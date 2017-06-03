Homicide vs Suicide

Apparently it is not Kathy’s Griffin’s fault that she voluntarily posted an idiotic and grossly offensive image of President Trump.

Apparently it is not Kathy Griffin’s fault that she has been criticised from the left, right and centre for doing so.

Apparently, it is the fault of President Trump and his family that she did what she did and elicited the reaction she did.

Apparently President Trump and his family are trying to destroy her career.

Career homicide or suicide. Watch the video. You decide.

Imagine if someone did the same thing but used an effigy of President Obama’s head? MSNBC and Rachel Maddow would declare a state of war.

Was it also President Trump that made Kathy Griffin have waaaay too much plastic surgery?

One might expect such narcissism from a 3 year old child, but not a 56 year old woman.

There are things worth criticising President Trump for. This is definitely not one.

