Liberty Quote
The fallacies implied in the Keynesian full-employment doctrine are, in a new attire, essentially the same errors which Smith and Say long since demolished.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: June 3, 2017
Another inconvenient truth, indeed.
Australia is a hamburger mince market at best.
Very low quality animals here.
Our fruit and veg would end up in landfill in most african countries. Europeans would be physically ill in our supermarkets. Australia is a very substandard country. It is only the tyranny of distance that deludes us.
Without imported food you couldn’t live in this hellhole.
Maybe, but I’ll pass on imported foods fertilised with human waste and irrigated with questionable water.
Which means just about everything from Asia or South America.
I won’t forget walking through a French supermarket and seeing a whole swordfish sitting in the fish section. We didn’t buy it as it wouldn’t have fitted into the hire car.
Most of the food in Australia is grown by orientalists and foreigners and it’s all packed by weird speaking darkies and slopes. I’m sure none of them wash their hands after a shit so don’t get complacent.
Depends if people value seasonal lamb production, paddock fed on grass, or if they are comfortable with year around lamb production out of feedlots.
At current pricing, the market is demanding supplementary grainfed winter lambs.
I cannot turn off grassfed lambs during the winter feed pinch, but the market tells me that it wants the supplementary grainfed ones, so that is what is supplied.
Experimenting with high fertiliser topdressing on early grass, to try and carry an autumn feedwedge into winter, experimenting with sowing dedicated winter crops for grazing, but the grainfeeding is replicable and scalable, and once you have the infrastructure, meeting the market demand is quite doable.
People get what they demand and pay for.
We really need to regulate things s little more. Specific bodies modeled in the WA Potato Board is what I have in mind.
You just know that she’ll have an Australian tour very soon
I read Ellen Degenerate is heading towards the billion mark. Can’t watch him either.
LOL
I think he’s around the $360 million mark. Nice, growing 60-year old boy.
This year, granny-quasi-trans-pseudo-boy will be taking his “wife” (granny-girl) to the Seniors (literally…. as in Senior Citizens) Prom.
Tell us more, P. I think some other Cats have mentioned familiarity with old Hurstville/Kogarah too.
It would be nice if we could believe you really are not a puppet of Grigs.
Er… are you seriously suggesting the quality of beef on the hoof in Argentina comes anywhere near that of Australia?
Give yourself an immediately uppercut.
“immediate” (somebody should sue whoever invented predictive auto-change for text).
A beer fed beast like Jaqui Lambie is like bogan Kobe.
I won’t forget walking through a French supermarket and seeing a whole swordfish sitting in the fish section. We didn’t buy it as it wouldn’t have fitted into the hire car.
Aren’t they fantastic? You can go into any Carrefoure and grab the best coffee and mouth watering croissant you’ve ever had. Walk out with mushrooms picked that morning , big yellow eggs laid last night and freshly smoked salmon to go home and make an unforgettable omelette.
Just mentioning that nowadays, since the market has plainly signalled its requirements, my business model is to turn off export quality, export weight lambs, rather than endure the hassle of the nickle and dime screwing down bastardry of their australian supermarket oligopoly.
My best recovery from jet lag ever was an Argentine restaurant in Beverly Hills. It offered meat and almost nothing else. The sheer protein hit blew the lag away like nothing I’ve ever had before or since.
Bruce’s café is very popular. Three star mince is highly prized amongst certain clientele.
My gravatar turned up a couple times. He’s completely addicted.
There was no joke in her skit. I mean, I could get it if there was a joke we just didn’t get – or didn’t like. But there was nothing. It was literally just an expression of her raw hatred for the man.
I mean, dress up like Putin and use head like a sock puppet or something. That’s far more OTT than what she did, but at least it would be an actual joke.
And on her being a victim, and the mob going after her… here is an earlier tweet from her (2011):
Rememeber that? Palin had a map outlining target areas to campaign on. When congresswoman was shot, Griffin was one of the nutjobs who suggested Palin’s map was an incitement to violence! (See? Because a target is used by guns). How stupid is this woman?
Then there was a tweet a few years before that where she joked about Palin’s “retarded baby”. She hated the Palins almost as much as she hated Trump – and went after Bristol, etc. Nasty woman.
Geeze Louise, Philippa glad you are back among us, always appreciate your witty words and reflections. Stay with us, hey?
I’m not sorry to be out of it – the next swampie who told me I was a “price taker”, not a “price maker” was going to get punched into the next postcode.
Thanks, Baldrick. I may not stay long. Politics angers up my blood, and I shift into the “I don’t have any more shits to give” mood.