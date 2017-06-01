Liberty Quote
Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.— Marcus Aurelius
-
-
Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
518 Responses to Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
johanna @2.10pm
Ask the medical staff in an operating theatre or hospital wards ……….
and whether Turdball et al has shares in European surgical instruments industry
Homo-genius?
I want Trump to build the wall with palm oil and seal skins.
Are you going to drop in on Antique Archaeology? Home of American Pickers, it’s in LeClaire.
I loved the flyover States when I was travelling in the US. Nice people, reasonable prices and plenty of scenery. My favourite was Wyoming, although Montana, New Mexico and Arizona were great as well. Actually, they were all great. About the only State I disliked was Flah-dah. Hot, sticky climate, ugly architecture, mediocre (at best) food, and a gazillion bugs and bities. Sort of like Cooktown without the charm.
Do keep posting, Motelier. You are a level-headed commenter on contemporary America.
Please let us know how the Trump presidency is playing out on the ground.
Had our school javelin “carnival” today. I jokingly asked my year 8 class for volunteers to be javelin catchers, and nearly all volunteered. This is was our “selective” class (bangs head on desk)
They want to please the authority figure. You’ve got to teach them to be independently minded, stoic, cynical shits.
when euthanasia in Canada reaches the level of Belgium and the Netherlands, the country’s health system could save up to up to C$139 million every year.
OK.
I’m sorry but someone has to come out and say it and it may as well be me.
Immigrants, refugees, Muslim’s, Buddhists,
Hipster beard havers, Hippies, Greens, and Normie’s first please.
Mentally ill and autistic last.
You guys can all try it first and if you tell us after the procedure that it’s great we’ll get onboard.
Fair deal?
From the SMH, what reads as if it’s satire from the Cat:
Jupes,
Thanks for criteria of ACB. I did not realise it applied to postmen, cooks and clerks etc. I thought you had at least to pretend to be in combat, usually by going on a patrol. Appears just being attached to such a unit means eligible.
I wont even speculate on how she could develop PTSD as a finance clerk.
Robyn J Whitaker is Bromby Lecturer in Biblical Studies at Trinity College and a lecturer at the University of Divinity.
Nor does it disqualify her, which is what Whitaker is trying to imply.
But many Christians do not endorse these ideas of ‘modern Christian families’, as is (currently) their right.
Now ‘so-called’ does not seem very charitable, to me. And the ‘so many’ is simply a call to majority rules, and not an argument.
Homo-genius?
If genius means driving a car the wrong way up a one way street except it’s not a car and it’s not a street then yes, he is a genius.
Winston
Are you selling normal light bulbs? Price please. I’ll pay for transport.
Local government meddling again.
Normal as opposed to these Ecocrap ones?
Been there Johanna
Very near my buddy’s place.
It’s teeny tiny and a little disappointing.
Still if you are in the market for a home made depression era bicycle with wooden wheels and have a lazy USD $1500 you too can have one.
Yep they are very eager to please – and just want to be told the answer so that they can get a tick, little or no imagination . They had a great time on the “Spurious Correlations” website – they were most taken with the pirates vs global warming correlation.
I keep chipping away, first I get everybody to agree with me on something stupid (eg javelin catching) , then I give them the look of contempt or bewilderment they are becoming familiar with, and then the penny starts to drop. Hopefully by the time I lose them at the semester change over they wll have learned a few life lessons, not in the digital technologies syllabus.
I tried the same “morning announcement” yesterday with the lower ability class – obnly one volunteer, but he put his hand down when asked if wanted to catch sharp “spears”
I’ll take six!