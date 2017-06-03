Open Forum: June 3, 2017

June 3, 2017
  1. Roger
    #2399406, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Take are, Philippa.

    Enjoyed your Pell article in First Things.

  2. stackja
    #2399407, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    9 May 1901
    1st Parliament · 1st Session
    PROCLAMATION
    Honorable members assembled at half-past eleven a.m., in a chamber in the western annexe of the Exhibition-building, Melbourne, pursuant to the proclamation of His Excellency the Governor-General convening Parliament.

    The Clerk read the proclamation.

    page 16

    WRITS
    The Clerk announced that he had received from the Secretary to the Prime Minister the following letter : –

    Commonwealth of Australia,

    Prime Minister,

    Melbourne, 8th May, 1901.

    SIR,

    I have the honor, by direction of the Bight Honorable the Prime Minister, to forward,here with, the Writs of Election of 75 members to serve in the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Australia.

    I have the honor to be,

    Sir,
    Your obedient servant,

    ATLEE HUNT, Secretary.

    The Clerk, House of Representatives, Melbourne.
    The writs were indorsed with certificates showing that the following gentlemen were duly elected for the States and. districts set opposite their respective names, viz. : –
    Frederick William Bamford,. Esq., for the Electorate of. Herbert, in the State of Queensland.

    Right Hon. Edmund Barton, P.O., K.C., for the Electorate of Hunter, in the State of New South Wales.

    Egerton Lee Batchelor, Esq., for the State of South Australia.

    Sir John Langdon Bonython,. Kt., for the State of South Australia.

    Right Hon. Sir Edward Nicholas Coventry Braddon, P.O., K.C.M.G., for the State of Tasmania.

    Thomas Brown, Esq., for the Electorate of Canobolas, in the State of New South Wales.

    Donald Norman Cameron, Esq., for the State of Tasmania.

    et cetera

  3. Anthony
    #2399408, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Take care, Philippa.

    Enjoyed your Pell article in First Things.

    Ditto. Thank you.

  5. memoryvault
    #2399410, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I haven’t been on the Cat much since 19 May, when I had a stroke on a flight from Perth to Melbourne.

    Hi Philippa,
    Welcome to the Society of Ischemic Stroke Survivors.
    Hell of an entrance fee, hey wot?
    Glad to see you made it to the other side more or less intact.

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2399411, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    The Treasurer should be out in front explaining why populist policies such as squeezing companies and restricting immigration come at a high price. Instead Mr Morrison is racing Labor to the business and wealth-bashing bottom. It may or may not win votes. But it will not attract the capital required to deliver the promised jobs and prosperity.

    Terrifying stuff. Only good leadership can do anything about this, by informing voters of what the real stakes are. Currently we are in reverse gear and about to stall.

    Security comes first though when it comes to immigration. Policies to halt Muslim immigration, as per Trump, make people feel more secure and more able to respond to the virtues of other immigration. Immigration anyway is one of those levels that has to adjusted up and down according to circumstances. Visas for workforce requirements are a no-brainer, as long as they are not subject, as they have been, to abuse.

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2399412, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    levers rather than levels.

    Levels will do though.

  8. cohenite
    #2399413, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Michael Smith has listed all the alarmist related government programs operating in Australia and their funding. I get a total of $28.9962 billion PA

    Alarmism is a sickness and I really don’t know what can be done about it.

  9. Roger
    #2399414, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Indigenous academic Ngair Brown on The Dumb yesterday in a discussion about GetUp!:

    “Everyone says “of the Left” like it’s a bad thing.”

    Oh dear, where to begin?

  10. stackja
    #2399415, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    cohenite
    #2399413, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:36 pm
    Michael Smith has listed all the alarmist related government programs operating in Australia and their funding. I get a total of $28.9962 billion PA

    Alarmism is a sickness and I really don’t know what can be done about it.

    Get rid of MT for a start.

  11. Old School Conservative
    #2399416, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Gab
    #2399199, posted on June 3, 2017 at 8:52 am
    CLive James’ article mentioned above by GM. Big slab of text warning.

    A great read. Thanks for posting it Gab.
    It’s an essay to come back to time and time again.

  12. entropy
    #2399417, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    John Adams, who has posted here on occasion, just demonstrates once again why he gets pilloried every time he turns up here with the stupid.

    John Hewson? John Hewson, the wife and children dumper at Christmas? the one a young Costello worked out was a lunatic and was reassured by Tuckey would get nowhere? That John Hewson? The carpetbagging rent seeker extraordinaire and pet liberal for the ABC John Hewson??

    And as others have noted, No Menzies.
    I would also add no Whitlam, Hawke or Peter Walsh. Billy Hughes? Or Joh Bljeke Petersen for that matter.

  13. Roger
    #2399418, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Michael Smith has listed all the alarmist related government programs operating in Australia and their funding. I get a total of $28.9962 billion PA

    Hundreds of millions for something called “carbon farming”.

    I presume it involves farmers turning over productive land to eucalyptus trees.

    We are governed by idiots.

    Personally, I can’t see anything changing until we have mass unemployment, electricity rationing internecine conflict on the streets.

  14. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2399419, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    The sun today is a mere 30 degrees above the horizon at midday. I have to keep shifting my garden lights and tilting them on an angle, to get any energy from its clean, green rays. Then when night comes they give about an hour’s worth of illumination. Though much touted, this has made me very suspicious of solar energy as the being the bees knees.

  15. Winston Smith
    #2399420, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Just figured out what was going on with the links and youtubes.
    First cut and paste the link into your reply.
    Then highlight your link.
    Then use the ‘link’ button and paste it in the dialogue box.
    Enter.

  16. Chris
    #2399421, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Best wishes for recovery and for your new career, Dr Martyr. And thanks for Watching Pell!

  17. H B Bear
    #2399422, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Public life in Australia could be improved by banning anyone called Malcolm from holding public office and banning reports from anyone called Finkel, Finkelstein, Finkelberg and … well you get the picture.

    Bird would approve. You know it makes sense.

  18. Baldrick
    #2399424, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Philippa Martyr
    #2399324, posted on June 3, 2017 at 11:02 am
    Guys, thanks for the kind words RE the Pell article in First Things.
    I haven’t been on the Cat much since 19 May, when I had a stroke on a flight from Perth to Melbourne.

    Good to hear you made a full recovery Philippa. Stay healthy.

  19. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2399425, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I haven’t been on the Cat much since 19 May, when I had a stroke on a flight from Perth to Melbourne

    Hard to know what to say Philippa except take care and ease up on things. I wouldn’t necessarily blame the flying, although it can bring such things as stroke and DVT’s on. Good medical care is essential for you now; with that, you should be fine for the future.

    Hairy has had DVT’s in both legs now, but with modern blood-thinning medications (stuff better than Warfarin) he is good to fly, and certainly insists he is OK to do so. He has spent half his life on planes (as a passenger) and still flies regularly. I try to accompany him as much as possible to prod him in the ribs to walk around regularly when in the skies. He always wears flight socks; I should too in the air I guess, but I can’t stand them. Hairy wears them every day (most days), as his doctor insists on that.

  21. Baldrick
    #2399427, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Thanks GM for the heads-up and Gab for the great Clive James post.

  22. Des Deskperson
    #2399428, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    “….Greens MLA Caroline Le Couture ….”

    A dickhead in many ways, true, but she has stood up to the Labor/CFMEU/developers axis that runs the ACT and has asked penetrating and embarrassing questions about decisions made by the first of that axis that favour the latter two.

  23. Roger
    #2399429, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Their turnfailure warns us to be jolly careful about Johnny China.

    Polls poor?

    Travel abroad and play the statesman.

  24. Gab
    #2399430, posted on June 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Would that we could pick up print media here, and be so diverted by such magnificent prose. Imagine the work experience spotties at Fairfax even comprehending this, let alone emulating it.

    I do so appreciate your sense of humour, GM. 😀

  25. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2399431, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    this has made me very suspicious of solar energy as the being the bees knees.

    Some numbers for rooftop solar from here and here:

    Qld installed capacity: 1,718 MW
    Qld actual generation: 900 MW

    NSW installed capacity: 1,216 MW
    NSW actual generation: 277 MW

    Vic installed capacity: 1,060 MW
    Vic actual generation: 300 MW

    The actual generation numbers are from 12:45 pm today in each state. I can’t say what the weather is like, but no surprise that Qld is doing by far the best. One wonders why countries like Germany and Britain bother.

  26. Des Deskperson
    #2399432, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    “On the bright side, I did buy a Lotto ticket for tonight’s draw.”

    I hope you win, Dr Martyr

  27. Gab
    #2399433, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Belgian charged over leading Paris attacks

    Which member of the EU Council was it?

  28. H B Bear
    #2399434, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Polls poor?
    Travel abroad and play the statesman.

    More like leave the country and become more popular. Waffles is truly in the the Gillard death spiral. Time to buy a cavoodle and get knitting.

  29. miltonf
    #2399435, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Extraordinary to think that Trumble and Morro make Hawke and Keating seem like the good old days.

  30. Libby Zee
    #2399436, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    The sun today is a mere 30 degrees above the horizon at midday. I have to keep shifting my garden lights and tilting them on an angle, to get any energy from its clean, green rays. Then when night comes they give about an hour’s worth of illumination.

    No need to do that, Mayfly. The cells on your garden lights only need to point skyward, not directly at the sun. Leaving them to automatically activate after sunset means their batteries will hold less and less charge, so shorter periods of illumination. We leave ours switched off unless we are outside at night.

  31. calli
    #2399437, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    this has made me very suspicious of solar energy as the being the bees knees.

    Our system has generated less than 1MW today. Usual production 16-18 (winter).

    Rain will do that.

  32. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2399438, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Polls poor?

    Maybe he could try blaming Wussians.

  33. Boambee John
    #2399439, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Philippa

    Just catching up.

    Best wishes and prayers for your recovery and future health.

  34. chrisl
    #2399440, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Brrrruce The wind generation is even worse

  35. stackja
    #2399441, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2399438, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm
    Polls poor?

    Maybe he could try blaming Wussians.

    How about Greg Moriarty?

  36. Roger
    #2399442, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    I can’t say what the weather is like, but no surprise that Qld is doing by far the best.

    The Labor government here this week had to quickly put the kybosh on an 9-10% rise in rural electricity tariffs (and this after a 10% rise last financial year) lest it face a regional revolt. The justification for proposed increases was to fund the government’s solar bonus scheme, which is scheduled to run until c. 2028. The cost of electricity for irrigation is so high farmers are returning to diesel generators to prevent electricity costs eating into their profits while shops in rural towns are reducing their opening hours. I suppose it won’t be long before farmers can make a better living from “farming carbon” (planting trees) than growing crops. Sheer, unadulterated idiocy.

  37. miltonf
    #2399444, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    But then I always thought Trumble was labor- was surprised he joined and was accepted by John H after the things he said about JH.

  38. mh
    #2399445, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    IT IS IMPOSSIBLE NOT TO LAUGH

    Kathy Griffin, who has struggled to generate even pity giggles during decades of attempted comedy, finally hits an absolute laugh-generation motherlode.

  39. struth
    #2399447, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    The Russians have hacked Kathy’s career.

  40. stackja
    #2399448, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    miltonf
    #2399444, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:14 pm
    But then I always thought Trumble was labor- was surprised he joined and was accepted by John H after the things he said about JH.

    MT could not get into ALP so joined JH. Why? Mystery!

  41. hzhousewife
    #2399449, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Wow, Philippa, just wow. So pleased for you, and all the very best for a new future in many ways.
    I have a customer who recently had a heart attack, he is going to be fine but his biggest hurdle by far has been his psychological adjustment to the fact, he is having a very hard time dealing with the shock of it all. Hardly any point in reminding someone like you to beware, but, be watchful please.

  42. miltonf
    #2399450, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Sheer, unadulterated idiocy.

    Canberra Marxism

  43. True Aussie
    #2399451, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    But then I always thought Trumble was labor- was surprised he joined and was accepted by John H after the things he said about JH.

    John Howard was a traitor and a charlatan. He pretended to be conservative whilst destroying everything that made this country great.

  44. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2399452, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    The wind generation is even worse

    Chris – LOL! I didn’t even look at that. Running at a humungous 62 MW.
    Total capacity appears to be about 4,200 MW in the AEMO market (ie minus WA).
    So Australia’s wind farms are operating at about 1.5% efficiency today.
    Surely they will save us all from thermageddon!

  45. Gab
    #2399453, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I thank the Lord you’re still with us Philippa. Seriously. xx

  46. miltonf
    #2399454, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Yes True- with the benefit of hindsight, I’m beginning to come around to that point of view. But what came after him was much much worse.

  47. Libby Zee
    #2399455, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Kathy Griffin, who has struggled to generate even pity giggles during decades of attempted comedy, finally hits an absolute laugh-generation motherlode.

    Yes indeed. Two Emmys, six Grammy nominations and $20 million worth of pity giggles. That’s quite a struggle.

  48. Tintarella di Luna
    #2399456, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    John Howard was a traitor and a charlatan. He pretended to be conservative whilst destroying everything that made this country great.

    I’ve now come to this view too, it’s taken a while – JH’s response to the knifing of Abbott is what really woke me up to his manifest duplicity, that he ever allowed Turnbull anywhere near a ministry of any kind is absolutely galling, look at the Turnbull legacy – the MurrayDarling and sell-off of water rights, all of us going slowly blind by the dimness of the lightbulbs, his total failure as Leader of the Opposition, betrayer of the voter base, his performance as Minister of/for the ABFNC and now as Turnbull the Termite – a total debacle in every position. Never created anything but chaos and calamity.

  49. Nick
    #2399457, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Get well Philippa, we need more heartfelt and intelligent articles from you. Cat prayers are very powerful.

  50. Roger
    #2399458, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    He pretended to be conservative whilst destroying everything that made this country great.

    +1

    Much of the present idiocy can be traced back to Howard.

    History will not judge him kindly.

    If we ever manage to pull out of this nose dive into economic & cultural oblivion so as to be able to write it, that is.

  51. Oh come on
    #2399459, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    What. The. Fuck. According to The West, senior ATO manager and father of alleged large scale tax fraudsters was “allegedly” caught on a wiretap that “they have to think of a strategy” and “[y]ou just make sure you haven’t got anything in anywhere – you could be subject to search warrants”.

    Again, WTF?? This is the same guy essentially threatening to bankrupt high wealth tax minimisers. Royal Commission now. How deep does this culture of corruption and nepotism run at the the ATO?

    Oh and in the article the AFP agent said “there was not a single high five in the room” when the ATO bigwig’s recorded words were listened to.

    Oh RLY? Why the hell not? A mate of yours, is he? Maybe extend the terms of the RC to cover the ATO’s links with other parts of the APS.

    The article rushes to assure the reader that the ATO boss had no idea at all about his son’s dealings, he assumed everything was all above board – no reason to think otherwise! Even though he kept his son’s $100k+ Ford GT40 sports car (replica I presume – a genuine GT40 costs a lot more than $100k) in his garage and his son’s fishing boat in his driveway.

    Bullshit. This whole thing reeks to high heaven.

  52. Oh come on
    #2399460, posted on June 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    caught on a wiretap telling his crim* son

    *allegedly

