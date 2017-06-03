Malcolm Merkel and his band of fools

“Immigration Minister Peter Dutton confirmed that ‘close to 30 people’ seeking entry through the one-off settlement of 12,000 Syrian refugees had been disqualified on security grounds.”
The Weekend Australian June 2
That’s one quarter of one percent. With this kind of vetting, we might as well have open borders. Anyway, the text below is from Diana West: Playing Beheadings for Laughs. Reality might only affect one percent of the population directly, at the moment, even as everyone now huddles as clear of the line of fire as possible. This is what we are dealing with, the judge being the villain of the story. Today Mark Zuckerberg plays the judge and there are fools just like him on twitter and across the whole of the media. It seems the Australian government is just as stupid. Is the potential for disaster really all that invisible? Anyway, this is from Diana.
I remember a famous exchange Milosevic had with his judge. It was 2002, and, still, the closest Western consciousness came to beheading lay somewhere between the history of the French Revolution two centuries ago, and the absurdity of Lewis Carroll’s Red Queen.
Milosevic was trying to show what jihad looked like, which, in his war, was a beheaded Serbian soldier.
MILOSEVIC: These are crimes from the 26th of March, 1992, in Sijekovac.
The units (Mujahedin) crossed the Sava River and slaughtered the Serbs. Please put the big picture on the overhead projector.
That’s it. That’s what they did. That’s what the Mujahedin did, the ones we saw yesterday. And we saw Izetbegovic (leader of the Bosnian Moslems) reviewing them yesterday.
What’s the matter? Is it not on the screens?
JUDGE MAY: It’s on the screen. Do you want the next photograph shown?
MILOSEVIC: But I haven’t seen it on the screen. I only see you on the screen.
JUDGE MAY: It’s on our screen. Make sure you’ve got the right button.
MILOSEVIC: All right. All right. You don’t want to show this. You don’t want to show this to the public.
JUDGE MAY: Mr. Milosevic, it is on our screen.
MILOSEVIC: It’s not on the screens that the public sees. Right. I see it on this screen now. But this internal screen only. So he is holding a head, the head of a Serb that he cut off. So those are the 20.000 Mujahedin that were brought to the European theatre of war through Clinton’s policy, and most of them remained there and some went to America and to other countries, and they went all around Europe. And then when they start beheading your own people in wars to come, then you will know what this is all about. …
Sometime later, I saw a photograph of a beheaded Serbian man online, maybe the same one Milosevic was trying to show the public. I had never seen anything more shocking, viscerally, in my life: a human head, eyes closed, in the hands of a monster in human form. At the same time, there was nothing more visecerally shocking than our own Daniel Pearl, also beheaded by Muslim “fighters” — or Nicholas Berg, with his slaughterhouse cries. Or Theo van Gogh, very nearly beheaded in Islamic ritual fashion on the streets of Amsterdam, although they tried not to let us know that; and more, in the continuing wars with Islam.
Certainly, our leaders still don’t know what this is all about. Beheading, however, is no longer the unthinkable act it used to be. It has now entered our cultural mainstream, courtesy something called Kathy Griffin, whose “comedy,” I am so happily out of it to say, I had not seen until today when her own Hollywood riff on the mujahudin who slaughtered the Serbs fifteen years ago, and Pearl, Berg, van Gogh and the murdered and violated rest, brought her to public eye holding aloft an extremely bloody representation of the head of President Trump. She thinks she has created something of value, a message, a moment, a point.
Her own sickness of spirit, though, is beside the point. I am afraid she has felt the pulse of the nation, circa 2017, and correctly judged Islamic ritual slaughter, once almost literally unthinkable in the West, to have become just another punch line.
Some people get it but most do not, partly because the truth is rabidly suppressed. The picture and quote from the Polish PM at the top is from here: Polish Prime Minister Warns Europe To “Get Off Its Knees” And Fight Islamist Threat. The indifference of the left to the suffering of others is possibly their most despicable trait.
They can’t protect everybody during their de westernising process, but the eventual outcome is eternal de westernised totalitarian socialism.
Less bloodshed this way than Cambodia becoming year zero Kampuchea, or Rhodesia becoming Zimbabwe or the splitting if Korea, so their left see it as a cheap victory.
This is interesting. The West has used Islamists to serve their purposes over time. Bosnian Muslims called up to fight Yugoslavia, Mujahideen to fight the Soviets in Afghanistan, Hamas to fight the PLO, and the list goes on. Bosnian refugees have committed terrorist acts in Australia, and same with Mujahideen. It’s like the Rolling Stones using Hells Angels to provide security at Altimont. It’s always going to end badly.
I heard Tom Woods explanation that government really needs to step in and solve social problems… but because there’s insufficient demand for that, they seem to feel the need to create a few social problems first, and then they have reason to step in.
Could be cynical but fits the observations.
Poland was the brunt of the brutal Nazi-Soviet Pact but finally got freedom.
Poland does not want more tyranny.
37 out of the top 40 countries by birth are African.
Poland ranks 170 and has about 25% of the birth rate of the top 40.
Demography is destiny.
I would be willing to excuse these Lefty “comedians” a multitude of sins, if only they were funny.
But they aren’t. Kathy Griffin’s bit wasn’t funny – she never has been.
Amy Schumer – “Oh my God, I’m like, a woman, but I like sex. Just like a man. I also like pizza, and tell fat jokes. Isn’t that hilarious? VAGINA!”
Not funny.
Colbert, Jon Stewart, John Oliver. Not funny.
Something about Leftism fractures the funnybone. Comedians cease being funny and either spend their time lecturing us, or appealing to the lowest common denominator.
Seinfeld was funny; he kept politics out of his bits. Same with Johnny Carson. Leno too. Ricky Gervais, when he keeps his political / atheist preaching to himself, is hilarious.
Lenny Bruce has a hell of a lot to answer for.
Remember too that we have seen a child who once attended an Australian Primary School holding up a severed head as though it was sporting trophy. Sickening stuff, all of it.
Yes, get off our knees, all of us. And when we do, can we also hose down this stupidity that has headlines appearing on a million screens like this one labelled mammamia: fury over racist joke on footy show?
We have a sick society when this sort of crap and “cultural appropriation” is clogging the lines of communication.
The indifference of the left to the suffering of others is possibly their most despicable trait.
On the radio this morning, I heard the list of countries joining the UN Security Council:
… Côte d’Ivoire …
… Equatorial Guinea …
… Kuwait …
… Peru …
… and Poland
(Now, here we go)
If you read the history of Poland you will see why they hate invaders ,they have been invaded many times but have always prevailed maintaining their history and culture . They and the Hungarians and the other Slav nations plus the strongly patriotic Balitic states will be the future liberators of Europe from u,n,communist?islamofascist opression .
And, Dr Fred, their winged Hussars saved Vienna from the Turk in the late 1600s
“You could kill all the terrorists in Afghanistan, all the terrorists in the world. You could hang Osama bin Laden in sight of the White House. You still wouldn’t have solved the problem because you will have created a whole new generation of terrorists.” –Col. Richard Dunn, October, 2001
Palestinian leader Yasir Arafat was a terrorist, and now isn’t.
Jerry Adams of Ireland’s Sinn Fein was a terrorist, and now isn’t.
what happens is, they stop killing and they start talking
Skull Tower
Skull Tower (Serbian: Ћеле Кула, Ćele kula, pronounced [tɕel̩e kula]) is a stone structure embedded with human skulls located in Niš, Serbia. It was constructed following the Battle of Čegar of May 1809, during the First Serbian Uprising. Serbian rebels under the command of Stevan Sinđelić were attacked by the Ottomans on Čegar Hill, near Niš. Knowing that he and his fighters would be impaled if captured, Sinđelić detonated a powder magazine within the rebel entrenchment, killing himself, his fellow rebels and the encroaching Ottoman soldiers. Vizier Hurshid Pasha ordered that a tower be made from the skulls of the fallen rebels. The tower is 4.5 metres (15 ft) high, and originally contained 952 skulls embedded on four sides in 14 rows.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skull_Tower
US-backed Nour al-Din al-Zenki behead boy accused of being al-Quds spy for Assad
