Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, June 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

253 Responses to Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017

1 2
  1. Roger
    #2398088, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Just another thought on sri lankan psychiatric man and the hijacked plane – how the f*ck does someone get a bomb onto a flight, past all that “comprehensive” frigging security theatre?

    Why was his claim he had a bomb taken seriously?

    Yes; “counter terrorism expert” interviewed yesterday said it was impossible to get a bomb on a plane these days. Police evidently thought otherwise. So they left c. 300 people on the plane for 90 minutes instead of evacuating them urgently!

    We’re on our own.

  2. Armadillo
    #2398089, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:03 am

    And more importantly, no lessons were learned.

  3. John constantine
    #2398090, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:04 am

    “Trainee chef” of course is just a nod and a wink excuse for the corrupt sale of Australian residency by crony education and residency providers.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *