Homicide vs Suicide

Apparently it is not Kathy’s Griffin’s fault that she voluntarily posted an idiotic and grossly offensive image of President Trump.
Apparently it is not Kathy Griffin’s fault that she has been criticised from the left, right and centre for doing so.
Apparently, it is the fault of President Trump and his family that she did what she did and elicited the reaction she did.
Apparently President Trump and his family are trying to destroy her career.
Career homicide or suicide. Watch the video. You decide.
Imagine if someone did the same thing but used an effigy of President Obama’s head? MSNBC and Rachel Maddow would declare a state of war.
Was it also President Trump that made Kathy Griffin have waaaay too much plastic surgery?
One might expect such narcissism from a 3 year old child, but not a 56 year old woman.
There are things worth criticising President Trump for. This is definitely not one.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
The Trump presidency will be fantastic. And we’ve still got 7 and a half years to go! Gold.
What ? Who?
Never heard of her before this thing. Unlikely to hear from her again.
Sorry to the non-ridiculous lady readers but this does look like the mentally unstable types who blame their affair on the husband discovering their text messages. As if the whole thing did not exist until evidence was found.
I suspect after the screeching has stopped the only thing being more silent will be her agents phone. There probably was a way out of the mess…this was not it.
Personally, I found her head much more hideous than the one she was holding.
That is one truly ugly woman, in all possible ways.
Let me think…are the Left criticising her for misrepresenting Muslims?
It’s all assessed quite well here: http://www.foxnews.com/on-air/the-five/videos, it’s all been planned from the very start.
Good one Roger. That must be it ,she will be sent to the lefy gulag for life now . Airbrushed from the lefts history, kathy who ? ‘ another non person .
Horrible person- the type of anti hero (heroine?) the media love.
Judge Jeanine Pirro ABSOLUTELY OWNS Kathy Griffin