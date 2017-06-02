Well actually …

Charles Wooley makes these contradictory statements in the Australian:
And I would have replied that I remember Christians indiscriminately blowing up innocent civilians during the so-called Troubles in Northern Ireland. They believed God was on their side, so any atrocity was justified. And then my missionaries would have argued that their God was a God of love and I would have argued that the fanatical clerics of the Irish Republican Army and the Unionists would have said that too.
But he also claims:
Not for a moment am I saying all believers will kill you for their faith but clearly all people who kill for their faith are believers, even though probably deranged.
This is after missionaries turned up at his door. Herein lies a serious problem. He wants to hold any and every Christian accountable for the criminal and murderous behaviour of terrorists who claim religious inspiration for their actions. It is clearly ludicrous. Yet there are many who make precisely the same claim about Muslims.
The IRA were not motivated by religion.
They were a crime a gang fighting a turf war.
Islamists are a global crime gang fighting a turf war for minds and hearts.
Sinc, fer starters, Islam is not Christianity.
Killing the unbeliever will get you into Muslim heaven, but not into Christian heaven.
The IRA was a political movement inspired by republicanism and socialism, not religion.
Next…
Exactly
This is a very dishonest statement.
The IRA were not killing people based on them not being catholics.
They were fighting a turf war regarding governance of their areas.
A totally different scenario and very dishonest to conflate the two.
Isn’t the main activity of the clinging rump of the ira now smuggling black market tobacco?.
Like climate change insiders, the top level of the ira saw a niche to cream a great living without ever having to work for it, by exploiting passionate cannon fodder.
Christians are encouraged to be good and not kill unless involved in a just war. They are encouraged to be nice to everyone. Christian exhortation to accept Jesus is not done with menace or threat of murder. There is no policy on rejection or apostasy.
The Muslim instruction book has encouraged a small percentage to kill for no other purpose than domination, and a disturbingly large percentage of adherents to that faith show no inclination to reform it. The mindset of conversion is quite different, as is the injunction against apostasy.
Any attempt to draw parallels between these religions is doomed to failure. Any attempt to make us less suspicious of muslims is taking on a big task in view of the track record of even the so-called moderates, who often turn out to be more correctly described as apologists, or who are downright misleading.
Even the most “moderate” seem to be often in the news with special pleading of some sort, be it prayer spaces or time off from work for prayer, or segregation of public swimming pools. How are we to judge who are the real moderates and who are the potential jihadis if not by observance of things like devoutness, which seems to be an indicator. The recent vilification of Imam Tawhidi by both muslims and the ABC, when he dared to say some reform might be a good idea, is disappointing.
In the argot of Norn Iron, Wooley is a feckin ijit.
Deity franchise had nothing to do with The Troubles.
Look, for anyone who thinks the IRA were fighting for religious ends and not political ones, just ask yourselves why they were called the IRA and not the CRA.
Stonewall Jackson was famously religious, and (at least as portrayed by Stephen Lang) believed God was on his side too, but is anyone really going to argue on that basis that the American Civil War was a religious conflict, and not a political one?
Wow, Sinc trolling.
Roger +1. Pretty sure that the Bible doesn’t mention anything about killing Irishmen. Or being rewarded when you do.
Wut?
Sinc, if you want to settle this then get some data that covers a significant amount of the general population as well as a set of actual and thwarted terrorists in Australia over the last 10 years or so.
Run a logistic regression with the dependent variable being “is a terrorist” and the following independent variables:
– is a muslim,
– is a buddist,
– is a christian,
– was a refugee,
– parents were a refugee,
– has a middle eastern background,
– has a european background,
– has a Chinese background,
Also include cross products of these variables.
Let us know what variables turn out to be “significant”
and I would have argued that the fanatical clerics of the Irish Republican Army and the Unionists would have said that too.
This bloke is a rolled gold fantasist. Every member of the clergy in Northern Ireland, Protestant and Catholic, condemned terrorism. Even Big Ian, who was in favour of organised Protestant militia being ready for a war according to the Geneva rules of warfare, never got within a trillion light years of condoning terrorism.
I don’t think it’s entirely true to say that religion had nothing to do with the Troubles. Certainly the Unionists didn’t want to live in a society where, for example, single pregnant women were routinely refused passports in case they were going to a country where abortion was legal, as was the case in the Republic of Ireland in those days. But probably many of the Catholics weren’t keen on that either.
Undoubtedly religion was largely a historical hangover rather than an immediate cause. From my experience of Belfast the locals refer to the Unionist/Nationalist divide as a “political” difference, not a “religious” one.
Uh, how many people did Jesus behead?
Which of the Ten Commandments says to kill the unbeliever?
Which of the TC’s says to beat your wife until she complies?
Which of the TC’s exhorts Christians to lie to advance the cause of Christianity?
Enlighten us, where did Christ say that Christians can cut off the fingertips and heads of non-believers?
And if we actively promoted atheism, as a lot of journalists and letter-writers suggest, which brand of Atheism? Mao’s (50,000,000 dead and still tallying up the score) Hitler’s? (world War 2) Stalin’s? (tens of millions?) Pol Pot? (millions?).
The IRA were mostly devour Marxists. It’s one reason the USSR supported them.
One additional point, perhaps the majority of the IRA were very far from being Christian, let alone believers. These guys were sectarian first and foremost. Belfast were divided along Catholic and Protestant lines, yes, but those involved in the violence were not believers.
One of the main aspects Charles Wooley (headed) overlooks, is the difference between the Qur’an and the New Testament, the former explicitly directing Muslims to kill infidels. There are no such injunctions in the NT.
devout
The Irish Troubles were not about proselytizing religion via the sword, it was about Irish republicanism. Religion was secondary after reunification. There was far more Socialist ideology with the IRA than Catholicism when it came to the political rhetoric of the period.
Trying to liken the Irish Troubles to Islamofascism is missing the point entirely.
Amazing that the USSR didn’t back the UK. They went so far to the left during and after WWII they never really recovered.
“Right wing!!1” Maggie Thatcher had a PIT capped at 60% and it started off at a whopping 30%.
Definitely true now. All they care about now is evading the Inland Revenue, not the liberation of Belfast. La Paddy Nostra.
Playing down the danger Islam poses to the west is stupid and dangerous.
Even during the Troubles I don’t recall people thinking that all Irishmen were terrorists. However, they could rightly accuse them of being a breeding ground for sectarian hatred.
Including Charles Wooley.
It’s a garbled piece of writing, but Wooley appears to be making the point that anyone who holds a religious belief in an afterlife is accountable for the behaviour of terrorists acting in the name of their religion – and the sub-point that in terms of acceptable Western social behaviour, Islam is about 300 years behind Christianity.
Bit of a difference between some secular troubles largely confined to Ireland, with a bit of spillover to the UK, and the global spate of Muslim terrorist attacks.
One suggests a peculiar local phenomenon, the other suggests a problem that goes to the core of the faith.
Relativism is a mental illness
The IRA was (and still is) a motley collective of drunken Marxists and outright criminals. The myth that it was a cattle tick v proddy dog conflict was entirely manufactured, and a great way for the meeja to downplay the commintern angle, likewise the involvement of Boston bogtrotters in enabling the boyos to bomb away, and ambush unarmed squaddies. And when Thatcher let the lead off SFO and they were treated as such, all of a sudden “the troubles” went quiet and they wanted to negotiate- pity it happened before the likes of Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams would up in the boot of an Austin Allegro.
And I would have replied that I remember Christians indiscriminately blowing up innocent civilians during the so-called Troubles in Northern Ireland. They believed God was on their side, so any atrocity was justified. And then my missionaries would have argued that their God was a God of love and I would have argued that the fanatical clerics of the Irish Republican Army and the Unionists would have said that too.
Highly disingenuous, the actions of the IRA had very little to do with religion and everything to do with Nationalism. There was also no Biblical doctrine that supported there actions where as virtually the entire Koran is devoted to the concept of jihad.
He’s not just dumb, he’s a muslim apologist.
Generally, I find Scotsmen to be logical, coherent, well-educated, well-balanced individuals. Arran gave us an exception. On the other hand, he was raised in Tasmania.
Where there is no Islam, there is no Islamic terrorism.
This continues to be a mystery.
jupes reply @ 11.38
Wow, Sinc trolling. (Filbert @9.49)
Playing down the danger Islam poses to the west is stupid and dangerous.
Tintarella de Luna @ 12.12
Relativism is a mental illness
Moral relativism is a serious mental illness.
cf Sinclair trolling with Warren Mundine on the Uluru Statement
The Irish terrorist atrocities were carried out with the purpose of changing the politics in Northern Ireland by the IRA . This is exactly what the Muslim terrorists are doing.
Both groups are vile and deserve no respect whatsoever.
There is one major difference between thew two. The Muslims holy books actually instruct their devout followers to do this whereas the Catholics’ holy books give no such instruction.
Let’s be specific. The principal support for the propaganda and finance of Islamist terror groups is Saudi. It is their money and their Wahhabism that is dispropriate in its association with violence. This is especially true in Iraq, Syria and Libya. But the reach is growing as they fund a widening network. Yet Trump and others encourage them. At least the Indonesian government has begun to squeeze its agents.
The article is a piece of shit.
What a pompous prick Wooley is! I actually felt quite sorry for the evangelists that he so rudely slammed the door on.
Like most Lefties he imputes only selfish motives to them viz “brownie” points to get into heaven. At least they they practise what they preach – unlike people like Wooley who not only fail to understand real charity and humility, but project their own hostility and shortcomings onto others.
.. the IRA was funded by staunch Catholic countries like those in South America, Spain, Italy and the Vatican, vocally supported by many Catholic Bishops and Archbishops and their cause was promoted in many Catholic churches.
Oh .. … wait.
iain russell
Don’t judge all Tasmanian’s by Charles Wooley’s standards.
Well said.
The US has tens of millions of Irishmen living in it. But virtually no Irish terrorism during the Troubles. Does anyone seriously believe it would be no different if they had tens of millions of Muslims??? No, there would be bombs going off every week.
Wooley just made the whole thing about the IRA up.
Not the firs, nor will he be the last
The IRA were excommunicated in 1939, yes 1939
and in 1931
Unlike now no-one bothered with stupid death by refrigerator analogies
If you go into a Loyalist pub in Belfast you won’t see any religious imagery.
I suppose though that that may not mean a lot since Protestants aren’t always heavily into that kind of stuff.
But if you go into a Nationalist pub (not just a pub in a Catholic area, but one which is all “Nationalist”) you won’t see any religious imagery either. You’ll see only the kind of whiny sub-adolescent Che Guevara type masturbation fantasies that you’d get at a university political meeting.
Interesting to compare the reactions to the 1939 IRA bombings to reaction to islamic terrorism today.
52
Fear and Loathing in Liverpool
So we should ban IRA bombers and Islamist terrorists.
Moral equivalency achieved.
This is needed again now.
Taigs love Marxism, they used to blame their misfortune on Beelzebub and his minions, now they can blame it on oppressive colonialists. Instead of them mostly being dumb and lazy. Which is why we’re rooted, there’s a heap of the sods and their descendants here, and they lurve politics. The ALP would’ve never gotten off the ground without them.
Wooley simply makes the point that I have made here for a year, a point that is a perennial concern in all security services: can religious ie superstitious individuals ever be assessed as rational actors.
Sure, but do you remember what the punishment is for breaching the TC’s according to the bible? We’re not just talking beheading, we’re talking wiping out entire cities, families and ethnic groups.
Also note the order of the commandments and the corresponding severity.
Also ask yourself if aside from the do not kill and steal commandments (which even tribal societies had on one level or another), which of the remaining commandments have any place in a free society?
Also note that the Islamic faith doesn’t have anything as horrifying as the crucifix, the symbol of an innocent man suffering and dying for the sins of others in their religion, while this somehow remains the most significant symbol of Christianity.
Don’t get me wrong, Islam is definitely the more warlike of the Abrahamic religions but Christianity is still very death worship-y and utterly incompatible with human life and prosperity.
The only difference that really matters between Islam and Christianity is thankfully most Christians today do not take their religion seriously, which allows us to peacefully coexist.
How about instead of promoting religion or just atheism itself, we agree to promote reason instead?
Most Christians today do take their religion seriously. More so, in countries other than our own.