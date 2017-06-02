But the science is settled

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has tweeted in the last 1 hour that:
(USA) Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S.
It takes real talent to link climate and race. Next step, climate, race and LGBTI*** issues.
The ACLU also said:
Drought, hurricanes and flooding will impact every American— but climate change doesn’t affect us all equally.
and
That disparity is only going to worsen in coming years, and it’s why we must
#ActOnClimate if we’re serious about racial justice.
Spartacus used to have a colleague who described things as “one big project”. Clearly race, (alleged) equality and climate are one big project for some people. One big project to turn the world into Venezuela.
Apparently Venezuela has racial justice. Everyone is equally poor and starving, except the management of course.
Okay. Cool.
And what if we’re not serious about “racial justice”?
What if we don’t give a shit, and just want to get on with our lives?
What if that’s one of the reasons Trump was elected in the first place – because people are tired of all this namby-pampy wetbed virtue signalling, at the expense of the things that actually matter?
Politician keeps election commitment. Shocking.
Dreadful decision by Trump just now to “withdraw” from the Paris accord but negotiate getting back in.
Worst of all worlds – he will lose his base who hate the thing, as well as all who know that climate change is a crock, but be pilloried by the elites anyway for leaving their sacred agreement. Not only that but he has
lumbered himself with endless gabbing about another agreement, and in any case under Article 28 he is still legally in the old one for another four years, by which time he may not even still be President. Groan…
