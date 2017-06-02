Why AGL supports reduced use of coal – follow the money

It might come across as a little odd that AGL Energy, Australia’s largest owner of coal-fired power generation capacity, would propose the idea that government should look to progressively regulate old coal-fired power stations out of existence (Is AGL really leaving the dark side? – 17 April). But it makes good commercial sense.
-
They’re the biggest touts for “renewables” this side of the Greens, a pack of sleazy opportunists who want to be paid to shut down running coal plants so they don’t have to spend money on refurbishment and modernisation, then be paid again to inflict even more unreliable, expensive eyesores on us. Almost as verminous as their political enablers, both groups should be hunted for sport. Why doesn’t the CSIRO come up with a myxamatosis for venal rent-seeking parasites? They cause far more damage than poor old Bugs.
I read some where that Malcolm Turnbull’s son is into green energy, Dad must be looking out for him.
Habib @ 2.07pm
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
There are conflicts of interest as far as the eye can see among the corrupt political class (John Hewson anyone?) and their families making a killing out of the government subsidies that they either introduced, barracked for or now maintain.
And I have no doubt Alan Kohler, who today in the Oz poured more scorn on opponents of the renewables subsidy racket, is up to his armpits in renewables investments.
Australia has always been the home of the get-rich-quick scam. It is now also one of the most corrupt countries in the Western world, in my opinion.
Funny how they seem to hate gold mining, seeing our history after 1849!
Australia declines with every move Trump makes.
What Trump does will help the U.S.
It won’t help Venezuela or us.
We will double down with the stupid, corrupt arseholes leading us down the gurgler.
As I often say when people talk of the winning.
It isn’t happening here.
Rafe love the solar ad saying about rising electricity prices without mentioning its solar and wind that is
Copping the sucidies that are raising the prices lying pricks . Typical of the climate change sleazbags .Hope its a cold winter ,the power bills might wake the peopke up to this elitist scam . A government like >Trumps could cut prices by half ,trillions of bucke to the u,n, communists and no indication where its going ,bet soros gore. Goldman sachs and the Cayman mob know where its going
Indeed he is: Born Lucky: Stars Align Perfectly for PM’s Son with Mammoth Bet on Wind Power Outfit Infigen
Australia’s entire crony political caste are up their eyeballs in this scam.
It’s not illegal, so it isn’t immoral or corrupt.
I am shocked! Scammers getting their way! Next we will hear about more BER, Pink Batts etc.
MT is PM.
AGL of course came out of the Australian Gas Light Company.
They have vast gas business interests.
They have realised two things:
1. Renewable energy has to be 100% backed up by gas turbines, which require gas
2. Most lefty state governments ban gas development in their states
So consequently they push renewable energy because that massively revalues their existing gas assets, at the same time that no other competitor can enter the market because of the government bans.
When an essential commodity is limited in availability its price rises. For AGL that means pure jam, since they already have the gas assets in place.
Which is why they just love shutting down coal plants, since they know that some bunch of greenies will build stupid bird munchers which will require gas turbine backup as much as three quarters of the time (since wind farms routinely run at about 25% of nameplate).
In most other ages AGL would be regarded by the Left as a rapacious monopolist gouger class-enemy. In this age they are regarded as Gaia’s own archpriests. Go figure.
Well said, Bruce!
No.
They are deadshits.
They may be plating a game to wedge competitors, or they may simply be looking at branding for their retail arm.
But what they are really asking for is meddling in the open market by Government at the behest of a few noisy pressure groups.
Be careful what you wish for idiots.
Missus O’H is a geophysicist/ geological/ mathematical person in the industry and she is of the opinion that science is never settled, there simply isn’t enough data on global warming, and a computer that would sort all the parameters out has yet to be built, and furthermore we may be entering another maunder minimum.
I daren’t mention what she thinks of AGL and associated companies practices but we do have good quality coal right up the Gazoo along with lots of gas. Put simply, we are being played for fools big time.
Australian society doesn’t have a coherent morality. Is it therefor illegal?
What I can tell you is this …
Today the market is up a bit over 50 points today (0.9%).
AGL is down $1.07 or about 4%.
The market is not judging them kindly in a post-Trump #winning world
For most people whether their share at up or down by 5-10% is neither here nor there.
Most people will know ALG through energy supply and subsequent power bills.
If the cost of power rises with deliberate (lobbying?) coalescing of Government and AGL policies. This is a bad thing for consumers and the economy.
I find it hard to believe that it is purely coincidental and that AGL is taking advantage of a bad situation.
In most other ages AGL would be regarded as the Left’s own rapacious monopolist gouger. In this age they are also regarded as Gaia’s own archpriests. It figures.
Fixed that for you, Bruce.
🙂
Habib,
May I please join your hunting pardee as have plenty of friends with nice boy toys where you can reach out and touch someone from another post code away, it will initially be a target rich environment but we can also bait them with coal mines too to draw them out. No need for bag limits either, just shares in projectile and powder companies as plenty of brass to go around for reloads.
Bruce of Newcastle 3:30pm
Spot on. AGL has decided that the way to make money is to pile into the heavily subsidsed solar and wind sector which is protected from competition (heavily subsidised by the comsumer), and sell their gas at an ever increasing premium because coal is not allowed to compete on a level playing field.
Their new advertising campaign asked “are you with us?’ To which, like many Cats, I responded “no” and switched my gas supplier (it literally took less than 10 minutes on-line! fantastic). When I got the “why are you leaving us?” missive from their PR flunky Sandra de Castro (see link) I was only too glad to tell the bunch of rent-seekers why. And only now I remember I have a second AGL electricity account to which is about to get the same treatment. Then I will write to the Directors individually (the job of PR flunkies is two-way, feed BS to the great unwashed to also to the upper echelons). Wasted stamps I know, but these people really do live in an isolated bubble and I feel it is my duty.
https://mumbrella.com.au/agl-puts-sustainability-digital-experience-brand-refresh-439723
Q: What’s the difference between The Sirius Cybernetics Corp (Marketing Division) and the board of AGL?
A: The revolution
Tator, while in interpersonal contacts 7.62 is “person to person”, given the numbers involved perhaps M18s are more appropriate, “to whom it may concern”.
The Green-spotted energy leech?
City halls and landmarks turn green in support of Paris climate deal
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/jun/02/city-halls-and-landmarks-turn-green-new-york-washington-montreal
A voluntary “Earth Hour” blackout would send the correct message instead of the fossil-fuelled green rage.
Fossil fuel generators are on a win-win bet. They essentially get paid not to seriously compete against renewables, and then they get paid again to keep old generation facilities ticking over for when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine.
It’s money for nothing; of course they object to losing a nice little earner like that.
Pointman
Not in the People’s Democratic Republic of Victoriastan, they don’t, Pointman.
The closure of the Hazelwood plant probably had many reasons. The state government tripling the royalties for the coal dug from the ground is just one of them.
I got a gas bill from AGL today. About $70 for the privilege of my rental being connected to the grid in Mainland Tasmania. What a f***ing joke. I gave them heaps of shit on their facebook pae when that ad came up. I haven’t changed it yet but I will do so pretty soon.
Once the government has legislated it, it’s no longer immoral.
“In most other ages AGL would be regarded by the Left as a rapacious monopolist gouger class-enemy. In this age they are regarded as Gaia’s own archpriests. Go figure.”
What our politicians fail to realise is that AGL’s get-out-of-coal policy guarantees Australia’s future deindustrialisation and job losses. Unfortunately, we do not have an Aussie version of Trump to come to the rescue.
Closure of Hazelwood isn’t the issue. Failure to replace or at least upgrade it is. The Evil Empire has Loy Yang in its sights next.
Big Oil/Gas/Coal makes more money off “renewables” subsidies than the most rapacious greenie scam company can dream of.
You have to laugh at the idiots who believe they’re fighting Fossil Fuels companies with taxpayers’ money. It’s like throwing bread in the pond and expecting only the cute little baby ducks to get it.
I wondered on the Communications portfolio. I think Coonan at that time.
Online billing and tariff readings in their sights?
The regional/remote situation changing in the early 2000s with Mr Noel Pearson [suddenly nationally vocal] and coming on board with the mantra ‘economic development’ (after ATSIC ‘Removing the Welfare Shackles’) was all an interesting and sudden development in the bush.
Loads of $ for telecommunications grants. Networking the Nation and so forth.
In a matter of months Westpac changed 30 years of cash CDEP to ATM electronic for ALL remote/regional peoples. Westpac was THE primary bank establishment for Indigenous $$$$$.
It was interesting to see the taxi drivers etc at the regional WPac ATMS (no ATMs in the bush:) ) with their pile of Indigenous EFTPOS cards and PIN numbers extracting ‘$$owed’ at 3am in the morning when the welfare $$ hit people’s bank accounts.
In spite of all the training and travel that went into specialised Indigenous ACCC booklets and face-to-face money story presenting all the differing caricatures and languages. Including governance+financial training for the ‘boards and Councils’.
There was a story some 5+years ago on intuition/evidence and following the smell.
Don’t recall but likely WUWT. However…..
Willis Eschenbach What’s that Musky Smell?
Jo Nova Smell that Evidence
I really have to stop reading articles like this. My BP goes through the roof. The poor pathetic punters, assailed from both sides by the monstrous greens/alarmists and their media lackeys and on the other devious fossil companies playing the government with the result, less and much dearer power.
My understanding is that AGL were a supplier in NSW of domestic gas made from coal. When natural gas became available from firstly QLD/SA Monie gas fields and then from the Esso/BHP fields in Gippsland Victoria they closed their plants and distributed the bought NG. They own little gas supply although were interested in extracting coal seam gas in the Hunter valley. They started getting into electricity late and bought two of the brown coal power stations in Vic. from some private companies that were losing money.
Origin Energy started as a gas supplier. They have been into electricity for some time starting in Adelaide with co-generation at some industrial sites. They bought retail electricity in Qld. then built some gas fire power stations in Qld and Vic.
I understand that Origin has also come out about clean energy and renewables but that they have recently sold their interest in wind and solar.
Both AGL and Origin are playing politics but I think AGL with greater interest in Solar and wind could go down the financial drain well before Origin.