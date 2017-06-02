Trump Exits Paris!!!

Posted on 6:15 am, June 2, 2017 by Alan Moran

He was elected by the people of Pittsburgh not Paris.  The deal would stifle the US economy and drain billions of dollars a year from the US to an anonymous international bureaucracy and have negligible effect on the climate.

The US takes back its own economy and opts for wealth creation not placating the international community with gifts and by hampering its own productivity.

Australia must do the same

 

 

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Trump Exits Paris!!!

  1. Steve of Kenmore
    #2397939, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:20 am

    Now the fun starts!

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2397942, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:24 am

    Still no global warming happening.

  3. Beliaik
    #2397943, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:25 am

    Winston Churchill during WWII; “It is not yet the end, it perhaps is not yet the beginning of the end, but it is certainly the end of the beginning.”

    Thank you, President The Donald!

    The Paris Discord is dead but the leftards are welcome to keep funding out of their own after-tax incomes.

    Woohoo!!!

  4. Bigpeteoz
    #2397944, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:27 am

    Not that Trump is trying to MAGA, let us here in Australia try to make AUSTRALIA great again!

  5. A Lurker
    #2397945, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:27 am

    Australia must do the same

    Yes, it would be treasonous of our Government not to follow America’s lead in this.
    Our politicians need to be reminded of who they are answerable to – us, the voters; not the EU, and not the UN.

  6. Bigpeteoz
    #2397946, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:28 am

    Should read now, instead of not …

  7. Megan
    #2397947, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:30 am

    End of the beginning indeed. Go Donald, your covfefe is hanging them out to dry.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2397949, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:31 am

    Move to highed ground.
    We’re all gonna diiiiieeeeee!

  9. Beliaik
    #2397950, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Commercial MSM is keeping this fairly quiet. Anyone watching TheirABC? (I can’t La Trioli is on – don’t want to have a whammy on such a frabjous day!)

  10. anonandon
    #2397955, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:40 am

    A great day. Now for Australia. Malcolm will not be the one to do it however.

  11. Baldrick
    #2397956, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:42 am

    … and me without champagne.

  12. Adam
    #2397960, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:47 am

    As a very early supporter of Trump it is gratifying to see his actions now celebrated so openly here at The Cat.

  13. Yohan
    #2397964, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:51 am

    Woot Woot!!

    It looks like last weeks ‘softening’ and ‘new understanding’ were a headfake to make his foreign trip go smoothly. If Trump had pulled out of Paris before he went on that overseas trip, every head of state would have used it as a chance to morally signal and attack him. It would have been bad press all trip.

  14. Baldrick
    #2397965, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:52 am

    On cue, out come the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals:

    Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg spoke to News Breakfast this morning:
    “I’ve spoken to our Prime Minister this morning who has just landed in Singapore and we reiterate our full commitment to the Paris Accord. We believe that the targets we agreed to, the 26 per cent to 28 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 on 2005 levels are reasonable, are achievable. We will beat them, just as we beat our first Kyoto target and we’re on track to beat the second Kyoto target, the 2020 target, by 224 million tonnes. I do believe that it is still a very meaningful agreement.”

  15. john constantine
    #2397967, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:52 am

    Their sky scrolling headline reads that their french filth president has lectured Trump that the deal hussein obama tied America to cannot be renegotiated.

    Much like their turnfailure lectured Trump that the refugee deal hussein obama did with Australia cannot be renegotiated.

    All these petty leftist suckholes demand that their transnational globalist collective run the world in the name of Stalin, so that a leader like Trump, of a country like America, has to obey the orders of their elite betters.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2397969, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:55 am

    That news gives one a schadenboner

    (Ht – ace of spades)

  17. stackja
    #2397971, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:56 am

    Who gets the money for this Paris scam?

  18. Dan Dare
    #2397972, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:56 am

    First leg of the double.
    Now for the UN
    Is it too much to expect?

  19. cui bono
    #2397974, posted on June 2, 2017 at 6:57 am

    How’s that agility thing going M?

  20. Gary
    #2397977, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:01 am

    Who gets the money for this Paris scam?

    Elon Musk

  21. stackja
    #2397978, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:01 am

    Steven Portnoy is the White House and congressional correspondent for CBS Radio News, covering the president, the United States House of Representatives and United States Senate and all US politics for the network. Wikipedia

    Does he complain?

  22. Baldrick
    #2397979, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:02 am

    The news just keeps getting better. This from a serial tax moocher:

    Elon Musk ✔ @elonmusk
    Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.

  23. Atoms for Peace
    #2397980, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Manns hockey stick will need some Viagra after hearing that news..

  24. Up The Workers!
    #2397981, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:07 am

    Somehow I cannot see Halal Mal the Head-Loppers’ Pal and his Performing Stick Insect travelling all over the globe with their beggars’ bowl held out, saying: “Could we possibly have the hundreds of millions of dollars of donated Australian taxpayers’ cash, BACK please???”

    Can’t wait to see and hear the Leftard heads exploding all over the globe.

    They’ve been well and truly TRUMPED!

  25. hzhousewife
    #2397983, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:08 am

    RN this morning announces a new offshore wind farm development for Port Albert (East Gippsland). Will power a million homes. Plenty of money available from big corporate investors?

  26. custard
    #2397986, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Frydenberg has already doubled down in stupid and the liars will be out shortly tripled down in stupid.

    The establishment parties in Australia must be destroyed.

  27. t
    #2397994, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:16 am

    He was elected by the people of Pittsburgh not Paris.

    It truly is impressive how many things Alan Moran manages to be wrong about. Trump lost Allegheny County in a landslide.

  28. john constantine
    #2397996, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:18 am

    The Gusto and Enthusiasm of the globalist left, lectures a sky kinderfilth, means that America withdrawing doesn’t matter.

    America has Trump, but their collective globalist left has Gusto and Enthusiasm.

    Charge, Comrades.

  29. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2397997, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:18 am

    RN this morning announces a new offshore wind farm development for Port Albert

    Madness. Offshore costs three times as much as onshore, and the electricity produced is ridiculously expensive and grid destabilizing. Frigate birds, albatrosses, sea gulls, terns – they’ll be massacred. Of course you will never see the bodies after they fall into the ocean. At least the white pointers will be happy.

  30. custard
    #2397998, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:18 am

    The Paris and Pittsburg sentence was a Trump quote t.

    Fuck off troll.

  31. stackja
    #2398001, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Liberty Quote
    The worship of the state is the worship of force. There is no more dangerous menace to civilization than a government of incompetent, corrupt, or vile men. The worst evils which mankind ever had to endure were inflicted by bad governments.

    — Ludwig von Mises

  32. Filbert
    #2398003, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:23 am

    A red letter day in History.
    God bless the Donald, saviour of the West.
    Now to jail the fraudsters!

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #2398005, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Elon Musk ✔ @elonmusk
    Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world …

    … or my ability to gouge the taxpayer.

  34. Mark M
    #2398006, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Elon Musk ✔ @elonmusk
    Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.

    Will Musk now refuse tax-payer subsidies?

  35. Mark M
    #2398010, posted on June 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Dear Donald, send one of your tweets,
    That the U.S. won’t take up their seats,
    At the Paris accord,
    Which the skeptics abhorred,
    But adored by the warmist elites.

    Ruairi via jonova

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *