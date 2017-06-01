Liberty Quote
Laws and taboos against upsetting the tender-minded are everywhere. Polite society, by which I mean not only successive governments, but the wider bureaucracy and mainstream opinion, holds that it is wrong to cause offence, even to those whose views are offensive; wicked to be disrespectful even of those who are not worthy of respect.— Nick Cohen
-
-
Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
That is, indeed, the thinking.
Re Margaret Court, however …
She does ignore the Biblical injunction about women having ecclesial authority over men.
And I note on the website of her church that she calls herself Dr Margaret Court.
Mmm.
Stimpy – Roger is referring to Gen 2:17 and the follow up in Gen 3:2-6 and Gen 5:5.
I thought ‘Reconciliation Week’ – this week – had taken over from ‘NAIDOC Week’ – National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee – that normally happens around this time of year.
But nope, NAIDOC Week is still on, 2 – 9 July.
“NAIDOC Week” is ‘a time to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements’. It is subsidised by the Australian Government .
‘Reconciliation Week’ celebrates the 1967 referendum and Mabo and ‘asks all Australians to be a part of the next big steps in our nation’s reconciliation journey.’ It is run by ‘Reconciliation Australia’, which styles itself, rather grandiosely, as ‘the national expert body on reconciliation in Australia’. It is ‘an independent not-for-profit organisation’ that is supported by PM&C, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Human Services.
I find it all a bit confusing.
Some people here insist she must be thrown under a bus.
She wants a drug free Australia? Is she an Imam or a preacher?
You’ll take my cigars and gin away from my cold, dead hands.
Yes, because in gay world, exercising your right of free speech and offending faggots is far worse than kiddy fiddling.
This Ball is a fucking nobody C-grade suburban footballer who us famous for being gay … that is all … just gay.
I went to one on Monday.
Apart from the funeral directors and the deceased brothers I was the only one in a suit.
Sad.
Tinta:
Not nearly.
I weep for the lack of a comments facility there. I would have said what I think.
Then I would have edited it.
Possibly I would have mentioned the view of rugby fans on the out-ness of AFL players.
I would have digressed via post-modern morality, invented by Foucault and Lacan so that
Well,maybe the llamas were a step too far.
Bruce: Oh, well if you want to know what Nietzsche ‘really’ said that’s where I come in. Not much use to anyone because I’m all equivocation. Resigned to being ineffectual.
Bill Shorten weighing in on the climate change thing today reminded me that if you’d like to pit one celeb against another, you could try Bill Shorten vs. Michael Chrichton, whose lengthy 2005 appraisal of the state of play in climate change matters is here.
I’ve seen board shorts, thongs (on the feet) and Mambo T – shirts.
That’s terrible. About 10 years ago, I went to one and the deceased had a teenage daughter. Her friends were wearing stuff that was slutty even in a bar. The poor dears probably just thought they looked nice. Nor were they old enough to buy their own drinks.
It was in a Cathedral as well. FFS.
John Bolton on Paris. He is exactly right. I’ve never heard it better put.
And the bloke in the box too?
I haven’t read Nietzsche. 😀
On the other hand I was most proud when one of my markers, Bill Kitching from UQ, reckoned mine was a good “no frills thesis”. You remember such things despite all the decades.
Gab, I think you know me very well by now — and with any justice he’s be selling camels – what a loathsome piece of work. Bring back Tony I say.
Deanna Frabotta @deefrabotta 12m12 minutes ago
Deanna Frabotta Retweeted John Cardillo
The swamp draining itself! #MAGA
…
John CardilloVerified account @johncardillo
John Cardillo Retweeted The Hill
Awesome. Two globalists just fired themselves.
Less for @POTUS to do now.
…
The HillVerified account @thehill
#BREAKING: Disney CEO joins Elon Musk in quitting Trump business council after exit from Paris climate deal http://hill.cm/6tvf1Qz
Fox NewsVerified account @FoxNews 8h8 hours ago
.@jessebwatters on Paris accord withdrawal:
“We went from leading from behind to America first today.” #TheFive
https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/870455553155186688
Funerals: and yet the last one I went to about 5 years ago there were a lot of older folk , well dressed as you would expect. However also there were truckies , brickies and tradies with a smattering of assorted everyday battlers. All well dressed in trousers, jackets and young women in respectful attire – sunnies were taken off for the proceedings indoors and outdoors. Full on piss up at a local Workers Club but.
You certainly can’t pick them.
For Makka, sample pictures of a gas pistol.
These and others are perfectly legal to own and carry without a permit in most European countries I spend a lot of time in.
They can eject all sort of gasses, like pepper spray or tear gas effective about 5 meters or shoot rubber bullets effective to 10-15 meters.
Don’t even dream of them ever being approved here of course.
What Snoopy? Not enough adjectives? Vis a Vis Turnbull I think enough time has elapsed or do you think it’s too early to bring up (pardon the pun) Proverbs 26:11?
Chris are you talking to me? because I think I have cross over the summit of Peak Stupid and am on the other side, bit lonely but.
Very kind of you to offer, Winston. Roughly working out the cost of freight in this country, it would be prohibitive. But thank you and enjoy them while they last.
Thanks Mark A.
I did a Service funeral one time, bugler, firing party, the full Monty, where the bloke had left his widow an envelope full of cash, for drinks for the firing party and the bugler, if she thought we had done a good job. All a little the worse for wear when we left the local R.S.L….
LOL
Went to 48H pizzeria in South Yarra tonight, best pizza in Melbourne by far.
One of the few things I’ll miss from Melbourne.
That’s all I got.
Like most happy clappers she is fairly weird, but she is absolutely right about homos and gender benders.
General Deplorable @HouseCracka
Wow. Someone in the chat room said Seth Rich was unmasked and that is how they found out he was the source of the leaks.
HOLY MOLY!
..
CCCINNC 🌹 @CCCINNC 5h5 hours ago
Replying to @HouseCracka
NSA Won’t Release Clinton/Lynch Tarmac Tape – Claims “Nat Sec”
Since when did Golf & Grandkids become Nat Sec???
https://twitter.com/HouseCracka/status/870504462695018496
Gab, stop defaming Afghan car dealers.
I know the feeling.
I think back to what Archbishop Hart laid down a few years ago: no more eulogies (traditionally, there was no eulogy at a Catholic funeral), no stupid objects on the casket, no Guns ‘n Roses on the way out. Of course Hart was “slammed” by various commentators. He was bang on the money.
We had dinner in Amsterdam, one night, where the pizza cook was tossing pizza bases in the air, with a cigarette in his mouth.
Good on him. Joanna Lumley had a vending machine (hot) coffee in her Japanese visit (ABC a few weeks ago – RPT) and swore it was top notch.
I haven’t scrolled up but all Cats should know that Hendos MWD blog today is one for ages.
His dismantling of theirABC’s Louise Milligans hatchet job on Cardinal Pell is brilliant.
Hehe…reading a paperback, first for a while.
I caught myself unconsciously pressing the edge of the page expecting the page to turn.
Did a double take then turned the page manually.
How things change!
We had dinner in Amsterdam, one night, where the pizza cook was tossing pizza bases in the air, with a cigarette in his mouth.
I knew a Christian Lebbo pizza joint in Lidcombe doing the same in 1974. He had a side business selling used cars and a courier service to boot. I could settle my weekly tab with him at the front bar of the Railway Hotel on a Friday night with a schooner of Flag Ale as interest. The guy was a fkn legend!
Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter
·
16h
This is why we need an alliance with Russia to protect it from Germany. Can you imagine Muslim ideology wedded to German fighting machine?
Under the circumstances, “wedded” might be an overly formal description of the proceedings.
Masterful. What I loved was the response by Mother Superior Louise Adler because Milligan is under the bed re-acquainting herself with the dust fairies. Another talentless piece of work.
Bill Leak, God rest his soul, would have produced a magnificent cartoon about the bumbling Ashton trying to figure out whether to charge Cardinal Pell or not. I really miss Leak.
She does ignore the Biblical injunction about women having ecclesial authority over men.
That’s in the Gospels is it?
That may have made sense in 1938, but germany today is a soft and feminised state that could be over run in 3 hours by the Kiss Army.
The only thing German’s could conquer is each others sphincters.
In Paul’s letters, which Peter commends.
In Paul’s first letter to Timothy. Perhaps they were having trouble with loud mouth, gossipy women.
So the answer is no. It’s not in the Gospels.
Me too, so much material, today’s climate change catastrophication imagine the cartoon tomorrow morning – such a great loss.
Fisky
#2398944, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm
This is why we need an alliance with Russia to protect it from Germany. Can you imagine Muslim ideology wedded to German fighting machine?
There was a Muslim SS brigade attached to the German army.
Look it up. As an organised military unit they weren’t terribly effective.
No, it isn’t. Is that important?
There’s not much stupider than progressive leftist’s lecturing on Christianity.
http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-06-02/margaret-court-marriage-bible-isnt-meant-to-be-read-so-literally/8583412?pfmredir=sm&sf84395010=1&smid=Page:%20ABC%20News-Facebook_Organic&WT.tsrc=Facbeook&WT.tsrc=Facebook_Organic
If Margaret Court is so inconsequential, as her smart critics suggest, then why are they writing reams in response to her comments?
Hilarious.
Smart was meant to read as smarmy.
Didn’t lack enthusiasm though.
Film of Fatty Ashton’s crack anti-terror squad conducting a raid on a Middle Eastern terror cell
Here you go. John 14:25-26.
Snoopy
#2398962, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:56 pm
There was a Muslim SS brigade attached to the German army.
Look it up. As an organised military unit they weren’t terribly effective.
Didn’t lack enthusiasm though.
Shooting lots of holes into the air doesn’t compensate for failure in the field.
Neither does pointing your backsides to heaven five times a day, as proved by the Israelis when destroying the Egyptian air force.
I’ll guarantee next year that Arena is renamed the Prolapsed Rectum Mardi Gras Freak Zone.
IIRC, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem (Pig Excrement Be Unto Him) helped raise three divisions of Bosnian and Albanian Muslims for Germany?