Warren Mundine on the Uluru Statement

Warren Mundine had a very thoughtful op-ed on the Uluru Statement in the AFR yesterday.
One is there be “a First Nations Voice enshrined in the constitution”. The statement doesn’t detail what this means but the idea comes from a model proposed by the Cape York Institute of a representative body enshrined in the constitution to table advice in Parliament on “matters relating to” Indigenous people and requiring both houses of Parliament to consider the advice in debating those laws.
I’ve always disagreed with this proposal and still do.
He is exactly right – this smacks of the 1983 Apartheid constitution that created separate and unequal political chambers for racial minorities in South Africa.
I realise this may be controversial but I am open to the second proposal – a treaty or as Warren Mundine suggests treaties.
I’ve always supported treaties between governments and Indigenous First Nations. I use the plural deliberately. In Australian politics people talk about a treaty between Indigenous people as a whole and the government. This idea has never got anywhere and never will. No one speaks for Indigenous people as a single group. Even if government offered a treaty and identified someone to sign it, Indigenous people wouldn’t recognise it. We identify with our nation group or our “mob” as we call it. I’m Bundjalung. I’d only recognise a treaty between a government and the Bundjalung nation.
I’ve proposed the government offer each First Nation a treaty recognising them as traditional owners of their land and sea and concluding any native title claims over those areas. There should be an established governing body for each nation group representing it on matters specific to the group: to hold any native title, land and other assets, to be the responsible body for cultural and heritage rights and language. Only members of a nation should be members of its governance body using an objective, transparent test for membership. Having a single, authorised and identified representative body for each First Nation also provides certainty for organisations needing to deal with Indigenous people on projects on traditional lands.
Let’s clear away some deadwood. I’m happy to accept that the broader Australian population might not like the idea and I’m happy to accept that any actual treaty (or treaties) that ever got negotiated might not be good treaties. But I would still like to hear the arguments for and against and keep an open mind to the idea.
Although this seems more radical, it’s actually happening now. Native title groups already enter into agreements with governments which, once registered, bind all members of the group, even those who didn’t personally sign it. These are, in a sense, a form of treaty.
What’s more we don’t need a constitutional amendment to implement it. Governments can do it now.
It seems to me that a lack of economic opportunity drives a lot of indigenous disadvantage and social dislocation. If a treaty (or treaties) approach were to drive or attract economic activity towards indigenous communities it is, at least, well-worth exploring the idea.
ATSIC achieved what? And ‘secret women’s business’?
Google the Noongar Native Title agreement between the Noongar and the WA Government. Trust fund, management of lands powers, etc.
So who would represent the Australian pygmies, if any of them or their decendents can be found?
We’ve had a wish-list from indigenous activists asking for yet more from the white Australians, called the “Uluru Statement”.
Perhaps now white Australians should present a list of demands to the indigenous community, requiring standards of behaviour from them that are already expected from the broader (non-indigenous) community.
This wish-list from white Australia could be called the “Ayers Rock statement”.
IIRC, the agreement that the Federal Court has just rejected because FOUR Noongars didn’t sign off on the agreement?
Sinc. writes: “It seems to me that a lack of economic opportunity drives a lot of indigenous disadvantage and social dislocation. If a treaty (or treaties) approach were to drive or attract economic activity towards indigenous communities it is, at least, well-worth exploring the idea.”
I ask:
How many billions of taxpayer money has already been spent on the black-hole called the Aboriginal industry?
How many billions more would need to be thrown into that black-hole if a treaty/treaties were agreed to?
How would the general wellbeing of a small and neglected Aboriginal child in a remote settlement be improved by the implementation of a treaty/treaties?
How can we be assured that a treaty/treaties won’t be rorted and abused in order to favour the powerful few, rather than the needy?
Can Australia really afford to go down the treaty path knowing from past experience, that this is more than likely a cash grab by greedy people?
Isn’t the idea of a treaty just another way to divide the Australian people along racial lines?
No, no, no and hell no.
Each of the borders have to be defined between the various mobs. This will cause endless lawfare.
How large does each level has to be to be recognised as a people ? At the “big 8” level – ie Koori , or at the land council area (eg Darkinjung) or language map area (Awabakal) , or even a smaller group ? Examples could all be applied locally
As a student teacher we got a talk from the head of the uni’s indigenous unit, supposedly to highlight specific issues with educating indigenous students – what we actually got was a 2 hour rant about her people being left off “the map” http://www.abc.net.au/indigenous/map/default.htm.
Locally there are issues between the Awabakal & Darkinjung peoples – with the Darkinjung Land Council , who . are self-appointed caretakers of the Central Coast of NSW Australia. They do not claim to be the traditional owners of the area in which they reside (from wikipaedia which references the old Gosford Council website) – which pisses of the Awabakal no end.
I look forward to the cultural appropriation movement getting involved in indig affairs, eg here on Awabakal lands (/sarc) the didge was unknown until this century, yet every local school has a didge group. – so it is a culturally appropriate as teaching them the bagpipes !
To humour any of this or dignify these race activists parasites with a comment regarding their tax payer funded wank in Yulara is not going to happen except to say that no one can represent a race.
I’ve always supported treaties between governments and Indigenous First Nations.
There are no “first nations” with which a treaty could be signed.
Treaties are signed by nation states or recognised international bodies and bind parties in international law while they are in force.
The idea of a treaty between the Commonwealth or a State and an indigenous clan group is a nonsense, since the members of that group are already Australian citizens.
There were no “nations” in Australia prior to 1788 (or 1901, if you prefer).
If we believe that signing “treaties” (which, as others have pointed out, is a nonsense) would be the end of it, there just might be some merit in it.
But, that’s not how the Aboriginal Industry works. Its well paid and endlessly dissatisfied members just move on to the next ambit claim, ad infinitum. At all times, the objective is to deflect responsibility from Aborigines and send us another hefty bill for problems we have nothing to do with and which won’t be fixed by rivers of taxpayer cash.
Just the latest move of the goalposts by the Aboriginal Industry’s Warren Mundine. Those goalposts spend more time on walkabout than the guys in possum skin underpants.
Just the latest “If only we had …” to explain the tens of billions of dollars evaporated every year with little if any effect. Truly a Sorry business.
There are two conceptual issues that challenge the utility of the treaties concept.
The first is identifying with whom to treat. Using a geographic basis is difficult because of the difficulty in determining precise boundaries (the First Nation ‘map’ referred to above is a laugh (but does exist; I’ve seen it) giving the nomadic nature of the clans); language groups nebulous because of the different interests of different clans, again discussed above); and ‘Aboriginal land councils’ somewhat artificial.
The second is what the treaty is supposed to deliver. Take the Awabakal example, discussed above. It is located in the northern Central Coast/southern Newcastle area. The land there is predominantly alienated for contemporary community uses and the relevant population largely dispersed within the overall population.
It is difficult in this case to identity what the relevant coherent ‘community’ is, and what precise gift can be given to drive ‘economic activity’ in a way that is superior to all the ‘Closing the Gap’ type programmes, that are having less than stellar success.
Until the two issues discussed above can be determined, I can’t see how the treaty idea can be anything other than a virtue placebo for the inner urban left.