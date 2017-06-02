Well actually …

Charles Wooley makes these contradictory statements in the Australian:

And I would have replied that I remember Christians indiscriminately blowing up innocent civilians during the so-called Troubles in Northern Ireland. They believed God was on their side, so any atrocity was ­justified. And then my mission­aries would have argued that their God was a God of love and I would have argued that the fanatical clerics of the Irish Republican Army and the Unionists would have said that too.

But he also claims:

Not for a moment am I saying all believers will kill you for their faith but clearly all people who kill for their faith are believers, even though probably deranged.

This is after missionaries turned up at his door. Herein lies a serious problem. He wants to hold any and every Christian accountable for the criminal and murderous behaviour of terrorists who claim religious inspiration for their actions. It is clearly ludicrous. Yet there are many who make precisely the same claim about Muslims.