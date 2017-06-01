Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017

  1. Jessie
    #2398553, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    johanna @2.10pm

    Ask the medical staff in an operating theatre or hospital wards ……….

    Indoor lighting is a major quality of life issue, and I wish I could sentence Maocolm to eternity in a library with one of his defective light globes 10 feet up in a vast room.

    and whether Turdball et al has shares in European surgical instruments industry

  2. Chris
    #2398555, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    He’s homogeneous I think.

    Homo-genius?

  3. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2398560, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I want Trump to build the wall with palm oil and seal skins.

  4. johanna
    #2398566, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Greetings from Forest City, Iowa.

    Are you going to drop in on Antique Archaeology? Home of American Pickers, it’s in LeClaire.

    I loved the flyover States when I was travelling in the US. Nice people, reasonable prices and plenty of scenery. My favourite was Wyoming, although Montana, New Mexico and Arizona were great as well. Actually, they were all great. About the only State I disliked was Flah-dah. Hot, sticky climate, ugly architecture, mediocre (at best) food, and a gazillion bugs and bities. Sort of like Cooktown without the charm.

    Do keep posting, Motelier. You are a level-headed commenter on contemporary America.

    Please let us know how the Trump presidency is playing out on the ground.

  5. stackja
    #2398573, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Liberty Quote
    The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of the blessings. The inherent blessing of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.

    — Winston Churchill

  6. Diogenes
    #2398575, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    You have obviously never removed staples from your body after a vicious stapler fight.
    Don’t get me started on scissor throwing battles….

    Had our school javelin “carnival” today. I jokingly asked my year 8 class for volunteers to be javelin catchers, and nearly all volunteered. This is was our “selective” class (bangs head on desk)

  7. .
    #2398576, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    They want to please the authority figure. You’ve got to teach them to be independently minded, stoic, cynical shits.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2398577, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    when euthanasia in Canada reaches the level of Belgium and the Netherlands, the country’s health system could save up to up to C$139 million every year.

    OK.
    I’m sorry but someone has to come out and say it and it may as well be me.
    Immigrants, refugees, Muslim’s, Buddhists,
    Hipster beard havers, Hippies, Greens, and Normie’s first please.

    Mentally ill and autistic last.

    You guys can all try it first and if you tell us after the procedure that it’s great we’ll get onboard.

    Fair deal?

  9. Nick
    #2398578, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    From the SMH, what reads as if it’s satire from the Cat:

    I laughed,” she says. “I said ‘why would I want to audition for a film called Australia Day?’ As an Aboriginal woman, it conjures up that it’s going to be some bogan Cronulla riots type thing.”

    But when she read the script, Sebbens was delighted to see the provocative territory the drama was covering – a potent examination of race and identity

    “It’s taking a look at the horrible side to Australia that people don’t like to acknowledge exists, especially on nice summer days when you can just pop on the Hottest 100 and enjoy a tinnie,” she says.

    Sebbens plays an Aboriginal police officer, Senior Constable Sonya Mackenzie, who is caught up in interwoven dramas as three teenagers run away on the national day: a 14-year-old Indigenous girl fleeing a car crash, a 17-year-old Iranian boy running from a crime scene and a 19-year-old Chinese girl escaping sexual slavery.

  10. BrettW
    #2398579, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Jupes,
    Thanks for criteria of ACB. I did not realise it applied to postmen, cooks and clerks etc. I thought you had at least to pretend to be in combat, usually by going on a patrol. Appears just being attached to such a unit means eligible.

    I wont even speculate on how she could develop PTSD as a finance clerk.

  11. Senile Old Guy
    #2398581, posted on June 2, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Robyn J Whitaker is Bromby Lecturer in Biblical Studies at Trinity College and a lecturer at the University of Divinity.

    Not all opinions are of equal weight. While Margaret Court remains one of the most phenomenal sportswomen in Australian history, this does not qualify her as a spokesperson for Christianity on marriage equality.

    Nor does it disqualify her, which is what Whitaker is trying to imply.

    Concepts of family and marriage have evolved and changed throughout human history, including within the church. Modern Christian families can be made up of gay couples, straight couples, single people in community, childless adults, foster parents, step-parents, grandparents and biological parents.

    But many Christians do not endorse these ideas of ‘modern Christian families’, as is (currently) their right.

    Many Christians are not represented by the views we’ve recently heard from Margaret Court, nor those espoused by the so-called Australian Christian Lobby. In fact, quite the opposite. Christian values of love, justice and inclusion found throughout the Bible are why so many Christians support marriage equality.

    Now ‘so-called’ does not seem very charitable, to me. And the ‘so many’ is simply a call to majority rules, and not an argument.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2398583, posted on June 2, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Homo-genius?

    If genius means driving a car the wrong way up a one way street except it’s not a car and it’s not a street then yes, he is a genius.

  13. Gab
    #2398585, posted on June 2, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Winston
    Are you selling normal light bulbs? Price please. I’ll pay for transport.

  14. Senile Old Guy
    #2398587, posted on June 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Lord Mayor Sue Hickey has her sights on Canberra to lobby the Australian Local Government Association on the issue. She wants every council in Australia to write to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asking for the date of Australian Day celebrations to be changed. “This is so we can have a day that’s more reflective of all cultures and that we can all enjoy it,” Alderman Hickey said.

    Local government meddling again.

  15. Gab
    #2398588, posted on June 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Normal as opposed to these Ecocrap ones?

  16. notafan
    #2398589, posted on June 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Are you going to drop in on Antique Archaeology? Home of American Pickers, it’s in LeClaire.

    Been there Johanna

    Very near my buddy’s place.

    It’s teeny tiny and a little disappointing.

    Still if you are in the market for a home made depression era bicycle with wooden wheels and have a lazy USD $1500 you too can have one.

  17. Diogenes
    #2398591, posted on June 2, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    They want to please the authority figure. You’ve got to teach them to be independently minded, stoic, cynical shits.

    Yep they are very eager to please – and just want to be told the answer so that they can get a tick, little or no imagination . They had a great time on the “Spurious Correlations” website – they were most taken with the pirates vs global warming correlation.

    I keep chipping away, first I get everybody to agree with me on something stupid (eg javelin catching) , then I give them the look of contempt or bewilderment they are becoming familiar with, and then the penny starts to drop. Hopefully by the time I lose them at the semester change over they wll have learned a few life lessons, not in the digital technologies syllabus.

    I tried the same “morning announcement” yesterday with the lower ability class – obnly one volunteer, but he put his hand down when asked if wanted to catch sharp “spears”

  18. .
    #2398592, posted on June 2, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Still if you are in the market for a home made depression era bicycle with wooden wheels and have a lazy USD $1500 you too can have one.

    I’ll take six!

