Liberty Quote
The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Nerblnob on But the science is settled
- Sally on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Nerblnob on We’ll never have Paris
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- TheSemiMentalBloke on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Zatara on We’ll never have Paris
- Pointman on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Ubique on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Jimf on Warren Mundine on the Uluru Statement
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Warren Mundine on the Uluru Statement
- Zyconoclast on Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
- Mark A on Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Piett on Well actually …
- Nerblnob on Why AGL supports reduced use of coal – follow the money
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Jimf on Warren Mundine on the Uluru Statement
- Mark A on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Why AGL supports reduced use of coal – follow the money
- We’ll never have Paris
- Well actually …
- Warren Mundine on the Uluru Statement
- Take a moment to enjoy the news
- Trump Exits Paris!!!
- But the science is settled
- The global “elite” is a pack of fools
- Breaking: Tom Switzer to head up the CIS
- Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
- Gratuitous Advertising: A message from the Victorian LDP
- Extraction Industry Olympiad
- Plain Packaging – even the AIHW stats confirm it has failed
- On climate change Trump has form
- Make the World Great Again
- Left Side Thinking
- The Peta Principle
- Radicalisation
- Breaking News: Trump to withdraw from Paris Agreement
- Captive minds
- Getting Evenitis
- Don’t laugh too hard
- Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- Points to Gladys
- June 6th is D(-for Donald) Day when Andrew Bolt will launch The Art of the Impossible in Melbourne
- Caption contest
- Quadrant Online publishing again
- Media Watch fudges
- You do the math
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: June 3, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
A discussion of all those leaks from the White House. A little bit more going on than you’d think.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/06/02/leaks/
Pointman
Oh lord.
Some where near the pointy end of the plane.
Oh, very nice Rabz.
My God, Blondie was sooooo sexy then!
More Blondie
Call me
Denis
Woo hoo! Seventy billion!
Why do we have to call you “Denis” Zyconoclast? Have you transitioned?
new traddy? interesting
The Cars
Heartbeat City
Just What I Needed
Why do we have to call you “Denis” Zyconoclast? Have you transitioned?
Good one.
No I haven’t transitioned but it may be acceptable on the condition I get to hang out with Debbie Harry as she was in 1978.
Truly sad: world leaders utterly ignore Justin Trudeau …
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=642_1495943653
Christopher Cross
Sailing
Ride like the Wind
Trudeau is a bona fide fruitcake.
We’ve had some absolute cocksmokers as PM but nothing like Canadia.
They are the worst. Worse than NZ.
I love Christopher Cross. Seriously under rated.
If your preparation to be a PM of Canada was to be a lowly ski-lift operator, it’s no wonder the high and mighty of the world’s left-wing leadership turn their nose up at you. Very unfair on Trudeau for the voters of Canada to expose him as an uneducated callow youth to such treatment.
Apart from Adele is there any adult oriented pop music being made these days?
My fave Christopher Cross number.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMdwFkO8xA0
A funny movie too.
Pointy
You want good music?
Kenny Burrell … Midnight Blue.
Bugger. link won’t work for me.
Google it people.
Vote. (or guess)
How long before Malcolm Turnbull is thrown out of the office of Prime Minister?
(What Trump did today is going to shake up the approach to business (manufacturing, import and export) of every country in the world.
If he hasn’t been thrown out by next election and runs the campaign, what will he lose or win by?
He currently has a majority of 1. I believe 7 seats will be lost in Queensland cats may know of more.
Midnight Blue
https://youtu.be/ylGjvwXV3HA
More Midnight Blue
https://youtu.be/7cRdgIZgobs