Open Forum: June 3, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,052 Responses to Open Forum: June 3, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
We hear an Aussie bogan disrespected Islam in a bar in London, after it’s terrorists killed people.
If only he had said nothing, this would not have happened.
Remember, reacting to being killed, is dangerous for your health.
People facing real warfare (as in people actually trying to kill them) tend to stop worrying about activist class warfare and envy politics quite so much.
Oh god not another fridge attack??
IDENTIFY. FIGHT. WIN.
They know who it is, but they’re afraid to say. That’s a must. Identify first.
That is so fucked. Just what did the plod think they were achieving?
Rafe has opened a thread on this lastest attacks in London
Damn right, Don.
His one-liners are unbeatable.
We need a second ammendment immediately and a halt to any further immigration from the Islamic world,
You can’t have a 2nd Amendment without a 2nd Amendment Mindset, and you can get that right now without any fuckwit politician giving you the nod.
My picks for the coming civil war is the Remington 7615 Police in .223 or .300 blackout and any bolt gun in .308. If you’re doing it on a budget then any SMLE .303 or Mosin Nagant M44 preferred but 91/30 also ok.
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand the Poms are doing well with their mohammedans!
Another mob of mohammedan perverts gang-raping little girls while the local authorities and police did nothing.
I wonder what the magic casualty number is before internment and mass deportation starts being considered.
Rather than a new Open Forum every 2 days, Sinc should have a latest Muslim atrocity thread every 12 hours.
Headline in the Daily Mail:
Jihadi terrorists yelling ‘this is for Allah’ kill ‘seven’ in knife frenzy at TWO locations in the capital: Hunt for men with 12in blades who began the rampage by mowing down revellers on London Bridge
Australia’s unreconstructed bogan class are our only saving grace.
The same people you called racists and bigots for not supporting multiculturalism and immigration are the people you hide behind when that same multiculturalism and immigration bites you in the arse.
As a proud bogan I ask why any of us should care about you or your ilk?
Somebody called me?
It’ll never happen Zip.
The political class would be prepared to sacrifice millions of us.
rickw @9.53
snap
(The Australian)
Was our good senator on tour overseas in the wrong place?
How long before the media tracks down “fucking Muslim c-nts” Aussie and demands his arrest?
The Stick Insect will be onto this with her new Ooman Rights Quango. It does have the corrupt blessing of UN as its imprimatur.
No shit Sherlock.
The MET have arrested a Kelvin Ator.
‘Ators gotta ‘Ate
Coincidently, I’ve been watching an interview with some bloke who squeezed in a spot of flying between finishing High School and heading off to University.
You have to fight and keep on fighting. No shirking. No giving up after the first sortie and pretending you’ve won.
On report to hand says that a truck laden with bee-hives has overturned on London Bridge and that very angry bees have not only felled people on the bridge, but attacked others as far away as Vauxhall.
Sam Dastyari interviewed on ABC in relation to terror attack in UK. He said he was over there for the UK election. What is an Australian Senator tax moocher doing in the UK for their election? Did taxpayers pay for his flights/accom?
There’s a series of Muslim terrorist attacks so plod rush to harass drinkers in a beer hall. WTF?
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted
Caolan Robertson @CaolanRob 12m
Group of men shouting at us 4 being at the scene meters away from the bodies, they were more upset at Rebel attending than the ATTACK.
..
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified account @PrisonPlanet 17m17 minutes ago
Nothing changed after Westminster.
Nothing changed after Manchester.
This will continue to happen until something changes.
..
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦Verified account @ezralevant 17m17 minutes ago
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦 Retweeted NBC Nightly News
For the oldstream media, there’s never an inappropriate time to take a gratuitous shot at Trump.
First, let’s kill all the journalists … do I get an Amen from all the lawyers yet, or do they want to keep top billing … 😡
There was a suspected Islamophobia incident in the beer hall, which our ruling class instructs us is worse than terrorism.
Goodness me, just watching the footage of hundreds of Brits marching along the streets with their hands on their heads while armed police watch them. They look like prisoners of ISIS being led to the execution field.
It will become safer for Europeans to migrate to the Middle East and to live in Israel 🇮🇱 – a country that knows how to push back.
Our politicians narrate on the shit they cause.
Everyone I know with kids says they won’t take them to see the Vivid displays in Sydney. Even the bollards aren’t reassuring them.
This is what we have come to. I am feeling like Lurker. Act now.
Do something about Mosque-led violence. Internment for those citing violence; just drag out the pics of that big rally in Sydney where children were carrying placards re beheading; find these people and separate them not just surveille them. Close the Mosques they attend. Intern them.
Confiscate their property here too. Israel has found that a very useful tool.
Moderation in Muslim belief has to be encouraged with a stick not a carrot.
Britain did a very good Nazi-phobia in 1939.
Time for Britain, and us, to take our Islamophobia (real fear of Muslims) to those heights.
90,000 evacuated from a German festival yesterday, 10,000,000 Londoners told to cower and tremble today.
Praise be to Westinghouse.
Dastyari has a pic on Facebook of him posing with the muslim mayor of London. Little Mr D has labelled himself on the photo as a boy from a penal colony. I thought the little shit came from Iran. Where is this penal colony he refers to?
They will probably all be arrested for Islamophobia and unauthorised self-defence.
What do Brits expect when they vote in moslem vermin like this?;
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBb8wkcXkAUiIMA.jpg
This is from a staffer at The Sun, reporting that bombs have gone off outside their office. FFS.
There’s also a video sequence of a march in Luton where Islamic idiots and ideologues were marching in the streets proclaiming Sharia Law, with men and women telling a snowflake interviewing them to ‘cover up, prostitute’. Find these people and intern them. We have this evidence that they are dangerous and this is enough; intern them and slowly, if we are generous, let them prove they are not. Deport those we can back to some Muslim paradise beyond Western civilization.
Q. Do they worry about a Serb-like response to terrorist attacks?
A. Yes
The problem being that the continued appeasement and protection of perpetrators guarantees the outcome that “authorities” most fear.
I’m pleased I don’t live anywhere near muslims anymore. Now I know how our ruling classes feel in their whiteopia suburban fortresses: snug, smug and safe.
Can you hear the people scream? It is the sound of Western cucks.
It is the sound of Islam’s victims, they are well and truly f—ed!
I have yet to encounter a single Muslim family in my suburb. There is one that I know of in a neighbouring suburb.
The Remington 700 in .308/7.62 and the Tika T3 in .223/5.56, both with the heavier stainless steel barrel and the archangel stock on the Remington.
Don’t recall the Persian Dwarf being in Iran to monitor the recent elections there. Western democratic processes must have more allure, especially if they take place in the northern summer and in a world capital like London.
BREAKING UPDATE: BBC Witness says suspects were shouting “this is for Allah.”
https://twitter.com/RouserNews/status/871162922877284354
Move to where upper middle class Green voters live. No Mussiss there,seriously.
Two articles at ABC online, side by side:
You just know that if Christians ever entered a restaurant,stabbing to death Muslims, shouting ‘this is for Jesus’ that plod would suddenly find their gonads.
This is what we have come to. I am feeling like Lurker. Act now.
Not enough.
1. Stop all immigration immediately. No travellers from any muslim country allowed in. No muslim travellers allowed in. Border force to err on the side of caution and implement racial profiling. If they even have a suspicion then that person is not allowed in.
2. Deport all muslims. Any native who married a muslim forfeits their citizenship and their kids too
3. Bulldoze all mosques
4. Sitback and enjoy bacon and beer in safety while Europe succumbs to the caliphate.
I think you have the wrong sect there, IT. It’s the Kelvinators you have to watch out for.
Like I wrote last page, Australias ruling class still enjoys the feeling of believing that it’s 1920, that there’s a mothercountry of stern british men looking out for us and watching on with pride as we become all grown up (in this case importing millions of arab muslims).
Half our public policy is adopted and inspired directly from the UK counterpart both at the party and beuracratic level. The everyman has no idea that this is still the case or the mode of thinking in the Australian ruling class.
It might not be true but the Metropolitan Police have sent an urgent request to Dick Head Dan to send Fatty Ashton to London to lend them his expertise. Urgent request, direct flight envisaged, no stop-over in Rome.
The best thing about Perth is there are about 100 Muslims and we know where they all live.
We do have several white goods stores though.