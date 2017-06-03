Liberty Quote
-
-
Open Forum: June 3, 2017
771 Responses to Open Forum: June 3, 2017
Let us go and kick the living shit out of the unemployed.
You know how it’s done.
Shove the cost of electricity through the roof but don’t take the wooly wind crap onto yourself.
I can’t wait until all coal fired power stations are shut down.
Then we will start on shutting down gas.
Think I’ll have an early night and stay off the spirits. It’s not healthy to rage at a pensioner former PM who probably doesn’t have all his mental faculties.
f*k off
he knew what he was doing.
c’mon you smart arses
what did howard do for his brother?
Think I’ll have an early night and stay off the spirits.
Huh? It’s when you do your best work.
and you wonder why the former liberal party of Australia is taken over by scum!
check johnny howards crap with his brother!
check the ato, treasury and the prime ministers office.
It’s 15.6 right now in Perth and it’s supposed to be winter. Thanks Donald Trump for this terrible weather.
Plu-eeze!
Thought this worth posting – note the comments beneath:
Black and white: warriors from two very different Australias
ADAM BRAYThe Australian12:00AM June 3, 2017
On the morning of April 25, I gathered with a group of fellow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander serving and former serving men and women on Anzac Parade, Canberra, in front of a truly special place: the Australian War Memorial. It was the first time Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Diggers were granted the honour of leading the national parade.
For some this gesture was viewed as hollow symbolism that ignored the service and sacrifice of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander warriors who fought and died in defence of their ancient land long before they ever stood in the shadow of the Union Jack.
To myself and others, however, the recognition meant so much more. It meant that the black Diggers were no longer lost, forgotten or hidden out of sight once the battle was over. They finally were being treated like their white mates — like the national treasures they all are. Many of these Diggers were the children and grandchildren of black Diggers who served in World War II, World War I, even the Boer War. And while the story of military service spanning multiple generations of Australian families is well known, the common narrative of these black Diggers is less so.
The stories of their treatment were overwhelmingly negative.
Australian War Memorial director Brendan Nelson points out that these Diggers enlisted despite unfair treatment: “Only four or five generations after the arrival of the First Fleet in 1788, living in a desperately unequal Australia, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples enlisted to fight for the young nation that has taken so much from them, often denying their heritage to do so.”
Nelson’s words made me reflect on my own family and how the story of Australia is so accurately mirrored in the stories of my two grandfathers. One was a blackfella, the other a whitefella. Both served during World War II.
George Scott Milling was born in Inglewood, Western Australia, in 1920 to Irish-Australian parents. His family migrated to Australia in the 1890s seeking new opportunities in a seemingly young country.
The Millings were entrepreneurial. They took chances, worked hard and managed to create good lives for their families. They were good to Australia and, in turn, Australia was good to them.
During World War II, George joined the Royal Australian Air Force and spent much of his time in northern Australia working in aircraft maintenance and recoveries. Like most servicemen of that time, following the war George was acknowledged for his service to his country, received his medals and was supported by the RSL to access a range of benefits including a returned serviceman’s home loan.
The medals were symbolic recognition, and symbolism is important. The financial assistance was practical recognition, and this proved to be even more important.
George wisely used this benefit to purchase a modest house in Dee Why on Sydney’s northern beaches, where he raised his family. For the rest of his life he made a career as an exploration driller, and as Sydney’s house prices rose over the following decades it created a pool of wealth that benefited the next generation of Millings.
Conversely, Bernard Robert Bray was born in Wowan, Queensland, in 1918 to Aboriginal parents. His family had lived on their traditional lands in the Dawson Valley region of central Queensland since time immemorial, until the arrival of European squatters in the mid-1800s. He was a Yiman man and made a living as a stockman and ring barker. He worked hard but his success was limited by the colour of his skin. What followed for Bernard’s family was dispossession from their land, destruction of language, customs and culture, frontier violence, stolen wages, and exclusion from mainstream society and economy over the next century.
Bernard was born under the Aboriginals Protection and Restriction of the Sale of Opium Act 1897, which handed the chief protector enormous control over almost all aspects of the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Queensland. The act meant Bernard was not afforded the social, economic and cultural freedoms that George Milling enjoyed.
Despite all this, when World War II came to Australia’s doorstep, Bernard answered his country’s call and joined the army. Soon after he found himself in New Guinea, repelling the advance of the Japanese forces.
However, when he returned home he was never recognised for his service to his country. He never received his medals. He was never allowed into the RSLs, let alone supported by them. He received neither his due symbolic recognition nor due practical recognition. He was not even formally counted as a citizen until the referendum in 1967.
Bernard died a broken man, feeling that Australia did not want him or his family to succeed. Unlike my white grandfather, who was able to hand down the profits of his serviceman’s home loan to his descendants, my black grandfather had little to bequeath. The difference in wealth and opportunity has carried on intergenerationally. The white part of my family is better educated, wealthier and healthier. The black side still struggles to achieve the same outcomes in education, wealth, life expectancy and employment — the ubiquitous gap.
These men were only two years apart in age but they grew up in two very different Australias, and so did their families. Both men were worthy of respect and recognition — symbolic and practical. Both were worthy of gratitude, freedom, opportunity and support to carve out a good life in the lucky country. But only one was afforded it. The story of my two grandfathers demonstrates the way in which past injustice has intergenerational impact.
The fact is parliament could make those unfair laws and policies because it was authorised to do so under a Constitution that did not, and still does not, recognise or protect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander interests or guarantee them fair treatment.
Meaningful constitutional reform must fix this. It is important for symbolic and practical reasons. Symbolically, constitutional reform must recognise the rightful place of the first nations of Australia. Practically, it must ensure that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians are treated more fairly than in the past.
I think of the struggles of those black Diggers, the sacrifices they made and the lack of recognition they received, and I hope we can make things right and fair. I also hope Australia can muster the collective courage and maturity to deal with the ghosts of our nation’s past and empower the first nations to take their rightful place in a fairer future.
We are all worthy, and as a nation we are ready.
Adam Bray is a proud Yiman man from central Queensland, a Royal Australian Navy veteran and the senior adviser of indigenous affairs at Telstra
Colin
Colin 5 HOURS AGO
I served for 39 years and worked with many Aborigines in the RAN. My experience is that they were treated no differently than anybody else. They were fully accepted for what they did not what their racial background was. They cheerfully gave as good as they got when ribbed about skin colour etc. My other recollection is that the Aborigines didn’t bang on endlessly about historical wrongs, past injustices or what happened to their grandfathers. I also never heard of any nastiness between the men based on race in all that 39 years despite there being the occasional tiffs ashore over everything else sailors get worked up about ie lots.
My grandfather was black islander and landed as an Anzac at Gallipoli on the first day. He died before I knew him of ailments contracted there after being evacuated sick. I don’t carry on about injustices he suffered or by my other black forebears because times were different then and the Aboriginal industry has to accept that such wrongs cannot be undone and that today’s Aborigines live in legal equality with the rest.
Adam Bray sounds sincere, and I sympathise that his grandfathers were treated differently, but I fail to see how that should cause him – the present day beneficiary of modern times – to think that he and his progeny should be treated differently forever more based on his racial heritage.
And for goodness sake get your facts straight. The 1967 referendum didn’t grant citizenship to anyone. His Aboriginal grandfather was a citizen when citizenship was enacted well before that the same as for everyone else. Prior to that he was a British subject as were everybody else. As a Queenslander he would have been denied a vote for a time but this was rectified.
Geoff J.
Geoff J. 5 HOURS AGO
@Colin As an ex – serviceman, he would have had his right to vote restored in 1947.
Maxwell
Maxwell 6 HOURS AGO
If you have a white grand father and an aboriginal grandfather. Why do you call yourself aboriginal.?
Surely you are an Australian of mixed race the same as millions of others.
By the way, I served with quite a lot of aboriginal servicemen during the 60’s and 70’s and early 80’s and they got the same medals, recognition and benefits as the rest of us. There was no difference.
We are a multi racial society, why not just join us.
Trevor H
Trevor H 7 HOURS AGO
All former ADF personnel should be treated with respect, irrespective of their racial origins.
I am curious, however, in light of other debates happening at present. to know why Mr Bray chose to consider himself to be Aboriginal rather than Scottish.
Arvid
Arvid 7 HOURS AGO
Fantastic job all our ex servicemen did in WWII.
We owe them and in particular the Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels from New Guinea our deepest gratitude.
If it was not for these people including my father, we would be Japanese and the country would have had it’s second serious invasion from the north in the north.
It is wonderful your generation had a leg up into positions made for aborigines to prove you are equally capable.
Now this has happened, perhaps we can all be equal under the law and succeed or fail on our own merits without any preference.
Well written, not well thought through though. I “could” be aboriginal as no-one knows who the father of my mothers mother was. I think I would always struggle knowing which part of the heritage it was which caused me to succeed or fail or be treated any differently to any other person on the face of the planet. Not many full blood natives around and even then, they should be treated equally and have choice about how they live.
You are entitled to be a person rather than this or that. Mind you biologically I would swap skin in a heartbeat, but would not wish my pale, flakey sun destroyed rubbish skin on anyone else.
Michael
Michael 8 HOURS AGO
It’s possible to grumble about all sorts of aspects of aboriginal military service. In my national service days, my company commander for a time was the well-known aboriginal Captain Reg Saunders, WWII veteran promoted from the ranks. He was a tough character but highly respected by us recruits. Later while working in Papua New Guinea, I was appalled to see that Papuan ex-sevicemen were entitled to the full range of service medals including the Australian Service Medal. Ex-servicemen, some of them decorated for bravery, from the old Mandated territory of New Guinea received the medals but not the Australian Service Medal. That and similar acts of discrimination are based solely upon the bureaucratic mentality that simply looks for a reason to say no.
Geoff J.
Geoff J. 14 HOURS AGO
” He was not even formally counted as a citizen until the referendum in 1967.”
I’m sorry, you lost me with that line. That’s an old myth, disproved a long time ago.
Robert
Robert 16 HOURS AGO
As a 20C warriors, over twenty years service in the Australian Army with operational combat service and who serviced wit Aboriginal, Islander and Kanak (Melanesian) men I say it is folly and false to compare 20C standards with 21C standards.
History is history and humanity is always evolving in all lifestyles and standards, we must strive to advance and not return to old ways detrimental today’s standards.
liberty
liberty 19 HOURS AGO
Meaningful constitutional reform must fix this………detail please.
Warwick
Warwick 22 HOURS AGO
I hope that all Australians are treated equally in our constitution.
Link if you want to try to post a comment
MsDolittle
#2400055, posted on June 4, 2017 at 12:03 am
endless scab-pickers of the past
recyclable.
You’ve hit a nerve there.
I just got round to opening a stern letter from from Council which claims that I have put “contaminated” items in my recycling bin. I have no idea what they are talking about. They have provided me with a blurry photograph which might as well be of the Loch Ness Monster. What’s more, they are threatening to take my bin away as a consequence of my sins. I am mystified, but not cowed. They will be sorry.
Still, it’s not as bad as in some places in the UK where you have seven different bins.
ZK2A
Kindly understand that anyone, and I mean anyone, that has attended the London School of Economics has been indoctrinated.
http://i2.wp.com/www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2017/06/Bread-Grains.jpeg
http://i0.wp.com/www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2017/06/Tax-v-Sex.jpeg
Boys, you need to stop fighting the last war. Nobody cares, it gets you nowhere. It just identifies you as losers.
Here’s Glenn Miller – winning:
Didn’t mind this,
Courier Mail lead:
“Charitous”? Seriously?
nor this johanna
And good morning troops.
johanna
I have to put up with crap.
i’m a measly bastard but that’s it.
But i believe in Australia.
And Sinclair knows where I live.
This girl is absolutely amazing. She won a Golder Buzzer on America’s Got Talent:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rk_qLtk0m2c
Trending everywhere.