But the science is settled

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has tweeted in the last 1 hour that:

(USA) Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S.

It takes real talent to link climate and race. Next step, climate, race and LGBTI*** issues.

The ACLU also said:

Drought, hurricanes and flooding will impact every American— but climate change doesn’t affect us all equally.

and

That disparity is only going to worsen in coming years, and it’s why we must # ActOnClimate if we’re serious about racial justice.

Spartacus used to have a colleague who described things as “one big project”. Clearly race, (alleged) equality and climate are one big project for some people. One big project to turn the world into Venezuela.

Apparently Venezuela has racial justice. Everyone is equally poor and starving, except the management of course.

