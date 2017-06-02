Take a moment to enjoy the news

Posted on 7:50 am, June 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

9 Responses to Take a moment to enjoy the news

  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2398039, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:10 am

    If there was any chance that the LNP would wake up and do something sensible, I would celebrate, but with Lord Waffle (sort of) in charge, there is no hope.

  2. Jeremy
    #2398050, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Great news indeed! That takes a huge amount of many away from the tax drains.

  3. stackja
    #2398051, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Australia sticking by Paris climate deal
    Jennifer Rajca, Australian Associated Press
    14 minutes ago
    Australia remains committed to the historic Paris climate change agreement despite Donald Trump withdrawing the United States.

    Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg spoke to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull – who is in Singapore – following the White House announcement, with the pair confirming a belief Australia’s targets emissions reduction targets are achievable.

    “Donald Trump’s announcement today is obviously very significant but Australia will carry on because as our prime minister has made very clear, when we sign up to international agreements …we will follow through,” Mr Frydenberg told ABC TV on Friday.

  4. Senile Old Guy
    #2398065, posted on June 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Just to highlight the lunacy of the LNP, this is Wikipedia’s page on CO2 emissions.

    Australia is in fifteenth place, with 1.24% of world CO2 emissions. International shipping and international aviation have higher total emissions than Australia. So do those industrial powerhouses Mexico, Brazil and Iran. And note the following:

    The import and export of goods confounds equitable measurements of emissions, particularly in the context of endeavouring to reach a global agreement on emissions reduction based on contraction and convergence. Australian emissions are monitored on a production rather than a consumption basis. This means that the emissions from the manufacture of goods imported into and consumed within Australia, for example many motor vehicles, are allocated to the country of manufacture. Similarly, Australia produces aluminium for export which requires substantial amounts of electricity which is produced by greenhouse gas emitting coal-fired power stations. While the aluminium is mainly consumed overseas, the emissions of its production are allocated to Australia.

    Australia is a major user as well as exporter of coal, particularly from Newcastle, New South Wales. The coal is produced from coal mining in Australia. The greenhouse gas emissions in other countries from the proposed increase in coal export capacity of the major Australian ports will greatly outweigh the proposed reductions in Australia’s emissions from the introduction of the Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme.

    Our coal, burned overseas, adds to Australia’s emissions.

  5. ned
    #2398084, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:00 am

    when politician say he is here to help you
    when pope say it too
    when big business is in it
    when Hollywood is promoting it

    you can be 100% sure it is not true and hold your pockets they are going to Pickpocket you

    and you do not need to be “scientist” to know it.

    http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/celebrities-react-to-paris-accord-withdraw-1202450934/

  6. sabena
    #2398085, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Don’t you just love the statement issued by Merkel,Macron and Gentiloni(Italian PM):
    “We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated”
    which sums up the anti democratic and fascist operation of the EU.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2398103, posted on June 2, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Can someone check on mUnter please.
    I’m worried for him.
    I mean, he cries himself to sleep after his Hawks got towelled up by the Port Koch-heads and now he wakes up to this.
    I am truly concerned.

