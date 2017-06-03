Guest Post: Warty Quadrant is back again

I need to preface this dreadful excuse for an article by pointing out that I’m totally opposed to fake news. Having said that I feel the need to embark on the very thing I hate: fake news.

Actually, if I could retract that just a little: this is an exercise in hypothesis, a flight of fancy, if you wish, with elements of truth interwoven.

So the true bits. Quadrant is rattling out its articles as though nothing has happened after a few days of hiatus, following the ABC’s apoplexy over Roger Franklin’s entirely called for article.

Second bit of truth, well sort of: Donald J Trump had an article published in Quadrant yesterday, entitled ‘Adieu, Paris’. It’s there, check it out: there’s even an accompanying picture of a buggered up wind turbine, possibly courtesy of one of his cruise missiles. Except, wonderful though Quadrant is, the Donald has a one in a trillion chance of having ever heard of Quadrant, in wombat-infested Down Under. In fact he’d probably have to turn to Sally-Ann Conway in order to verify we actually exist down here.

But ‘Adieu, Paris’ is actually there. Most of us read through the article, supposedly written by Trump; enjoyed the italics bit with a commentary courtesy of Roger Franklin, and resumed reading about Trump and the ridiculous Paris Accord.

Then it strikes you: Roger is back! He’s sneaked himself into the middle of an article supposedly written by Trumpy, but with a Franklin cunningly impregnating the thing. Now fancy that, and the mind starts ticking over.

What if Keith Windshuttle’s grudging apology to the ABC through gritted teeth was but a ploy? Did Nick Cater half imply that Roger was half way to Timbuktu in order to give the ABC a taste of its own unchallenged fake news?

We may never know . . . or, when the dust has subsided, Roger may once again take up his cudgel and lay about him in the name of Western Civilisation, against the Islamophiles crowding out the airways of Radio National. His attack may be just around the corner.