychiatric man and the hijacked plane – how the f*ck does someone get a bomb onto a flight, past all that “comprehensive” frigging security theatre?
Why was his claim he had a bomb taken seriously?
Yes; “counter terrorism expert” interviewed yesterday said it was impossible to get a bomb on a plane these days. Police evidently thought otherwise. So they left c. 300 people on the plane for 90 minutes instead of evacuating them urgently!
We’re on our own.
And more importantly, no lessons were learned.
“Trainee chef” of course is just a nod and a wink excuse for the corrupt sale of Australian residency by crony education and residency providers.