Open Forum: June 3, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, June 3, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,052 Responses to Open Forum: June 3, 2017

  1. struth
    #2400380, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:07 am

    We hear an Aussie bogan disrespected Islam in a bar in London, after it’s terrorists killed people.
    If only he had said nothing, this would not have happened.

    Remember, reacting to being killed, is dangerous for your health.

  2. Tel
    #2400381, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:07 am

    … the big problem is the longtime fear of Labour MPs – that voting for Ukip would be a gateway drug to voting for the mainstream right – appears to be being realised.

    People facing real warfare (as in people actually trying to kill them) tend to stop worrying about activist class warfare and envy politics quite so much.

  3. Fisky
    #2400383, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Oh god not another fridge attack??

  4. Fleeced
    #2400384, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:09 am

    The Three Things of shame.

    How about

    FIGHT. FIGHT. WIN.

    IDENTIFY. FIGHT. WIN.

    They know who it is, but they’re afraid to say. That’s a must. Identify first.

  5. Snoopy
    #2400385, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Police Officers Burst Into London Bar Screaming at People to Get Down

    That is so fucked. Just what did the plod think they were achieving?

  6. Gab
    #2400386, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Rafe has opened a thread on this lastest attacks in London

  7. Tom
    #2400387, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:10 am

    We need the courts to give us back our rights.

    Damn right, Don.

    His one-liners are unbeatable.

  8. rickw
    #2400388, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:10 am

    We need a second ammendment immediately and a halt to any further immigration from the Islamic world,

    You can’t have a 2nd Amendment without a 2nd Amendment Mindset, and you can get that right now without any fuckwit politician giving you the nod.

    My picks for the coming civil war is the Remington 7615 Police in .223 or .300 blackout and any bolt gun in .308. If you’re doing it on a budget then any SMLE .303 or Mosin Nagant M44 preferred but 91/30 also ok.

  9. Marcus Classis
    #2400389, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:10 am

    aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand the Poms are doing well with their mohammedans!

    Another mob of mohammedan perverts gang-raping little girls while the local authorities and police did nothing.

    Officers have said they are investigating almost 200 cases of child sex abuse in Keighley, prompting fears of a ‘new Rochdale’ grooming gang in the small Yorkshire town.
    West Yorkshire Police are reportedly investigating 179 new sex crimes involving 165 suspects in the small mill town, described as the nation’s ‘capital’ of child grooming.

    Situated just outside Bradford, Keighley has a population of 56,000, including more than 12,000 Muslims, and the town boasts eight mosques.

  10. Ƶĩppʯ Côv me féfé
    #2400390, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I wonder what the magic casualty number is before internment and mass deportation starts being considered.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2400393, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Rather than a new Open Forum every 2 days, Sinc should have a latest Muslim atrocity thread every 12 hours.

  13. True Aussie
    #2400396, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Australia’s unreconstructed bogan class are our only saving grace.

    The same people you called racists and bigots for not supporting multiculturalism and immigration are the people you hide behind when that same multiculturalism and immigration bites you in the arse.

    As a proud bogan I ask why any of us should care about you or your ilk?

  14. DrBeauGan
    #2400397, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Bogans. I’m serious.

    Somebody called me?

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2400400, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:13 am

    It’ll never happen Zip.

    The political class would be prepared to sacrifice millions of us.

  16. Jessie
    #2400401, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:13 am

    rickw @9.53
    snap

    Labor senator Sam Dastyari was dining nearby and said: “The sounds, you can hear it all, you can hear them screaming.”

    (The Australian)
    Was our good senator on tour overseas in the wrong place?

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2400403, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:14 am

    How long before the media tracks down “fucking Muslim c-nts” Aussie and demands his arrest?

    The Stick Insect will be onto this with her new Ooman Rights Quango. It does have the corrupt blessing of UN as its imprimatur.

  18. Old School Conservative
    #2400404, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Ms Bishop said authorities were seeing an “increased tempo” of terrorist incidents, she told Sky News.
    She said authorities had seen this pattern of incident before.

    No shit Sherlock.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2400405, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:15 am

    The MET have arrested a Kelvin Ator.

  20. Notafan
    #2400407, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:17 am

    ‘Ators gotta ‘Ate

  21. lotocoti
    #2400408, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Without the greatest generation granddads to guide and inspire them anymore they’re quite rudderless.

    Coincidently, I’ve been watching an interview with some bloke who squeezed in a spot of flying between finishing High School and heading off to University.

  22. calli
    #2400410, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:18 am

    You have to fight and keep on fighting. No shirking. No giving up after the first sortie and pretending you’ve won.

  23. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2400412, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:19 am

    On report to hand says that a truck laden with bee-hives has overturned on London Bridge and that very angry bees have not only felled people on the bridge, but attacked others as far away as Vauxhall.

  24. Shelley
    #2400413, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Sam Dastyari interviewed on ABC in relation to terror attack in UK. He said he was over there for the UK election. What is an Australian Senator tax moocher doing in the UK for their election? Did taxpayers pay for his flights/accom?

  25. Snoopy
    #2400414, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:20 am

    There’s a series of Muslim terrorist attacks so plod rush to harass drinkers in a beer hall. WTF?

  26. srr
    #2400416, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted
    Caolan Robertson‏ @CaolanRob 12m

    Group of men shouting at us 4 being at the scene meters away from the bodies, they were more upset at Rebel attending than the ATTACK.
    ..
    Paul Joseph Watson‏Verified account @PrisonPlanet 17m17 minutes ago

    Nothing changed after Westminster.

    Nothing changed after Manchester.

    This will continue to happen until something changes.
    ..
    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦‏Verified account @ezralevant 17m17 minutes ago
    Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted NBC Nightly News

    For the oldstream media, there’s never an inappropriate time to take a gratuitous shot at Trump.

    NBC Nightly News‏Verified account @NBCNightlyNews

    Pres. Trump has used Twitter to share news report on London incident.

    We aren’t relaying president’s retweet, as the info is unconfirmed.

    First, let’s kill all the journalists … do I get an Amen from all the lawyers yet, or do they want to keep top billing … 😡

  27. Fisky
    #2400418, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:22 am

    There’s a series of Muslim terrorist attacks so plod rush to harass drinkers in a beer hall. WTF?

    There was a suspected Islamophobia incident in the beer hall, which our ruling class instructs us is worse than terrorism.

  28. Fisky
    #2400421, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Goodness me, just watching the footage of hundreds of Brits marching along the streets with their hands on their heads while armed police watch them. They look like prisoners of ISIS being led to the execution field.

  29. Goanna
    #2400422, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It will become safer for Europeans to migrate to the Middle East and to live in Israel 🇮🇱 – a country that knows how to push back.

  30. struth
    #2400423, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Ms Bishop said authorities were seeing an “increased tempo” of terrorist incidents, she told Sky News.
    She said authorities had seen this pattern of incident before.

    Our politicians narrate on the shit they cause.

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2400424, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It doesn’t matter how small the odds are – it’s the fear which is the main intention. Fuck them!

    Everyone I know with kids says they won’t take them to see the Vivid displays in Sydney. Even the bollards aren’t reassuring them.

    This is what we have come to. I am feeling like Lurker. Act now.
    Do something about Mosque-led violence. Internment for those citing violence; just drag out the pics of that big rally in Sydney where children were carrying placards re beheading; find these people and separate them not just surveille them. Close the Mosques they attend. Intern them.

    Confiscate their property here too. Israel has found that a very useful tool.

    Moderation in Muslim belief has to be encouraged with a stick not a carrot.

    Britain did a very good Nazi-phobia in 1939.
    Time for Britain, and us, to take our Islamophobia (real fear of Muslims) to those heights.

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #2400426, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:27 am

    90,000 evacuated from a German festival yesterday, 10,000,000 Londoners told to cower and tremble today.

    Praise be to Westinghouse.

  33. Anthony
    #2400429, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Dastyari has a pic on Facebook of him posing with the muslim mayor of London. Little Mr D has labelled himself on the photo as a boy from a penal colony. I thought the little shit came from Iran. Where is this penal colony he refers to?

  34. Fisky
    #2400430, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:31 am

    NBC Nightly News‏Verified account @NBCNightlyNews 2m2 minutes ago
    More
    Replying to @NBCNightlyNews
    JUST IN: Witness to @NBCNightlyNews: People used pint glasses and chairs to fight back as at least 1 attacker entered a pub in London.

    They will probably all be arrested for Islamophobia and unauthorised self-defence.

  35. Makka
    #2400433, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:31 am

    What do Brits expect when they vote in moslem vermin like this?;

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBb8wkcXkAUiIMA.jpg

  36. Fisky
    #2400435, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:33 am

    James Cox‏Verified account @jcoxwriter 8m8 minutes ago
    More
    Explosions outside The Sun office

    This is from a staffer at The Sun, reporting that bombs have gone off outside their office. FFS.

  37. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2400437, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:33 am

    There’s also a video sequence of a march in Luton where Islamic idiots and ideologues were marching in the streets proclaiming Sharia Law, with men and women telling a snowflake interviewing them to ‘cover up, prostitute’. Find these people and intern them. We have this evidence that they are dangerous and this is enough; intern them and slowly, if we are generous, let them prove they are not. Deport those we can back to some Muslim paradise beyond Western civilization.

  38. incoherent rambler
    #2400440, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:34 am

    There’s a series of Muslim terrorist attacks so plod rush to harass drinkers in a beer hall. WTF?

    Q. Do they worry about a Serb-like response to terrorist attacks?
    A. Yes

    The problem being that the continued appeasement and protection of perpetrators guarantees the outcome that “authorities” most fear.

  39. twostix
    #2400441, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I’m pleased I don’t live anywhere near muslims anymore. Now I know how our ruling classes feel in their whiteopia suburban fortresses: snug, smug and safe.

  40. Fleeced
    #2400442, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:34 am

    “The sounds, you can hear it all, you can hear them screaming.”

    Can you hear the people scream? It is the sound of Western cucks.
    It is the sound of Islam’s victims, they are well and truly f—ed!

  41. Fisky
    #2400444, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I’m pleased I don’t live anywhere near muslims anymore. Now I know how our ruling classes feel in their whiteopia suburban fortresses: snug, smug and safe.

    I have yet to encounter a single Muslim family in my suburb. There is one that I know of in a neighbouring suburb.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2400445, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:36 am

    My picks for the coming civil war is the Remington 7615 Police in .223 or .300 blackout and any bolt gun in .308. If you’re doing it on a budget then any SMLE .303 or Mosin Nagant M44 preferred but 91/30 also ok.

    The Remington 700 in .308/7.62 and the Tika T3 in .223/5.56, both with the heavier stainless steel barrel and the archangel stock on the Remington.

  43. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2400446, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Don’t recall the Persian Dwarf being in Iran to monitor the recent elections there. Western democratic processes must have more allure, especially if they take place in the northern summer and in a world capital like London.

  44. Makka
    #2400448, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:37 am

    BREAKING UPDATE: BBC Witness says suspects were shouting “this is for Allah.”

    https://twitter.com/RouserNews/status/871162922877284354

  45. Nick
    #2400449, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I have yet to encounter a single Muslim family in my suburb. There is one that I know of in a neighbouring suburb.

    Move to where upper middle class Green voters live. No Mussiss there,seriously.

  46. entropy
    #2400451, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Two articles at ABC online, side by side:

    Snow lovers rejoice as Corin Forest, Perisher open early
    By Elise Scott
    Posted about an hour ago
    Sub-zero temperatures bring a winter surprise for snow lovers, with some resorts opening one week early.

    How climate change is putting koalas at risk
    By Philippa McDonald and Greg Miskelly
    Posted about an hour ago
    Australia’s koalas populations and their coastal gum tree habitats could be devastated by rising sea levels, which would trigger toxic die-back disease, a scientific conference is told.

  47. Nick
    #2400452, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:40 am

    You just know that if Christians ever entered a restaurant,stabbing to death Muslims, shouting ‘this is for Jesus’ that plod would suddenly find their gonads.

  48. True Aussie
    #2400454, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:41 am

    This is what we have come to. I am feeling like Lurker. Act now.

    Not enough.

    1. Stop all immigration immediately. No travellers from any muslim country allowed in. No muslim travellers allowed in. Border force to err on the side of caution and implement racial profiling. If they even have a suspicion then that person is not allowed in.

    2. Deport all muslims. Any native who married a muslim forfeits their citizenship and their kids too

    3. Bulldoze all mosques

    4. Sitback and enjoy bacon and beer in safety while Europe succumbs to the caliphate.

  49. entropy
    #2400460, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2400426, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:27 am
    90,000 evacuated from a German festival yesterday, 10,000,000 Londoners told to cower and tremble today.

    Praise be to Westinghouse.

    I think you have the wrong sect there, IT. It’s the Kelvinators you have to watch out for.

  50. twostix
    #2400463, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Little Mr D has labelled himself on the photo as a boy from a penal colony. I thought the little shit came from Iran. Where is this penal colony he refers to?

    Like I wrote last page, Australias ruling class still enjoys the feeling of believing that it’s 1920, that there’s a mothercountry of stern british men looking out for us and watching on with pride as we become all grown up (in this case importing millions of arab muslims).

    Half our public policy is adopted and inspired directly from the UK counterpart both at the party and beuracratic level. The everyman has no idea that this is still the case or the mode of thinking in the Australian ruling class.

  51. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2400464, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:44 am

    It might not be true but the Metropolitan Police have sent an urgent request to Dick Head Dan to send Fatty Ashton to London to lend them his expertise. Urgent request, direct flight envisaged, no stop-over in Rome.

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2400465, posted on June 4, 2017 at 10:45 am

    The best thing about Perth is there are about 100 Muslims and we know where they all live.

    We do have several white goods stores though.

