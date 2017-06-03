Liberty Quote
Men, cooperating under the system of the division of labor, have created all the wealth which the daydreamers consider as a free gift of nature.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- old bloke on This is the one that belongs to us
- old bloke on This is the one that belongs to us
- mh on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- True Aussie on Guest Post: Warty Quadrant is back again
- Oh come on on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Oh come on on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Roger on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Nick on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Libby Zee on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- miltonf on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Gab on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- True Aussie on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- miltonf on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- hzhousewife on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Guest Post: Warty Quadrant is back again
- mh on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- miltonf on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on Guest Post: Warty Quadrant is back again
- Roger on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- chrisl on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Boambee John on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- calli on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Libby Zee on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- miltonf on Open Forum: June 3, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- This is the one that belongs to us
- Guest Post: Warty Quadrant is back again
- Open Forum: June 3, 2017
- Why AGL supports reduced use of coal – follow the money
- We’ll never have Paris
- Well actually …
- Warren Mundine on the Uluru Statement
- Take a moment to enjoy the news
- Trump Exits Paris!!!
- But the science is settled
- The global “elite” is a pack of fools
- Breaking: Tom Switzer to head up the CIS
- Thursday Forum: June 1, 2017
- Gratuitous Advertising: A message from the Victorian LDP
- Extraction Industry Olympiad
- Plain Packaging – even the AIHW stats confirm it has failed
- On climate change Trump has form
- Make the World Great Again
- Left Side Thinking
- The Peta Principle
- Radicalisation
- Breaking News: Trump to withdraw from Paris Agreement
- Captive minds
- Getting Evenitis
- Don’t laugh too hard
- Wednesday Forum: May 31, 2017
- Points to Gladys
- June 6th is D(-for Donald) Day when Andrew Bolt will launch The Art of the Impossible in Melbourne
- Caption contest
- Quadrant Online publishing again
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: June 3, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
303 Responses to Open Forum: June 3, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Take are, Philippa.
Enjoyed your Pell article in First Things.
et cetera
Ditto. Thank you.
care!
Hi Philippa,
Welcome to the Society of Ischemic Stroke Survivors.
Hell of an entrance fee, hey wot?
Glad to see you made it to the other side more or less intact.
Terrifying stuff. Only good leadership can do anything about this, by informing voters of what the real stakes are. Currently we are in reverse gear and about to stall.
Security comes first though when it comes to immigration. Policies to halt Muslim immigration, as per Trump, make people feel more secure and more able to respond to the virtues of other immigration. Immigration anyway is one of those levels that has to adjusted up and down according to circumstances. Visas for workforce requirements are a no-brainer, as long as they are not subject, as they have been, to abuse.
levers rather than levels.
Levels will do though.
Michael Smith has listed all the alarmist related government programs operating in Australia and their funding. I get a total of $28.9962 billion PA
Alarmism is a sickness and I really don’t know what can be done about it.
Indigenous academic Ngair Brown on The Dumb yesterday in a discussion about GetUp!:
“Everyone says “of the Left” like it’s a bad thing.”
Oh dear, where to begin?
Get rid of MT for a start.
A great read. Thanks for posting it Gab.
It’s an essay to come back to time and time again.
John Adams, who has posted here on occasion, just demonstrates once again why he gets pilloried every time he turns up here with the stupid.
John Hewson? John Hewson, the wife and children dumper at Christmas? the one a young Costello worked out was a lunatic and was reassured by Tuckey would get nowhere? That John Hewson? The carpetbagging rent seeker extraordinaire and pet liberal for the ABC John Hewson??
And as others have noted, No Menzies.
I would also add no Whitlam, Hawke or Peter Walsh. Billy Hughes? Or Joh Bljeke Petersen for that matter.
Michael Smith has listed all the alarmist related government programs operating in Australia and their funding. I get a total of $28.9962 billion PA
Hundreds of millions for something called “carbon farming”.
I presume it involves farmers turning over productive land to eucalyptus trees.
We are governed by idiots.
Personally, I can’t see anything changing until we have mass unemployment, electricity rationing internecine conflict on the streets.
The sun today is a mere 30 degrees above the horizon at midday. I have to keep shifting my garden lights and tilting them on an angle, to get any energy from its clean, green rays. Then when night comes they give about an hour’s worth of illumination. Though much touted, this has made me very suspicious of solar energy as the being the bees knees.
Just figured out what was going on with the links and youtubes.
First cut and paste the link into your reply.
Then highlight your link.
Then use the ‘link’ button and paste it in the dialogue box.
Enter.
Best wishes for recovery and for your new career, Dr Martyr. And thanks for Watching Pell!
Public life in Australia could be improved by banning anyone called Malcolm from holding public office and banning reports from anyone called Finkel, Finkelstein, Finkelberg and … well you get the picture.
Bird would approve. You know it makes sense.
Good to hear you made a full recovery Philippa. Stay healthy.
Hard to know what to say Philippa except take care and ease up on things. I wouldn’t necessarily blame the flying, although it can bring such things as stroke and DVT’s on. Good medical care is essential for you now; with that, you should be fine for the future.
Hairy has had DVT’s in both legs now, but with modern blood-thinning medications (stuff better than Warfarin) he is good to fly, and certainly insists he is OK to do so. He has spent half his life on planes (as a passenger) and still flies regularly. I try to accompany him as much as possible to prod him in the ribs to walk around regularly when in the skies. He always wears flight socks; I should too in the air I guess, but I can’t stand them. Hairy wears them every day (most days), as his doctor insists on that.
Their turnfailure warns us to be jolly careful about Johnny China.
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/turnbull-warns-asian-leaders-of-chinese-aggression-says-china-should-curb-north-korea/ar-BBBPZTI?li=AAgfYrC&ocid=AARDHP
Thanks GM for the heads-up and Gab for the great Clive James post.
“….Greens MLA Caroline Le Couture ….”
A dickhead in many ways, true, but she has stood up to the Labor/CFMEU/developers axis that runs the ACT and has asked penetrating and embarrassing questions about decisions made by the first of that axis that favour the latter two.
Their turnfailure warns us to be jolly careful about Johnny China.
Polls poor?
Travel abroad and play the statesman.
I do so appreciate your sense of humour, GM. 😀
Some numbers for rooftop solar from here and here:
Qld installed capacity: 1,718 MW
Qld actual generation: 900 MW
NSW installed capacity: 1,216 MW
NSW actual generation: 277 MW
Vic installed capacity: 1,060 MW
Vic actual generation: 300 MW
The actual generation numbers are from 12:45 pm today in each state. I can’t say what the weather is like, but no surprise that Qld is doing by far the best. One wonders why countries like Germany and Britain bother.
“On the bright side, I did buy a Lotto ticket for tonight’s draw.”
I hope you win, Dr Martyr
Which member of the EU Council was it?
More like leave the country and become more popular. Waffles is truly in the the Gillard death spiral. Time to buy a cavoodle and get knitting.
Extraordinary to think that Trumble and Morro make Hawke and Keating seem like the good old days.
No need to do that, Mayfly. The cells on your garden lights only need to point skyward, not directly at the sun. Leaving them to automatically activate after sunset means their batteries will hold less and less charge, so shorter periods of illumination. We leave ours switched off unless we are outside at night.
Our system has generated less than 1MW today. Usual production 16-18 (winter).
Rain will do that.
Maybe he could try blaming Wussians.
Philippa
Just catching up.
Best wishes and prayers for your recovery and future health.
Brrrruce The wind generation is even worse
How about Greg Moriarty?
I can’t say what the weather is like, but no surprise that Qld is doing by far the best.
The Labor government here this week had to quickly put the kybosh on an 9-10% rise in rural electricity tariffs (and this after a 10% rise last financial year) lest it face a regional revolt. The justification for proposed increases was to fund the government’s solar bonus scheme, which is scheduled to run until c. 2028. The cost of electricity for irrigation is so high farmers are returning to diesel generators to prevent electricity costs eating into their profits while shops in rural towns are reducing their opening hours. I suppose it won’t be long before farmers can make a better living from “farming carbon” (planting trees) than growing crops. Sheer, unadulterated idiocy.
But then I always thought Trumble was labor- was surprised he joined and was accepted by John H after the things he said about JH.
IT IS IMPOSSIBLE NOT TO LAUGH
The Russians have hacked Kathy’s career.
MT could not get into ALP so joined JH. Why? Mystery!
Wow, Philippa, just wow. So pleased for you, and all the very best for a new future in many ways.
I have a customer who recently had a heart attack, he is going to be fine but his biggest hurdle by far has been his psychological adjustment to the fact, he is having a very hard time dealing with the shock of it all. Hardly any point in reminding someone like you to beware, but, be watchful please.
Sheer, unadulterated idiocy.
Canberra Marxism
But then I always thought Trumble was labor- was surprised he joined and was accepted by John H after the things he said about JH.
John Howard was a traitor and a charlatan. He pretended to be conservative whilst destroying everything that made this country great.
Chris – LOL! I didn’t even look at that. Running at a humungous 62 MW.
Total capacity appears to be about 4,200 MW in the AEMO market (ie minus WA).
So Australia’s wind farms are operating at about 1.5% efficiency today.
Surely they will save us all from thermageddon!
I thank the Lord you’re still with us Philippa. Seriously. xx
Yes True- with the benefit of hindsight, I’m beginning to come around to that point of view. But what came after him was much much worse.
Yes indeed. Two Emmys, six Grammy nominations and $20 million worth of pity giggles. That’s quite a struggle.
I’ve now come to this view too, it’s taken a while – JH’s response to the knifing of Abbott is what really woke me up to his manifest duplicity, that he ever allowed Turnbull anywhere near a ministry of any kind is absolutely galling, look at the Turnbull legacy – the MurrayDarling and sell-off of water rights, all of us going slowly blind by the dimness of the lightbulbs, his total failure as Leader of the Opposition, betrayer of the voter base, his performance as Minister of/for the ABFNC and now as Turnbull the Termite – a total debacle in every position. Never created anything but chaos and calamity.
Get well Philippa, we need more heartfelt and intelligent articles from you. Cat prayers are very powerful.
He pretended to be conservative whilst destroying everything that made this country great.
+1
Much of the present idiocy can be traced back to Howard.
History will not judge him kindly.
If we ever manage to pull out of this nose dive into economic & cultural oblivion so as to be able to write it, that is.
What. The. Fuck. According to The West, senior ATO manager and father of alleged large scale tax fraudsters was “allegedly” caught on a wiretap that “they have to think of a strategy” and “[y]ou just make sure you haven’t got anything in anywhere – you could be subject to search warrants”.
Again, WTF?? This is the same guy essentially threatening to bankrupt high wealth tax minimisers. Royal Commission now. How deep does this culture of corruption and nepotism run at the the ATO?
Oh and in the article the AFP agent said “there was not a single high five in the room” when the ATO bigwig’s recorded words were listened to.
Oh RLY? Why the hell not? A mate of yours, is he? Maybe extend the terms of the RC to cover the ATO’s links with other parts of the APS.
The article rushes to assure the reader that the ATO boss had no idea at all about his son’s dealings, he assumed everything was all above board – no reason to think otherwise! Even though he kept his son’s $100k+ Ford GT40 sports car (replica I presume – a genuine GT40 costs a lot more than $100k) in his garage and his son’s fishing boat in his driveway.
Bullshit. This whole thing reeks to high heaven.
caught on a wiretap telling his crim* son…
*allegedly
Kathy Griffin lied about not wanting to go After Barron Trump