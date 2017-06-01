Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, June 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

807 Responses to Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2398904, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Whatever comes out the other side of a body is pretty much wasted and indeed an unnecessary risk.

    That is, indeed, the thinking.

  2. C.L.
    #2398905, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Re Margaret Court, however …

    She does ignore the Biblical injunction about women having ecclesial authority over men.
    And I note on the website of her church that she calls herself Dr Margaret Court.

    Mmm.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2398906, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Stimpy – Roger is referring to Gen 2:17 and the follow up in Gen 3:2-6 and Gen 5:5.

  4. Des Deskperson
    #2398909, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I thought ‘Reconciliation Week’ – this week – had taken over from ‘NAIDOC Week’ – National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee – that normally happens around this time of year.

    But nope, NAIDOC Week is still on, 2 – 9 July.

    “NAIDOC Week” is ‘a time to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievements’. It is subsidised by the Australian Government .

    ‘Reconciliation Week’ celebrates the 1967 referendum and Mabo and ‘asks all Australians to be a part of the next big steps in our nation’s reconciliation journey.’ It is run by ‘Reconciliation Australia’, which styles itself, rather grandiosely, as ‘the national expert body on reconciliation in Australia’. It is ‘an independent not-for-profit organisation’ that is supported by PM&C, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Human Services.

    I find it all a bit confusing.

  5. .
    #2398910, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    In honour of her many ministry accomplishments she has received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws (PhD LLD Hon) from Oral Roberts University

    Some people here insist she must be thrown under a bus.

    She wants a drug free Australia? Is she an Imam or a preacher?

    You’ll take my cigars and gin away from my cold, dead hands.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2398911, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Also, we didn’t see McGregor or Turnbull or anyone else defend Rolf Harris when his mural was painted over by Warrnambool City Council. I’m not seeking to equate Court’s advocacy with Harris’ child sex abuse, but the same logic applies.

    Yes, because in gay world, exercising your right of free speech and offending faggots is far worse than kiddy fiddling.
    This Ball is a fucking nobody C-grade suburban footballer who us famous for being gay … that is all … just gay.

  7. jupes
    #2398912, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    I went to a funeral today.

    I went to one on Monday.

    Apart from the funeral directors and the deceased brothers I was the only one in a suit.

    Sad.

  8. Chris
    #2398913, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Also, we didn’t see McGregor or Turnbull or anyone else defend Rolf Harris when his mural was painted over by Warrnambool City Council. I’m not seeking to equate Court’s advocacy with Harris’ child sex abuse, but the same logic applies.

    Tinta:

    Oh, really? Someone has achieved Peak Stupid.

    Not nearly.
    I weep for the lack of a comments facility there. I would have said what I think.
    Then I would have edited it.
    Possibly I would have mentioned the view of rugby fans on the out-ness of AFL players.
    I would have digressed via post-modern morality, invented by Foucault and Lacan so that

    Well,maybe the llamas were a step too far.

  9. one old bruce
    #2398914, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Bruce: Oh, well if you want to know what Nietzsche ‘really’ said that’s where I come in. Not much use to anyone because I’m all equivocation. Resigned to being ineffectual.

  10. herodotus
    #2398915, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Bill Shorten weighing in on the climate change thing today reminded me that if you’d like to pit one celeb against another, you could try Bill Shorten vs. Michael Chrichton, whose lengthy 2005 appraisal of the state of play in climate change matters is here.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2398916, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Apart from the funeral directors and the deceased brothers I was the only one in a suit.

    I’ve seen board shorts, thongs (on the feet) and Mambo T – shirts.

  12. .
    #2398917, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Apart from the funeral directors and the deceased brothers I was the only one in a suit.

    Sad.

    That’s terrible. About 10 years ago, I went to one and the deceased had a teenage daughter. Her friends were wearing stuff that was slutty even in a bar. The poor dears probably just thought they looked nice. Nor were they old enough to buy their own drinks.

    It was in a Cathedral as well. FFS.

  13. Indolent
    #2398918, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    John Bolton on Paris. He is exactly right. I’ve never heard it better put.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #2398919, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    jupes
    #2398912, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm
    I went to a funeral today.

    I went to one on Monday.

    Apart from the funeral directors and the deceased brothers I was the only one in a suit.

    Sad.

    And the bloke in the box too?

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2398920, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    well if you want to know what Nietzsche ‘really’ said that’s where I come in

    I haven’t read Nietzsche. 😀
    On the other hand I was most proud when one of my markers, Bill Kitching from UQ, reckoned mine was a good “no frills thesis”. You remember such things despite all the decades.

  16. Tintarella di Luna
    #2398921, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Welcome to the club. He is a sniveling coward, a fake with egotistical issues he uses to cover up his lack of any talent other than to talk shite at people. In a just world, he’d be a used car salesman in Afghanistan.

    Gab, I think you know me very well by now — and with any justice he’s be selling camels – what a loathsome piece of work. Bring back Tony I say.

  17. srr
    #2398922, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Deanna Frabotta‏ @deefrabotta 12m12 minutes ago
    Deanna Frabotta Retweeted John Cardillo

    The swamp draining itself! #MAGA

    John Cardillo‏Verified account @johncardillo
    John Cardillo Retweeted The Hill

    Awesome. Two globalists just fired themselves.
    Less for @POTUS to do now.

    The Hill‏Verified account @thehill

    #BREAKING: Disney CEO joins Elon Musk in quitting Trump business council after exit from Paris climate deal http://hill.cm/6tvf1Qz

  18. srr
    #2398923, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Fox News‏Verified account @FoxNews 8h8 hours ago

    .@jessebwatters on Paris accord withdrawal:
    “We went from leading from behind to America first today.”     #TheFive

    https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/870455553155186688

  19. Makka
    #2398924, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Funerals: and yet the last one I went to about 5 years ago there were a lot of older folk , well dressed as you would expect. However also there were truckies , brickies and tradies with a smattering of assorted everyday battlers. All well dressed in trousers, jackets and young women in respectful attire – sunnies were taken off for the proceedings indoors and outdoors. Full on piss up at a local Workers Club but.

    You certainly can’t pick them.

  20. Mark A
    #2398925, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    For Makka, sample pictures of a gas pistol.
    These and others are perfectly legal to own and carry without a permit in most European countries I spend a lot of time in.
    They can eject all sort of gasses, like pepper spray or tear gas effective about 5 meters or shoot rubber bullets effective to 10-15 meters.
    Don’t even dream of them ever being approved here of course.

  21. Tintarella di Luna
    #2398926, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Tinta, just maybe you’re being a tad rash in your judgement. Would you care to take a little more time to reflect?

    What Snoopy? Not enough adjectives? Vis a Vis Turnbull I think enough time has elapsed or do you think it’s too early to bring up (pardon the pun) Proverbs 26:11?

  22. Tintarella di Luna
    #2398927, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Chris
    #2398913, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Chris are you talking to me? because I think I have cross over the summit of Peak Stupid and am on the other side, bit lonely but.

  23. Gab
    #2398928, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    I still have 100 incandescents left – at current rates of usage, I’ll still have the brightest tombstone in history when I go.
    I’m offering boxes of six mixed to any cat who wants one – free.
    Just ask Doomlord for my email to sort it out.

    Very kind of you to offer, Winston. Roughly working out the cost of freight in this country, it would be prohibitive. But thank you and enjoy them while they last.

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2398930, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Full on piss up at a local Workers Club but.

    I did a Service funeral one time, bugler, firing party, the full Monty, where the bloke had left his widow an envelope full of cash, for drinks for the firing party and the bugler, if she thought we had done a good job. All a little the worse for wear when we left the local R.S.L….

  27. Adam
    #2398932, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Went to 48H pizzeria in South Yarra tonight, best pizza in Melbourne by far.

    One of the few things I’ll miss from Melbourne.

    That’s all I got.

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2398934, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    2398905, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:52 pm
    Re Margaret Court, however …

    She does ignore the Biblical injunction about women having ecclesial authority over men.
    And I note on the website of her church that she calls herself Dr Margaret Court.

    Mmm.

    Like most happy clappers she is fairly weird, but she is absolutely right about homos and gender benders.

  29. srr
    #2398935, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    General Deplorable‏ @HouseCracka

    Wow. Someone in the chat room said Seth Rich was unmasked and that is how they found out he was the source of the leaks.
    HOLY MOLY!
    ..
    CCCINNC 🌹‏ @CCCINNC 5h5 hours ago
    Replying to @HouseCracka

    NSA Won’t Release Clinton/Lynch Tarmac Tape – Claims “Nat Sec”
    Since when did Golf & Grandkids become Nat Sec???

    https://twitter.com/HouseCracka/status/870504462695018496

  30. 132andBush
    #2398936, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Gab, stop defaming Afghan car dealers.

  31. C.L.
    #2398937, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    I went to a funeral today.
    ——————
    I went to one on Monday.

    Apart from the funeral directors and the deceased brothers I was the only one in a suit.

    Sad.

    I know the feeling.
    I think back to what Archbishop Hart laid down a few years ago: no more eulogies (traditionally, there was no eulogy at a Catholic funeral), no stupid objects on the casket, no Guns ‘n Roses on the way out. Of course Hart was “slammed” by various commentators. He was bang on the money.

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2398938, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Went to 48H pizzeria in South Yarra tonight, best pizza in Melbourne by far.

    We had dinner in Amsterdam, one night, where the pizza cook was tossing pizza bases in the air, with a cigarette in his mouth.

  33. C.L.
    #2398939, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Smart Indian dude, opening a store in St Kilda with nothing but masses of product vending machines. Theft proof, no employees… everything for sale – undies, cosmetics, food, drinks, all kinds of tucker. Just like Japan where you can buy a wonderful hot coffee outdoors in sub freezing temps. Retail is about to be seriously screwed.

    Good on him. Joanna Lumley had a vending machine (hot) coffee in her Japanese visit (ABC a few weeks ago – RPT) and swore it was top notch.

  34. custard
    #2398940, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I haven’t scrolled up but all Cats should know that Hendos MWD blog today is one for ages.

    His dismantling of theirABC’s Louise Milligans hatchet job on Cardinal Pell is brilliant.

  35. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2398941, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Hehe…reading a paperback, first for a while.
    I caught myself unconsciously pressing the edge of the page expecting the page to turn.
    Did a double take then turned the page manually.
    How things change!

  36. Makka
    #2398943, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    We had dinner in Amsterdam, one night, where the pizza cook was tossing pizza bases in the air, with a cigarette in his mouth.

    I knew a Christian Lebbo pizza joint in Lidcombe doing the same in 1974. He had a side business selling used cars and a courier service to boot. I could settle my weekly tab with him at the front bar of the Railway Hotel on a Friday night with a schooner of Flag Ale as interest. The guy was a fkn legend!

  37. Fisky
    #2398944, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Ann Coulter @AnnCoulter
    ·
    16h

    This is why we need an alliance with Russia to protect it from Germany. Can you imagine Muslim ideology wedded to German fighting machine?

  38. Tel
    #2398945, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    This is why we need an alliance with Russia to protect it from Germany. Can you imagine Muslim ideology wedded to German fighting machine?

    Under the circumstances, “wedded” might be an overly formal description of the proceedings.

  39. Tintarella di Luna
    #2398946, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    His dismantling of theirABC’s Louise Milligans hatchet job on Cardinal Pell is brilliant.

    Masterful. What I loved was the response by Mother Superior Louise Adler because Milligan is under the bed re-acquainting herself with the dust fairies. Another talentless piece of work.

  40. Gab
    #2398947, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Bill Leak, God rest his soul, would have produced a magnificent cartoon about the bumbling Ashton trying to figure out whether to charge Cardinal Pell or not. I really miss Leak.

  41. sdfc
    #2398949, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    She does ignore the Biblical injunction about women having ecclesial authority over men.

    That’s in the Gospels is it?

  42. Infidel Tiger
    #2398950, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    This is why we need an alliance with Russia to protect it from Germany. Can you imagine Muslim ideology wedded to German fighting machine?

    That may have made sense in 1938, but germany today is a soft and feminised state that could be over run in 3 hours by the Kiss Army.

    The only thing German’s could conquer is each others sphincters.

  43. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2398951, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    That’s in the Gospels is it?

    In Paul’s letters, which Peter commends.

  44. calli
    #2398952, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    That’s in the Gospels is it?

    In Paul’s first letter to Timothy. Perhaps they were having trouble with loud mouth, gossipy women.

  45. sdfc
    #2398953, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    So the answer is no. It’s not in the Gospels.

  46. Tintarella di Luna
    #2398954, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Bill Leak, God rest his soul, would have produced a magnificent cartoon about the bumbling Ashton trying to figure out whether to charge Cardinal Pell or not. I really miss Leak.

    Me too, so much material, today’s climate change catastrophication imagine the cartoon tomorrow morning – such a great loss.

  47. Mark A
    #2398956, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Fisky
    #2398944, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    This is why we need an alliance with Russia to protect it from Germany. Can you imagine Muslim ideology wedded to German fighting machine?

    There was a Muslim SS brigade attached to the German army.
    Look it up. As an organised military unit they weren’t terribly effective.

  48. calli
    #2398957, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    No, it isn’t. Is that important?

  49. Infidel Tiger
    #2398958, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Margaret Court is wrong to claim marriage is “a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible”, as she did in her open letter to Qantas, or that a “biblical view” of marriage is between one man and one woman, as she did on Channel Ten’s The Project last week.

    She is even more wrong to suggest she is being persecuted for her views. Here is why.

    Reading the Bible to determine the shape of contemporary marriage is not an easy task.

    There’s not much stupider than progressive leftist’s lecturing on Christianity.

    http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-06-02/margaret-court-marriage-bible-isnt-meant-to-be-read-so-literally/8583412?pfmredir=sm&sf84395010=1&smid=Page:%20ABC%20News-Facebook_Organic&WT.tsrc=Facbeook&WT.tsrc=Facebook_Organic

  50. Gab
    #2398960, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    If Margaret Court is so inconsequential, as her smart critics suggest, then why are they writing reams in response to her comments?

    Hilarious.

  51. Gab
    #2398961, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Smart was meant to read as smarmy.

  52. Snoopy
    #2398962, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    There was a Muslim SS brigade attached to the German army.
    Look it up. As an organised military unit they weren’t terribly effective.

    Didn’t lack enthusiasm though.

  53. Leigh Lowe
    #2398963, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Film of Fatty Ashton’s crack anti-terror squad conducting a raid on a Middle Eastern terror cell

  54. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2398965, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    It’s not in the Gospels.

    Here you go. John 14:25-26.

  55. Mark A
    #2398966, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Snoopy
    #2398962, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    There was a Muslim SS brigade attached to the German army.
    Look it up. As an organised military unit they weren’t terribly effective.

    Didn’t lack enthusiasm though.

    Shooting lots of holes into the air doesn’t compensate for failure in the field.
    Neither does pointing your backsides to heaven five times a day, as proved by the Israelis when destroying the Egyptian air force.

  56. Infidel Tiger
    #2398967, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    If Margaret Court is so inconsequential, as her smart critics suggest, then why are they writing reams in response to her comments?

    Hilarious.

    I’ll guarantee next year that Arena is renamed the Prolapsed Rectum Mardi Gras Freak Zone.

  57. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2398968, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    There was a Muslim SS brigade attached to the German army.
    Look it up. As an organised military unit they weren’t terribly effective.

    IIRC, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem (Pig Excrement Be Unto Him) helped raise three divisions of Bosnian and Albanian Muslims for Germany?

